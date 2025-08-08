Did the ruling powers keep the antidote to themselves throughout the pandemic only releasing it to the public hidden in a Pfizer Patent document filed in March 2023?

NO CURE HIDDEN FROM NATURE

According to the Sleeping Prophet and Father of Holistic medicine, Edgar Cayce (1877-1945), there is no incurable condition that can defy the power of nature. Purification and regeneration play an important role. Cayce stressed C.A.R.E. - Circulation, Assimilation, Recreation, and Elimination. Healing constitutes a change in the vibratory field at the cellular level. Cayce stressed alkalinity over acidity. Electrolytes should allow cells to regenerate at 150V. These teachings are consistent with the work of Dr. Sebi (1933-2016).

Cross-Referenced Electronic Booklet (CREB)

This is the first cross-referenced electronic book ever written in a thirteen -part newsletter and article series. It represents a meteoritic endorsement of Freedom of Speech. We hope others will follow our lead.

This work goes against traditional forms of presentation, and is exceptional, in that it contains historical, scientific, rational analysis, bibliographical references, as well as philosophical, metaphysical, and astrological perspectives developed as an extension and expression of our deepening awareness, understanding, and movement towards the 22nd Century at a level and depth that is revealing to all.

Answers to Questions Never Asked

In this thirteen-part series you will find all the answers you need, or were looking for, to address long-haul CoVID-19 symptoms, synthetic snake venom DNA plasmids found in the CoVID-19 shots - as well as exploration of the historical, political, and economic developments surrounding this subject matter.

Transforming Consciousness One Mind at a Time

Anyone who undertakes a comprehensive study this series will undergo transformation of body, mind, spirit, and soul obtaining great insights into the wisdom of the Ages. Your growth in knowledge, wisdom, and consciousness elevates your spirit and enlightens the world. As you freely received so must you freely give by sharing.

The Antidote: Part 1 through Part 6

“The Antidote”, is a brilliant and concise 2½ hour interview of Bryan Ardis, D.C., a retired Chiropractor, Certified Acupuncturist and Nutritionist, by host, Jason Shurka of TLS. We give a brief synopsis of the interview with comments in six articles within the CoVID-19 Antidote series. We ask that you watch the full 2½ hours interview to verify and confirm Dr. Ardis’ points of view using the Time Marker discussed below.

Dr. Bryan Ardis

The links for The Antidote starring Dr. Bryan Ardis with host Jason Shurka are as follows:

https://thedrardisshow.com/the-antidote

https://rumble.com/v4p3biz-the-antidote-the-explosive-truth-origin-and-antidote-for-covid-19-share-eve.html

Disclaimer

The information contained in this 13-part series and quoted in the interviews with Bryan Ardis, D.C. and Ana Maria Mihalcea, M.D., Ph.D. are not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. All content, including text, graphics, images, video links, and information, contained in or available through these Substack articles and Celestial Affairs newsletters are for general information only. You are encouraged to confirm any information obtained from these articles/newsletters and video presentations on your own with primary source material and review all information regarding any condition or treatment with your physician. Never disregard professional medical treatment or advice because of something you have read in these articles and newsletters or watched in the video presentations.

THE ANTIDOTE: PART 1

September 11, 2001 and September 11, 2023: 3:00 mins

The date of the interview on September 11, 2023, is symbolic because it refers to September 11, 2001 (9-11) when a Grand Illusion, spell and narrative that was cast upon the American people and world by government officials, media, medical professional and scientists around the world to believe a false narrative that was not based in reality. This was the first expression of the Global Public Private Partner (GPPP), which is a fiction, a grand Fascist deception in an Age of truth, knowledge, and enlightenment.

The Grand Illusion: 4:44 mins

From the very first month of the pandemic in January 2020, DNA experts said this is not a bat virus. The origin of this virus is not even bats, it is two snakes: King Cobra and Asian/Chinese Krait snake. Why did it take 2½ years into the pandemic for Dr. Ardis to find out this information that was publicly available? Why wasn’t this information known and promoted worldwide? The journey that substantiates the fact that we are being lied to begins!

