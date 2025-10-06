Enter the Dragon

3I/ATLAS, C/2025N1, A11pl3Z solar system mystery (herein 3i Atlas) unexpected ingress into our solar system on July 1, 2025, was pre-discovered on June 14, 2025.

The interstellar comet surprised many observers, astrophysicists, astronomers, and scientists alike. Its implications, meaning, and objectives remain unclear - a mystery to all.

Astrological Evaluation

This comet brings mayhem, chaos, upheaval, death and destruction and the start of a New World Order in ways that no one on planet Earth can expect, imagine, or believe would be the case. Forget about the Cabal, Vatican, City of London, Washington, DC, European monarchies, Black Nobility, 13 banking families who control the world’s wealth and fiat money supply through Rothchild banking institutions and Bank for International Settlements (BIS) in Basel, Switzerland, and all that you’ve been seeing, hearing, and reading on social media and on the Internet on who runs the world. This is far deeper from an astrological and metaphysical perspective.

Political Leadership Cancelled

Have no faith in any political leader, social, scientific, military, university, or multilateral system that are in place, even simple areas such as the department of public transportation. Everything over the next few months is open and subject to radical change and transformation, including yourself and many friends, and family members around you. No one and nothing escape. This is cosmic reality, earthly, and transcendental.



For these reasons you must remain calm and ride it out. This too shall pass, and you will live to see a brighter day tomorrow.

Even though hidden and far away, the comet brings change, upheaval, and revolution of a positive and negative nature. Its electrifying magnetic force and influence has already reached Earth, transforming plants, animals, and people.

Many great leaders shall fall, some will die suddenly and unexpectedly, countries, nations, and civilizations will rise and some will disappear. Comets bring change to individuals, society, and the world order.

Forgotten Implications of Comets

Comets are feared by those who know their strength, meaning, and implication for bringing social justice and change. They are ignored by those who doubt their power, strength, capacity, and the profound significance of their presence. They are omens, harbinger of change, creation, and destruction.

According to reports, telescopes, and spectrometers worldwide are pointed towards 3i Atlas - tracking its movement, trying to predict its empirical behavior and potential intent and risks. They are studying 3i Atlas but cannot make sense of it. Secrets meeting and conferences are being held. Military gathered for meetings. Watch the dominos tumble and fall without anyone saying a word or do anything. When heaven speaks, Earth must obey!

Confusion in High Places

A lot of people don’t understand what’s going on. We are going through one of the most significant transformational periods in human history, at least over the past 5,000+ years dating back to 3,100 BC when man was given dominion over the Earth. Yet most reading this article wouldn’t know much about what I’m saying or why 3i Atlas would be of such significance and importance from a metaphysical and astrological point of view.

We are connected to the heavens. What goes on in the heavens affects us directly.

It is very important that you remain calm and observe what’s going on and do not get involved because what’s happening is greater than us. By the end of the year, things will cool down a bit, but it doesn’t mean that things are over. The stage will be set to take us into 2026 in a bold, brisk, and commanding manner.

Year 2026

2026 is a year of revolutionary change. The tables are turning. What you thought was impossible four years ago, for example the arrest and prosecution of those who planned, initiated, and executed the pandemic, is totally possible today and is most likely going to happen within a very short period. Disclosures on every level are possible and coming to the table.

What are some of the things that will happen?

Suffice to say that some great leaders will fall from grace, power, die, or pass away. Comets bring about these kinds of changes. The meek will be lifted and honored. The oppressed redeemed. The hungry fed. The bloated and rich collapse in a twinkling of an eye. We cannot say who they are or what countries are involved but expect these things to happen.

Chopping off heads is possible - figurately and literally. Assassinations. We saw one on public display already. Comets bring these things. The events shall make the news headlines and are visible for those with eyes to see. Some will be real. Some orchestrated. Others are fake. You need to discern the difference. Not everyone who shouts, “aliens are coming” is telling the truth or knows what they are talking about. Most are serving agendas.



Heads are going to roll. You can bet on it. They are rolling right now as we speak. Many layoffs. Many firings. Whether real or fake, Snake Eyes Charlie Kirk is a prime example. More will follow before the transit of this celestial body is over, which stretches into spring of 2026 and beyond.

