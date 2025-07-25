Summary of Ana Maria Mihalcea, M.D., Ph.D. Point of View on Children Health Defense, CHD.TV With Host Mary Hollands: "What's in Our Blood" and Diamond & Silk Chit Chat Live with Host Rochelle Richardson (Silk).

Answers to Questions Never Asked

In this thirteen-part series you will find all the answers you need, or were looking for, to address Long Haul CoVID-19 symptoms, snake venom DNA Plasmids found in the CoVID-19 shots - as well as exploration of the historical, political, and economic developments surrounding this subject matter.

The information contained in this 13-part series and quoted in the interviews with Byran Ardis, D.C. and Ana Maria Mihalcea, M.D., Ph.D. are not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. All content, including text, graphics, images, video links, and information, contained in or available through these Substack articles and Celestial Affairs newsletters are for general information only. You are encouraged to confirm any information obtained from these articles/newsletters and video presentations on your own with primary source material and review all information regarding any condition or treatment with your physician. Never disregard professional medical treatment or advice because of something you have read in these articles and newsletters or watched in the video presentations.

ANTIDOTE: ANA MARIA MIHALCEA'S POINT OF VIEW

We are entering the era of the ‘Internet of Bodies’. Collecting our physical data via devices that can be implanted, swallowed or worm. - Dr. Xiao Liu, World Economic Forum

Some of the points Ana Maria Mihalcea, M.D., Ph.D. made on CHD.TV with Mary Holland and Rochelle Richardson (Silk) of Diamond & Silk Chit Chat are presented below.

Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea said she looked at vials of blood under the microscope of people who took Pfizer CoVID-19 shots when the pandemic started in 2020 at the request of Dr. Shimon Yanowitz when the vials of blood was first put on a slide using Dark Field Microscopy. What she saw was blinking lights and extreme activity at 100 times magnification, which is what she saw three (3) years earlier when she looked at similar vials with Dr. David Nixon. Dr. Milahcea said that these happen to be quantum robots self-assembling nanotechnologies that are called microchips. She has studied and claims that these microchips are engaged in a phenomenon whereby they are constantly emitting a MAC address.

Dr. Yanowitz made the important point on Zeee Media with Maria Zeee that every single variant or flu since 2000, SARS, Chicken pox, Swine flu, etc. is a direct result of the spraying of toxins upon us from the air or delivered through the water, and this is still going on today!

Dr. Mihalcea showed different images of what is being assembled which her other colleagues around the world are also confirming. These are complex structures that grow within the vials of blood taken from people who took the Pfizer CoVID injection. This background swarming of quantum dots nanotechnologies was also observed in the human blood.

Dark-field Microscopy is used in examining blood samples rather than Bright-field Microscopy so that you can see extremely small things with more contrast.

Quantum Dots, Nanotechnology & Micro Robots 23:29 mins

Using Dark Field Microscopy, Nano and micro robots called quantum dots are observed communicating with each other via a light signal. The larger structures that the quantum dots build are called microchips



Quantum dots are robots emitting light signal communicating with other robots emitting a blue light signal coordinating with each other to self-assemble to build microchips transmitting a MAC address phenomenon.

These are in the realm of self-assembling nanotechnologies. These microrobots are growing larger structures and building them.



These self-assembling larger structures grow within the veils and the human body as well. This is referred to as the “Internet of Things”.

The novel paradigm of the Internet of Bio-Nano Things (IoBNT) seeks to merge synthetic biology and nanotechnological tools that allow the engineering of biologically embedded computing devices. Based on biological cells and their functionalities in the biochemical domain, Bio-Nano Things promise to enable applications such as intra-body sensing and actuation networks. The IoBNT stands as a paradigm shifting concept for communication and network engineering. The idea is to create techniques for the exchange of information, interaction and networking within the biochemical domain, while enabling an interface to the electrical domain of the Internet. This allows for cells within a living body to communicate with the Internet or cloud, normally through an intermediate device such as a cell phone, Wi-fi signal or any microwave sensing or computing device that can collect, interpret and transit the signal. This creates an intrabody network for bio-sensing. This allows for brain-to-computer interface.



