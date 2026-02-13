Day of Destiny

Cataclysm or near miss? While everyone is fixated on the Epstein files, something is brewing in the background of which nobody is talking about. Asteroid Apophis comes in below communication satellites at 18,000 miles, the nearest near Earth object to enter our solar system in recorded history. Apophis is an unwelcomed visitor from outer space. Are we ready for this?

Asteroid Apophis

99942 Apophis (2004 MN 4 )

Friday, April 13, 2029

Asteroid Apophis appears to be far more important, and a threat to humanity, than 3I/ATLAS will ever be because it is coming in at 8% lunar distance from the Earth (average lunar distance is 239,000 miles), at 18,000 to 19,600 miles from Earth’s flat plane horizon, well within impact range - provided it does not pass through a certain gravitational keyhole/ range of uncertainty, estimated between 600 miles to 700 miles, among a range of possible approaches. According to astronomers and astrophysicists, if the asteroid passes through the keyhole it is expected to strike Earth seven years later on Easter Sunday, April 13, 2036. What if it doesn’t? Then what?

Asteroid Apophis was discovered on June 19, 2004 by Tucker, Tholen, and Bernardi at the Kitt Peak National Observatory. It is the size of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California - 1,480 ft (450 meters) by 560 ft (170 meters).

On December 21, 2004, Apophis passed 8.96 million miles (0.09 AU - defined below) from Earth - five days before the 9.1 Magnitude Banda Aceh Earthquake and Tsunami occurred in Indonesia.

Apophis will have a close encounter with the Moon, passing about 60,000 miles from the lunar surface.



Apophis will be seen blazing through the night sky at a rate of ten miles per second traversing Northern Europe, the North Atlantic, and North America. It will cover a greater distance and present a grander display than Montezuma II’s Comet did in 1517 (See subsection: Comet of 1517: Substack 3I/ATLAS: Is the Sky Falling and Why?

According to Astrophysicist, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Apophis will come close enough to Earth to dip below our communications satellites. This will be the largest near-Earth object that we have ever observed in the history of modern astronomy.

Tyson said that Apophis is named after the Egyptian god of death and darkness (destruction). He claims (0.23 mins) that it was discovered 22 years ago during the week of Indonesia’s 9.1 Magnitude Banda Aceh Earthquake that occurred on December 26, 2004 at an earlier estimated 20% and/or 30% chance of hitting Earth causing $10 trillion in damages on the West Coast of California alone.

What Tyson failed to say was that Apophis was aligned with Earth nine million miles away on December 21, 2004, five days before the Banda Aceh Earthquake took place on December 26, 2004, but did not receive important media coverage as it should - perhaps to avoid creating a psychological link or association between Apophis near Earth approach on December 21, 2004 and the 9.1 Banda Aceh earthquake that took place in Indonesia five days later on December 26, 2004.

Apophis, discovered six months earlier on June 19, 2004, was a media non-event at the time of it passing Earth on the winter solstice of December 21, 2004. Hence, the public was not aware that an asteroid was in Earth’s orbital range or even existed.

The 9.1 magnitude Banda Aceh Earthquake and Tsunami of December 26, 2004 that unalive 230,000 people conveniently served as a timed memory erasing event that distracted us away from Apophis’ hazardous arrival and passing on December 21, 2004.

Compare 9 million miles on December 21, 2004 to 18,000 miles on April 13, 2029 (500 times closer to Earth) to assess the risk involved.

According to some sources, initial observation of Apophis’s in 2004 estimated that Apophis would strike Earth on Friday, April 13, 2029 within a low probability of 0.027 (2.7%). Is it 2.7%, 30%, or greater? We hear different numbers. As we get closer to the event horizon date of April 13, 2029, the probabilities from the 2004 calculations have since been revisited and revised by astronomers several times resulting in an Apophis strike been dismissed as an unlikely event. The date of impact has been suspended and pushed as far back as 2068 or 2126, by some NASA estimates. This leaves the public in a state of confusion and uncertainty as to what will or could happen on April 13, 2029, and at what probabilities?

Shrinking Orbits and Approaches

According to information in the public domain, it will take Apophis 25 years to return to our solar system in 2029 since discovery in 2004. Yet, future returns of Apophis are significantly shorter, estimated to be on a seven-year orbital motion. It raises the question, why would an asteroid that took 25 years to return to Earth - since its first visit in 2004 - return again in only seven years, and not in another 25 years - which would take us up to 2054 for its third visit after 2029?

Newton’s Law of Motion Violated

We need to know how the orbit of an asteroid can change from 25 years to seven years under Newton’s three laws of motion. In other words, what caused this dramatic shift in orbital motion?

Does the shrinking years of the orbit from 25 year to seven years suggest that some outside force acted upon the asteroid to change it orbital pattern and trajectory? Is this the reason why Apophis is coming in at 8% pre-lunar distances of 18,000 miles to 19,600 miles on April 13, 2029, and not 9 million miles away as it did in 2004?

One, Two, Three Red Light

Each time Apophis returns it seems to get closer and closer to Earth’s atmosphere and gravitational field. For example, in 2004 Apophis was estimated to be 9 million miles (0.09 AU) away from Earth. In 2029, that distance is greatly reduced to only 18,000 miles (0.0001875 AU) - coming in below Earth’s geo-synchronized communication satellites that sit at about 23,000 miles above Earth’s horizon. These numbers are shocking. The astronomy/astrophysics community needs to explain these matters in a clear, unequivocal voice that makes sense to address public inquiry, scrutiny, and concern.

