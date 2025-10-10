Answers to Questions Never Asked

In ANTIDOTE: CoVID-19: THE FULL STORY you will find all the answers you need, or were looking for to address long-haul CoVID-19 symptoms, synthetic snake venom DNA plasmids found in the CoVID-19 shots - as well as exploration of the historical, political, and economic environment surrounding this issue.

Foreword

“The Antidote”, is a brilliant and concise 2½ hour interview of Bryan Ardis, D.C., a retired Chiropractor, Certified Acupuncturist and Nutritionist, by host, Jason Shurka of TLS. We give a brief synopsis of the interview with comments in six articles within the COVID-19 Antidote series. We ask that you watch the full 2½ hours interview and confirm Dr. Ardis’ statements using the Time Marker next to the title of each subsection.

Dr. Bryan Ardis

Links for The Antidote interview of Dr. Bryan Ardis with host Jason Shurka are as follows:

https://thedrardisshow.com/the-antidote

https://rumble.com/v4p3biz-the-antidote-the-explosive-truth-origin-and-antidote-for-covid-19-share-eve.html

Content

This Substack includes:

Supplementary Material

2: ANTIDOTE: EDTA: Snake Oil or Cure? - Published

A lively discussion on whether EDTA (Ethylene diamine tetra-acetic acid) is a cure/antidote for nanoparticle microchip toxicity implanted in the human body without informed consent or snake oil?



3: ANTIDOTE: Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea’s Point of View - Published

An informative and exhaustive discussion on the Internet of Bio-Nano of Things and other nanotechnology related topics.

Whether vaccinated or not, share with your doctor and healthcare provider to develop the best treatment protocol to address long-haul CoVID-19 symptoms, snake venom DNA plasmid toxicity, self-assembling nanotechnology (microchip) implants, and other nanotechnology interface capabilities found in the blood, cells, brain, tissue and bodies of people who took the shot or got it through shedding.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this series and interviews with Bryan Ardis, D.C. and Ana Maria Mihalcea, M.D., Ph.D. are not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. All content, including text, graphics, images and video links contained in this article are for general information only. You are encouraged to confirm any information obtained from these articles and video presentations with primary source material and review all information regarding any condition or treatment with your physician. Never disregard professional medical treatment or advice because of something you have read in these articles or watched in the video presentations.

Nature is the Best Medicine

Edgar Cayce’s Views on Healing

NO CURE HIDDEN FROM NATURE

According to the Sleeping Prophet and Father of Holistic medicine, Edgar Cayce (1877-1945), there is no incurable condition that can defy the power of nature. Purification and regeneration play an important role. Cayce stressed C.A.R.E. - Circulation, Assimilation, Recreation, and Elimination. Healing constitutes a change in the vibratory field at the cellular level. Cayce stressed alkalinity over acidity. Electrolytes should allow cells to regenerate at 150V. These teachings are consistent with the work of Dr. Sebi (1933-2016).

ANTIDOTE: CoVID-19: THE FULL STORY

THE ANTIDOTE: Chapter 1

Did the ruling powers keep the antidote to themselves throughout the pandemic only releasing it to the public hidden in a Pfizer Patent document filed in March 2023?

September 11, 2001 and September 11, 2023: 3:00 mins

The date of the interview on September 11, 2023, is symbolic because it refers to September 11, 2001 (9-11) when a Grand Illusion, spell and narrative that was cast upon the American people and world by government officials, media, medical professional and scientists around the world to believe a false narrative that was not based in reality. This was the first expression of the Global Public Private Partner (GPPP), which is a fiction, a grand Fascist deception in an Age of truth, knowledge, and enlightenment.

The Grand Illusion: 4:44 mins

From the very first month of the pandemic in January 2020, DNA experts said this is not a bat virus. The origin of this virus is not even bats, it is two snakes: King Cobra and Asian/Chinese Krait snake. Why did it take 2½ years into the pandemic for Dr. Ardis to find out this information that was publicly available? Why wasn’t this information known and promoted worldwide? The journey that substantiates the fact that we are being lied to begins!

Lying to the Public and the World: 5:44 mins

The entire medical profession, the entire government health agencies around the world, including the World Health Organization (WHO) have all been lying to the American people, and world, as they did 20 years ago on September 11, 2001.



We are back to that pivotal moment in time that is the first day of the New Year in the Coptic and Ethiopian calendars, which is significant. The cycles are repeating once again.

Lying is a part of warfare and politics that is sometimes considered necessary by some to achieve a grand vision, goal, or objective carried out by casting spells over the eyes and minds of an unsuspecting population, selling narratives that would never have been accepted if told truthfully.

The six part interview series covers five areas:

The truth about the origin of CoVID-191 The dark truth behind the vaccine. The timeline before and after the vaccine, beginning from January 2020. The Antidote. Epilogue.

The Inciting Event: 8:50 mins

Dr. Bryan Ardis’ father-in-law walked into a hospital in February 2020 and was killed from the hospital protocol that they were unwilling to bend, modify, or change. Advocating on behalf of his father-in-law, Dr. Ardis was kicked out of the hospital, by hospital security. The hospital said they will not talk to in-laws who wasn’t related by blood to the patient, family, or married to the patient. The hospital killed his father-in-law over the next three days under the guise of what is called, Palliative Care. The deception of that protocol is that it is delivered right in front of your eyes in your presence without you really knowing what’s going on. Palliative care is supposed to improve the quality of life for people with serious illnesses. Generally, what happens is that this protocol pumps the patient with Morphine, convincing family members that it will reduce pain, until patients takes their last breath. That’s exactly what happened to Dr. Ardis’ father-in-law while he was in a Dallas hospital. His father-in-law walked into the hospital by himself, strong, healthy and alive with mild flu symptoms and never came back out again as a living human being.

In other words, no attempt was made by hospital staff to save him once Palliative care was ordered and administered.

Morphine is a drug that paralyzes your diaphragm and your heart’s ability to beat. Dr. Ardis’ father-in-law received two full hour doses of Morphine and within three days took his last breath.

They will kill your loved one right in front of you under the guise of administering Palliative care.

A difficult three-month period ensued after the death of Dr. Ardis’ father-in-law that caused Dr. Ardis much pain, sorrow, and reflection.

Hospitals and Doctors Lie: 10:30 mins

In May 2020, Dr. Bryan Ardis lived in Dallas, Texas. At that time, there were no reported cases of CoVID-19 in Dallas, Texas. Hence, there were no restrictions, no masking wearing, no mandates to follow when Dr. Ardis’ father-in-law walked into a Dallas hospital and nine to ten days later took his last breath. In May 2020, you were allowed to go into a hospital in Dallas, Texas with loved ones, which ended when CoVID-19 restrictions began.

Contemplating Murder of Hospital Staff Responsible! 10:56 mins

In May 2020, despite his distinguished accomplishments and unassailable reputation, Dr. Ardis considered identifying and murdering hospital staff who were responsible his father-in-law’s death.2

Not long afterwards, Dr. Ardis watched interviews on CNN, and other news platforms, where every doctor and healthcare professional were saying the same exact thing, over and over again, in a programmed and controlled manner. He watched ten of these interviews on the same day, which repeatedly echoed the same sentiment:

“There’s something about this novel coronavirus we have never seen before with any other respiratory virus in the entire history of mankind. When we start treating this one, the virus immediately goes from the lungs into the kidneys and shuts down the kidneys. Within 24 hours, a high percentage of all people being treated ended up with acute kidney failure.”

Dr. Aris says, “Then over the next several days, they die. They were filling up tractor trailer loads of bodies in New York City, the epicenter of the CoVID-19 pandemic, the same happened on September 11th, [2001]”.

After watching about ten of these interviews within an hour, Dr. Ardis recognized that there is a genuine, authentic articulation in their expression. They are dead honest when they say:

“We have never seen a respiratory virus, ever do this before. When you start treating it, it goes from the lungs, which is where a respiratory illness resides, straight to the kidneys and shut down them down.”

Three months earlier, February 2020, Dr. Ardis’ father-in-law walked into a Dallas hospital in Texas and was diagnosed with the flu. They immediately put him on a hospital protocol for the flu that included a drug called, Venomicin.

The drug Venomicin has a high percentage of acute kidney failure in less than 24 hours. That’s exactly what hospital staff in Dallas, Texas called his wife’s family on day two to tell them over the phone that Dr. Aris’ father-in-law, who was diagnosed with the flu two days earlier, now had pneumonia and acute kidney failure and the hospital medical staff don’t know why.

The hospital staff in Dallas were being dead honest because they didn’t make the link to the drug, Venomicin, that they used to treat his 91 year old father-in-law for the flu, which now they were using to treat CoVID-19 patients in New York City who showed the same respiratory response of acute kidney failure and death within a few days’ of hospitalization for CoVID-19 symptoms.

By day five, Dr. Ardis’ father-in-law was unconscious.

Antibiotics Established as Standard Hospital Protocol for the Flu and CoVID-19 Patients: 13:20 mins

Dr. Ardis visited the hospital and challenged hospital staff concerning his father-in-law treatment protocol and health. His father-in-law was unconscious on a breathing apparatus with a huge swollen belly, retaining water and fluids due to kidney failure. That’s when Dr. Ardis saw the Venomicin bag hanging with the IV bag. He knew immediately what the problem was.

Hospital staff admitted that his father-in-law had been put on Venomicin on the first day when he entered the hospital leading up to day five when Dr. Ardis visited the hospital to see him. His father-in-law has been on Venomicin for five days since entering the hospital.

The CDC website says that if you diagnose someone with viral infection, it is counter intuitive to treat them with antibiotics. Antibiotics can make the outcomes of viral infections much worse.



Most doctors don’t know the difference between viral infection and bacterial infection and how to treat them. They tend to use antibiotics for everything, which can exacerbate a normal viral infection making it acute.

The hospital doctor told Dr. Ardis on day five that they had his father-in-law on three antibiotics, one of which was Venomicin, which is standard hospital protocol for treating the flu. Antibiotics do not treat the flu. All they treat is bacteria.

Jason asked how do you explain that doctors don’t know something like that?

Dr. Ardis response was that hospital medical doctors simply bit their tongue, doubled down, and said ‘this is the [hospital] protocol’.

The conversation revealed that hospitals across the nation were treating viral infections of CoVID-19 patients with antibiotics when the pandemic started in January 2020. The protocol was well established and in full practice by a lot of doctors across a lot of hospitals in the nation who should have been trained to know better, as made clear on CDC’s website.

Dr. Ardis asked the hospital on Day 5 to change the protocol and take his father-in-law off the antibiotics, and to give him certain medication and drugs to help with recovery from his viral infection. The hospital followed Dr. Ardis’ advice and on Day 6 his father-in-law peed out 20 lbs. of water in four hours. An hour after that, his father-in-law wakes up coming out of the coma, communicating with family members and everyone was happy. The family went home that night celebrating his father-in-law’s recovery.

Dr. Ardis father-in-law recovered based on the changes made in his treatment protocol that Dr. Ardis recommended. However, after the family left the hospital, the next day, Day 7, the hospital administrative staff and attending medical doctors and nurses met in a staff meeting and decided to discontinue the protocols recommended by Dr. Ardis, and to permanently block Dr. Ardis from ever putting his foot back on the hospital premises again. The hospital medical team changed the protocol from what Dr. Ardis recommended to Palliative care treatment administering massive amount of Morphine to his father-in-law. Within three days Dr. Ardis’ father-in-law was pronounced dead under Palliative care, Morphine overdose.

Hospitals across the nation apply protocols for treating viral infections with antibiotics even though CDC website says the opposite, that antibiotics will make viral infections worse. Doctors and hospitals across the nation often prescribe antibiotics for patients who exhibit flu symptoms or CoVID-19 symptoms, for what is essentially a viral infection. This can cause acute kidney failure within 24 hours. Hospital staff would then put these virally infected patients on a respirator to force oxygen down their lungs to die a slow, lonely, and cruel death.

Dr. Ardis had exposed the liability of injury to their protocol. He went to the hospital the next day and was escorted out by security guards, men dressed in uniforms of enforcement and brutality.

National Institute of Health (NIH) and National Institute of Funding (NIAID): 17:39 mins

In May 2020, CDC adopted NIH hospital protocol for CoVID-19 and provided the link to NIH website, which read: “Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Hospital Protocol for CoVID-19.”

The three-paragraph memo explicitly read:

All hospitals are only allowed to use the experimental drug called Remdesivir (RDV) to treat all hospitalized CoVID-19 patients in America.

The memo said that the government is not allowed to export Remdesivir outside of the USA for the first year. Only Americans would get this drug for the first year of the pandemic.

Dr. Fauci said that there were two studies that confirmed why it is that he is declaring that this is the only drug that medical doctors can use in this country in hospitals to treat CoVID-19 patients.

