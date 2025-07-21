Is the use of EDTA combined with Vitamin C effective in destroying self-assembling nanotechnologies, embedded in the human body through the jab or shedding, that would allow individuals to instantly detach from the newly digitalized state?

Mary Holland of CHD.TV Interviews Ana Maria Mihalcea, M.D., Ph.D.

The 53 minutes program which was aired on CHD.TV on September 25, 2024 is broken down as follows:

00:01:03 Minutes:

Fluoride in Water Poses ‘Unreasonable Risks’ to Children, Federal Judge Rules, resulting in low IQ.

00:02:00 Minutes:

Geo-Engineering Report:

Polly Tommey of CHD.TV interviews Dane Wigington of GeoEngineeringWatch.org to discuss US military manipulation of hurricanes and storms since 1947. The technology is patented allowing for rapid intensification of a storm - within less than 24 hours - before it makes landfall as seen in Florida, Mexico, and other places presenting the risk and danger of near term planetary omnicide. It’s not just weather warfare anymore, says Dane Wigington, but biological warfare because of the taxological nature of these operations that include mercury, aluminum, barium, graphene, and other life extinguishing and DNA altering chemical agents. Toxicity to humans can increase 1000%. 00:12:17 Minutes

Rubbery Fibrous Clots in the Body of the Deceased Since 2021:

Polly Tommey of CHD.TV interviews Korey, a private citizen, who discusses his investigative work interviewing embalmers. Visiting and calling different embalmers as part of his investigative work, embalmers told Korey that they have never seen these rubbery fibrous clots prior to 2021. Not a single embalmer has ever seen rubbery fibrous clogs in the body of the deceased prior to 2021. These rubbery fibrous clots are up to 14 inches long that can stretch to 17 inches. Sixty to seventy percent of people less than 50 years old that were deceased after 2020 had these rubbery fibrous blood clots inside their living bodies that may have caused or contributed to the their deaths. 00:20:29 Minutes

What’s in Our Blood:

Mary Holland interviews Ana Maria Mihalcea, M.D., Ph.D. on the topic of Self Assembly Nanotechnology in the CoVID-19 Injections - Darkfield Live Blood Analysis and Rubbery Blood Clog Testing. This interview is discussed in our Substack and Celestial Affairs articles, titled Snake Oil or Cure?

Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea discusses the blood of both the vaccinated and unvaccinated individual and those who might be subjected to shedding using Dark Field Microscopy and what we can do to remove nanobots and self-assembling technologies from our blood before they create serious life-threatening Amyloid blood clots found in the corpse of many vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.



According to the presentation, the same filaments, nanotechnologies, are in the beef, chicken, pork and meats that you buy at the supermarket. Her presentation claims that microelectronics has spread to wildlife, including beef, chicken, deer, rabbit, wild squirrel, etc. A total global clean-up would be needed if this is even possible. The tragedy sounds like a life extinction event, but is it true?



These microchips nanotechnologies are found in dental anesthetics. If you've been to the dentist lately, you're probably walking around with nanotechnology embedded in your blood that is being picked up by your cellphone and transmitted to the cloud command and control center. Talking teeth?



To rid yourself of self-assembling nanotechnology, to avoid blood clots, affecting both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated, her presentation suggests that you use a chelating agent and a reducing agent in the form of Liposomal EDTA and Vitamin C in the form of ascorbic acid as discussed in the Moderna patent under the subheading, Nanoparticle Formation/Adduct Inhibitor.



Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea says that she uses this treatment protocol to destroy these nanobots and self-assembling nanotechnology apparatuses found in the body of her patients with amazing results.



”The transhumanist technocrats want to digitize all life on planet earth”, she claims.



Her message is: “Don't let them!”

ANTIDOTE: EDTA: Snake Oil or Cure?

A great controversy erupted between Ariyana Love, N.D. and Ana Maria Mihalcea, M.D., Ph.D.