Another thing on the horizon is the total collapse of some major countries, economies, corporations, and financial systems. Expect chaos in the US as uncomfortable decisions are taken by world leaders and governments. We see these things happening in the UK, Nepal, Algeria, Germany, France, Italy, and Morocco. More countries will follow. They are not by accident. They started on July 1st when 3i Atlas made its debut and grand entrance from the Oort cloud of interstellar space to traverse our solar system. 3i Atlas is here. How can you not have expected these things to happen? History warned us repeatedly. Many times.

What we are experiencing is unprecedented and has not happened in 5,000+ years. You chose this moment in time to be here to witness it all.

Earthquakes & Implosions

A major cataclysmic earthquake with crippling effects is likely to happen. This will not be a geo-engineered earthquake experienced many times over the past 20 years since the Great Banda Aceh Earthquake in Indonesia on December 26, 2004. Public knowledge, awareness, and perception have caught up with staged state-sponsored scientific falsehoods and deceptions. We are not unaware anymore. Our eyes are open. We can see clearly now! The quantum curve is shifting.

Over the past 20 years, September 30th is the season for significant seismic activity at 7.0 and greater magnitudes but this period might extend to mid-October or by the end of the year as 3i Atlas continues its transit.

Changing Times

Why are these things happening?

Four reasons can be noted based on astrology, metaphysics, and cosmic considerations:

End of the Mayan Long Count Calendar 13th Baktun period dated 2012 in the Coptic and Ethiopian Calendars, which translates to the Year 2020 in our Gregorian calendar. We are in transition. The ending of the Age of Pisces and the rapidly unfolding Age of Aquarius, destroying the old order - creating the new. Partial South Node/Ketu Solar Eclipse of September 21, 2025, at 29° Virgo (5° Sidereal) which has triggered certain things that cannot be reversed, and finally but certainly not least. Ingress and sojourn of 3i Atlas through our solar system since July 1st, 2025 (pre-discovered June 14, 2025), perihelion with the Sun bypassing Mars and Jupiter in retrograde motion.

Apophis - the Unwelcomed Visitor

99942 Apophis (2004 MN 4 ): Star Date: Friday, April 13, 2029

Asteroid Apophis appears to be far more important and a threat to humanity than 3i Atlas will ever be because it is coming in at 8% lunar distance from the Earth (average lunar distance is 239,000 miles), at 19,600 miles from Earth’s flat plane horizon, well within impact range - provided it passes through a gravitational keyhole estimated between 0.5 mile to 0.6 mile.

Initial observations in 2004 suggested it would hit Earth on April 13, 2029. Those observations have been downgraded and dismissed.

Apophis will have a close encounter with the Moon, passing about 59,000 miles from the lunar surface.

Apophis is a dangerous threat to humanity and is a matter of international concern but not the kind that the public should know about or prepare for. Why are we not talking about Apophis and worry instead about a transiting comet that is 2.4 Astronomical Units or 240 million miles away from Earth with no hope or chance of ever ferociously crashing into lands, seas or oceans?

3i Atlas is the harbinger. It tells us a story. Listen.

We are misled and distracted to believe that alien spacecrafts jettisoned from 3i Atlas may appear over the skies of Manhattan and Washington, DC to reign terror on Earth. The argument is that we may need government and the United Nations to save us whether real or perceived.

Hey you!

An Astronomical Unit (AU) is a standard unit of measurement roughly equal to the distance between the Sun and Earth that is approximately 96,000,000 miles away - 93,000,000 by some estimates. This puts 3i Atlas at about 240 million miles away from Earth or 1,004 lunar distances away - invisible to the naked eyes. That is 12,632 times further away from Earth than Apophis will be in its approach to Earth on April 13, 2029. Apophis is known. It visited us before in 2004, warning us of its second advent. 3i Atlas is unknown showing unusual signs and challenging characteristics.

Harvard professor Abraham (Avi) Loeb claims that 3i Atlas might possess alien technology. It exhibits signs of advanced spectral qualities, intent behavior, and stellar timing and alignment on its chosen orbital path.

Trust No More

We cannot trust government, universities, acclaimed professors, heads of major government agencies, and science anymore. We must evaluate and draw our own conclusions about these matters and events that affect our lives.