Lying to the Public and the World: 5:44 mins

The entire medical profession, the entire government health agencies around the world, including the World Health Organization (WHO) have all been lying to the American people, and world, as they did 20 years ago on September 11, 2001.



We are back to that pivotal moment in time that is the first day of the New Year in the Coptic and Ethiopian calendars, which is significant. The cycles are repeating once again.

Lying is a part of warfare and politics that is sometimes considered necessary by some to achieve a grand vision, goal, or objective carried out by casting spells over the eyes and minds of an unsuspecting population, selling narratives that would never have been accepted if told truthfully.

The six part interview series covers five areas:

The truth about the origin of CoVID-19 The dark truth behind the vaccine. The timeline before and after the vaccine, beginning from January 2020. The Antidote. Epilogue.

The Inciting Event: 8:50 mins

Dr. Bryan Ardis’ father-in-law walked into a hospital in February 2020 and was killed from the hospital protocol that they were unwilling to bend, modify, or change. Advocating on behalf of his father-in-law, Dr. Ardis was kicked out of the hospital, by hospital security. The hospital said they will not talk to in-laws who wasn’t related by blood to the patient, family, or married to the patient. The hospital killed his father-in-law over the next three days under the guise of what is called, Palliative Care. The deception of that protocol is that it is delivered right in front of your eyes in your presence without you really knowing what’s going on. Palliative care is supposed to improve the quality of life for people with serious illnesses. Generally, what happens is that this protocol pumps the patient with Morphine, convincing family members that it will reduce pain, until patients takes their last breath. That’s exactly what happened to Dr. Ardis’ father-in-law while he was in a Dallas hospital. His father-in-law walked into the hospital by himself, strong, healthy and alive with mild flu symptoms and never came back out again as a living human being.

In other words, no attempt was made by hospital staff to save him once Palliative care was ordered and administered.

Morphine is a drug that paralyzes your diaphragm and your heart’s ability to beat. Dr. Ardis’ father-in-law received two full hour doses of Morphine and within three days took his last breath.

They will kill your loved one right in front of you under the guise of administering Palliative care.

A difficult three-month period ensued after the death of Dr. Ardis’ father-in-law that caused Dr. Ardis much pain, sorrow, and reflection.

Hospitals and Doctors Lie: 10:30 mins

In May 2020, Dr. Bryan Ardis lived in Dallas, Texas. At that time, there were no reported cases of CoVID-19 in Dallas, Texas. Hence, there were no restrictions, no masking wearing, no mandates to follow when Dr. Ardis’ father-in-law walked into a Dallas hospital and nine to ten days later took his last breath. In May 2020, you were allowed to go into a hospital in Dallas, Texas with loved ones, which ended when CoVID-19 restrictions began.

Contemplating Murder of Hospital Staff Responsible! 10:56 mins

In May 2020, despite his distinguished accomplishments and unassailable reputation, Dr. Ardis considered identifying and murdering hospital staff who were responsible his father-in-law’s death.

Not long afterwards, Dr. Ardis watched interviews on CNN, and other news platforms, where every doctor and healthcare professional were saying the same exact thing, over and over again, in a programmed and controlled manner. He watched ten of these interviews on the same day, which repeatedly echoed the same sentiment:

“There’s something about this novel coronavirus we have never seen before with any other respiratory virus in the entire history of mankind. When we start treating this one, the virus immediately goes from the lungs into the kidneys and shuts down the kidneys. Within 24 hours, a high percentage of all people being treated ended up with acute kidney failure.”

Dr. Aris says, “Then over the next several days, they die. They were filling up tractor trailer loads of bodies in New York City, the epicenter of the CoVID-19 pandemic, the same happened on September 11th, [2001]”.

After watching about ten of these interviews within an hour, Dr. Ardis recognized that there is a genuine, authentic articulation in their expression. They are dead honest when they say:

“We have never seen a respiratory virus, ever do this before. When you start treating it, it goes from the lungs, which is where a respiratory illness resides, straight to the kidneys and shut down them down.”