Dr. Ariyana Love wrote a damming article in her Substack lambasting Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea's claim on CHD.TV with Mary Holland and other media sources, that EDTA (Ethylene diamine tetra-acetic acid) combined with Vitamin C ascorbic acid, two readily available over-the-counter supplements, are effective in disabling and destroying the microchip self-assembling nanotechnologies found in Pfizer and other vaccines that often lead to blood clots and other health maladies, complications, and even death.



The gene manipulating therapy commonly referred to as “the jab”, “injectables” or “CoVID shot”, as the mRNA injection is not a vaccine in the traditional sense of the word, is well known to be a bioweapon designed by the tyrannical state (Kronos) and rulers of our realm for global mass extinction on an industrial scale to achieve a Great Reset to be enacted and fully operational by calendar year 2030, as outlined in United Nations 2030 Agenda.

Why? To balance the books and financial records gone amuck over the past two centuries that has caused a shift in geo-politics and global affairs!

Learn more: Secrets of the Temple.

Will the United Nations Pact for the Future, mass vaccination programs, Climate Change through weather, Earth crust manipulation and geo-engineering and other initiatives achieve omnicide extinction of the world’s eight billion population to reach 500 million by 2050 as intimated on the Georgia Guide-stones short of an asteroid strike, scalar or nuclear extinction event? With only five years left to reach 2030, the clock is ticking!



If Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea’s over the counter proposal works to disable and destroy the self-assembling nanotechnology polymers embedded into the human body through the jab, and via shedding, as evidenced in Moderna’s Patent No. US 11-622-972 B2 - Lipid nanoparticle compositions and methods of formulating the same under the subheading, Nanoparticle Formation/Adduct Inhibitor, then this may be the first step towards detaching from the newly forming digital tyrannical state. We must act now to find and implement a workable solution to claim our lives, establish our sovereignty in a lawful manner to detach from the global soul extinguishing machinery of the state while we can.



Think of it, it would set all humans free! Sovereignty could be achieved at last, unshackled from the burdens of monarchy, mind controlling technologies and dogmatic religions, as well as the corporate state which contains and facilitates and support this mind transforming process, which owes no allegiances to the people but to select capitalist stakeholders coming together at annual meeting in places like Davos, Switzerland under the banner and leadership of Global Public Private Partnership (GPPP), other puppet masters, and controlling interests.

One of the goals of microbiology is to synthetically connect human biology with electronic computing devices to connect directly to the cloud by transmitting data and critical health information to a central location headquartered at one of the state’s government agencies.



Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea quotes the work of Professor Ian Fuat Akyìldìz, a Fellow of IEEE who achieved this feat by creating the “The Internet of Bio-Nano Things” (IoBNT).

The Aquarian Age, which supports decentralization - not centralization of power, resources, and economy as presently being undertaken by the United Nations through the leadership of the World Economic Forum - would truly have arrived upsetting the apple cart in a major way!

After all, Pluto ingress Aquarius on November 19, 2024, to start a 20 year transit that ends January 19, 2044. Pluto is the transformer. Uranus ruler of Aquarius promises many unexpected events and surprises. Major changes are on the horizon, but not necessarily those that can be predicted based on current trends, knowledge, information, or expectations.

If it is true that Liposomal/Microsomal EDTA along with Vitamin C ascorbic acid can be used to destroy nanoparticles and microchip nanotechnologies embedded in the human body through mass vaccination and shedding over the past four years, as disclosed in the Moderna patent discussed above, this would represent a revolutionary act that could serve the purpose of decoupling humanity from tyrannical state controlled digitalized 15 minutes city prisons currently under construction in every nation on the earth to house the unwanted and rejected remnants of a despised and forgotten human population. Such a development would represent a panacea in disguise, a solution hidden in plain sight. It would be seen as a breakthrough that provides hope to millions, if not billions that are silently sitting on death row from fatal vaccination or shedding not knowing how their health will hold up or unravel as we approach the year of 2030 that the UN has set as its critical mission completion date. More testing is needed, peer review, and confirmation by other doctors and researchers in the field, which is currently not forthcoming due to a lack of government funding and support. Just the opposite is happening. Blame, demonization, and criticism!