Green Anti-Tail Glow

According to astrophysicists and astronomers at world acclaimed observatories, 3i Atlas emits an usual and unexplained green anti-tail glow that points towards the Sun, not away from the Sun as normally would be expected. Its outward encapsulating tail violates the basic law of physics on how solar wind and radiation pressure works.

Any Old Number Will Do

Harvard professor and astrophysicist, Avi Loeb says he recorded the object’s mass at 33 billion tons, with a diameter of approximately 5 kilometers, not counting the surrounding coma. Not 27.5 billion tons or 31 billion or even 47 billion tons, which we would accept and believe if given those numbers, but the famous, revered, and symbolic number 33 is provided, a number that we see popping up in headlines all over the news, even at Charlie Kirk shooting and funeral, that draws public suspicion that something is amiss.

The fact is that no one knows the size of 3i Atlas. The numbers keep changing with each news report we get. The inner core of the comet is still a mystery and changes with the solar wind.

Manhattan Martini

3i Atlas is said to be about the size of Manhattan compared to the previous interstellar comet, Borisov of 2019 - the harbinger for the start of the pandemic - that was properly estimated to be about the size of a football field. According to Professor Loeb, 3i Atlas could be 1,000 times larger.

The Actors

Alien Technology at Work

Professor Avi Loeb of Harvard University believes that we might be looking at “alien technology”. He suggests that 3i Atlas has alien origins and could be on a mission to release many probes that could invade Earth. His presentation from his spacious office on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts evoked an eerie déjà vu feeling reminiscent of Dr. Fauci’s early appearances on national television on the pandemic to flatten the curve. The two are strikingly similar in appearance, style, delivery, oratory, and presentation. The striking difference is that Dr. Loeb smiles, Dr. Fauci does not.

Dr. Abraham (Avi) Loeb

Abraham “Avi” Loeb (Hebrew: אברהם (אבי) לייב‎; born February 26, 1962) is an Israeli American theoretical physicist who works on astrophysics and cosmology. He chaired the Department of Astronomy at Harvard University from 2011 to 2020 and founded the Black Hole Initiative in 2016. He is the founding director of Harvard’s Black Hole Initiative, and director of the Institute for Theory and Computation within Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

Africa’s Persistent Involvement

It is suspicious that many of our major telescopes cannot observe or track 3i Atlas the way they should, especially during certain critical points of its transit. We must rely on telescopes from amateur astronomers stationed deep within the submerged deserts of Namibia, Southeast Africa, which achieve a more darkened night sky for observation. Somehow, whether Ebola, the pandemic, or something else, Africa gets dragged into the equation and leads the way in pumping narratives and theories into discussion forums molding and directing public perception.

The Sky is Falling

Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb is speaking with Congressmen and calling upon the United Nations to investigate interstellar objects like 3i Atlas. He warns that the possible discovery of alien technology could pose a threat to life on Earth, calling it an “international matter” saying, “we have to be prepared.” For what?

We Heard This Story Before

Professor Loeb believes that the United Nations should get involved by forming a special committee to address these matters. He considers 3i Atlas to be a matter of international concern. A SOS call is being sent to the United Nations that we have heard before coming from out of Switzerland, namely from the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on matters of “international concern”.

Wernher von Braun

NAZI German scientist and former head of NASA Wernher Magnus Maximilian Freiherr von Braun warned us that the last stage of the implementation of the New World Order after a pandemic would be a faked, orchestrated but deadly alien invasion. We must connect the dots between what von Braun said and what Professor Loeb is advocating - two famous scientists of international repute. We cannot buy a cat in the bag anymore. Put Professor Loeb to the test. Ask important and pertinent questions and get answers.

Celestial Dimensions

Superior Conjunction

3i Atlas achieves superior conjunction on October 21, 2025. Its conjuncts the Moon, Part of Fortune and Venus in Libra. The object’s rapid approach towards perihelium on October 31st will experience the most intense heating of its billion-year sojourn through space just as our ability to observe the comet disappears. Its encounter with our Sun will be hidden from human eyes.

Close Encounter of a Different Kind

On October 3rd, 2025, 3i Atlas passed within 29 million kilometers of Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter telescope close enough for detailed observation.