Interbody Area Network is an antenna that can literally send information to the cloud. They are emitting a device address. It can be used for absolute surveillance, meaning all your biometric data, everything that is going on inside of you can be collected and transmitted to the cloud to allow precise medicine to determine a solution, considered the future of healthcare with Artificial Intelligence (AI) being in charge of your health.



Vaccinated people emitting MAC addresses took off their shoes and the MAC address went away. When you are grounded to the Earth, the transmission cease.

Rubber sole shoes and cork sole shoes block this technology from connecting to the cloud.

These robots can enter your brain and be used for mind control, meaning that we won’t need dogma or religion anymore to use as a moral guide or spiritual application for man.

This is now affecting everyone because the building blocks that build these things are polymers and metals which are in the CoVID shots but are also sprayed via geo-engineering and are put into a lot of different things such as dental anesthetics and in our water, air, and food.

Shedding

Shedding is the process where a vaccinated individual transfers the mRNA spike protein gene therapy vaccine technologies to an unvaccinated individual through close contact, touching, exchange of bodily fluids, exhaled air, or sexual intercourse.



The Pfizer documents supports these claims that clearly states that if an unvaccinated man inhales the breath of a vaccinated woman, that man can transfer the contaminated air to another unvaccinated woman, and presumably become infected himself. This is exactly what Dr. Mihalcea has been seeing and documenting in the blood.



Shedding transmits vial particles to another person through the air or through your skin because the nanoparticles are so tiny and small, one billionth of a meter. What is shedding is nanotechnology. Nanotechnology is being transmitted/transferred from one person to another through shedding.

Nano is a billionth of a meter that is so small that when you inhale it, it can go through your skin and affect people like that.

Self Replicating CoVID Injections: RNA Machines: 16:23 mins

Japan has come out with a self-replicating CoVID injection that they want to deploy. They are talking about RNA machine that are self-amplifying in mRNA vaccine design called Replicon.



Moderna Patent No. US 10,703,789 B2 issued on July 7, 2020 states that:

“In another embodiment, the polymer-based, self-assembled nanoparticles, such as, but not limited to, micro-sponges, maybe fully programmable nanoparticles.”

Rise of the RNA Machines – self-amplification in mRNA vaccine design

Patient Monitoring

RNA machines can also be used for patient monitoring. The technology is advanced enough to let doctors know whether a patient has taken a medication from the signal sent to the cloud after the medicine enters the patient’s stomach.

There is self-assembling nanotechnology in the CoVID-19 vials/vaccines.

The reason why they must keep the temperature of the vials so low is because when they thaw it out is when the replication process begins. The nanoparticles communicate through these blue lights that they are emitting. After leaving CoVID-19 vials sitting for six days you can re-examine the slides to see what they have built. You will see that they produced these long, long filaments.

The same thing is seen in human blood. The same filament is seen in the unvaccinated blood. This stuff is shedding exactly as we have seen in the CoVID-19 vials.

These microchips are an antenna that is part of the Inter-Body Area Network. It is an antenna that can send the person’s information to the cloud. These microchip structures are emitting a MAC address to the cloud.

Yuval Noah Harari of the World Economic Forum (WEF) wants to make the soul and the spirit of humanity a thing of the past.

Technology can be used for patient monitoring.



For example, Dr. Mihalcea claims that certain drugs like Enbrel contains microelectronics that have been studied. Enbrel she claims has microelectronics in them that self-assemble in the patient’s body. Are these microelectronics disclosed to their patients and in the product insert? She said that there was a study done by Mount Sinai hospital that specifically discussed microelectronics in Enbrel and how the doctors were collecting bio-physiological data on the patients without the patient’s knowledge or consent. The covert charts, she claims, weren’t disclosed. Engineered artificial cells are embedded in Enbrel that house Nano transmitters and biological Nano sensors that can communicate with the cloud back to Pfizer’s headquarters through any nearby cell phone or computing device providing the manufacturer with critical biophysical information of patient’s health and reaction to the drug.