It was Nicholas Klein at a convention of the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America in 1918 who said:

First, they ignore you. Then they ridicule you. And then they attack you and want to burn you. And then they build monuments of you.

To date, no one-stop, fix all protocol or treatment option has been proposed, developed, or found that can address vaccine injury and deaths in a safe and effective manner, that can be applied with assured consistency with unassailable faith and confidence. Every medical approach taken so far to address vaccine injury has been on an ad-hoc, individual basis using differing health strategies, herbs, supplements, and protocols. Many work. Everyone claims their protocol is the best solution available. We simply are not able to announce a winner as yet! More work, testing, and research is needed!

Dr. Peter McCullough

However, Dr. Peter McCullough has made some strong recommendations that you may learn about here:

The global medical industrial complex is not looking for a solution to abort dangerous, even fatal, self-assembling nanotechnologies invading the human body on a massive scale because it’s not in their best interest to do so. In fact, they are expanding this research, pouring billions and billions of dollars into biotechnological development, and implementation to be applied against a docile and uninformed population. A sick patient translates into gross revenues and profits that drive the global economy through insurance intermediaries and government supported grant and loan resources. After all, medical is an important sector that represents about 17.3% of the American economy and growing.



The question that Dr. Ariyana Love did not address or answer in her Substack article is whether EDTA combined with Vitamin C, as suggested Dr. Mihalcea, works to destroy the microchip self-assembling nanotechnologies placed in the human body by the Pfizer vaccine, other CoVID jabs, or shedding?

Shedding

Shedding is the process where a vaccinated individual transfers the mRNA spike protein gene therapy vaccine technologies to an unvaccinated individual through close contact, touching, exchange of bodily fluids, exhaled air, or sexual intercourse.



The Pfizer documents supports these claims that clearly states that if an unvaccinated man inhales the breath of a vaccinated woman, that man can transfer the contaminated air to another unvaccinated woman, and presumably become infected himself. This is exactly what Dr. Mihalcea has been seeing and documenting in the blood.

Shedding transmits vial particles to another person through the air or through your skin because the nanoparticles are so tiny and small, one billionth of a meter. What is shedding is nanotechnology. Nanotechnology is being transmitted from one person to another through shedding.



Nano is a billionth of a meter that is so small that when you inhale it, it can go through your skin and affect people in that manner.



More information:

Substack: Dr. Ana Maria’s Point of View

CelestialAffairs: Dr. Ana Maria’s Point of View

Dosage

In the CHD.TV episode, Dr. Mihalcea did not specify dosage or stipulate how long the EDTA/Vitamin C protocol should be followed if taken orally primarily because she uses the protocol via intravenous applications but said that oral application would work as well.

Chelation Therapy

In his YouTube presentation titled, How to Remove Heavy Metals with Chelation Therapy (3 of 4), Philip Oubre, M.D. believes that oral application of EDTA is not as effective in chelation therapy because of its low absorption rate and must be given intravenously when removing heavy metals from the body. He believes that EDTA is the most powerful version of the chelation agents when compared to DMPS (dimercaptopropane sulfonate) and DMSA (Dimercaptosuccinic Acid).

Dr. Oubre says that EDTA can pretty much remove every metal on the board - within the human body - and it’s good at it, it’s powerful. He said that EDTA loves to bind calcium and zinc so generally whenever you are on chelation you must also be on support by taking good multivitamin, magnesium glycinate to relax the muscles and prevent cramming, trace minerals and good probiotic featuring Bifidobacterium.

If testing shows mercury overload, you must add a dithiol drug such as DMPS or DMSA because mercury may bind with EDTA to make a more toxic complex, which doesn’t happen when a dithiol drug is added, or used in-between treatments, such as DMPS and DMSA.

DMPS and DMSA seem to absorb and chelate mercury better than EDTA. This should be considered in chelation therapy.



Dr. Oubre recommends adding a dithiol drug (DMPS or DMSA) in-between treatments as a standard treatment protocol.