The memo claimed that Remdesivir was proven safe and effective against the Ebola virus in a trial in Africa in 2019. In addition, it was also proven safe and effective against the CoVID-19 virus, being SARS-CoVID-2 virus, sometimes referred to as the coronavirus, in a trial in January, February, and March (2019) conducted by the manufacturer of Remdesivir, Gilead Sciences.

Remdesivir is sold under the brand name Veklury.

Links were provided to the studies on NIH’s website.

Gilead Sciences Remdesivir Study: 19:40 mins

A year long study of four regions in Africa was published in the New England Journal of Medicine. It tested four drugs on 681 patients in Africa to see which of them was most effective in treating Ebola, using PCR tests to confirm the presence of Ebola, where the disease process had a 50% death rate for anyone contracting Ebola.

PCR tests do not confirm any virus ever, but NIH through NIAID was using the PCR test in this trial study to confirm Ebola cases. They had four drugs that they were going to experiment with to see which of these drugs are safe and effective in treating Ebola.

The Independent Safety Review Board assigned to the study in August 2018 declares and publishes to the funders of the study, NIAID, that they are permanently pulling two drugs out of the study: 1) Remdesivir, and 2) Zmapp.

Fifty-three percent (53%) of everybody who got the drug Remdesivir died, which was more than the outcome from the disease. It was the only drug that had a higher than 50% mortality rate. It was the only drug that killed more people than the disease does.

Zmapp was put into the study by the United States Department of Defense (DoD). It was found to have 49% death rate. It was not much better than the disease anyway so they canceled those two drugs.



Dr. Anthony Fauci’s NIAID department of NIH funded the Ebola study that was carried out in four regions in Africa. The Independent Safety Review Board cancelled Remdesivir and Zmapp in August 2019 because the death rates from these two drugs were the same or higher than the 50% death rate from the disease.

The Independent Safety Review Board informed Dr. Anthony Fauci’s department, NIAID, in August 2019 of the cancellation of Remdesivir and Zmapp from the study trial because these two drugs were the more deadly and toxic drugs of the four.

Nine months later, on May 1st, 2020, Dr. Anthony Fauci announced to the world that Remdesivir (RDV) was the only drug that American doctors can use to treat CoVID-19 patients, that it was proven safe and effective.

The FDA approved Remdesivir at the end of October 2020. At that point, Remdesivir was allowed to be shipped out to other countries in the world to treat patients exhibiting CoVID-19 symptoms based on the results of PCR tests that were not designed to confirm any virus ever.

A second study for a three-month trial of Remdesivir was undertaken by Gilead Sciences, the manufacturer of Remdesivir, which is sold under the brand name, Veklury.

Second Study by Manufacturer: 22:49 mins

The drug that failed in Ebola testing in Africa was now granted funding that Gilead Sciences, the manufacturer of Remdesivir, was now allowed to run on CoVID-19 patients. They took 53 patients from around the world that had tested positive for CoVID-19 using the PCR test and gave them Remdesivir for ten days. Thirty-one (31%) of 53 participants, 16 patients, experienced acute kidney failure within ten days. Ten percent, five (5), of the trial patients had to be taken off Remdesivir before the ten days were up because it killed their kidneys, which required emergency kidney transplant!

Remdesivir was the drug that the doctors in New York were pumping into the veins of sick CoVID-19 patients that were causing massive kidney failures, justifying the public statements on news broadcasts stating that:

“…we have never seen a respiratory virus, ever do this before. When you start treating it, it goes from the lungs, which is what a respiratory illness is, straight to the kidneys and shuts down the kidneys.”

Run Death Is Near! 23:30 mins

Within an hour of reading the second study carried out by Gilead Sciences, Dr. Ardis hired a publicist out of Washington, DC and did 40 to 50 interviews every week to ensure that the public could see the research studies and truth about Remdesivir. He even coined the phrase, “If you can’t remember what the name of the drug is, it rhymes with Run Death Is Near!” [Emphasis added]

The phrase ran worldwide. Journalists put it in the media everywhere. Worldwide Remdesivir was known as Run Death Is Near!

Five months later in November 2020, the World Health Organization, WHO, came out with a statement that says that “we do not recommend Remdesivir for any single CoVID-19 patient.”

November 2020 was one month after the FDA approved Remdesivir at the end of October 2020 for CoVID-19 patients and started shipping Remdesivir to countries all over the world. The real pandemic had started. Run death is near!

Operation Shut Up! 24:43 mins

Clandestine meetings amongst doctors, nurses, and hospital staff around the world came together and said too many people are refusing the drug Remdesivir when you tell them what drug you are giving them to treat their CoVID-19 symptoms, so we as medical professionals have to start using the brand name of the drug, not Remdesivir, because CoVID-19 hospital patients don’t know the brand name of Remdesivir, which is Veklury.

In August 2019, five months before CoVID started in January 2020, host Jason Shurka got very sick. His presumed mentor from The Light System (TLS) came to help him out. Jason was sick in bed. He felt like he was going to die, he couldn’t breathe, it was horrible. Jason’s TLS mentor told him that there’s going to be something that seems like some sort of pandemic soon. It’s not what you think it is. We’re doing our best to stop things like that from happening, but it doesn’t look like we’re going to succeed on this one. New York City is going to be shut down. Jason responded: “What are you talking about? New York City has never [been] shut down; it has never shut down in the history of anything. It’s not shutting down.” The mentor said New York City is going to shut down. There are places around the world that are going shut down. The economy is going to go down. You’re going to see fires in Australia and California. According to Jason, everything that’s going to happen for a year or two after that point, he was told before. And then it started happening. Jason started seeing all these news headlines, stock market crashes, CoVID-19, fires in Australia and California, etc. The TLS mentor gave Jason a few things to drink and 24 hours later, he was fine!

How Do You Get from Bats in Wuhan Wet Markets to Snake Venom in the Vaccines? 26:48 mins

For two years from 2020 to 2022, Dr. Ardis was asked to attend medical conferences and conventions to teach medical personnel on hospital protocols. Medical doctors who were becoming aware of the harm and toxicity of Remdesivir and the fact that Dr. Anthony Fauci lied about his knowledge about Remdesivr being safe and effective, these concerned doctors across the country started springing up all over the country in tele-medicine centers to help people with CoVID-19 and to keep people out of the hospitals because of the harmful effects and death rate of Remdesivir.

Dr. Richard Bartlett, the Budesonide Guy! 27:49 mins

In December of 2021, Dr. Richard Barlett, Emergency Room doctor in Odessa, Texas, the Budesonide guy, shared information with Dr. Ardis on how the asthma medicine Budesonide emptied a hospital ICU after being used to treat coronavirus. Dr. Barlett sent Dr. Ardis a text saying:

Hey, doc, if you got bitten by a rattlesnake, would you go to the hospital and get antivenom?

ANTIDOTE: Chapter 2

If you got bitten by a rattlesnake, would you go to the hospital and get antivenom?

Dr. Richard Bartlett, the Budesonnide Guy! 27:49 mins

In December of 2021, Dr. Richard Barlett, Emergency Room doctor in Odessa, Texas, the Budesonide guy who shared how asthma medicine Budesonide emptied a hospital ICU after being used to treat coronavirus, sent Dr. Ardis a text message that reads:

Hey, doc, if you got bitten by a rattlesnake, would you go to the hospital and get antivenom?

Dr. Ardis looked at the text and wondered what Dr. Bartlett was talking about.

“Of course I would go, ER doctor!”, Dr. Ardis thought to himself.

Another thought sprung up, “But why are you asking me this random question?”

Dr. Bryan Ardis:

“Richard Bartlett knows me enough, and you mentioned me as a researcher. If I can’t see it, if I can’t make sense out of it, I’m not speaking on it. So, everything I speak on, including this interview, I would have never talked about the venom aspect of CoVID, if I couldn’t show you. And we will show you! That the entire narrative of CoVID is a dam illusion and they have lied to all of you. And every single symptom of CoVID-19 acutely, every single symptom of CoVID long-term that they call Post-CoVID Syndrome, or Long-Hauler CoVID-19 Syndrome … every single one of those symptoms, I can show you which venoms and what creatures and snakes are creating your symptoms. I can show you, and I can tell you! And then I can explain how to get rid of the symptoms with one singular antidote, that they don’t want you to know. And the whole world has been lying to you about the antidote for, at least, 50 years.”

Jason:

“…would you connect snake venom to what’s in the vaccines today?”

Dr. Bryan Ardis:

“Absolutely!”

Jason:

“Let’s get there later. Give us the history of how you got to this!”

The History of CoVID-19: Monoclonal Antibodies: 29:47 mins

Why did Dr. Richard Bartlett send Dr. Ardis that text message? Dr. Bartlett knew Dr. Ardis enough over a two-year period, from spending time with Dr. Ardis at medical conferences all over the country talking about CoVID-19, that Dr. Ardis was going to go researching antivenom.

Dr. Ardis did not know at that time that he would come across this great lie called CoVID-19.1 That’s not why Dr. Bartlett sent Dr. Ardis the text.



Dr. Ardis had done some interviews on Monoclonal antibodies and shared six studies, that he received from a doctor that he loved and admired, who asked Dr. Ardis to give an objective evaluation of what he saw in those studies to serve as an independent basis for confirming what that doctor thought the studies were saying.

Monoclonal antibodies is the drug that was having a 100% success rate against acute CoVID-19 patients. Monoclonal antibodies were being used all over the world to treat patients with CoVID symptoms. An example of a Monoclonal antibodies drug that was used by doctors during CoVID pandemic to treat patients was called Regeneron. Regeneron was the drug in the Ebola trial that outperformed all the other drugs.

Remdesivir was being compared to three Monoclonal drugs in the Ebola trial conducted in Africa between November 2018 to August 2019.

Monclonal antibodies drugs, such as Regeneron, were banned by the FDA in 2021 that was having 100% success rate with acute CoVID patients around the world.

“Because data show these treatments are highly unlikely to be active against the omicron variant, which is circulating at a very high frequency throughout the United States, these treatments are not authorized for use in any U.S. states, territories, and jurisdictions at this time,” the FDA said.

The studies that Dr. Ardis reviewed said that they were deriving Monoclonal antibodies from the spleens of cancerous cells in pigs.

Dr. Bartlett had an infusion center in Odessa, Texas outside the hospital using Monoclonal antibodies for four months with a 100% success rate with over 1,000 patients per month.

Dr. Ardis was shocked and surprised to learn that all antivenom worldwide used Monoclonal antibodies to treat snake venom.

I don’t ever even watch mainstream media, my whole life! - Dr. Bryan Ardis

Ninety percent of all antivenom used in hospitals and clinics around the world use Monoclonal antibodies to treat snake bite victims.

Monoclonal antibodies are an antivenom. They inject snake venom in horses and cows to make antibodies in the animal’s blood, then extract the blood to get Monoclonal antibodies to send to clinics and hospitals around the world as antivenom to treat snake bites. In America, they inject the horses and cows with different snake venoms to get what is known as poly-antivenom.



Dr. Ardis immediately recognized that if Monoclonal antibodies were having a 100% success rate in treating acute CoVID patients, what did he miss at the beginning of the pandemic back in January 2020 that attributed the cause of CoVID to bat virus, at the time called coronavirus?

In researching what could be the originating source of CoVID, the answer was astounding! CNN Health published an article in January 24, 2020 that said that snakes could be the origin of the Wuhan corona outbreak.

CNN —

Snakes – the Chinese krait and the Chinese cobra – may be the original source of the newly discovered coronavirus that has triggered an outbreak of a deadly infectious respiratory illness in China this winter.

A second article published on January 2022 by SciTechDaily made similar claims:

“Snake Pneumonia” – Coronavirus Outbreak in China Traced to Snakes by Genetic Analysis.

Geneticists who specialize in DNA were able to confirm in January 2020 that the source of CoVID was snakes.

Where Did the Bat Theory Come From? 27:44 mins

It came from Fact Checkers who changed public perception all over the world to promote a false narrative that the coronavirus that caused CoVID came from bats, not snakes. The propaganda machinery and onslaught to change public opinion and perception that it was bats, not snakes that caused the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China was persistent, dogmatic, endless, continuous, and tireless.

NIH National Library of Medicine published a paper on February 19, 2020 titled, “Cross-Species Transmission of the Newly Identified Coronavirus 2019-nCoV” (nCoV stands for novel CoVID), that said that:

In summary, results derived from our evolutionary analysis suggest that 2019‐nCoV has the most similar genetic information with bat coronavirus and has the most similar codon usage bias with snake.

Condon usage bias reflects the origin according to NIH website.