Dr. Mihalcea claims that this is very confusing to doctors who are not trained in nanotechnology or electronics to properly assess the impact and risks to patients.



Dr. Mihalcea says that independent study testing of vials by 26 medical teams worldwide led by Dr. David Hughes showed the same results. For example, different heavy and rare metals of unknown origin and purpose were found in the vial samples to include but not limited to:

1. Cesium,

2. Barium,

3. Cobalt,

4. Iron,

5. Chromium,

6. Titanium,

7. Aluminum,

8. Sulfur, and

9. Silicon.

In the military battle space, these and other heavy metals are injected into subjects and are used for battlefield interrogation. The more metal an individual has in his or her body, the more susceptible they are to battlefield interrogation.

Facial Recognition

The more chemicals an individual has inside of them, the better they can be surveilled through facial recognition.

Undeclared Chemical Elements in CoVID Shots

Biotechnologists Lorena DiBlasi and Dr. Marcela Sangorrin of The National Scientific and Technical Research Council of the National University of Comahue, Argentina did analysis of CoVID injections and found 54 undeclared chemical elements, graphene oxide, fluorescence particles and more.

Specifically, Biotechnologists Lorena DiBlasi and Dr. Marcela Sangorrinand found Lanthanides, which are magnetic and paramagnetic elements used for semiconductor, biosensing, and quantum dots self-assembly nanotechnologies. These are Neodymium magnets, which are the most powerful magnets on Earth.

Dr. Mihalcea has examined the fluorescence element extensively in her practice to better understand the role fluorescence plays in nanotechnology applications.

“These elements have a specific purpose,” says Dr. Mihalcea. They are not just contamination or misapplication for no reason. For example, silicon is used for semiconducting technology, and polymers plastics that require aluminum and titanium as a start signal for self-assembly to begin. Without these elements there is no show.

Chemical Elements in Childhood Inoculations 47:30 mins

Many childhood inoculations have the same nanotechnology profile for essentially the same purpose. Childhood vaccines also contain all these numerous metals, which are not natural or have affinity to the human body within its biosphere and normal biological functions.



This is part of the technocratic transhumanist agenda that has been explained by thought leaders, such as Google engineer, Ray Kurzweil who wants to fuse humans with machines, the world of the alien inorganic metallic substances merging with humans; getting a micro electrical platform for human through metal/inorganic trans-communication!

4th Industrial Revolution

The only reason to fuse humans being with machines is to make more money, also known as The 4th Industrial Revolution. The drive towards quantum profits (10,000% and more) has begun. Supra-normal profits (200% to 500%) are the thing of the past. They want more. They want more because they can get more. Microbiology using nanotechnology delivers it.

Young Mi Lee, M.D. 30:33 mins

3-4 million nanoparticles per milliliter of CoVID-19 injection

Self-assembly never stops, even after death in a deceased body

Young Mi Lee, M.D. and her colleague(s) from South Korea published two studies in the International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice & Research (IJVTPR) where they analyzed 54 CoVID-19 vaccine vials from Pfizer (45), Moderna (7), Astra Zeneca (1), and Novavax (1). They found 3-4 million nanoparticles per milliliter of CoVID-19 injection. The same nanotechnologies that Dr. Mihalcea found in her studies.

Dr. Lee incubated these over more than two years and showed that the self-assembly never stops, even after death and even after 2 years. It continues presumably forever, in some cases emitting a MAC address, presuming that eternity can be achieved through the cell of a corpse, but not in real life amongst living souls!

Dr. Lee also showed that in semen samples of vaccinated individuals that this self-assembly technology continues to shed. They have an analysis on saliva, sweat, virginal fluids, peripheral blood, etc., which showed the same results.