Dr. Philp Oubre’s six minutes YouTube presentation shown here did not address using EDTA and Vitamin C to detox from the jab but it is worth watching his YouTube video to better understand the chelation process using EDTA, DMPS and DMSA.

There is a difference between Calcium Disodium EDTA tablets and Liposomal EDTA liquid formulation. Liposomal EDTA liquid formulation is highly absorbable as compared with Calcium Disodium EDTA in tablet form. Liposomal EDTA in liquid form removes all heavy metals from the body, but Calcium Disodium EDTA in tablet form usually only removes a few metals, to include lead, arsenic, and Cadmium.



Dr. Bryan Ardis offers MicroSomal (trade mark) Calcium Disodium EDTA in liquid form that is similar to Liposomal EDTA.

Rima E. Laibow, M.D. is a chelation specialist who uses EDTA in her practice. She confirms that EDTA in tablet form does not work because the stomach hydrochloric acid breaks down EDTA making it virtually useless, unable to be absorbed into the human body. She believes that Liposomal EDTA (EDTA Phospholipid) is a better treatment option taken under the care of a practicing physician to get the medical counseling you need for safe application and to minimize the risks of complications, especially for people on heavy medication. She can be reached here for consultations.

Both Dr. Oubre and Dr. Mihalcea suggest that if you’re not sure about what you’re doing, going slowly is better than applying EDTA at a high absorption rate, especially for individuals who may have other health issues or complications to consider; for example, people on antidepressant medication that could get pulled out of the body under chelation therapy.

According to Dr. Oubre, you can’t harm yourself by going slowly, but you can harm yourself by going too fast, which means smaller dosages with more therapy sessions for an intravenous EDTA treatment option.

It is best to speak with your doctor to work out a chelation plan and to decide if oral or intravenous application would be better for you.

MicroSomal EDTA

Dr. Bryan Ardis offers MicroSomal(tm), Calcium Disodium EDTA

Healthy Drops: EDTA

According to the manufacturer of Healthy Drops Liposomal EDTA Chelating supplement:

“Ethylene diamine tetra-acetic acid (EDTA) removes lead and heavy metals from the body by bonding to them through chelation” and carrying them away naturally in waste.

EDTA is also an excellent chelator of calcium which accumulates in vascular walls increasingly as we age, causing hardening of the arteries and atherosclerotic plaques which obstruct blood flow.

EDTA's systemic action benefits not just the heart but all vessels and organs.

It is a powerful antioxidant, especially effective at reducing lipid peroxidation - a major cause of atherosclerosis.

Oral chelation is a safe, effective, inexpensive and more practical method than intravenous chelation of obtaining all the benefits of a regular dose of EDTA.

Supports normal endothelial function in the miles upon miles of vessels and capillaries in the human body by stimulating nitric oxide production which is essential to cardiovascular health.

Nitric oxide relaxes blood vessel and capillary walls so that they expand to their optimum point.

Prevents oxidative stress by chelating heavy metals and toxins in blood flow even before they produce oxidative reactions.

Lowers serum cholesterol levels often by 20% or more in just a few weeks and helps normalize blood pressure.

Prevents and relieves thoracic pain and cramps in lower limbs.

Reduces fatigue, increases energy and improves mental clarity by lessening the toxic load on the body and by generally improving circulation.”

Dr. Love’s Response

After giving an introduction on the history and development of John D. Rockefeller allopathic medicine in the late 19th to early 20th centuries, Dr. Love's Substack article did not address whether or not Dr. Mihalcea’s approach was workable or effective, she only presented studies that showed how dangerous and ridiculous Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea's claims were, calling them snake oil, stating that "her [Dr. Mihalcea's] medical claims are simply fabricated and unscientific lies." Stronger demonization is harder to find in medical literature and establishment.