Probability of Striking Earth

We have not been given the probability of Apophis hitting Earth on Friday, April 13, 2029. Is it one in 14 million (the odds of winning the Mega million/Power Ball lottery that Epstein won twice), one in 7 million (odds of winning state lottery), or less? Who will take responsibility for issuing the probabilities? NASA, Avi Loeb, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Space Force, some other person or US, Russian or Chinese government space agency?

The scientific community classified Apophis as a potentially hazardous object. Public awareness and debate have not yet begun, nor has public discussions matched the scientific calculations and classification given to Apophis due to many persistent ongoing public distractions.

In other words, what probabilities can be assigned to Apophis’ “uncertain range”, as stated by Tyson, on its approach to Earth on April 13, 2029? How many possible orbits or approach range options can be assessed and shared with the public?

Range of Uncertainty

There is a range of trajectories/orbits (uncertainty range) that Apophis could have in its approach to Earth on April 13, 2029. If it does not go through the key hole or range of uncertainty, measuring 600 to 700 miles, it could potentially hit the Earth. The point of impact is calculated by the scientific community to be in the Pacific Ocean 500 km/310 miles Due West of Santa Monica, California at an ocean depth of three miles.

According to Neil deGrasse Tyson, upon impact Apophis would explode three miles deep on the Pacific Ocean floor, cavitating the ocean floor three miles wide, sending a column of Tsunami water shooting three miles high into the air before it falls back upon itself at the point of impact, creating a series of forty 40 seconds pulsating, or rolling Tsunamis, that would wipe out the entire West Coast of the United States, West Coast of Mexico, West Coast of Canada and the East Coast of Asia in minutes or just a few hours in other cases.

A series of forty Tsunamis, one ejected every 40 seconds in rhythmic pulsating motion from the base of impact, will send rippling consequential tidal waves throughout the Pacific Ocean, Indian Ocean, and Atlantic Ocean - affecting coastal cities, trans-continent shipping vessels, and trade routes on the Day of Destiny.

According to Tyson, the height of the initial Tsunamis upon impact will be about 5 stories high, 55 feet. Or is it higher? From there, a series of Tsunamis would be ejected every 40 seconds - that could total up to 40 Tsunamis before the Pacific Ocean finally settles down.

Dangerous Near Earth Experience

Apophis is a dangerous near-Earth, potentially hazardous object, that threatens large coastal population center upon the Earth. It is a matter of international concern but not the kind that the public should be aware of, openly discuss, or prepare for in advance. Why are we not talking about Apophis and worry instead about a transiting comet that is 2.4 Astronomical Units or 240 million miles away from Earth with no hope or chance of ever ferociously crashing into land, earth or sea?

3I/ATLAS is the harbinger. It tells a story. Listen.

It warns us to pay attention to the heavens.

As above, so below.

We are being misled and distracted to believe that alien spacecrafts jettisoned from 3I/ATLAS may appear over the skies of Manhattan and Washington, DC to reign terror upon the Earth. The argument is that we may need government and the United Nations to save us whether real or perceived.

Will the United Nations or our government protect us when Apophis appears in the night sky over Northern Europe on that fateful day of April 13, 2026 - three years from now?

Hey You!

An Astronomical Unit (AU) is a standard unit of measurement roughly equal to the distance between the Sun and Earth that is approximately 96,000,000 miles away. This puts 3I/ATLAS at about 240 million miles away from Earth or some 1,004 lunar distances away - invisible to the naked eyes. That is 12,632 times further away from Earth than Apophis will be in its approach to Earth on Friday, April 13, 2029. Apophis is known. It visited us before in 2004, warning us of its second advent in 2029. 3I/ATLAS is unknown showing unusual signs and challenging scientific behavioral characteristics.

3I/ATLAS Aligns with Jupiter: Monday, March 16, 2026

Harvard Professor Abraham (Avi) Loeb claims that 3I/ATLAS might possess alien technology. It exhibits signs of advanced spectral qualities, intent behavior, and stellar timing and alignment on its chosen orbital path. It approaches and aligns with Jupiter on March 16, 2026, a date we should all be aware of provided we are not distracted by some major news event or crisis occurring around that time.

Why? Because it may signal or provide undiscovered Guru type knowledge and information about man’s connection to the heavens.

Apophis Connection

In examining the connection between 3I/ATLAS and Asteroid Apophis, two important questions stand out:

Is 3I/ATLAS, if of extraterrestrial origin as Professor Avi Loeb might suggest, on a mission to survey our solar system and planet to properly assess the impact and aftermath of Asteroid Apophis should it strike the Earth on Friday, April 13, 2029?

The off-the-scale magnitude and impact of such a cataclysmic event has the potential to shift the tilt of the Earth as the 9.1 Magnitude Earthquake at Banda Aceh, Indonesia did on December 26, 2004.

Would the magnitude shift be up to 5° of the Ecliptic - the retrograde transit of 3I/ATLAS - to trigger a Pole Shift that could move the Earth’s Tropical declination from 23.44° to 28.44°?

Such a major global reset would be of cataclysmic nature and proportion drastically changing the course of history, mankind and the world in a twinkling of an eye as suggested by Edgar Cayce in his clairvoyant readings on Earth Changes (1:10 mins).



Are we ready? Are we prepared?

https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/nasa-earthquake-shifted-earths-axis-625149-20250501

Edward-Anthony: Shields.