The Pfizer documents support these claims that clearly states that if an unvaccinated man inhales the breath of a vaccinated man or woman, that vaccinated individual can transfer the contaminated air to another unvaccinated individual and presumably become infected with polymer filaments. This is exactly what Dr. Mihalcea has been documenting in the blood.

We are starting to see polymer filaments in the unvaccinated blood that have clinical similarities with to Morgellons. Morgellons are a self-diagnosed condition of skin sores with fibers, often associated with delusional parasitosis. Delusional parasitosis is a mental disorder in which people have a persistent delusion that they are infested with parasites, or other agents, when no such observable manifestation of physical infestation is present that can be observed, traced, evaluated, assessed, and treated by modern scientific medicines or protocols.

Dr. Mihalcea says that Morgellons is not a controversial diagnosis because there have been illegal on-going geo-engineering operations that have spread polymers with metals, including aluminum and barium, for over 30 years and that these synthetic biological organisms that have been isolated by people like Clifford Carnicom. People have been infected with these polymers and marginalized as delusional parasitosis. The blood samples of these people have been chemically analyzed against the environmental filaments, and they have a match. Dr. Mihalcea and her team have found for vaccinated and unvaccinated chemical signatures with unnatural microplastic signatures that are part of the entire geo-engineering program.

In other words, the same vials from rain analysis have a chemical overlap with the filaments, that have been found in rubbery blood clots. There is a chemical match between them.

Embalmed Blood Still Active 33:19 mins

Richard Hirschman sent embalmed blood that shows embalmed blood from individuals deceased for over 8 months having hydrogel filaments and ongoing self-replication as of June 2023. The embalmed blood is active. The same filaments under microscopy examination show ongoing self-assembly within the embalmed blood. Micelle in the embalmed blood are filled with the same blinking lights that were present in the CoVID injections.

A micelle or micella is an aggregate of surfactant amphipathic lipid molecules dispersed in a liquid, forming a colloidal suspension. Micellar self-replication is ongoing in the 8-month aged embalmed blood.

Examination one year later shows that the 20 months old, embalmed blood continues to self-assemble - the living dead!

Blinking Lights Exhibiting Bidirectional Telemetry: robots, swarm intelligence, and biosensors in the blood

Dr. Mihalcea believes that blinking light in human blood is highly abnormal. At 4,000 times magnification, they are emitting lights in different colors.



None of this is biologic, says Dr. Mihalcea. None of this exists in the human body. This is micro robotics.



The same structures with the same nanoparticles were found in patients with unvaccinated blood. These nanoparticles were building filaments. They fuse together to build filament structure as part of the self-assembly. The spheres get rid of their contents to build these filaments. This contributes to the clotting of the blood.

35:16 mins

The same embalmed blood in September 2024, over two years since deceased, at 2,000 times magnification shows nanodots emitting blue, red, and yellow lights. The sphere is continuously growing. The cells are dead, yet these nanoparticles can maneuver around these dead cells and continue to emit light when seen at 4,000 magnifications. Robots can maneuver extremely well around these blood cells. This corelates with research from Dr. Perdro Chavez in Mexico who found ongoing MAC addresses emitted from grave sites.



According to Dr. Mihalcea, the robots have swarm intelligence and have biosensors that allow for what is called bidirectional telemetry. That means that they send signals to the cloud via cells phones for biometric data. They can also be programmed externally after being deployed.

Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea continues to provide examples of how this nanotechnology works. How it self-assembles. How it builds structures. How it travels emitting blue light amongst dead cells. How they become microchips devices, and more.

Brain Chip Interface: 25:37 minutes

Dr. Mihalcea worked with Dr. Hildegarde Staninger, author of Global Brain Chip and Mesogens, investigating brain chips called mesogen.