Dr. Ariyana Love gives a definition of EDTA as being synthesized on an industrial scale using 1, 2-diaminoethane (ethylene diamine), formaldehyde, water and sodium cyanide. She then goes on to break down each component to show how deadly they are to human health, which they would be if isolated and considered separately. She then went on to cite cases and studies where different forms of EDTA were used on patients in chelation trials with fatal and devastating results. She referred to a 2016 article in Science Direct which claims that decades of clinical studies demonstrate that EDTA is associated with severe, life-threatening adverse effects. We were unable to find this article for readers’ reference.



These claims of ridiculousness and foolhardiness, as espoused by Dr. Love, are further supported in discussions with highly acclaimed clinical physicians, Rima E. Laibow, M.D. and Shimon Yanowitz, M.D. who see no evidence supporting Dr. Mihalcea’s claims. Both Dr. Laibow and Dr. Yanowitz would like to be invited to appear on the Mary Holland show on CHD.TV to present their points of view so that the audience can form a better understanding of the issues involved. They believe that it may be premature to jump to conclusions until peer review studies are carried out to validate Dr. Mihalcea’s claims.

In reviewing the slides presented by Dr. Mihalcea, Rima Laibow, M.D. suggests that the small circular objects moving in the blood might be a normal part of the digestive system called Chylomicrons. This question needs to be addressed.

Chylomicrons are a class of low-density lipoproteins that are formed in the small intestine during the digestion of exogenous liquids. They are found in the blood and lymphatic system that transports dietary lipids from the intestine to other parts of the body. Chylomicrons consist of triglycerides, phospholipids, cholesterol, and proteins. They are also known as ultra-low-density lipoproteins, says Dr. Laibow. At a minimum, this possibility must be considered.



If Dr. Mihalcea's treatment or some other method works, then the whole Davos-based NWO agenda is compromised, nullified, and at risk as people would be able to find a way to detox effectively from the vaccine and all the ill effects that the jab represents in a cheap and cost-effective manner. The stock price of the manufacturers of EDTA would increase rather quickly.



It was also a nasty below the belt punch when Dr. Love wrote that "My sources informed me that Dr. Rashid Buttar was using EDTA. Given that he was already severely poisoned as Stew Peter’s reported, using EDTA Acid would have been enough to tip him over the edge and kill him."



Which sources told Dr. Love that Dr. Rashid Buttar was taking EDTA? That would be good to know. She should be called upon to defend those statements. Dr. Buttar is not here to defend himself. This is an insensitive blow to a respected, recognized, and highly accomplished medical doctor.



At the end of the article, Dr. Love recommends her superior heavy metals chelation supplement called ASEA redox signaling molecule, which is designed to reduce oxidative stress.



She gives no information on the ingredients used to make ASEA that I could find on her website. Maybe they are there. I just couldn't find an ingredients list, which might be proprietary information. In other words, we don’t know.



A snake oil N.D. salesperson calling an M.D. a snake oil salesperson. Very interesting development indeed for the viewing public’s point of view. We don't know what to make of this.



Dr. Ana Mihalcea's claims, interviews, and presentations are out there on many media platforms.



Some of the people who viewed the CHD.TV episode have already gone out to order EDTA to take with Vitamin C ascorbic acid as Dr. Mihalcea recommends. It is advised that you consult with your primary care physician before moving forward.



Where is the truth in all of this?



Does Dr. Milhalcea's therapy work or doesn't it?



We all saw what happened with Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine during the pandemic from 2020 to present. These award-winning pharmaceutical drugs worked very well, yet the powers that be demonized them to no avail and denied the public access to these wonder drugs during the pandemic and still block access today. Hence, we must be careful and tread lightly before condemning anyone as truth is much harder to find and confirm than fiction.



I'm sure there might be some truth and benefits to Dr. Mihalcea's work, experience, and claims. We must flush them out! Further evaluation and research are needed. If Dr. Mihalcea’s therapy works, then the powers that be will come up with a plan to shut it down by any means necessary. With Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. heading up United States Department of Health and Human Services we expect to see many changes in the right direction, which are happening as we speak.



To learn more about Dr. Mihalcea’s views on this subject, read:



Substack: Dr. Ana Maria’s Point of View

CelestialAffairs: Dr. Ana Maria’s Point of View