Three months earlier, February 2020, Dr. Ardis’ father-in-law walked into a Dallas hospital in Texas and was diagnosed with the flu. They immediately put him on a hospital protocol for the flu that included a drug called, Venomicin.

The drug Venomicin has a high percentage of acute kidney failure in less than 24 hours. That’s exactly what hospital staff in Dallas, Texas called his wife’s family on day two to tell them over the phone that Dr. Aris’ father-in-law, who was diagnosed with the flu two days earlier, now had pneumonia and acute kidney failure and the hospital medical staff don’t know why.

The hospital staff in Dallas were being dead honest because they didn’t make the link to the drug, Venomicin, that they used to treat his 91 year old father-in-law for the flu, which now they were using to treat CoVID-19 patients in New York City who showed the same respiratory response of acute kidney failure and death within a few days’ of hospitalization for CoVID-19 symptoms.

By day five, Dr. Ardis’ father-in-law was unconscious.

Antibiotics Established as Standard Hospital Protocol for the Flu and CoVID-19 Patients: 13:20 mins

Dr. Ardis visited the hospital and challenged hospital staff concerning his father-in-law treatment protocol and health. His father-in-law was unconscious on a breathing apparatus with a huge swollen belly, retaining water and fluids due to kidney failure. That’s when Dr. Ardis saw the Venomicin bag hanging with the IV bag. He knew immediately what the problem was.

Hospital staff admitted that his father-in-law had been put on Venomicin on the first day when he entered the hospital leading up to day five when Dr. Ardis visited the hospital to see him. His father-in-law has been on Venomicin for five days since entering the hospital.

The CDC website says that if you diagnose someone with viral infection, it is counter intuitive to treat them with antibiotics. Antibiotics can make the outcomes of viral infections much worse.



Most doctors don’t know the difference between viral infection and bacterial infection and how to treat them. They tend to use antibiotics for everything, which can exacerbate a normal viral infection making it acute.

The hospital doctor told Dr. Ardis on day five that they had his father-in-law on three antibiotics, one of which was Venomicin, which is standard hospital protocol for treating the flu. Antibiotics do not treat the flu. All they treat is bacteria.

Jason asked how do you explain that doctors don’t know something like that?

Dr. Ardis response was that hospital medical doctors simply bit their tongue, doubled down, and said ‘this is the [hospital] protocol’.

The conversation revealed that hospitals across the nation were treating viral infections of CoVID-19 patients with antibiotics when the pandemic started in January 2020. The protocol was well established and in full practice by a lot of doctors across a lot of hospitals in the nation who should have been trained to know better, as made clear on CDC’s website.

Dr. Ardis asked the hospital on Day 5 to change the protocol and take his father-in-law off the antibiotics, and to give him certain medication and drugs to help with recovery from his viral infection. The hospital followed Dr. Ardis’ advice and on Day 6 his father-in-law peed out 20 lbs. of water in four hours. An hour after that, his father-in-law wakes up coming out of the coma, communicating with family members and everyone was happy. The family went home that night celebrating his father-in-law’s recovery.

Dr. Ardis father-in-law recovered based on the changes made in his treatment protocol that Dr. Ardis recommended. However, after the family left the hospital, the next day, Day 7, the hospital administrative staff and attending medical doctors and nurses met in a staff meeting and decided to discontinue the protocols recommended by Dr. Ardis, and to permanently block Dr. Ardis from ever putting his foot back on the hospital premises again. The hospital medical team changed the protocol from what Dr. Ardis recommended to Palliative care treatment administering massive amount of Morphine to his father-in-law. Within three days Dr. Ardis’ father-in-law was pronounced dead under Palliative care, Morphine overdose.

Hospitals across the nation apply protocols for treating viral infections with antibiotics even though CDC website says the opposite, that antibiotics will make viral infections worse. Doctors and hospitals across the nation often prescribe antibiotics for patients who exhibit flu symptoms or CoVID-19 symptoms, for what is essentially a viral infection. This can cause acute kidney failure within 24 hours. Hospital staff would then put these virally infected patients on a respirator to force oxygen down their lungs to die a slow, lonely, and cruel death.

Dr. Ardis had exposed the liability of injury to their protocol. He went to the hospital the next day and was escorted out by security guards, men dressed in uniforms of enforcement and brutality.

National Institute of Health (NIH) and National Institute of Funding (NIAID): 17:39 mins

In May 2020, CDC adopted NIH hospital protocol for CoVID-19 and provided the link to NIH website, which read: “Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Hospital Protocol for CoVID-19.”

The three-paragraph memo explicitly read:

All hospitals are only allowed to use the experimental drug called Remdesivir (RDV) to treat all hospitalized CoVID-19 patients in America.

The memo said that the government is not allowed to export Remdesivir outside of the USA for the first year. Only Americans would get this drug for the first year of the pandemic.

Dr. Fauci said that there were two studies that confirmed why it is that he is declaring that this is the only drug that medical doctors can use in this country in hospitals to treat CoVID-19 patients.

The memo claimed that Remdesivir was proven safe and effective against the Ebola virus in a trial in Africa in 2019. In addition, it was also proven safe and effective against the CoVID-19 virus, being SARS-CoVID-2 virus, sometimes referred to as the coronavirus, in a trial in January, February, and March (2019) conducted by the manufacturer of Remdesivir, Gilead Sciences.

Remdesivir is sold under the brand name Veklury.

Links were provided to the studies on NIH’s website.

Gilead Sciences Remdesivir Study: 19:40 mins

A year long study of four regions in Africa was published in the New England Journal of Medicine. It tested four drugs on 681 patients in Africa to see which of them was most effective in treating Ebola, using PCR tests to confirm the presence of Ebola, where the disease process had a 50% death rate for anyone contracting Ebola.

PCR tests do not confirm any virus ever, but NIH through NIAID was using the PCR test in this trial study to confirm Ebola cases. They had four drugs that they were going to experiment with to see which of these drugs are safe and effective in treating Ebola.

The Independent Safety Review Board assigned to the study in August 2018 declares and publishes to the funders of the study, NIAID, that they are permanently pulling two drugs out of the study: 1) Remdesivir, and 2) Zmapp.

Fifty-three percent (53%) of everybody who got the drug Remdesivir died, which was more than the outcome from the disease. It was the only drug that had a higher than 50% mortality rate. It was the only drug that killed more people than the disease does.

Zmapp was put into the study by the United States Department of Defense (DoD). It was found to have 49% death rate. It was not much better than the disease anyway so they canceled those two drugs.



Dr. Anthony Fauci’s NIAID department of NIH funded the Ebola study that was carried out in four regions in Africa. The Independent Safety Review Board cancelled Remdesivir and Zmapp in August 2019 because the death rates from these two drugs were the same or higher than the 50% death rate from the disease.

The Independent Safety Review Board informed Dr. Anthony Fauci’s department, NIAID, in August 2019 of the cancellation of Remdesivir and Zmapp from the study trial because these two drugs were the more deadly and toxic drugs of the four.

Nine months later, on May 1st, 2020, Dr. Anthony Fauci announced to the world that Remdesivir (RDV) was the only drug that American doctors can use to treat CoVID-19 patients, that it was proven safe and effective.

The FDA approved Remdesivir at the end of October 2020. At that point, Remdesivir was allowed to be shipped out to other countries in the world to treat patients exhibiting CoVID-19 symptoms based on the results of PCR tests that were not designed to confirm any virus ever.

A second study for a three-month trial of Remdesivir was undertaken by Gilead Sciences, the manufacturer of Remdesivir, which is sold under the brand name, Veklury.