A mesogen is a DNA biosensor. It is a compound that displays liquid crystal properties. Mesogens can be described as disordered solids or ordered liquids because they arise from a unique state of matter that exhibits both solid- and liquid-like properties called the liquid crystalline state. This liquid crystalline (LC) state is called the mesophase. It occurs between the crystalline solid (Cr) state and the isotropic liquid (Iso) state at distinct temperature ranges.

Dr. Staninger wrote books on brain chips in targeted individuals in 2009.

Dr. Mihalcea visually demonstrated at 4,000 times magnification how nanoparticles self-assemble a mesogen chip that built an electronic circuitry in the blood of an unvaccinated individual. These nanoparticles match those shown in the Pfizer vials. None of this should be in the body emitting lights and intelligently coordinating their movements in a swarm-like manner. This is highly abnormal and not biological. This is technology at work.

Mesogen Microchip Devices

Nature Communications discusses Mesogen microchip devices in C19 un-injected blood. These are liquid crystals using polymers hydrogels for brain-computer interface. This represents convoluted micellar morphological transmissions driven by tailorable mesogenic ordering effect from discotic Mesogen-containing block copolymer. They can replace any part of the body and build these soft robotics inside the body.

Convoluted micellar morphological transitions driven by tailorable mesogenic ordering effect from discotic mesogen-containing block copolymer:

Herein, we report the unusually convoluted self-assembly behaviors of a liquid crystalline block copolymer bearing triphenylene discotic mesogens. They undergo unusual multiple morphological transitions spontaneously, driven by their intrinsic subtle liquid crystalline ordering effect. Meanwhile, liquid crystalline order can also be built very quickly by doping the mesogens with small-molecule dopants, and the morphological transitions are dramatically accelerated, and various exotic micelles are produced. Surprisingly, with high doping levels, the self-assembly mechanism of this block copolymer is completely changed from intramolecular chain shuffling and rearrangement to nucleation-growth mode, based on which self-seeding experiments can be conducted to produce highly uniform fibrils.

Rubbery Clots & Energy Harvesting 39:50 mins

If you draw 30 cc of blood and leave it out to sit for four hours, normal blood will create red blood cells at the bottom. For vaccinated blood you see a rubbery clot like formation, which is exactly what the embalmers have found in the corpse of vaccinated individuals and unvaccinated exposed to shedding. This is an easy test to do that any doctor can easily replicate. The blood in the corpses of vaccinated deceased bodies will coagulate and start self-assembly when you lower the temperature.



Analysis of these clots have found nanotechnological filaments in them. Clifford Carnicom and Dr. Mihalcea did analysis on these clots and Dr. Mihalcea filmed how the clots are assembled.



Nanorobotic swarms observed in unvaccinated blood produce green, orange, and yellow lights. They hijack the electricity from the red blood cells to feed themselves, basically killing the red blood cells in what is described in the nanotechnology literature as “energy harvesting.”

These robots destroy the blood that they have harvested. The robots have moved on leaving a rubbery clot that embalmers find in deceased bodies.

Once Blood Clots are Self-assembled, You Cannot Dissolve Them. You Must Dissolve the Building Blocks. 41:48 mins

Near-Infrared Spectroscopy used to examine vaccinated blood found nanoparticles to include polyethylene alcohol and polyvinyl alcohol, which are plastic, polyamide, which is silk, nylon or Kevlar, a synthetic fiber of high tensile strength used as a reinforcing agent in the manufacture of tires. Dr. Clifford Carnicom found genes in the DNA of spinodes of spider silk. That’s the strongest military grade material that they have made. All these nanoparticles were found in the blood clots of the vaccinated.



A section in the Moderna’s Patent No. US 11-622-972 B2 (Lipid nanoparticle compositions and methods of formulating the same) discusses stealth nanoparticles, which covers the same nanoparticles discussed above, but also included polymethacrylates, which is Super Glue.



There are nanoparticles in there that have the same chemical overlap to the polymers that are also being sprayed via Chemtrail geo-engineering.