Squared Euclidean Distance is the closest distance to the origin of the DNA sequence under examination, which in this case was the Asian venomous deadly Chinese Krait snake and the Cobra.

Information produced by Fact Checkers was given priority and highlighted over reports and studies produced by DNA experts. Fact Checkers are part of the government propaganda machine.

In April 2020, French researchers isolate the spike protein and did DNA test and came to the conclusions that the spike protein of CoVID are identical to:

A protein in King Cobra venom called Cobratoxin, and A protein in the venom of Asian Krait snake called Bungarowtoxin.

Understanding SAR-CoV-2 and CoVID-19: 43:43 mins

SARS-CoV-2 is what they call “the virus”. The virus (SARS-CoV-2) is not CoVID-19.

The symptoms you are supposed to get from the SARS-CoV-2 virus they put in a category called CoVID-19. CoVID/CoVID-19 does not exist as a bacteria, virus, or pathology. It is a collection of symptoms. You cannot test for or investigate someone’s body and say you got CoVID or CoVID-19. No different from lupus or AIDS. They are a bunch of symptoms that are associated with a disease of unknown origin.

SARS-CoV-2 and CoVID-19 are two different things.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, NIH, CDC, government and health officials told the public and the world that taking the vaccine would do the following:

Help protect the public from SARS-CoV-2 virus. That the vaccine would help prevent worst outcomes if we got another version or variant of SARS-CoV-2; and That the vaccine would help to prevent worst hospitalizations and deaths experiences for those who get future SARS-CoV-2 variants.

How Does a mRNA Vaccine Work? 45:47 mins

A document published on NIH website titled, “How Does a mRNA Vaccine Work?”, under the section “Are FDA-approved mRNA Vaccines Safe and Effective” it states:

“mRNA vaccines do not contain the SARS-CoV-2 virus, so you cannot get CoVID-19 from a mRNA vaccine.”

If they didn’t put SARS-CoV-2 virus in the vaccine, what did they put in the vaccine?

CoVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Production: 46:50 mins

In a separate document titled, CoVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Production by the National Human Genome Research Institute (NIH), it states that:

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers used state-of-the-art genomic sequencers to quickly sequence the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This sequence was quickly shared with other researchers.

They found early in the pandemic back in January 2020 that the origin of CoVID-19 was two snakes, yet they used SARS-CoV-2 virus to genomic sequencers to quickly sequence the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

They found that it was snake venom and not bat virus, yet they used SARS-CoV-2 virus to genome sequencers to make the vaccines.

From a French paper it states that the SARS-CoV-2 is the spike protein of CoVID-19. The genetic sequence is identical to Bungarowtoxin, which is venom from the Krait snake, the very first one at the top is Cobratoxin from the King Cobra.

NIH said that they selected the Spike Protein gene as their candidate.

This means that they are putting Bungarowtoxin and the Cobratoxin inside the vaccines.

It means that the Spike Proteins are Snake Proteins, i.e., snake venom toxins.

They are using nomenclature and language, to keep this information hidden from the public.

If the SARS-CoV-2 virus was a big deal, they would have put it in the vaccine to allows you to develop antibodies to fight the virus, but they didn’t do that. They put in Krait snake and Cobra venoms in the vaccine.

They can prove with DNA testing that the venoms exist in every CoVID-19 patient around the world.

The NIH, led by Dr. Anthony Fauci, with the support of the FDA, GPPP political world leaders, Main Stream Media (MSM), government health agencies with their derivative private corporations and NGOs, along with money center banks, multilateral and multinational corporations worldwide oversee the finance and production of “sequenced snake venom”, Cobra, Asian/Chinese Krait and 34 other snake venoms, with supporting nanotechnologies, into the vaccines to treat “CoVID type symptoms”, not the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

How Did They Put Venom-Based Snake Proteins into the CoVID-19 Shots? 50:20 mins

NIH website states that they take the Spike Protein gene, and they put it inside a Plasmid. A Plasmid is a cell that can host or carry a targeted gene sequence. The target spike protein gene is then synthetically manufactured and inserted into a plasmid, or a small, circular piece of DNA.

These Plasmids are extremely tiny and gets absorbed into bacteria yeast - into your cell. The Plasmid tells any cell it enters to manufacture whatever the Spike Protein is. In this case, it’s snake venom.

They are putting these Plasmid into the vaccines and injecting them inside of people’s bodies across the world infecting them with Krait and King Cobra snake venom [Emphasis added].

How Did They Get Plasmids into People Before the Vaccines Were Available? 51:10 mins

The way in which they created the CoVID-19 pandemic was to spray these DNA snake venom gene sequenced Plasmids through the air, in your water and in our food, and they are manufacturing tons of these Plasmid to create the pandemic.

Dr. Bryan Ardis came out with a documentary titled, Watch the Water. Learn more about water on WaterMagi.com.

We only pay the government to deliver one thing to our house: water! [Emphasis added]

Under lockdown people stay home and drink more water [Emphasis added]. Watch the water!

Snake venom is soluble to water.

Can Snake venom be absorbed through the shower or in a bath? The answer is yes!

They have been studying for decades how to get venoms of Cobras, Krait snakes, and poisonous marine shell creatures into the bodies of people.

Studies have shown that they can get you to drink snake venom, that it can be injected into our body and that it will get absorbed right through your skin through water [Emphasis added].

If a Mass Genocide is Going on, How Did They Spread and Distribute Snake Venom Globally to Impact People All Over the World? 54:15 mins

During World War II, the NAZIs in Germany (Germany’s Socialist-Zionist labor movement) used the water systems and vaccines to control people inside of Holocaust concentration camps. The same method is being used today. They were experimenting with metals to see if they could control and subdue people’s mental attitude and function to reduce resistance. They knew they could poison them and subdue them through the water system.

At the end of World War II, the United States brought over NAZI scientists from Germany, headed by Wernher von Braun, and put them in high positions in the CIA, NASA and other government agencies, including the Department of Health in Project Paper Clip. The water systems in the United States were built after project Paper Clip was initiated. This is when the vaccine industry took off in America.



The privatization of municipal drinking water systems in developing countries, including Africa and the Caribbean region, financed by multilateral institutions facilitated the distribution process.

Water and Terrorism: Watch the Water: 55:23 mins

They are using private and municipal drinking water delivery systems to create pandemics. There is a paper written in 2007 by Peter H. Gleick on Water and Terrorism that list what can be put into your water to create pandemics. The paper discusses how to increase Chlorine to let the plosions and pathogens die and how to reduce the Chlorine to make them live. The paper says that you can put Eboli and snake venom in the water to weaken people, make them sick, then take them over with little or no resistance.

They have the capability to target certain buildings or skyscrapers in a city - poison those people with a deadly snake venom or other toxins and start a pandemic.

CDC’s National Wastewater Surveillance System: 58:55 mins

CDC started a Wastewater Surveillance Monitoring System during the CoVID-19 pandemic to provide an early warning of CoVID-19 spread in communities.

CDC is PCR testing wastewater in your village, town, city, and county to predict if there will be an outbreak of CoVID-19 within seven to ten days after they test your water.

The rationale of how the CDC was using this technology for surveillance does not make sense because they are testing the water after people use and dispose of the water, not before, to determine if there will be a high incident of CoVID-19 in that town or community after the horse has left the gate. CDC has been doing this surveillance for over 400 towns in America at the start of the pandemic in January 2020 and increased testing of wastewater to more than 2,000 towns and cities by the end of 2021.

In May 2023, the National Emergency Committee for CoVID-19 was dismissed under the Biden administration.

The CDC has not yet released any of the data that it found in testing wastewater in America.

You swallowed it. You swallowed the snake venom DNA plasmid Spike Protein put in your water.

DNA geneticists have been making DNA Plasmids since the 1960s and putting snake venom inside of them. These Plasmids can be distributed through your city and municipal water supply sources.

Impact of Snake Venom Spike Protein Infections: 1:04:55 mins

There was no virus. They used DNA Plasmids to do this. Its old technology poured into new bottles to achieve geo-political objectives. As noted above, DNA experts around the world have been making Plasmids since the 1960s, putting snake venom and other deadly poisons into DNA Plasmids, that are called Spike Protein genes. You just need Plasmids and a venom protein gene, inserted into a Plasmid, a Plasmid that has been genetically modified or synthetically sequenced, then you put a “promoter” gene into that Plasmid to get it going.

Promoter is a genetic term. The promoter is a code sequence in genetics to give instructions to the DNA, inside of a mammal cell, the DNA inside a bacterium, DNA inside a yeast cell or fungal cell, to make the Spike Protein gene and spit it out of you.

The mammal or human cell sucks-in the genetically engineered modified Plasmid, bacteria cell sucks in the Plasmid, the DNA in a yeast cell or fungal cell sucks in the Plasmid, then these Plasmids release the venom into your body, host, or environment.

The genome will now affect and infect every part of your body and cells, including bacteria, fungal, yeast, candida, etc.

That’s how they got CoVID inside of you. It’s primarily from the water although other delivery systems can be used such are air (Chemtrails), food, and vaccines.

If you got CoVID, you were bitten by the snake.

CoVID is a group of symptoms that are often triggered by infection of SARS-CoV-2 virus, but no virus is involved with CoVID, only the impact of snake venom.

SAR-CoV-2 Coronavirus Infection vs DNA Plasmids Found in the Vaccine

For a clearer understanding of the difference between SAR-CoV-2 coronavirus infection (which is not in the vaccine; therefore no immunity is being built in the human body to combat SAR-CoV-2 infection) and how the sequencing and creation of DNA Plasmids (a process that started in the 1960s) are placed in the vaccines to mimic SAR-CoV-2 symptoms and flu-like characteristics, review “Understanding SAR-CoV-2 and CoVID-19: 43:43 min”.

Shedding

This whole operation occurs through a process referred to as shedding.2 Shedding is the process where a vaccinated person can infect or spread the snake-venom-based Spike Protein Plasmids to an unvaccinated person through bodily contact, breath, exchange of bodily fluids through touch, shaking hands, sexual intercourse, or absorption through the skin from water carrying the Plasmids contained in the municipal water system.

The Pfizer documents supports these claims that clearly states that if an unvaccinated man inhales the breath of a vaccinated woman, that man can transfer the contaminated air to another unvaccinated woman, and presumably become infected himself. This is exactly what Dr. Mihalcea has been seeing and documenting in the blood. See: Substack:

Dr. Ana Maria’s Point of View

Shedding transmits vial particles to another person through the air or through your skin because the nanoparticles are so tiny and small, one billionth of a meter. What is shedding is nanotechnology. Nanotechnology is being transmitted from one person to another through shedding. Nano is a billionth of a meter that is so small that when you inhale it, it can go through your skin and affect people in that manner.

Assessing Water Globally

Documents to consider in assessing global water infrastructure, amongst others, include:

Point-of-Use Water Filtration Systems

Learn about point-of-use water filtration systems for home, apartment, business, and office use; visit:

WaterMagi.com

ANTIDOTE: Chapter 3

Why weren’t smokers affected by CoVID during the pandemic and what did government politicians and medical agencies do to cover it up? Nicotine is the most perfect agonist in nature. Yet governments, their medical agencies, chief medical officers, and heads of Department of Health told you that tobacco and Nicotine are the active carcinogens in tobacco products! Why do they say this when science says something else? Do you believe them? A rewrite of the narrative that Fact Checkers present to the public using artificial intelligence (AI/19) is urgently needed. When governments fail by out rightly lying to the public, we all suffer.

Long-Haul CoVID Symptoms Exist: 1:05:59 mins

For those living with long-haul CoVID symptoms, after having a mild case of CoVID-19, you have DNA plasmids with the Spike Protein genes of King Cobra and Bungarotoxins from Asian Krait venom inside your body that they call CoVID. You have had lingering symptoms for a year and a half, up to two to three years, because these plasmids that have gotten inside of your body and in your cells are still there manufacturing new Spike Proteins genes which are continually infecting your body. They are in the bacteria of your cells and in your bowels, like E.coli, Enterobacter cells, yeast, which can be called Candida, blocking, reducing or destroying good gut bacteria, especially Bifidobacteria.

All that microbiome in your gut is what they are weaponizing to be biological weapon manufacturing facilities in your own body.

If those yeast cells are in your body manufacturing the venom Spike Proteins you are nonstop making the venom protein repeatedly.

It’s In the Water: 1:06:57 mins

For four years leading up to the pandemic that started in January 2020, they were doing studies in the United States with DNA plasmids to determine what would affect or destroy them in water distribution and processing plants across America.

Experiments were conducted on water systems in the United States in 2017 and 2019 to determine what effect does Chlorine, acid, ultraviolet light (used in reverse osmosis water filtration systems and other applications) and hydrogen peroxide have on DNA plasmids that carry snake venom sequenced promoter genes and other genetic material.

