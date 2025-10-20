Subscribe
DR. RIMA E. LAIBOW: EXIT THE UNITED NATIONS NOW!
Dr. Rima Laibow exposes United Nations as a fictional corporate body with no authority to enter into treaty with sovereign states, yet they influence…
Oct 20
Edward A. Shields
ANTIDOTE: CoVID-19: THE FULL STORY
Antidote for long-haul CoVID-19 symptoms and removing snake venom DNA plasmid toxicity & self-assembling nanotechnology microchips from the body…
Oct 10
Edward A. Shields
Oct 9
Edward A. Shields
3I/ATLAS: Is the Sky Falling and Why?
Metaphysical and astrological dimensions of 3I/ATLAS. Its ingress, sojourn, encounters and dynamics leading Dr. Avi Loeb to classify interstellar…
Oct 6
Edward A. Shields
September 2025
CoVID-19 ANTIDOTE: Part 6
Dr. Bryan Ardis’ recommended dosages for Nicotine gums and patches. How does L-Amino-Acid Oxidase (LAAO) get inside pregnant women's body to cause…
Sep 24
CoVID-19 ANTIDOTE: Part 5
What destroys snake venom phosphodiesterase used in mRNA vaccines? The answer may surprise you. If humans are the prey of gene therapy mRNA technology…
Sep 19
CoVID-19 ANTIDOTE: Part 4
Programming your mind, predictive programming, to accept planned future realities without complaint or resistance. China gave its citizens Vitamin C…
Sep 10
August 2025
IF THESE WALLS COULD TALK - Antot
The stars have certainly aligned for this show! And we could certainly benefit from accurate predictions in such uncertain times. A huge name in…
Aug 28
Edward A. Shields
IF THESE WALLS COULD TALK?
SAG-AFTRA needs and deserves a change pf leadership that understands organizational issues and challenges and knows how to fix them!
Aug 27
Edward A. Shields
CoVID-19 ANTIDOTE: Part 3
The solution to all human problems is always right there in front of you, or nearby in nature, but only if you have eyes to see! – Antot Masuka of…
Aug 24
CoVID-19 ANTIDOTE: Part 2
The solution to all human problems is always right there in front of you, or nearby in nature, but only if you have eyes to see! – Antot Masuka of…
Aug 17
IF YOU CAN'T BEAT THE ALL-CONSUMING DRAGON, RIDE IT FOR CHANGE!
SAG-AFTRA STRIKE & ELECTIONS
Aug 9
Edward A. Shields