Trying to dissolve this stuff is almost impossible. Extremely caustic agents were used to dissolve these clots such as Strong Sulfuric Acid, Strong Sodium Hydroxide (Lye), Acetone, Alcohol, Toluene, Methylene Chloride (Stripper), Petrol, NN-diethyl-meta-toluamide (DEET), PIB, PEA, PIBA (Fuel Injector Cleaner). All chemical solubility tests failed. Once the blood clots are self-assembled, you cannot dissolve them. You must dissolve the building blocks.

EDTA & Vitamin C 31:15 mins

Testing on therapeutics was done to reveal that if you use intravenous or Liposomal EDTA, Ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid: Ethylene-diamine-tetra-acetic acid, which is metal chelator which inhibits polymerization with high doses of Vitamin C ascorbic acid, the clots will not develop.

Chelation is a type of bonding of ions and their molecules to metal ions.

Dr. Mihalcea has been using intravenous EDTA with Vitamin C therapeutically for three years with effective and outstanding results.

44:00 mins



Moderna patent takes the same position that if you want to stop the nanoparticle assembling you need to use a chelating agent and a reducing agent [emphasis added]. EDTA and Vitamin C are mentioned in the patent to do just that.

It works!



Dr. Mihalcea took a drop of the Pfizer vial content and mixed it with EDTA and Vitamin C and within 10 minutes it deactivated the vaccine. All nanotechnologies, all nanorobots and all microchips were disabled and destroyed. At high magnification, nothing was moving. Everything came to a stop. This information came from right out of the Moderna Patent No. US 11-622-972 B2.

Brain fog, heart palpitation, and more were gone in patients who used it.

EDTA binds with all metals found in the shot, including undisclosed metals found in the shot. Tungsten, Uranium, Lead, Iron, and more were taken out by EDTA.



When you pull out the metals, the semiconductor technology cannot work because it’s the antenna and the start signal for the polymers.



Nano metal particles put the blood in extreme distress, the cells are not normal. Within three days alternating between EDTA and Vitamin C in intravenous chelation therapy, Dr. Mihalcea was able to clean up their blood and their symptoms were gone.

Nanotechnology in Dental Anesthetics

35:50 minutes & 47:44 minutes

These micro tropes nanotechnologies were also found in Dental Anesthetics. Jim Lundstrom, DDS of The University of Colorado, Boulder Raman Microspectroscopy Laboratory prepared a report that confirmed that graphene oxide was in at least two dental anesthetics: Articaine, which contains Epinephrine.

The University of Colorado Boulder Raman Microspectroscopy Laboratory has confirmed that graphene was in the dental anesthetic Articaine with has Epinephrine.



They are building extreme structure in dental anesthetics. EDTA with Vitamin C annihilates it.

Wildlife Affected 48:30 mins

Dr. Ana Maria Mihelcea explains that wildlife is also affected. Dr. Mihalcea looked at the blood of Venison, deer meat, beef, chicken, and the same filament are in the meat and wildlife. Microelectronics were found in the blood of wild deer and squirrel. Much of this is from geoengineering, which is affecting the animals as well. The overlap is the same as the vials from the shots.



In October 2024, Dr. Mihalcea published a two volume book on the subject, titled:

TRANSHUMAN: The Real CoVID 19 Agenda - Volume 1: Darkfield Live Blood Microscopy Exposes Self-Assembling Nanotechnology and the Global Technocratic Plan

The books show the effects of the vaccine with all the geo-engineering that is happening in our biosphere.

“The transhumanist technocrats want to digitalize all life on Earth”, says Dr. Mihalcea.



It’s not just vaccinated people. It’s all people. It has extended to all animals as well and perhaps fish in the sea.



People don’t have to be afraid of this topic anymore because there are solutions, but if you don’t pay attention, if you don’t do anything, then you are not treating the wrong thing with the right therapeutics.