Does it kill DNA plasmids, does it hurt them, does it make them multiply? At what level does it affect them?

They were to confirm that Chlorine does not have 100% cure rate to kill DNA plasmids or destroy their structure, meaning that if you add Chlorine for water treatment, it does not necessarily kill or destroy DNA plasmids. Plasmids are resilient to Chlorine, acid, ultraviolet light, but not hydrogen peroxide [Emphasis added].

According to Dr. Bryan Ardis, Hydrogen Peroxide kills DNA plasmids in water. When they treated the water that comes into people’s homes with Hydrogen Peroxide, it killed the DNA plasmids. Chlorine, acid and Ultraviolet light didn’t affect the DNA plasmids in water.

This means that if you put a small amount of Hydrogen Peroxide in your drinking water supply for drinking or cooking purposes, it will kill and destroy DNA plasmids that might be contained and distributed through municipal water sources and facilities.

According to Dr. Ardis, they needed to know that it was going to work and would be sustainable, and then they released it.

How Do You Explain That Animals and Babies Don’t Get COVID-19 Symptoms? 1:09:02 mins

No one could explain to medical professionals and scientists why this respiratory virus was affecting adults but not animals or babies. The answer that has been reported in studies since the 1970s is that babies, children, and adolescents are not as affected by snake venom as adults are. As you get older, you are more susceptible to snake venom. These studies published that a natural inhibitor or blocker to the toxic effects of snake venom in humans is melatonin hormone.1

Children have twice as much melatonin hormone as adults do.

Animals have more melatonin hormones than humans do, as a result cats and dogs are always sleeping.

Studies showed that Melatonin by itself blocks 50% of snake venom toxicity worldwide.

What Inhibits Snake Venom? The Answer May Surprise You? 1:10:38 mins

NIH and other government agencies were saying that angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptors were binding to your cells and causing what is called CoVID-19.

What is the ACE2 Receptor. How is it Connected to Coronavirus and Why Might it be Key to Treating CoVID-19?2

In April 2020, French geneticists had shown and proven that the DNA sequences of CoVID-19 are identical to Cobratoxin and Bungarotoxin. These scientists rejected the claim that ACE2 receptors were causing CoVID by entering the outside of your lungs and getting into your lungs to cause a respiratory illness called CoVID-19 because there are no ACE2 receptors in your lungs. ACE2 receptors do not exist in the lungs and therefore cannot cause respiratory illness, virus, or condition.

Cobratoxins, Bungarotoxins, and Rabies virus target one receptor, which is the Alpha 7 Nicotinic acetylcholine receptor found in Nicotine, called Nicotine receptors.

This finally explained all the symptoms of CoVID-19.

Cobratoxins and Bungarotoxins are neurotoxins. This means that they do not target the lungs, they go to your brain, cross the blood brain barrier and immediately bind to Alpha 7 Nicotinic receptors in your brain stem and when venom hits them the venom shuts off the cell function of that nerve. The nerve in your brain cell controls your diaphragm contraction to breathe and your heart rate ability to contract and pump blood.

When neurotoxin venom proteins hit the Nicotine receptors, it suppresses the diaphragm’s ability to contract, the animal, or human becomes Hypoxic3 and goes into respiratory failure because the body thinks it’s being attacked by a King Cobra or venomous Krait snake, which to some degree is correct.

Hypoxic means low oxygen or lack of oxygen.

What does Hydrogen Peroxide do? It increases oxygen (2) to the blood, crossing the blood brain barrier.

During the pandemic, everyone was wearing pulse oximeters on their fingers to measure oxygen content of their blood.

Low oxygen of the blood is a side effect of venom.

This is how venomous snakes kill their prey by paralyzing their diaphragm and contracting their heart’s ability to beat and pump blood.

What About Taste and Smell? 1:14:18 mins

Snake venom answers all questions related to CoVID-19 symptoms.

Every nerve in the human body has Alpha 7 Nicotine receptors. The nerve in your tongue, when venom hits it, the venom shuts off that cell’s function and you cannot smell. It doesn’t kill the cell. It just turns off the cell like you turn off a light switch. The tongue cell will no longer taste anything if the venom is bound to it. The venom will shut down, i.e., turned off the taste nerve cell when sequenced DNA plasmids venom enters your body through water, air, food, vaccine, or shedding.

You also have Nicotine receptors in your brain and in your nostrils that control your sense of smell. These Nicotine receptors will shut down when snake venom or DNA plasmids, that mimics snake venom hits them, and you will no longer be able to taste or smell.

Smokers Were Not Affected by CoVID-19 During the Pandemic; Explain Why? 1:14:58 mins

The paper of April 2020 said that all the symptoms could be explained by the Spike Proteins from these two snakes: 1) King Cobra, and 2) Chinese Krait snake, explained by the Nicotine receptors they all target.

This explains why all around the world when hospitals were emptied to get ready for all sick people pouring into the hospitals, smokers were the least affected by the pandemic.

LYING TO THE AMERICAN PEOPLE & THE WORLD

United States Government Agencies Said the Exact Opposite About Smokers Being Least Affected by CoVID: 1:15:26 mins

According to the paper published by the French scientists in April 2020, the reason why smokers are not affected is because Nicotine keeps circulating in the body and Nicotine has a thirty times higher binding affinity to the Alpha 7 Nicotinic acetylcholine receptors than venom does. So, if there is Nicotine floating around in our blood, the Nicotine will release the venom and bind to Nicotine receptors. That’s how these receptors are perfectly designed to grab the Nicotine, and in the process release the venom entering your body through the vaccine, shedding, Chemtrails, aerosol spray, other air delivery systems, cooking, bathing, gardening, and drinking water, which are the most cost-effective ways of delivering these dangerous bioweapons.

IVERMECTIN: DOES IT WORK?

Ivermectin was being touted around the world as proof for stopping the SAR-CoV-2 replication and the worst outcomes of CoVID-19. The French scientists didn’t tell the world to go smoke, but their actual document reads: we are so sure about this, that Ivermectin also binds to Nicotine receptors. Ivermectin mimics the effects of Nicotine. Ivermectin is stronger than snake venom and will bind to nerve receptors, releasing the snake venom in the process, but Ivermectin is not as strong as Nicotine. As a result, Ivermectin will not protect everybody from the venom depending on which snake venom entered the body through the vaccine, which can be anywhere from two to 36.

Nicotine has the highest potent affinity to binding to nerve receptors in the brain, lungs, mouth, nostrils, and body, even over Ivermectin.

There are people and medical doctors around the world who have been taking Ivermectin as prophylactic for two years and they still have their long haul CoVID symptoms. They all report within three days all the symptoms go away after taking Nicotine.

They have Ivermectin going into their body every day, but it is not doing its job, because the body is designed to grab Nicotine more than anything else.

WHY IS NICOTINE SO EFFECTIVE?

This is a Miraculous Opportunity to Help People All Over the World, Explain Why Nicotine is So Effective: 1:17:23 mins

The French scientists in their last statement in their paper of April 2020 made a request and an appeal to governments around the world to invest in funding studies using Nicotine patches and Nicotine gums as the antidote to CoVID-19 to end the pandemic.

The very next month, in May 2020, Dr. Anthony Fauci and former President Joe Biden went on the media and produced shows telling the world that new data has come up that smokers are the highest at risk for getting CoVID-19 and are dying in hospitals all around the world. America, there’s no better time than now to quit smoking, they said.

This is how far the lies go coming from the Biden presidency and the former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, (NIAID).

NICOTINE GUMS & PATCHES: DO THEY WORK?

Dr. Ardis’ Wife Cured From Two Years Long Haul CoVID-19 Symptoms of No Taste, No Smell & Acute Tinnitus in Just Three (3) Days Using Nicotine Gums: 1:19:22 mins

After having a mild case of CoVID, Dr. Ardis’ wife had no taste or smell and for six months, she had acute Tinnitus, ringing in her ears, that was so debilitating; she couldn’t watch television, she couldn’t hear Dr. Ardis talking, it was driving her nuts. Dr. Ardis gave her every nutritional supplement, everything that could help. They even tried Ivermectin, it didn’t work. When he asked her to do Nicotine, she said she didn’t want to get addicted to Nicotine and refused to take it.

WALKING ON WATER

Making the Deft Hear: 1:20:15 mins

For two years Dr. Ardis’ wife struggled with severe long-haul CoVID symptoms and would not try the Nicotine even though French scientists two years earlier said it work. People around the world were using Nicotine patches and gum for CoVID symptoms based on Dr. Ardis’ research, findings, clinical studies, and recommendations.

But when his documentary, Watch the Water, aired, his wife saw where a medical doctor contacted a media outlet and said get my story to Dr. Ardis please.

A medical doctor had gone deft in Australia in her right ear, after having a mild case of CoVID. It had been confirmed by other doctors that she had a 100% earning loss and would be deft for life as a side effect to CoVID-19. She went and bought Nicotine gums, chewed them for 30 minutes. She felt like air popped in her ears. After 45 minutes of chewing 2 mg Nicotine gum, her hearing was restored 100%.

When Dr. Ardis’ wife heard the story, Dr. Ardis was on the computer communicating through the Internet. His wife left without telling Dr. Ardis. She went shopping and bought a case of Nicorette gum and started chewing 2 mg Nicotine gum four times per day for 10 minutes, then spit them out. On day three, all her symptoms were gone.

OVERCOMING NICOTINE HESITANCY

Dr. Ardis’ wife was hesitant to try Nicotine because of the worry of Nicotine addiction. Most people are afraid to use or try Nicotine patches and gums because of a fear and worry of getting addicted to Nicotine.

This fear is unjustified. Nicotine is not addictive. [Emphasis added] You can stop taking Nicotine at any time with no withdrawal symptoms or side effects, yet most people are afraid to take Nicotine and are not provided with this basic lifesaving information.

HOW FAR DOES THE GLOBAL DECEPTION & LIES GO?

The following study published by Harvard University and an article by Forbes magazine in 2015 showed that Nicotine by itself is not additive:

Nicotine Alone Does Not Lead To Addiction: Additives Found In Both Light Cigarettes And E-cigs Harmful

Nicotine Itself Isn’t The Real Villain

WHAT MAKES CIGARETTES ADDICTIVE IF NICOTINE BY ITSELF IS NOT ADDICTIVE?

Harvard University did tests on animals and couldn’t find out how Nicotine was addictive, so they made requests to the United States Federal government to find out how cigarette giants made their products addictive if Nicotine isn’t the addictive substance?

Harvard received documents from the 1970s to the ‘90s that showed that the cigarette giants introduced light cigarettes one summer but couldn’t get anybody to rebuy in the winter because people were not addicted to light cigarettes.

Light cigarettes were made using less tobacco and for some reasons smokers preferred the stronger, more sedative regular cigarettes over the light ones. Selling light cigarettes would generate greater profits because less tobacco was used.

The cigarette giants in the 1970s hired chemists to make their cigarette products addictive. The chemists said that it was easy to make cigarette addictive. All the cigarette giants had to do was to add a chemical agent called PYRAZINE.

A Study of Pyrazines in Cigarettes and How Additives Might be Used to Enhance Tobacco Addiction

Cigarette giants add two products to enhance flavor profile and aromas in cigarettes and they are super addictive.

Harvard study unequivocally states that the chemical agent Pyrazine is what makes all tobacco products addictive.

RECAP

Nicotine IS NOT Addictive!!! Harvard proved it in 2015 In the 1970s, the cigarette industry hired chemists to figure out how to sell more cigarettes. That’s when Pyrazines were introduced to improve the flavor profile and add aroma Pyrazine is what makes cigarettes addictive today!

ANOTHER GRAND DECEPTION & LIE IS THAT CIGARETTE PRODUCTS CAUSE CANCER

Surgeon General Statement on Cigarette Boxes is False: 1:24 mins

If Harvard proved in 2015 that Nicotine is not addictive, how is it that the Federal government, through the Office of the Surgeon General still show on cigarette boxes that Cigarettes cause lung cancer and other diseases when there are no scientific studies or evidence to back that up?

The response is how does the CDC, FDA, and the Chief Medical Officer in over 193 countries say vaccines are safe and effective when it has been proved repeatedly that mRNA vaccines are not safe and effective. The exact opposite is true. They are injurious, deadly, and fatal bioweapons of mass expulsion on an industrial scale.

The social contract between governments and the people is BROKEN!

Trust exists no more!

If there is no trust, no contract, no law!

Government is null and void. Their own actions make it so.

LUNG CANCER

Cigarettes as Carcinogens! 1:24:34 mins

They told you that tobacco and Nicotine are also carcinogens that cause lung cancer.

