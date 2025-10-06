Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Khepri's avatar
Khepri
12h

Front row seats to a species evolution. What a rare and special graduation event to be a part of.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
12h

Better do a comprehensive review of the Noahide laws and implicationsfor Christians if you are quoting “Chopping off heads is possible - figurately and literally.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Edward A. Shields
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture