Three Dates Seems Important

Wed, March 11; Fri March 13, and Mon March 16, 2026. Some sort of shift or revelation is likely to occur.

The dates of March 11, 13, and 16 seems important. They tie in with my Subtack article published October 6, 2025 covering the significance of 3I/ATLAS titled: 3I/ATLAS: Is The Sky Falling & Why?

On Monday, March 16, 2026, 3I/ATLAS makes its closest approach to Jupiter - a cosmic event to which that no one will pay attention.

Objects in Transit

Whenever a celestial body or phenomenon passes through our solar system, eclipses another celestial body, aligns, conjunct or transits our cosmic realm of reality, whether real or perceived, shit happens here on Earth. It never fails in recorded history. Examples were given in the Substack article.

Jupiter is at the midpoint of 15 degrees of Cancer in the Tropical Zodiac (Ides of Cancer) and at 21 degrees in Gemini in Sidereal Zodiac. So yes, trade (Gemini) and the United States, a Cancer country in Tropical, would be involved. We’re watching this play out right in front of our eyes in a bold and dramatic way.

Why is this important? It provides dates, time markers that the Cabal is sometimes aware of and use. It’s not so much the exact date itself. The dates act as an anchor or indicator. A point of reference. It’s the events and unfolding leading up to these date markers, and what comes afterwards, that are important.

In astrology, its called applying and receding once that point of reference is reached.

Nothing happens so, so. There’s always a back story and history.

We’re at a point in history where we see and can witness a great convolution and transformation of consciousness taking place.

3I/ATLAS

3I/ATLAS first appeared in June 2025 with alignments to Mars, Venus, Earth and Sun before making its last and final significant approach to Jupiter on Monday, March 16, 2026 before heading out of our solar system.

What message did it bring? What mayhem will it leave behind?

Jupiter is Important

Jupiter represents expansion, growth, goodness, knowledge, and promise, among other things. It’s gaseous and can be explosive at times giving birth to new ideas, new stars, knowledge and changing social environments and conditions. It’s in the sign of Cancer and Gemini, depending on the Zodiac system you use, to represent housing, home front, domestic affairs, family, roots, culture, short trips (inter-country missiles) as opposed to long trips (long distance aerial bombardment), siblings, and trade: domestic and international.

In each of these alignments important significators took place that matched the characteristics of the planets, sign and house that they rule and represent.

For example, in its nearest approach to Earth in mid October 2025, we witnessed an unexpected fury of volcanoes lighting up the world, erupting within a short seven day period - the setting off of major never before seen dormant volcanoes erupting on the Ring of Fire, some volcanoes not erupting in over 5,000 years in Ethiopia and other places.

The world stayed silent. They ignored its cosmic sign and messaging and aggressively pursued whatever agenda people and nations had on the table.

Whatever is hidden and bottled up from within will burst out - albeit unexpectedly!

The Ring of Fire was and remains on fire serving as a flagpole and indicator of dramatic and Epoch Changing events that we are reshaping the Earth.

The interstellar object 3I/ATLAS is filled with myths, psychological operations, pseudoscientific theories, false assessments, and outright lies that dominate the new headlines and social media environment that are designed to create confusion, deceit, and obfuscation, yet it’s reality and transit cannot be ignored or denied.

We must assess carefully and discern.

According to astrophysicists tracking and reporting on the celestial phenomenon, 3IATLAS will leave our solar system in May to June 2026.

This entire one year period is an active period of change, transformation, and upheavals.

We seeing old things dying off and new things coming in, not only in the national and global environment, but in our personal lives as well.

We must match what’s happening in the skies above compared to what’s happening on Earth below to gain deeper wisdom, insight, and understanding to guide our thinking and decision making. This method sits at the heart and center of astrological timing, analysis, and prediction.

Date of Departure

The time of 3I/ATLAS departure, i.e., from March 16th to May-June 2026 represents a period of inner growth, stillness and calm personal reflection, withdrawal, assessment coalescing into new insights, visions, and perspectives.

We must be hopeful to bring about the world we desire, want, cherish, love, and respect.

A new day is dawning.

Stay awake!

Learn more:

: Edward-Anthony: Shields.

Written by: Edward-Anthony: Shields: CPA, MBA, SAG-AFTRA Member

Former staff member of The World Bank, IFC, PwC & JPMorgan Chase

Alumni of Columbia University, Brooklyn College, UCLA, PwC

Memberships: AICPA, ISAR, NCGR, ARE



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