Close encounters with Mars and Jupiter are exactly what you would expect from an artificial probe or intelligence designed to survey our solar system, says Dr. Loeb.

Retrograding Comet

Retrograde motion allows 3i Atlas to encounter planets head on as they move in direct motion on their orbital paths that minimize observation time for each flyby. Is this alignment or surveying?

Near Impossible but Real

3i Atlas’ timing of July 1st to ingress of our solar system allows observation of these major planets perfectly. Earlier or later entry and you miss them entirely. 3i Atlas achieves multiple perfect alignments with inner and outer planets of our solar system.

3i Atlas close approach to Jupiter in 2026 provides a precise encounter that would be virtually impossible to achieve by chance.

Control Over Acceleration and Velocity

Velocity change of just 30 km/sec to 40 km/sec could bring 3i Atlas directly closer to Earth between December 26, 2025, and January 9, 2026.

Wow!

Did You Say That?

On August 15, 1977, a famous flare in the radio signal was observed by astronomers at Ohio State University. The flare was given the name, wow, because observers were stunted and impressed by how powerful the signal was in strength and magnitude. Dr. Loeb said that the Wow signal came from the same direction in the sky as 3i Atlas, within 9°. Is there a connection? We don’t know.

News Black Out

3i Atlas approached Mars on Friday, October 3, 2025. NASA has been dead silent on all matters surrounding 3i Atlas. They claim that due to a lack of federal funding they cannot update their website and feeds. The first images are available from Citizens Scientists since NASA shut down their websites. 3i Atlas is perhaps the most unusual object ever seen in our solar system. Shutting down key public access during an interstellar flyby feels awfully convenient. The timing of the blackout raises eyebrows.

Blinded by the Sun Leaving Earth in Information Darkness

3i Atlas will be blinded by the Sun for observation from the Earth on October 31st and aligns with Earth December 26 to January 9, 2026, then Jupiter in 2026 exchanging cosmic pulse, rays and signals that baffle scientists in a profound and fundamental way.

Not Visible by the Naked Eyes

3i Alas is at magnitude 12 luminosity which means that it is not visible to the naked eyes but bright enough to be detected by the telescopes of amateur astronomers who are leading the way in observation, especially in the clear skies of Namibia, as compared with Hubble and other major telescopes during critical period of observation.

Astrological Interpretation

This means that our experience of this celestial event will be internal more than being overt or external. The depth of the oceans, underbelly, and deep unconscious is stirring, bringing fundamental changes and adjustments to the surface. Change, implosion, combustion, and outbursts will come from within more so than from external sources or events. External events will be pushed and accelerated by strong internal sources and combustion.

Strong volcanic activity, accompanied by earthquakes, is possible. The same will occur with human social systems and organizations.

When a comet is visible to the naked eyes in the night or day sky it suggests that change will be publicly manifested in very dramatic, open ways through wars, assassinations, earthquakes, floods, and the like that would trigger other events. Not that these things won’t happen, but if they do, they will be driven by internal forces and implosions from within.

Rulers of Our Realm, Not Planet

What is not understood or appreciated by astrophysicists and formally trained astronomers is that the rulers of our realm, as opposed to the rulers of our planet, which is an entirely different concept, do not need to invade or come to Earth to initiate profound changes and transformation.

A planet, when properly defined is part of a whole. If Earth is a planet, what is the whole?

They can affect those changes by traversing the solar system in a precise, aligned, and coordinated manner to effect change.

It has been done before and it’s happening again.

3i Atlas is a prime example.

How does this work?

Comet of 1517

End of the Aztec Empire Foreshadowed by Ominous Comet

When a celestial object eclipses or transits our skies it changes the light spectrum, electro-magnetic field, electric charge, space-time continuum, communication frequencies, and cosmic vibrations that maintain, hold, and nestle the Earth. This happened in Meso-America in the 16th century at the heights of the Inca civilization.

When Montezuma saw the comet blazing across the sky, he knew from advanced Maya astrology and astronomy that his kingdom would come to an end. And so, it was. You don’t have to look much further. That’s why the ancients feared and revered comets and eclipses with such awe and wonder because they knew the power that was contained therein. As above. So below.

