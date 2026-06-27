We are living in perilous times. A time between the living and the dead. A time like no other since the dawn of civilization and the recorded history of mankind that started when man was given dominion over the Earth some 5,132 years ago at the start of the Mayan Long Count Calendar on August 11, 3106 BCE , four years before Krishna returned to the heavens on February 17-18, 3102 BCE, which started the Age of Kali Yuga. The Mayan 13th Baktun period is over. A new cycle has started. This is the beginning of the end.

We are being tested and challenged on the cusp of a Changing Epoch and rising Age, which will set the course mankind’s history for the next 2,000 years or more. Only since the 1st Century CE has mankind been caught in the vice grip and struggle of existential determination, as a specie and as a collective, to choose between good and evil in a profound, irreversible, and dramatic way. Yet, light must prevail over darkness. It is inevitable. The next Age is the dawning of a new light. One that leads to a Golden Age in the not-too-distant future - unfolding and happening now! Out of the darkness must come the light.

As Dr. Delbert Blair eloquently explained, the planet is going from the third dimension to the fifth dimension. As the observer, observed and actor in a Earth realm paradigm that exists outside of time and space phenomena where the atmosphere itself is actually changing triggering the globalist administrators’ response to keep us trapped in low dimension frequency vibration (Wi-Fi and microwave), Chem-Domes, poisoned potions (Big Pharma), polluted water and air, hard to digest pills, fake food, GMO products, lab grown meat, inoculations, vaccines, injections, the Internet of Things and nanotechnology, where as divine beings we have been locked and imprisoned for centuries and millenniums. The time has come for us to remember who we are as celestially oriented divine entities to express the promise of life and the dawning of the future. The awakening has begun!

In this regard, we are faced with choices, yet we do not have sufficient information, practical experience, and knowledge to properly process and evaluate our options unless we become fully engaged, aware, and enlightened by staying abreast of the myriad of issues, stories, and changes taking place in our world, at multiple layers and strata of society, in a process of perpetual evolutionary drama and dynamism - echoing irreversible change and transformation.

Traps, tricks, and deceptions are everywhere. Propaganda is extreme! If ever there was an existential moment and cry for solutions, now is the time!

A plan so subtle, a plan so treacherous, a plan so treasonous, a plan so wicked, a plan so evil that it is hard to conceive that it is real. Yet this plan has an origin and genesis that goes back decades, hundreds, even thousands of years. It started with the formation of traditional religious establishments over 2,000 years ago that were subtly and intelligently designed, constructed, and implemented to suppress, misdirect, and block mankind from achieving spiritual ascendancy through the awakening of higher senses, faculties, states of awareness, and consciousness - all the way through to modern day resulting in suppression and deactivation of the pineal gland using aluminum in the air, glyphosate in the food, fluoride in the water, Wi-Fi everywhere around us, and a change in tuning and broadcast frequency from A417 Hertz and A432 Hertz to A440 Hertz. Evil has many forms, but no limits. Have no doubt about it, this is war.

The plan to block and prevent the ascension of mankind to higher realms of awareness and consciousness has taken on a new twist in the 21st Century through an effort to control mankind’s feelings, thoughts, emotions, sensing functions and capabilities from within the human body. This is not just hacking, monitoring and surveillance, it is hijack. This hostile takeover will be accomplished through our cells, blood, body, gender and sex to achieve total control acting as neuro transmitters communicating with the cloud through our cell phones. The old mind control ancient software of myths and stories have been abandoned and replaced with narratives. In this regard, science and technology have become the Golden Calf of the modern Age.

Many good men and women are caught in its Neptunian dream, trap, and nightmare without the slightest idea, sense, or knowledge of that which is unfolding and coming into being. Babies and innocent children are sacrificed on the altar of medicine. Truth seekers and the innocent are flung against pillars of shame, disgrace, dishonor, financial ruination, and madness to die a slow, isolated, unrecognized, and cruel death while the band plays on in the background.

It is time for us, as individuals and as a collective, to wake up and take our rightful place in the unfolding human drama of conscience versus submission. He that has a soul, let him stand with the chorus of the light and the living. He who has sold his soul into abyss and darkness of materialism through gain, compromise, bargain, fortune, reward, or apathy, let him pay the price of sorrow, woe, damnation, and stagnation in the world of depression, termination, and death. Dissolution and a lack of movement will pursue.

The choice is yours. Choose wisely!

Learn more:

: Edward-Anthony: Shields.

Written by: Edward-Anthony: Shields: CPA, MBA, SAG-AFTRA Member

Former staff member of The World Bank, IFC, PwC & JPMorgan Chase

Alumni of Columbia University, Brooklyn College, UCLA, PwC

Memberships: AICPA, ISAR, NCGR, ARE



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