The FDA has approved six hundred (600) chemicals to be added to cigarettes and tobacco snuff that are synthetically manufactured chemicals.

Yet, the government and their agencies will tell you that tobacco and Nicotine are the carcinogens!

Are we to believe that none of the 600 chemicals approved by the FDA to be used in cigarettes do not cause cancer?

THE ROLE OF ARSENIC

In the 1970s and 80s cigarette manufacturers laced cigarette paper with Arsenic, a known cancer-causing chemical.4

Cigarette manufacturers add sugar to the cigarette product so that when you burn the tobacco, the burnt sugar becomes an immune suppressant that allows cancer to thrive.

You cannot trust the entire narrative about tobacco.

JANUARY 2023 STUDY OF 21 LONG HAUL CoVID PATIENTS REVEAL THAT 37% OF CoVID VICTIMS WORLDWIDE, STILL HAVE SERIOUSLY DEBILITATING LONG-HAUL CoVID SYMPTONS TODAY!

Long Haul CoVID Symptoms

1:25:58 mins

They wanted to find a medication or solution that they could give to long haul CoVID victims who have been struggling with CoVID symptoms for the past four years to help them to get rid of their symptoms once and for all. These symptoms included:

Tinnitus: ringing in the ear Cognitive impairment Motor deficits, example Parkinson’s, Shuffling of the feet, etc. Loss of Taste Loss of Smell Exercise induced lethargy Dyspnea, the inability to take a deep breath Are they challenged when breathing? Do they have to stop when walking up stairs to catch their breath? Do they suffer from Tachycardia, arrhythmia or heart palpitation, chest pains? Do not have diabetes, but after CoVID started, has been diagnosed with diabetes? Do not have high blood pressure, but now has been diagnosed with high blood pressure and are on high blood pressure drugs for life? Suffering with insomnia since having a mild case of CoVID?

All these symptoms, and a few more, are caused by snake venom.

In 2023, a study asked study participants, struggling with varied acute long haul CoVID symptoms for two years, to wear a 7 mg Nicotine patch for six days (only 7 mg, 14 mg & 21 mg Nicotine patches are available on the market) and after six days 100% of all their symptoms went away.

French researchers in April 2020 begged governments around the world to have their people wear a Nicotine patch or chew Nicotine gums to rid the world of the pandemic. Governments around the world turned their back on these researchers, ignored the information coming from the French scientists and told the public not to trust Nicotine or any product that contains Nicotine.

The French scientists explained in their study why they think that their proposal would work. The reason is that the Spike Protein gene of CoVID is from two snakes: King Cobra and Chinese Krait. The venom from these snakes target and bind to Nicotine receptors in the brain, lungs, gut, ear, mouth, tongue, nostrils, and body. Nicotine has a binding affinity with Nicotine receptors in the cells of the body that is 30 times stronger than Citicoline (diphosphate-choline; CDP-choline) and venom. Nicotine would release the deadly snake venom from the body’s Nicotine receptors and the symptoms would disappear.

ANTIDOTE: Chapter 4

Programming your mind, predictive programming, to accept planned future realities without complaint, resistance, or effort. Governing the mental. How do they do it and what can you do to stop it to develop independent feelings, thoughts, emotions, and opinions? Chinese government gave their citizens Vitamin C free of cost during the pandemic. Did you get any?

Antagonist and Agonist Nicotine Receptors Explained: 1:30:02 mins

Every single cell of the human body has Nicotine receptors.

For example, Beta cells in your pancreas that control the release of insulin for blood sugar management are controlled by Nicotine receptors.

When venom binds to a Nicotine receptor on a Beta cell, the antagonistic venom shuts off the Nicotine receptors in your body and agonist Nicotine turns them back on. Healing is activated and complete!

The two top antagonists of Nicotine receptors are King Cobra Snake venom and Cone Snail venom from the ocean.

Nicotine is the most perfect agonist in nature.

Nicotine and Nature

Is Nicotine from Nature? 1:31:30 mins

Nicotine is abundant in nature and is a part of nature.

All nightshade plants and vegetables have Nicotine in them.

Most articles written on the Internet or produced by AI (Artificial Intelligence) about nightshade vegetables will not provide the information or say that nightshade vegetables have Nicotine in them. The few that include this fact, qualifies their statement by saying that Nicotine is an addictive simulant. A Harvard study discussed in CoVID 19 Antidote: Part 3 says that Nicotine is not addictive.

Tobacco is a nightshade plant that has the highest content of Nicotine in it.

The second highest Nicotine food is eggplant.

Green tomatoes have ten times more Nicotine than ripe red tomatoes.

Nightshade fruits and vegetables that have Nicotine are as follows:

­Eggplant Tomatoes Peppers: Cayenne, hot peppers, serrano, poblano, jalapeno, bell peppers, and sweet peppers, White potatoes, except sweet potatoes and yams Cauliflower Celery Squash Zucchini Tomatoes ­White potatoes ­Okra ­Tomatillos ­Sorrel ­Gooseberries ­Ground cherries ­Pepino melons Tobacco ­Paprika Capsicum Ashwagandha

Pyrazine was added to cigarettes and tobacco products to make cigarettes addictive. See discussion in CoVID 19 Antidote: Part 3.

A Study of Pyrazines in Cigarettes and How Additives Might be Used to Enhance Tobacco Addiction

Why is Nicotine in so many nightshade fruits and vegetables if nature did not intend for humans and animals to benefit from these plants?

Many people are claiming to be reversing diseases, including cancer and autoimmune diseases, by changing their diet from eating industrialized manufactured processed foods and refined carbohydrates and sugars to eating fresh fruits and vegetables, then why would Nicotine be “addictive” or bad for you?

Nicotine Patch and Gums are more effective and work faster than eating a lot of nightshade fruits and vegetables if you want immediate relief from long-haul CoVID symptoms.

The study and research have shown that none of the participants became addicted after wearing a Nicotine patch for several days or chewing Nicotine gums, including Dr. Ardis’ wife who wears the Nicotine patch daily. Dr. Ardis chews a 2 mg Nicotine gum every day.

Future Pandemics

Potential Ebola and Marburg Viruses Announced in September 2023: 1:35:39 mins

Government health agencies and corporations have announced that Ebola and Marburg viruses are coming.

For the past ten years studies funded by the United States government have been undertaken by related government agencies and corporations, as well as universities and research biolabs, to determine what plant-based extracts prevent Ebola and Marburg viruses from entering the cells of the human body? They published what was are most effective plant-based extracts that prevent Ebola and Marburg viruses from entering the human body. These studies are called gain-of-function.

Grapefruit Extract Naringin Fights Ebola and Marburg Viruses According to Published Studies: 1:37:53 mins

Once again, in nature, there is a solution already! - Dr. Bryan Ardis

For Ebola and Marburg viruses, TPC2 receptors (Two-Pore Channels),1 an agent found in grapefruit and tomatoes block these TPC2 receptors (called TPC2 Inhibitors) from allowing the Ebola and Marburg virus from entering the cell. This agent is a grapefruit extract called Naringin. Naringin completely blocks the ability of Ebola and Marburg viruses from getting into the human cell.

According to the Late Dr. Vladimir Zev Zelenko, Zinc is the Antidote for the Marburg Virus: 1:30:20 mins

Board Certified family physician, Vladimir Zev Zelenko, M.D., 48, texted Dr. Ardis on June 30, 2022, one month before he died and said:

“Dr. Ardis, the next pandemic is coming, and it is going to be coming from out of China, and it’s going to be called the Marburg virus.”

Dr. Ardis relied, “Hey Zev, it’s great to hear from you.”

Dr. Zelenko responded, “I just want you to know that if I die or something happens to me, I need you to make sure you let the world know that we already know that there is an antidote for Marburg virus and that antidote is Zinc.”

Dr. Ardis said, “Zev, I promise that if something happens to you, I’ll let the world know that Zinc is an antidote for Marburg.”

Dr. Ardis asked Dr. Zelenko, one month before he died, “Do you know what the Marburg virus is?”

Dr. Zelenko said, “No.”

Dr. Ardis said, “The Marburg virus is named after a city in Germany, but it is going to be coming out of China. The Marburg virus is identical to every single venom found in the Boomslang snake in China.”

Boomslang Snake Venom

Synthetic Versions of Boomslang Snake Venom Being Manufactured in Biological Weapons Labs and Pharmaceutical Research Labs to Make Marburg Virus: 1:40:07 mins

They have been manufacturing, in biological weapons labs and pharmaceutical research labs, synthetic version of Boomslang snake venom for decades in multiple factories all over China. They are inserting the Boomslang snake venom into Plasmids. They are going to do the same thing. They are going to release it again. Perhaps in 2030. The pandemics are not over.

Boomslang Snake Venom Causes Hemorrhagic Effect & Impact: 1:40:40 mins

Boomslang venom causes Hemorrhagic effects that you see associated with the Marburg virus. External bleeding out of your eyes, nose, mouth, skin and out of your anus. You are just going to bleed out all over the place and fall over dead.

That is the impact of Boomslang snake venom.

If you compare symptoms of Marburg virus with the symptoms of the Boomslang snake venom, you will see that they are identical.

Bullet Train Movie Released in August 2022 Symbolically Gave Antidote for Marburg Virus: 1:41:20 mins

In August 2022, Hollywood puts out a movie called Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt. The movie makes constant reference to a Boomslang snake, but it is not part of the plot of the movie. The Boomslang snake is slivering through the Bullet train travelling at high-speed in the City of Tokyo scaring everyone on the Bullet train but doesn’t bite anyone. The code names of the two supporting actors, a Black guy and a White guy representing two sides of the same coin, that was symbolically chosen to represent Lemon and Tangerine, the very antidote for Marburg and Boomslang snake venom, which is Vitamin C.

Symbolism is a powerful forewarning of the Marburg virus to come, without saying it in dialogue, only in symbolic language, imagery and symbolism for those who have eyes to see and ears to hear. Bullet train, a phallic symbol, is coming at you very fast with no time to spare, even though it makes no sense and has no plot. It is a subliminal message buried deep in the movie that communicates directly with your unconscious mind, bypassing your conscious mental faculties to impact your soul and your psyche. It functions very much like a dream. Dreams are the portal to manifest reality. Hence, symbolism becomes important for subliminal digestion preparing the psyche to accept that reality when it occurs.

In the closing scene of the movie, the villain shows up on the Bullet train. The female military officer opens her trench coat, pulls out a loaded syringe and stabs Brad Pitt in his neck and said that he was injected with Boomslang snake venom. He grabs the injection needle out of his neck artery and stabs it into the uniformed female villain and said, ‘Good thing I took antivenom (monoclonal antibodies) this morning.’

Blood spews from the villain’s eyes, which represents kids being ritualistically abused showing two blackened eyeballs, which a lot of celebrities and politicians publicly display on their eyes, from time to time, as part of a ritualistic initiation, and undertaking. The presumed nemesis of the movie falls back and dies.

Vitamin C is an Inhibitor to All Snake Venoms: 1:42:56 mins

Dr. Ardis: “Did you know that Vitamin C is inhibitory to all snake venoms?”

Jason Shurka: “Only because of you.”

Symbolic Hollywood

Mind Control Programmers of the Unconscious on a Global Level. Wave the Magic Wand and It’s Done!

Hollywood cartoons and movies are full of symbolism to show you what’s to come in the future. The purpose is to program your subconscious mind, govern the mental, to receive the information without shock, complaint, or resistance. You were warned and you never protested the content, language, symbolism or imagery in writing, speech or in any public space or forum. Hence, you are considered to have given your consent by silent acquiescence under natural law.

There are two aspects to consider. One is under natural law and the other is psychological, but first let’s talk about predictive programming, what it is and what it is not.

Predictive Programming

The theory of predictive programming is a fallacy and carefully crafted distraction to send you down the wrong path on a wild goose chase that doesn’t make any real sense at all. The popular notion that predictive programming is an unspoken way of telling you what will happen in the future to avoid karmic consequences is utter nonsense. Plans that are being revealed ahead of time in children’s books, novels, movies, film, media and other public forums, can also be heavily found in political speeches. Calling it predictive programming is a carefully crafted distraction designed so that you never find out the truth about how your mind is being tested, targeted, programmed and controlled from the deep subliminal level of your thoughts, feelings and emotions to gain your trust and acceptance through non action.

The Role of Karma

Predictive programming is not done to avoid karmic consequences as many may believe. People who program society to accept certain values or accept certain future planned realities don’t care about karma. They don’t have to tell you anything. They tell you to program your mind to get your tacit approval and it works both lawfully and psychologically as well. This programming goes on every day. It never stops. All billboards, commercials and advertising is a form of predictive programming sometimes referred to as subliminal seduction.

Telling you what’s coming through cartoons, films, stories, myths, and symbolism, as seen in films, books, and mass media platforms, has nothing to do with Karma. Karma doesn’t work that way. One day these people will pay in this life or the next. Retribution often comes many years later, sometimes up to 29 years later, in strange, mysterious and unusual ways in which the perpetrator or violator of natural law finds it near impossible, often through denial, to make the connection to the originating or initiating lawbreaking event or episode that happened a long time ago in the past.2

In some cases, the karmic consequences are sudden and immediate, particularly for pure souls who should not be partaking in or associated with negative deeds or behavior that harm, hurt, or cause a loss to another soul.

Do good and good will follow you. Do bad or go against your soul, spirit, and the workings of your unconscious mind and be prepared to pay the price at some point in the future. These fundamental principles of spirituality, regardless of faith, practice or religion, are eternal and unchanging. They constitute the fundamental laws of nature under Hermetic principles or natural law.

When you don’t voice your opinion publicly or communicate your disagreement in writing to the official, government or agency concerned, you are giving your approval to let it happen through silent acquiescence under natural law. It is a form of informed consent only that it is done silently without you knowing.

For example, in Medieval times, the Town’s Crier (King’s Crier) would enter the town square, where social contracts are made with the public, and cry out the proclamations of the ruling monarch, King or Queen. Today, the same thing is being done but through novels, media, films, and books. If the people hearing the proclamation do not actively protest, it goes into law and sticks.

For example, if you hear that Congress is considering a certain piece of legislation and you do nothing about it. You do not call, write-in, or launch a protest to your Senator, House Representative or Governor of your state, you have effectively given your approval through silent. You heard about the proposed legislation but did nothing about it.

United Nations Pact for the Future

The same procedure was used at the United Nations to pass Pact for the Future, an inter-governmentally negotiated, action-oriented Pact.3 Member nations were not required to vote on the Pact or expressly give their approval or consent. The Pact was adopted by silent majority and acquiescence where the public and people around the world had no say, were not consulted, nor were their approval sought, gained, required, requested, or solicited.

Psychological Application Through Subliminal Programming

Almost every major movie and cartoons carry powerful subliminal messages that bypass your conscious mind and go straight to your unconscious mind to be injected, germinate, grow, and develop to maturity to allow you to accept that reality when it manifest upon the Earth plane at some future time, without complaint, protest, or resistance. The only way to avoid this form of programming is to turn off the television and block all media sources.

How to Stop Subliminal Programming from Happening? Don’t Acquiesce. Reject It and Their Promoters.

If people go out and protest or write letters to their congressmen or discuss it openly in a public forum in social media, mass media and independent media platforms and say we saw this is a film or cartoon and we don’t want it to happen, it will not happen because your eyes are watching them and will hold somebody or some government official or agency responsible and accountable if it does happen.

Let them call you a conspiracy theorist. It doesn’t matter. Reality is reality and natural law must and will prevail.

Hoping that it doesn’t happen or fighting against it in the physical realm, or doing magic or praying out loud won’t work because they are targeting your unconscious mind on the subliminal level in a public forum so you must voice your opinion by responding at the public forum level as well. This can be done by writing the film’s producer, a congressman, the President of the United States, the Attorney General, etc. Whomever the matter pertains to or person responsible must be addressed.

It is your civic duty and right to do so. Civics as a subject is not taught in schools anymore, so you must learn it on your own to bring about change in your world and society!

For example, suppose a priest or religious pastor says something in a prayer that you don’t agree with or want to happen, then you must pray against what he prayed for in order to nullify or go against his prayer, intention or request. Best to confront the pastor directly. This is the best and only way.

When you voice your disapproval, especially in person, it sends a vibration out into the universe that acts to dismiss and nullify the actions that they want to take. It function like sine waves of different height, width and magnitudes. They cancel out each other.

If they put their subliminal message in the public forum, you must put your response, protest and disapproval in the public forum as well to reverse the effects that their subliminal programming may have on your mind, behavior, and attitude.

If the programming message is put in movies and cartoons, then you must challenge them at the unconscious level to let them know you saw their message and don’t agree with the message or want those things to happen.

This is how you stop and prevent so called subliminal programming from taking place or manifesting on the Earth plane. It’s simple. It’s not rocket science. Anyone who has courage and motivation can do it. You are reprogramming your mind and the collective self to not accept it at unconscious level. It absolutely works 100% of the time!

The pen is mightier than the sword.

When a subliminal message doesn’t happen, you know you win because someone will be held responsible if it does.

If you do nothing and say nothing, then under natural law and psychologically, you acquiesce for that outcome or thing to happen or manifest.

Solution

It’s almost better for you to not have seen or watched programmed symbolic messages hidden in cartoons and movies, unless you can read or figure out the symbolism involved, which requires knowledge and experience in the occult (meaning “hidden”, not evil, satanic or dark - this is a distraction so that you never find out the truth), metaphysical field and celestial sciences that were once a part of All of the world’s great religions but have been removed over the past 200 to 2,000 years, that way you will never have a natural reaction when its subliminal message first manifests in reality on the Earth plane. You will be paralyzed, muted, silenced or shunned, i.e., shut down mentally, spiritually, and psychologically as well. That’s how mass psychology works, especially in the field of public relations.

Then how can change come in favor of public interests, requirements, needs, demands, requests, from public protests and activism or through letters to the government or other forms of solicitation? Impossible!

You are being played. That first reaction you have is correct. Follow it and not any secondary conviction, suggestion, or explanation that may come afterwards.

Your first impression and reaction are always correct! Trust it! It cannot lie! Only your interpretation may falter. Examine it!

Nature gives you a way to address and reverse everything that happens on the Earth plane. You just must activate, trust, and use it.

Manly P. Hall

Manly P. Hall, “The Secret Teachings of All Ages,” pages 22 & 23. (Hall, Manly P, Secret Teachings of All Ages)

We start with a framework for analyzing first impressions, imagery & dreams:

Those who suppose they have found truth are called Dogmatists; those who think it incomprehensible are the Academics; those who still seek are the Skeptics.



Sense is never deceived; and therefore, every sensation and every perception of an appearance is true. Opinion follows upon senses and is super-added to sensation, and capable of truth or falsehood.

Books That Predicted the Pandemic 12 to 99 Years Before It Happened in 2020.

World Revolution: The Plot Against Civilization by Nesta H. Webster

ISBN: B009X0TP3G; Copyright © January 1921; Publisher: Constable and Company

Abolition of Monarchy and all ordered Government

Abolition of private property

Abolition of patriotism

Abolition of family (i.e., of marriage and all morality, and the institution of communal education of children

Abolition of all religions.

The New World Order by A. Ralph Epperson: First Printing: August 1990:

ISBN: 0961413514; Publius Publishing, Tucson, Arizona

The Eyes of of Darkness by Dean Koontz: July 1996: ISBN: 0425153975:

They call the stuff:

“Wuhan-400 because it was developed at their RDNA labs outside of Wuhan, and it was the four-hundredth viable strain of man-made microorganisms created at the research center.”

End of Days by Sylvia Browne: June 2008: ISBN: 9780525950677

”In around 2020, severe pneumonia like illness will spread throughout the globe, attacking the lungs and bronchial tubes and resisting all known treatments. Almost as baffling as the illness will be the fact that it will suddenly vanish as quickly as it arrived, attack again ten years later (2030) and then disappear completely.”



Book that describes what is happening in the field of microbiology.

Sins of Academia by Jonathan Kuhn, Ph.D.

China Helped Their Citizens. The United States Did Not.

China Gave Their Citizens Vitamin C at No Cost to Prevent Their Citizens From Getting CoVID-19? America Did Not Do That: 1:43:00 mins

In January 2020, researchers in Wuhan, China decided to treat every single CoVID patient in hospitals with 25,000 mg to 65,000 mg high dosages of intravenously applied Vitamin C, and not with Remdesivir and forced breathing machines used in the United States. Remdesivir has been labeled, Run Death is Near, which is described by hospital medical staff and doctors worldwide by its brand name, Veklury.

One hundred percent (100%) of every Chinese CoVID patient who took high dosages of Vitamin C recovered and were sent home by Day 5.

The Chinese government, which makes the most ascorbic acid for the whole world for the supplement industry, gave Vitamin C free of cost to all its citizens, throughout the entire pandemic, to prevent its citizens from getting CoVID. The United States government and health agencies and Europe did not take similar actions or provide similar healthcare solutions for its citizens.

Liquor stores were kept open, but all other “non-essential” businesses were promptly restricted or shut down.

ANTIDOTE: Chapter 5

What destroys snake venom phosphodiesterase derived from Rattle snakes that are in the CoVID-19 shots and in your municipal drinking water supply on a community and national level? You will be surprised to know that: 1) Glutathione, which your liver makes, 2) N-acetyl-L-cysteine (NAC), 3) Vitamin C, and 4) Microsomal EDTA (Ethylene diamine tetra-acetic acid) partly or completely destroys snake venom phosphodiesterase toxicity! If humans are the prey of gene therapy mRNA technology, who is the snake?

The Blacklist: Season 4, Episode 15: 1:44:52 mins

The narrative of CoVID-19 was told in a Hollywood movie in 2016 in a 50-minute episode aired on NBC in February 2017, that is currently running on Netflix. See The Blacklist, Season 4, Episode 15.

White Noise: Movie on Netflix

Red Eyes

Dr. Bryan Ardis told people in his audience that they’re getting snake venom plasmids through the water. It comes in through your pipes and it’s going all over your skin and into your eyes, and you’re drinking it. You’re getting it all over your head, hair, body and feet through your skin in baths and showers.

Conjunctivitis, commonly known as Red Eyes, was a massively reported side effect of CoVID-19 in the first year of the pandemic. This was caused by snake venom DNA plasmids distributed through the national municipal water supply system that came through your shower, affected your eyes, and made you sick.

Who Were the Scientists Who Created CoVID-19 mRNA Technology? 1:52:05 mins

The two scientist who created CoVID-19 vaccines, Katalin Kariko (Reference #2) and Drew Weissman (Reference #2), currently work at the University of Pennsylvania. These two scientists are credited with creating mRNA gene therapy technology used in the mRNA vaccines properly referred to as the CoVID-19 shots as they are not vaccines in the traditional sense of the word.

The snake venom that went into Raymond “Red” Reddington in the NBC’s show, The Black List, came from a serpentarium in Pennsylvania.

Since 2009, Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman worked for Dr. Anthony Fauci’s, department NIAID to create mRNA gene therapy technology. In all of their published papers from 2009 onwards they specifically stated that in order to make mRNA gene therapy work they needed to use snake venom phosphodiesterase, a component of snake venom, to cleave, i.e., cut and damage the RNA in man, and mammals alike, to achieve this result.

They said that they used RNAs-A, RNAs-L, RNAs-T to cut your RNA, and all RNAs are enzymes in snake venom that cuts RNAs in man and mammals to kill the prey.

If humans are the target and prey of gene therapy mRNA technology who is the snake? The scientists, pharmaceutical industry, military industrial complex, the government, or all the above?

These two scientists, Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman, received Nobel Prize lifetime achievement awards for developing snake venom laced vaccines, called mRNA CoVID-19 shots. They pioneered and developed mRNA gene therapy technology at the University of Pennsylvania that cuts and damages RNA in man and mammals.

Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman are inserting plasmids, that were confirmed by geneticists, to be snake venoms. For this they received a Nobel Prize.

What Destroys Snake Venom Phosphodiesterase? 1:54:39 mins

Innovative-Research (Reference #2), purchased by Thermo-scientific, sells snake venom phosphodiesterase for US$160.00. The notice to the buyer states that their snake venom phosphodiesterase is derived from Rattle snakes and is only to be used for research purposes, with the proviso that researchers cannot mix snake venom phosphodiesterase with any of the following four substances because they destroy the snake venom. These substances are essentially ANTIDOTES. They are:

Innovative-Research make the statement that (1:56:00 mins):

“…snake venom phosphodiesterase has an absolute requirement for magnesium to be activated.”

Snake venom cannot do its damage unless magnesium is bound to it.

Magnesium Supplements

If you are taking magnesium supplements, you are creating a supportive environment within the body to allow snake venom plasmids to survive and thrive.

Important Notice

According to Dr. Ardis, if you had the CoVID-19 shot(s) and you currently are experiencing long-haul CoVID-19 symptoms, DO NOT supplement magnesium for three months.

MAY 2020: FDA THREATHENS TO BAN NAC: 1:57:06 mins

May 2020, seven months before the CoVID-19 shots came out, the FDA put out a statement that they were going to make it illegal for supplement companies to sell the natural substance, N-acetyl-L-cysteine (NAC), by prescription ONLY, which supplement companies have been manufacturing for over 75 years.

NAC blocks the blood clotting effects of all snake venom.

The supplement companies across America filed papers against the FDA to get them to stand down, which they did.

NAC BREAKS DOWN BLOOD CLOTTING EFFECTS OF ALL SNAKE VENOMS: 1:57:53 mins

We saw blood clotting with CoVID-19 infections, long-haul CoVID and the shots.

It was in May 2020 that the FDA came out with a statement that said that smokers were the most affected by CoVID and that this is the best time to stop smoking.

36 Venoms Found in 19 Patients: June 2020: 1:58:44 mins

Researcher, Carlo Brogna et al., publishes a study in Italy that showed 36 different animal venoms found in the blood, feces, and urine of 19 patients who tested positive for CoVID-19 using the PCR test. These 19 patients were suffering from CoVID-19 symptoms. None of the people in the control group tested positive for CoVID-19, were not sick, nor did they exhibit any CoVID symptoms.

Toxin-like Peptides in Plasma, Urine and Faecal Samples From CoVID-19 Patients

This study was published and peer reviewed in October 2021.

36 Different Venoms Found in Sick CoVID-19 Patients: 2:00:04 mins

Of the 36 venoms found in the CoVID-19 patients, 20 were from snakes and 16 were from creatures found on the ocean floor, including Star Fish venom protein and 15 different cones snail venoms in patients who tested positive for CoVID-19 and were sick.

The published results were confirmed by three different scientific tests:

Samples were also sent to Germany to do Ion Fractioning, that uses gases for the tests.

Ion Fractioning technique will tell you exactly which snake or sea creature the venom came from.

They found venom proteins from many different regions of the world, including snakes from India and Uruguay.

According to Dr. Ardis, the 36 venom proteins found in the study explains every single symptom of CoVID-19 that anybody had.

Angioedema was common during the pandemic causing swelling of parts of the face to include, the eye lids, lips, ears, etc.

Bromelain Blocks Bradykinin Venom Protein: 2:03:30 mins

According to Dr. Bryan Ardis, the venom protein Bradykinin is the cause of Angiodema and is blocked by Bromelain (Reference #2) found in the stalks of pineapples.

Bradykinin was detected in the blood plasma of animals after the addition of venom extracted from the Bothrops jararaca (Brazilian lancehead snake), brought by Rosenfeld from the Butantan Institute.

Snake Venom Grows Brain Tumors Within One Hour: 2:04:13 mins

In 1956, Dr. Stanley Cohen discovered that when you expose neurological tissues, any epidermal (skin) tissue in the human body, which also covers every organ in your body, that if you squirted snake venom on the brain cell of a developing chicken you could grow brain tumors within an hour.

Two years later, Dr. Cohen experimented with different organs and parts of the body, kidneys, liver, breast, etc., and was able to grow cancer cells in all these tissues.

Dr. Cohen called these two side effects of snake venom in mammals and birds:

Nerve Growth Factor (brain tumors in the brain) Epidermal Growth Factor (creating massive tumors and growth in any all-encompassing skin-like tissue or membrane in the body)

Dr. Cohen won a Nobel prize in 1986 for his discoveries using snake venom.

Nicotine Cured Brain Tumor Caused by Snake Venom Within 72 Hours: 2:05:44 mins

Inside of the Carlo Brogna study (quoted above at 1:58:44 mins) where they found 36 different venom proteins in 19 COVID-19 patients that they triple tested, these venoms included:

Cobratoxin, Bungarotoxin (Asian Krait snake: Bungarus caeruleus) Conotoxin (Marine cone snail), inter alia

During the pandemic while everyone was being locked-down, they were taking animals in labs around the world and injecting them with Alpha-conotoxins and some other animals with Alpha-cobratoxins (Reference #2). They published that within 72 hours those venoms specifically crossed the blood-brain barrier and targeted Glioma C-6 cells in the brain and developed a brain tumor called Glioblastoma, and they show how fast they can grow in 72 hours.

These animals had no brain tumors until they injected them with Alpha-cronotoxins and Alpha-cobratoxins, and they grew a brain tumor in less than 72 hours.

Nicotine Cured Brain Tumor Caused by Snake Venom Within 72 Hours: 2:06:32 mins

The very next thing they did after creating a brain tumor were as follows:

All venoms bind to Alpha 7 Nicotine receptors in the brain (commonly referred to as Nicotine receptors). At that point, the body starts producing massive amounts of the same nerve cells as a reaction to the venom binding to Alpha 7 Nicotine Receptors in the brain.

Over the next seventy-two hours, they only treat the animals with one thing to see what happens. They injected the animals with two different doses of Nicotine, and they proved and showed under Electron microscope that they could completely obliterate the actual Glioblastoma with just Nicotine. In fact, it worked so fast that within seventy-two hours, fifty percent (50%) of the entire tumor was gone after administering Nicotine, that they decided to cancel the study. They found the solution to Glioblastoma brain tumors.



Why would you cancel the study if you were having such amazing results? Why not complete the study to see if within the next seventy-two (72) hours you get 100% of the brain tumor gone? What’s the danger of completing the study and why wasn’t this study repeated? Enquiring minds want to know.

Venoms Can Create Four Irreversible Human Diseases Within 72 Hours or Less: 2:07:50 mins

According to Dr. Bryan Ardis, venoms from animal and ocean creature can create four (4) irreversible diseases within 72 hours. These diseases are:

Glioblastoma Brain Tumor Type 1 Diabetic, in less than 24 hours Parkinson’s Disease Myocarditis

The only treatment they used was experimenting with three different measures of Nicotine:

7 mg Nicotine patch 14 mg Nicotine Patch 21 mg Nicotine Patch

Nicotine Cured All CoVID Related Diseases Caused by Snake and Sea Creature Venoms

In every single case, they reversed Type 1 Diabetes in less than 24 hours with Nicotine, Glioblastoma brain tumor with Nicotine, and they reversed Parkinson’s with Nicotine.

Disease Transmission Phenomena (DTP)

Studies have shown that if a genetically identical twin is a smoker and the other is not, the non-smoker twin is more likely to develop and get Parkinson’s than the twin who is a smoker.

Watch the Water Documentary: 2:09:35 mins

Dr. Bryan Ardis declared that the antidote of CoVID is Nicotine when he released his Watch the Water documentary.



Learn more about water. Visit: WaterMagi.com

Worldwide National Health Agenda Campaign Launched Two Months After The “Watch The Water” Documentary Aired To Restrict Nicotine Use in Tobacco Products by 50% by 2025 in New Zealand and by 2030 in the United States: 2:09:43 mins

England, United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia introduced national health agenda and campaigns. They all announced in unison in the same week that they will have a tobacco free country by the year 2030 and by 2025 for New Zealand.

In August 2023, the Biden administration said they will reduce and put a cap on the amount of Nicotine allowed in tobacco products going forward.

CNN: Biden Administration Moves to Restrict Nicotine Levels in Tobacco Products

According to Dr. Ardis, they know the antidote is Nicotine, but they purposefully and intentionally kept this information away from the public.

Sourcing Nicotine from Eggplants: 2:10:50 mins

Dr. Bryan Ardis and Dr. Edward F. Group III, D.C., N.P. plan to source Nicotine from organic eggplants from around the world to make antidotes for CoVID-19 afflictions to get around United States government’s planned restrictions on the use of Nicotine in tobacco products, until the government decides to make the sourcing Nicotine from eggplants illegal as well. The social contract between government and the people is broken.

ANTIDOTE: Chapter 6

Dr. Bryan Ardis’ recommended dosages for Nicotine gums and patches. If the L-Amino-Acid Oxidase (LAAO) test that women and pregnant mothers request from their treating physicians come back positive, they should ask themselves one question: “How did LAAO get inside their body to create a miscarriage or make them infertile?” This is how they do it!

Nicotine Brand Recommendation: 2:11:11 mins

Jason Shurka:

Is there a specific company that you would recommend and certain dosages. We don’t want anybody to do something that could hurt people?

Dr. Bryan Ardis:

Dr. Ardis and a group of investigators have done research to ascertain which Nicotine patch would be the cleanest, least toxic, adhesive patches that might be manufactured around the world. The brand they recommend is Rugby.

Dr. Ardis advises to always start with the lowest dosage.

Nicotine releases venom off your cells. Now there is venom floating around your body.



If you use a high dosage Nicotine patch and release too much venom at once, this may cause nausea, dizziness, vomiting, diarrhea, etc. Not a pleasant experience.

If you experience any of these symptoms on the first day of wearing a 7 mg Nicotine patch, just cut it in half and wear a smaller one. Cut the 7 mg Nicotine patch into 4 pieces and wear a patch that is slightly less than 2 mg to start. From there you can judge your tolerance level and what’s right for you.

Dr. Ardis recommends purchasing 14 mg Nicotine patch and cutting it into six equal pieces to give you six 2⅓ mg patches. Wear one every day.

Dr. Ardis has been wearing 2⅓ Nicotine patches for almost two years, since September 2023.

The reason for wearing Nicotine patches daily is to address any circulating venoms that you may come across daily.

Message to the World: 2:12:47 mins

Dr. Bryan Ardis appeals to those listening to his video or reading this six-part series to:

Do not believe everything you hear. Question everything you hear on mainstream media, social media, federal health agencies, etc. Ask yourself the question: Do they really have your best interest at heart? If God or evolution is responsible for your birth, development, and existence, why would you trust science and man-made advice and products over the superior design, maintenance and function of your body, mind and soul on this earth plane? The answers were always found in nature. God put all the nutrients in the Earth and in the soil that you needed to survive.

Dr. Ardis has no interest in Remdesivir (rebranded under the name, Veklury), no interest in snake venoms in relationship to CoVID-19. He didn’t care about Nicotine been addictive or not.

Circumstances woke up Dr. Ardis that there was a fraud, and he needed to find out for himself how far did that lie and deception goes so that he could make sense of everything that was going on around him that was called a “pandemic.”

The Role of Latin: 2:15:47 mins

As in Medieval times, the scientific community preferred to use Latin to have a language that they could use to communicate with each other and be seen as some orator or superior community or human being. As a result, every medical terminology is in Latin.

Did you know that the Latin definition of the word virus is venom?

All venoms target Nicotine receptors in the human brain and body. Nicotine receptors control the entire function of your human body, nerves, and physical frame. There are other nutrients and minerals that the body needs, obviously.

Jason Shurka highlights that there is a divine order, a divine intelligence to everything. It is the foundation upon which reality exists. It is out of this sense of divinity that all comes into being. The two are one.

You are reading this article and watching the video not to be quiet or afraid of what your coworker, colleague, boss, spouse, friend or family member may say about what you bring to the table. You are here to tell the truth and address that no matter whatever the consequence.

Dr. Bryan Ardis’ life has been threatened multiple times and is in danger of bringing you the truth into the public forum. Yet, he still does this work without fear.

Dr. Ardis has no other motive for doing this work than helping us to be our best selves, helping us live healthier lives, which is our birthright on this planet, Earth.

It’s not normal to have cancer proliferate all around the world, it’s not normal for the world to be as sick as it is today, and that’s not just as it is, that is just the way we made it.

Sickness has become a big industry, driving the global economy by some 30% or more. Many pharmaceutical medications are petroleum based.

Just as we make the world sick, we can make the world healthy again if we choose to exercise our free will in a positive way. We can only do that by building awareness! This article is a step in that direction. Share it with others so they too may become aware.

The power of the conscious mind to change and transform society is enormous - infinite in its ability to change! Only you can do that one mind at a time.

It’s all about Antidote.

Understanding the problem then focusing on solutions.

The Light System, TLS, asked Jason to produce this documentary interview to help a lot of people wake up! Now that you know, you cannot unknow it again.

Let us create a new reality, a new medical system and industry based on the natural rhythms of life. It was done before. We can do it again.

Share Video, Articles, and Newsletters: 2:18: 43 mins

Share the video, The Antidote, along with these referenced Substack articles and newsletters with the world on every media platform available. Substack articles and newsletters are designed to allow you to print these documents and share hard copies as hand out or send through the mail by providing the relevant links needed to access all information Online, onshore and offshore. Also for archive for future use.



The world is changing. You are bringing about that change just by reading and sharing these articles.

Flexibility and Control

These linked cross-referenced (CREB) articles and newsletters were specially created for your immediate digest, so that you don’t have to watch the entire 2½ hour video at once, be overwhelmed by the information contained therein, or feel that you have to understand everything that is being discussed in one going.

You may:

Read a selected paragraph in one or two minutes, Use the Time Marker provided for that paragraph to hyper-jump to the related discussion in the Antidote video, and watch that discussion for one to two minutes, Get the information you want, and Come back to the rest of the presentation later, as needed.

You can scan the subheadings of each article and newsletter to decide what information you want at this moment and what can wait. This gives you flexibility and control. It aids the learning process in a tremendous way. Quantum leaps in consciousness can be achieved by taking one step at a time!

Hyperlink Electronic Document Is Provided for Hard Copy Printing for Quick Access and Archives

A listing of links used throughout the series are provided that allows hard copy readers to type-in the spelled out links provided on the Hyperlink page to access the information provided in the Online version.

There Are Things You Can Do to Protect Yourself and Family at Home: 2:19:03 mins

Dr. Ardis describes several health issues and concerns that are prevalent in our world and society. He offers ways in which the individual and family can fight back to take the appropriate action in consultation with their healthcare provider.

To limit the amount of information we provide in these newsletter and Substack articles; we suggest that you go the Time Marker provided below for that specific health concern and watch that section of the video to get the answers you seek and deserve.

We provide a list of those health concerns below showing the related Time Marker on the video to make it easier for you to find that topic of concern that Dr. Ardis talks about in a much more convincing and authoritative manner.

Those health concerns and video Time Markers from The Antidote are as follows:

Weaponizing Toxins and Pathogens Through Your Water Supply: 2:19:05 mins

They will continue to target and weaponize pathogens and toxins through your water supply.

They have been using Atrazine, Formaldehyde, Pharmaceuticals, PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls – a fluid used in many electrical components) and other dangerous contaminants in your water supply for decades to deliver poisons to you.

Atrazine

Test your water with a private laboratory to ensure that Atrazine is not in your drinking and cooking water supply. According to Dr. Bryan Ardis, if your give Atrazine to a male or mammal of any kind, Atrazine goes into the testicles of the male and converts the testicular cells of the male, human or mammal, into Oocytes1 (Ovary cells) and will feminize a male and turn that male into a female producing female hormones. It will impact the ovary cells in a female drinking Atrazine induced water to turn males during pregnancy into females for up to four generations.

How Do I Get A “Water Quality Report” for the Tap Water That We Consume Daily?

Water municipalities are required by law to produce annual and quarterly water quality reports for state and county residents. The report describes the sources and quality of municipal drinking water supply. It is prepared in accordance with state sanitary code and National Primary Drinking Water Regulations (NPDWR). NPDWR are legally enforceable primary standards and treatment techniques that apply to public water systems. Contact your county or local water municipality to obtain a free copy of the water quality report for your area so that you may become informed about what is in your tap water and the sources of your drinking water supply.



See: Contaminant Reduction List

There are simple things that you can do at home to protect your family.

Dr. Ardis recommends a reverse osmosis (RO) system to reduce much of the contaminants they are putting into your water at home. We do not discourage but at the same time do not fully endorse reverse osmosis systems because they change the structure of the water through the ultraviolet radiation that is used to sterilize microbes that survive the RO process.



If you use a RO system you need to reconstitute your water before consumption. There are many ways of doing that.



Having your RO water sit in a copper container overnight works!



Adding two tablespoons/one ounce of food grade Hydrogen Peroxide per gallon of filtered water helps to remove snake venom DNA plasmids that are tiny enough to go through the water filtration process.



In addition, you need a NSF certified carbon blocked filter technology that will remove any remaining contaminants that the RO system did not address.

For more information, review:

WaterMagi.com

Change Your Water, Change Your Life

WaterMagi.com offers Multipure drinking water systems at 5% Discount Using Promo Code: 430649. Purchasing a drinking water system from our website helps to keep our publications going.

Micron vs. Nanometer Water Contamination

One micron is 1/26,000 of an inch, approximately the size of a bacteria. Half a micron is 1/52,000 of an inch. One nanometer is one-billionth of a meter, which converts to 1/39,397,000,000 of an inch. It means that nanoparticles can easily travel through all water filtration systems, while bacteria are blocked by filters that have a pore size that is less than 1 micron.

For this reason, you need to take a supplement or use food grade Hydrogen Peroxide to nullify snake venom nanoparticles put into your drinking water supply regardless of the water filtration system you use. A NSF water filter from WaterMagi significantly reduces contaminants in your drinking water supply. Hydrogen Peroxide nullifies snake venom nanoparticles put into your drinking water supply.

Massive Effort Underway to Create Infertility in Males and Females and Miscarriages in Pregnant Women: 2:19:54 mins

It has been reported by many medical professionals and doctors around the world that women are losing their pregnancies after receiving CoVID-19 injection. Snake venom in the CoVID injections are causing infertility in men and women, and miscarriages in women.

Listen to the advice that Dr. Ardis provides in the video, The Antidote, at the 2:19:54 Time Marker for a full explanation of what tests and antidotes are available to help you address this important problem.

Dr. Ardis recommends that you have your doctor or medical professional order an L-Amino-Acid Oxidase (LAAO) test to see if the results come back positive or negative. If it comes back positive, it means that they have been using L-Amino-Acid Oxidase from snake venom to kill cells that maintain pregnancies.

If the LAAO test comes back positive, you must ask yourself how did L-Amino-Acid Oxidase get inside of your body to create a miscarriage?

There are two antidotes to L-Amino-Acid Oxidase:

Lyposomal or Microsomal EDTA, completely obliterates L-Amino-Acid Oxidase to allow future pregnancies to be maintained Zinc, an inhibitor of L-Amino-Acid Oxidase. Get a NSF certified water filter from WaterMagi.com to help reduce the presence and impact of Atrazine. See discussion above under subtitle, “Atrazine”.

Switch to an Alkaline Diet: 2:21:18 mins

L-Amino-Acid Oxidase venom protein in humans remain active in the body to kill cells that maintain pregnancies if your pH remains acidic between pH 5.5 to pH 7.5. This means that if you clean up your diet by taking Chlorophyll daily and eating Cruciferous Vegetables daily to raise your pH above 7.5, L-Amino-Acid Oxidase venom becomes inactivated.



The Myth of Alkaline Water

https://watermagi.com/blog/2021/08/20/the-myth-of-alkaline-water/

Difference Between Alkaline and Acid Water

https://watermagi.com/blog/2021/08/21/difference-between-alkaline-acidic-water/

Infrared Sauna Above 131° Fahrenheit Inactivates L-Amino-Acid-Oxidase Venom Protein in Humans: 2:21:41 mins

According to Dr. Ardis, If you use an infrared sauna and get the actual degrees to go up to or above 131° F, that also denaturalizes L-Amino-Acid Oxidase venom protein in humans allowing you to have a normal pregnancy.

Saunas and diet are massively beneficial in helping you to maintain your pregnancies by destroying L-Amino-Acid Oxidase venom protein in the human body.

Add EDTA and Zinc and you have a winning combination all from nature.

How to Deal with Blood Clots? 2:22:02 mins

There are many reports by medical doctors around the world, and a high percentage of patients after getting the CoVID-19 shots are developing blood clots. Elevated D-Dimer test is used by doctors to determine if you may have a blood clotting condition. Labcorp and Quest Diagnostics run these tests.

Medscape tells every doctor around the world that if their patient has elevated D-Dimers in their blood, which means that there is a potential that they have a blood clotting condition, they are required to test that patient for snake venom poisoning.

Blood Clots: US Department of Defense: 2:23:13 mins

If you have elevated D-Dimers or if you have symptoms of blood clots and you do not test positive for elevated D-Dimers, that doesn’t mean you don’t have blood clots.

The United States Department of Defense has created a self-assembling nanoparticle hydrogel that creates blood clots that are not broken down by your body’s plasmids nor does any pharmaceutical medication on the market breaks them down either.

Doppler Test Shows Blood Clot but Elevated D-Dimer Are Not Elevated: 2:23:40 mins

If have symptoms of blood clots and they do a Doppler test and see that you do have blood clots, that means that you have two synthetic snakes’ venoms that have been injected inside of you, which are:

Ecaring from the saw-scaled viper snake Textilis from the Eastern Brown snake in India

You can have your Ecarin and Textilis tested by medical professionals. These venoms were created under patent by the United States Department of Defense.

Texilis blocks Warfarin, Heparin, and Coumadin from breaking down blood clots.



Ecarin rapidly increases blood clots eight times faster than naturally occurring in the human body.

Ask Your Doctor for a D-Dimer Run, i.e., Blood Test: 2:24:38 mins

If that doctor says he or she doesn’t think you need to run that test, go to another medical professional for the test. If you can’t find a doctor who will run a D-Dimer test for you, go to any of these two labs and pay them to do it for you:

Labcorp Quest Diagnostics Or any recognized blood laboratory

Three Natural Supplements That Break Down Blood Clots in the Human Body: 2:25:25 mins

Three natural ways to break down clots are:

DGL Deglycyrrhizinated from Licorice root destroys all blood clotting effects of all snake venoms Nattokinase @ 7,000 Fibrin Units (FU) N-Acetyl L-Cysteine (NAC) @ 2,000 mg

FU stands for Fibrin Units, and is used for the enzyme, Nattokinase. The standard for Nattokinase manufacturing is a potency of 2,000 FU per capsule.

GLP1 Drugs for Weight Loss and Diabetes: 2:26:36 mins

Ozempic and Wegovy weight loss drugs are made by the same company. Ozempic and Wegovy published that their drugs cause side effects of thyroid cancer in your thyroid after using it for one year. Ozempic and Wegovy causes acute kidney failure, chronic kidney failure, acute liver failure, chronic liver failure, and in diabetics increases the speed of Diabetic retinopathy leading to blindness.

GILA Monster Snake Venom Used to Make Ozempic and Wegovy Weight Loss Drugs: 2:27:24 mins

Ozempic and Wegovy are made from the venom of the Gila Monster snake (Heloderma suspectum) from the Southwestern deserts of America.

CNN published that people taking these drugs are developing paralyzed stomachs, causing paralytic, and cyclic vomiting for 1½ years to two years after they stop taking the drug.

The venom of that creature does not let your stomach empty.

Every venom introduced into your body by an injection or animal stays in your body for ten years unless you release it, break it apart, and detox it by using methods discussed in these articles.

Weaponizing Biology to Produce Snake Venom Payloads and Transferring Synthesized Venoms to Others Through Shedding: 2:28:42 mins

Dr. Ardis wants to help people remove the confusion from the symptoms that readers, listeners, and CoVID victims all over the world have been experiencing and dealing with over the past five years, especially since the pandemic started on January 12, 2020 when the first person died of coronavirus in Wuhan, China.

People who were vaccinated are shedding synthesized DNA snake venom Spike Protein plasmids as well as weaponized self-assembling nano-particles onto people who were not vaccinated, including spouses, coworkers, children, friends, grandma, grandpa, family members, basically anyone who came into contact with them, inhale sneeze, cough, cold or exchange bodily fluids with them, especially in sexual intercourse, kisses to spouse, breast milk to babies and through kissing of babies.

It has been reported all over the world that the unvaccinated start to have CoVID-like symptoms even though they were not vaccinated. This is largely due to shedding, but environmental factors, such as Chemtrails, food, air and water that contain deadly contaminants can also play a role.

Bacteria, yeast, and fungus, as in candida, are contagious. We share these toxins and pathogens with anyone we meet.

The more sugar you eat, you produce more of these venom-based snake venom bacteria and transfer them to others.

With the phenomena of shedding taking place on a global level, everyone, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, needs to take precaution by detoxing from the biological weapons that have been surreptitiously and wittedly inserted into our bodies without our knowledge, consent, or awareness through the air (Chemtrails), water (snake venom microscopic DNA plasmids), food (various techniques used in plants and animals), shedding (the transfer of DNA pathogens and nanoparticles) and the CoVID shot. Nobody escapes!

How Did They Do This? 2:29:15 mins

They are taking Spike Protein genes inside of DNA plasmids and inject or transfer them inside your body through the CoVID-19 shots and/or shedding. Bacteria, yeast and fungus in your body draws-in and absorbs the DNA plasmids into the cells of your body, with the synthesized snake venom Spike Protein in it. The Spike Protein promoter gene sends a signal, through the mRNA messenger technology, to start manufacturing synthesized snake venoms of up to thirty-six dispatched payloads of venoms that are found on land, in the oceans and seas worldwide without stopping!

This is how they do it!

Learn more:

: Edward-Anthony: Shields.

Written by: Edward-Anthony: Shields: CPA, MBA, SAG-AFTRA Member

Former staff member of The World Bank, IFC, PwC & JPMorgan Chase

Alumni of Columbia University, Brooklyn College, UCLA, PwC

Memberships: AICPA, ISAR, NCGR, ARE



WaterMagi.com: Water purification filters at their best! For health! For Life.

EASAdvisory.com: Committed business professionals who make a difference.

CelestiaAffairs.com: Your magical portal to the kingdom within.

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved.

Email: author495m@easadvisory.com

Footnotes