Proving the Theory of Relativity

Many reading this article under the fog and persuasion of modern scientific thinking and rationalism will say this is not true, conspiracy theory, or impossible, but when a celestial object passes through our solar system at any level it changes the frequency of the cosmic vibrations coming to Earth. This was how Albert Einstein was able to prove his Theory of Relativity. It was done during a total solar eclipse to show that the relative position of background stars in the darkened sky near the eclipse shifted relative to the curvature of space-time continuum.

Disrupting Celestial Fabric and Space-Time Continuum

Celestial objects and phenomena communicate (music of the spheres) through a change or disruption of the frequency of cosmic rays and structure of invisible patterned vibrations, which is enough to bring about fundamental behavioral changes to all living creatures and life on Earth - and even trigger seismic events. These frequency shifts cannot be measured by modern scientific instruments or observations but can be felt and perceived.

Reality Perceived Is Reality Changed

It’s like throwing a pebble in a still body of water. The pebble generates ripples that flow through the entire body of water in concentric circles before becoming still again.

In like manner, comets and interstellar objects, and eclipses, can create change by pumping intense cosmic rays and frequencies, for a short period of time, from background constellations into the solar system that affects life on Earth.

This done by changing the perspective, which changes reality itself.

The cutting frequencies come from their presence, not by active projection or participation.

It’s like a sharply dressed or poorly dressed individual entering a room full of well-dressed people. That person’s demeanor and aura change the energy in the room in a basic and fundamental way, if only for a brief period.

The same thing happens when a comet enters our solar system. Its presence influences the energies and composition of other planets in the system by ripping through their energy fields in a direct and forceful way. (Retrograde motion increases the intensity.) That interruption in cosmic flow produces results. It grabs out attention and forces us to reconsider, adjust, or change.

This is happening right now in scientific and world communities as 3i Atlas command our attention and forces us to pay attention to what is happening in the skies above us.

God Ah Come

You don’t need a God, monarch, Pope, Khalif, Emperor, philosophy, divine order, or Messiah to come to Earth to organize and rule over all the peoples and nations of the Earth in a commanding manner to bring peace, order, equality, or justice under natural law. This can easily be accomplished or denied by celestial objects traversing the solar system - even at 2.4 AU away. This is why 3i Atlas is so important. It is a harbinger of things to come that are happening right now in plain sight for those who have eyes to see.

Defining Its Own Orbit on the Path of Life

3i Atlas first appeared on July 1, 2025, without any astronomer or astrophysicist being able to predict its arrival. Harvard professor and physicist, Avi Loeb, admits that it is important and significant that 3i Atlas chose 5° of the Ecliptic as its path of travel. The Ecliptic is the path that the Sun and planets travel on within a few degrees of latitudinal deviation.

Alien Invasion Requires Global Coordination

It is profoundly significant for Dr. Abraham (Avi) Loeb to suggest alien technology to explain 3i Atlas unusual interstellar orbit and behavior. He even goes as far as to say that 3i Atlas might be an alien spacecraft sent by aliens from another star system to test how humans would respond. He claims that Hubble images back him up.

Professor Loeb said that we need:

“… an international organization that decides how to respond to a visitor to our backyard because that visitor could enter through the front door. Never know what kind of intent it has.”

Alien Threat of International Concern

But does 3i Atlas represent an alien threat of international concern that could produce a Black Swan event that requires, as Professor Loeb said to Elizabeth Vargas on NewsNation, “the coordination of spy agencies” - such as the CIA, Mossad, MI6 and others - to address the matter or is he only using his alien tech theory and bestselling book, Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth, to build the case to provide justification for consolidating power to bring all celestial observations carried out in the world, especially by amateur astronomers, under one central command and control authority to be able to make declarations of alien threats and invasions of international concern without adequate public review, consent, skepticism, or objection?

Warning, Warning, Aliens Approaching

This would give a non-elected body at the United Nations the supreme power and authority to declare alien invasions of international concern as NAZI scientist and former founder of NASA, Wernher von Braun, warned would happen.