Second Study by Manufacturer: 22:49 mins

The drug that failed in Ebola testing in Africa was now granted funding that Gilead Sciences, the manufacturer of Remdesivir, was now allowed to run on CoVID-19 patients. They took 53 patients from around the world that had tested positive for CoVID-19 using the PCR test and gave them Remdesivir for ten days. Thirty-one (31%) of 53 participants, 16 patients, experienced acute kidney failure within ten days. Ten percent, five (5), of the trial patients had to be taken off Remdesivir before the ten days were up because it killed their kidneys, which required emergency kidney transplant!

Remdesivir was the drug that the doctors in New York were pumping into the veins of sick CoVID-19 patients that were causing massive kidney failures, justifying the public statements on news broadcasts stating that:

“…we have never seen a respiratory virus, ever do this before. When you start treating it, it goes from the lungs, which is what a respiratory illness is, straight to the kidneys and shuts down the kidneys.”

Run Death Is Near! 23:30 mins

Within an hour of reading the second study carried out by Gilead Sciences, Dr. Ardis hired a publicist out of Washington, DC and did 40 to 50 interviews every week to ensure that the public could see the research studies and truth about Remdesivir. He even coined the phrase, “If you can’t remember what the name of the drug is, it rhymes with Run Death Is Near!” [Emphasis added]

The phrase ran worldwide. Journalists put it in the media everywhere. Worldwide Remdesivir was known as Run Death Is Near!

Five months later in November 2020, the World Health Organization, WHO, came out with a statement that says that “we do not recommend Remdesivir for any single CoVID-19 patient.”

November 2020 was one month after the FDA approved Remdesivir at the end of October 2020 for CoVID-19 patients and started shipping Remdesivir to countries all over the world. The real pandemic had started. Run death is near!

Operation Shut Up! 24:43 mins

Clandestine meetings amongst doctors, nurses, and hospital staff around the world came together and said too many people are refusing the drug Remdesivir when you tell them what drug you are giving them to treat their CoVID-19 symptoms, so we as medical professionals have to start using the brand name of the drug, not Remdesivir, because CoVID-19 hospital patients don’t know the brand name of Remdesivir, which is Veklury.

In August 2019, five months before CoVID started in January 2020, host Jason Shurka got very sick. His presumed mentor from The Light System (TLS) came to help him out. Jason was sick in bed. He felt like he was going to die, he couldn’t breathe, it was horrible. Jason’s TLS mentor told him that there’s going to be something that seems like some sort of pandemic soon. It’s not what you think it is. We’re doing our best to stop things like that from happening, but it doesn’t look like we’re going to succeed on this one. New York City is going to be shut down. Jason responded: “What are you talking about? New York City has never [been] shut down; it has never shut down in the history of anything. It’s not shutting down.” The mentor said New York City is going to shut down. There are places around the world that are going shut down. The economy is going to go down. You’re going to see fires in Australia and California. According to Jason, everything that’s going to happen for a year or two after that point, he was told before. And then it started happening. Jason started seeing all these news headlines, stock market crashes, CoVID-19, fires in Australia and California, etc. The TLS mentor gave Jason a few things to drink and 24 hours later, he was fine!

How Do You Get from Bats in Wuhan Wet Markets to Snake Venom in the Vaccines? 26:48 mins

For two years from 2020 to 2022, Dr. Ardis was asked to attend medical conferences and conventions to teach medical personnel on hospital protocols. Medical doctors who were becoming aware of the harm and toxicity of Remdesivir and the fact that Dr. Anthony Fauci lied about his knowledge about Remdesivr being safe and effective, these concerned doctors across the country started springing up all over the country in tele-medicine centers to help people with CoVID-19 and to keep people out of the hospitals because of the harmful effects and death rate of Remdesivir.

Dr. Richard Bartlett, the Budesonide Guy! 27:49 mins

In December of 2021, Dr. Richard Barlett, Emergency Room doctor in Odessa, Texas, the Budesonide guy, shared information with Dr. Ardis on how the asthma medicine Budesonide emptied a hospital ICU after being used to treat coronavirus. Dr. Barlett sent Dr. Ardis a text saying:

Hey, doc, if you got bitten by a rattlesnake, would you go to the hospital and get antivenom?

Footnotes