Circle of Life

The Ecliptic that contains the 13 signs of the Zodiac, including Ophiuchus, is known as the Circle of Life or the Ring of Life and for good reason. It is the imaginary path in the sky that determines the nature of all living creatures relative to the current operating Zodiac, which includes humans, animals, fishes of the seas, birds of the air, trees and plant life. A slight change or shift of the Ecliptic by less than 1° would have a profound, devastating effect on Earth changing the composition, nature, and sustenance of life on Earth.

The Opening of the Way

3i Atlas’ orbit at 5° of the Circle of Life or Ecliptic is profoundly significant suggesting the opening of a new pathway for expressing life on Earth.

Once the pathway is opened by cutting a new path, 5° parallel to the Ecliptic, it cannot be closed again.

A New Science Approaching

The challenge for astrologers and metaphysicians is to determine what background constellations were cut through or opened on this new pathway and what the astrological implications and mythical applications might be for life on Earth.

Somebody Knows Where We Live

Professor Loeb suggests that for an unannounced celestial visitor to place itself at 5° of the Ecliptic in retrograde motion suggests that some form of intelligence is involved of which we have no knowledge, innate or expressed intelligence or ability to understand or evaluate. This alignment should be impossible, he commented. It mirrors the same celestial corridor we use to send probes to outer space. That fact is uncomfortable and disturbing.

Dr. Avi Loeb stated that interstellar comets, Oumuamua, and possibly Borisov, of 2017 and 2019, respectively, might have been probes, He is now suggesting the same thing for 3i Atlas.

To support his argument, Professor Loeb points to the orbital pattern, flyby sequence timed with surgical eloquence, retrograde motion to efficiently gather data, pulse signal radiation emitted to Mars, and spectral and chemical anomalies. It is not passing through, it is aligning - gathering information.

See No Evil. Hear No Evil

Dr. Loeb called for a redirection of existing probes to intercept 3i Atlas, especially Juno spacecraft orbiting Jupiter and Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. James Webb Space telescope is locked on its spectral trail. Hubble is tracking its coma.

The response and silence from NASA and official public astronomical agencies is deafening, either by choice, lack of knowledge, intent, or instructions.

Clouded in Mystery and Silence

The data no longer fits the models of every known category.

Generals are called to emergency meetings at Quantico. Government shutdown provides NASA with cover for silence. The slack is picked up by amateur astronomers in Namibia.

Something ancient is arriving and the ones with the most answers are saying the least. Dr. Abraham (Avi) Loeb is given the floor. He is the leading authority on the subject.

Evaluating the Degree

5° has meaning in astrology and best analyzed and interpreted by astrologers who are more knowledgeable and better equipped to make that evaluation and interpretation.

3i Atlas in retrograde motion increases the comet’s power, strength, and effectiveness from an astrological point of view. It also means that things will happen, develop, and manifest in an unconventional, backwards, sudden, and unexpected way.

Manhattan Cigar Inn

The cigar shaped celestial object measures 46 kilometers, the size of a small city like Manhattan.

Bother Can You Spare a Nickle?

Some scientists claim that 3i Atlas exhibits features of engineered technology. Nickle composition relative to its iron content matches Nickle alloys that humans produce for technological applications. 3i Atlas Nickle to Iron composition is not considered natural or expected.

Negative Polarization

The comets optical properties do not match any natural materials that astronomers have cataloged from known space environments. It exhibits a low angle of light and extreme negative polarization which falls outside of the range of natural substances.

Numerological Considerations

My own opinion is that Venus is involved due to the symbolic meaning of the number 5. 3i suggests three eyes, like snake eyes, or third eye. It represents 39 in numerology. 39 adds to 12, which represents the number 3. Again, we are back to 3, as in 33.

The acronym, ATLAS, Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System, represents celestial objects and events that blanket the globe, no different from the coronavirus of international concern that blanked the globe.

3I Atlas adds to 11 in numerology, a power number that has significant meaning.

Venus Cycles: 2022 - 2030

Venus Transit Sun

Number five represents the Pentagon and the five-sided star of Venus mapped by superior and inferior conjunctions of Venus in the Zodiac mandala. The midpoint of Venus Transit of the Sun from 2004 to 2012 when Jupiter was in a fall position at the critical 15 degrees of Capricorn in the Tropical Zodiac fell precisely in mid-October of 2008 - triggered or impelled the stock market crash of 2008 - documented and predicted on CelestialAffairs.com ten months before it happened.

https://www.facebook.com/VenusTransitsSun2012

https://celestialaffairs.com/venus-transits-sun/

https://celestialaffairs.com/html/VenusTransitsSun.htm



Similar approaches can be used to determine the cosmic and astrological influences of 3i Atlas with respect to global events, markets, natural, or man-made phenomena.

Financial Impact

Bailout vs Bailin

The stock market crash of 2008 forced bailout of international and domestic money center banks reinstituted through Dodd-Frank and Basel III banking regulations. Bailin was later introduced into statutory banking regulations to address any future banking collapse or crisis. It was decided that bailouts were no longer acceptable for solving financial crashes because of the financial impact on the Treasury & Federal Reserve.

Open Market Operations

Bailouts put US government securities managed in open market operations through the Federal Reserve at risk by forcing the Fed to acquire deeply discounted non-performing assets (mortgage-backed securities) in the 2008 crash that had no liquidity or achievable redemption value - making the Federal Reserve Bank technically bankrupt.

Financial Reporting Standards

The Fed has its own financial reporting standards, rules, and regulations that maintains certain assets at cost. It does not apply market-to-market valuation criteria on an uniform and consistent manner, permanently suppressing the carrying value of its capital base. When modern accounting theory is applied, the institution is technically bankrupt.

Financial Astrology

Astrologer Raymond Merriman affirms that cosmic flows, patterns, energies, and alignments can induce, impel, steer, or motivate changes in domestic and global financial markets.



For more on financial astrology, see:

https://celestialaffairs.com/financial-astrology/

Social Implications

Unsecured Loans Not Demand Deposits

In today’s world, bank deposits are treated as unsecured loans to the depository banking institution in lieu of outright demand deposit liabilities, which contradicts sound banking rules and principles that are based on trust. Unsecured loans can be converted to bank stock in case of default. The public would be left holding the bag in case of bankruptcy.

Revolutionary Fallout and Consequences

The fallout from a banking crisis or collapse can be massive, for which the government has no workable solution.

3i Atlas Speaks Softly

The public seeing their life savings and pensions vanish into thin air will take to the streets demanding a return of their capital. Mobilizing the US military and National Guards to suppress dissent by treating the public as “enemies of the state or domestic terrorists”, is a big mistake with grave consequences.

It means the collapse of governments worldwide in an overnight and irreversible way. With 3i Atlas traversing our solar system bringing profound and dramatic changes triggered from within, this is likely to happen by spring to summer 2026.

Military Turns its Back on Governments

The military and police force will not carry out the orders of the politicians because their salaries, savings, assets and pensions will equally be wiped out or grossly compromised. Why protect and fight for the government and banking system when your salary and pension assets are wiped out completely? There is no way to compensate military personnel and National Guards for damages and income loss.

Forced Constitutional Convention

We could have the end of democracy as we know it that 3i Atlas can bring about in a quiet, silent, and revolutionary way long after it exists the theater of operation, forcing the start of something new through the calling of a Constitutional Convention.

Mysteries of Life

The universe works in mysterious ways in which our known laws of physics and human behavior can easily be distorted, compromised, overcome, annulled, changed, misinterpreted, or misunderstood.

New Day Dawning

We Are on Our Own

We don’t need a Godhead, scriptures, or deity to substantiate and opine on these self-evident truths for godheads with all their miracles, power, profound accomplishments and expressions on Earth, since ancient times, honored, respected, protected, revered, manipulated and defy when necessary the natural laws of nature, but never opposed or attempted to change or negate them in any fundamental way because they knew that to attempt to do so would lead to one’s own self destruction and utter failure. The heavens rule supreme!

Self-Examination

It is therefore upon us in our worldly pursuit through wars, greed, corporate amalgamations, and profiteering, over the past 400 years, upon seeing the grand display and opulence of a spectacular interstellar comet, must find the time to look within ourselves to examine our true nature and our sacred bond and relationship with the Earth, planets, and stars as they express themselves throughout our sphere of influences and inner selves - projecting outwardly into space beyond our common Earthly domain.



