If you got bitten by a rattlesnake, would you go to the hospital and get antivenom?

Answers to Questions Never Asked

In this thirteen-part series you will find all the answers you need, or were looking for, to address long-haul CoVID-19 symptoms, synthetic snake venom DNA plasmids found in the CoVID-19 shots - as well as exploration of the historical, political, and economic developments surrounding this subject matter.

Share

The Antidote: Part 1 through Part 6

“The Antidote”, is a brilliant and concise 2½ hour interview of Bryan Ardis, D.C., a retired Chiropractor, Certified Acupuncturist and Nutritionist, by host, Jason Shurka of TLS. We give a brief synopsis of the interview with comments in six articles within the COVID-19 Antidote series. We ask that you watch the full 2½ hours interview to verify and confirm Dr. Ardis’ points of view using the Time Marker discussed below.

Dr. Bryan Ardis

The links for The Antidote starring Dr. Bryan Ardis with host Jason Shurka are as follows:

https://thedrardisshow.com/the-antidote

https://rumble.com/v4p3biz-the-antidote-the-explosive-truth-origin-and-antidote-for-covid-19-share-eve.html

Disclaimer

ANTIDOTE: Part 2

Dr. Richard Bartlett, the Budesonnide Guy! 27:49 mins

In December of 2021, Dr. Richard Barlett, Emergency Room doctor in Odessa, Texas, the Budesonide guy who shared how asthma medicine Budesonide emptied a hospital ICU after being used to treat coronavirus, sent Dr. Ardis a text message that reads:

Hey, doc, if you got bitten by a rattlesnake, would you go to the hospital and get antivenom?

Dr. Ardis looked at the text and wondered what Dr. Bartlett was talking about.

“Of course I would go, ER doctor!”, Dr. Ardis thought to himself.

Another thought sprung up, “But why are you asking me this random question?”

Dr. Bryan Ardis:

“Richard Bartlett knows me enough, and you mentioned me as a researcher. If I can’t see it, if I can’t make sense out of it, I’m not speaking on it. So, everything I speak on, including this interview, I would have never talked about the venom aspect of CoVID, if I couldn’t show you. And we will show you! That the entire narrative of CoVID is a dam illusion and they have lied to all of you. And every single symptom of CoVID-19 acutely, every single symptom of CoVID long-term that they call Post-CoVID Syndrome, or Long-Hauler CoVID-19 Syndrome … every single one of those symptoms, I can show you which venoms and what creatures and snakes are creating your symptoms. I can show you, and I can tell you! And then I can explain how to get rid of the symptoms with one singular antidote, that they don’t want you to know. And the whole world has been lying to you about the antidote for, at least, 50 years.”

Jason:

“…would you connect snake venom to what’s in the vaccines today?”

Dr. Bryan Ardis:

“Absolutely!”

Jason:

“Let’s get there later. Give us the history of how you got to this!”

The History of CoVID-19: Monoclonal Antibodies: 29:47 mins

Why did Dr. Richard Bartlett send Dr. Ardis that text message? Dr. Bartlett knew Dr. Ardis enough over a two-year period, from spending time with Dr. Ardis at medical conferences all over the country talking about CoVID-19, that Dr. Ardis was going to go researching antivenom.

Dr. Ardis did not know at that time that he would come across this great lie called CoVID-19. That’s not why Dr. Bartlett sent Dr. Ardis the text.



Dr. Ardis had done some interviews on Monoclonal antibodies and shared six studies, that he received from a doctor that he loved and admired, who asked Dr. Ardis to give an objective evaluation of what he saw in those studies to serve as an independent basis for confirming what that doctor thought the studies were saying.

Monoclonal antibodies is the drug that was having a 100% success rate against acute CoVID-19 patients. Monoclonal antibodies were being used all over the world to treat patients with CoVID symptoms. An example of a Monoclonal antibodies drug that was used by doctors during CoVID pandemic to treat patients was called Regeneron. Regeneron was the drug in the Ebola trial that outperformed all the other drugs.

Remdesivir was being compared to three Monoclonal drugs in the Ebola trial conducted in Africa between November 2018 to August 2019.

Monclonal antibodies drugs, such as Regeneron, were banned by the FDA in 2021 that was having 100% success rate with acute CoVID patients around the world.

"Because data show these treatments are highly unlikely to be active against the omicron variant, which is circulating at a very high frequency throughout the United States, these treatments are not authorized for use in any U.S. states, territories, and jurisdictions at this time," the FDA said.

The studies that Dr. Ardis reviewed said that they were deriving Monoclonal antibodies from the spleens of cancerous cells in pigs.

Dr. Bartlett had an infusion center in Odessa, Texas outside the hospital using Monoclonal antibodies for four months with a 100% success rate with over 1,000 patients per month.

Dr. Ardis was shocked and surprised to learn that all antivenom worldwide used Monoclonal antibodies to treat snake venom.

I don’t ever even watch mainstream media, my whole life! - Dr. Bryan Ardis

Ninety percent of all antivenom used in hospitals and clinics around the world use Monoclonal antibodies to treat snake bite victims.

Monoclonal antibodies are an antivenom. They inject snake venom in horses and cows to make antibodies in the animal’s blood, then extract the blood to get Monoclonal antibodies to send to clinics and hospitals around the world as antivenom to treat snake bites. In America, they inject the horses and cows with different snake venoms to get what is known as poly-antivenom.



Dr. Ardis immediately recognized that if Monoclonal antibodies were having a 100% success rate in treating acute CoVID patients, what did he miss at the beginning of the pandemic back in January 2020 that attributed the cause of CoVID to bat virus, at the time called coronavirus?

In researching what could be the originating source of CoVID, the answer was astounding! CNN Health published an article in January 24, 2020 that said that snakes could be the origin of the Wuhan corona outbreak.

CNN —

Snakes – the Chinese krait and the Chinese cobra – may be the original source of the newly discovered coronavirus that has triggered an outbreak of a deadly infectious respiratory illness in China this winter.

A second article published on January 2022 by SciTechDaily made similar claims:

“Snake Pneumonia” – Coronavirus Outbreak in China Traced to Snakes by Genetic Analysis.

Geneticists who specialize in DNA were able to confirm in January 2020 that the source of CoVID was snakes.

Where Did the Bat Theory Come From? 27:44 mins

It came from Fact Checkers who changed public perception all over the world to promote a false narrative that the coronavirus that caused CoVID came from bats, not snakes. The propaganda machinery and onslaught to change public opinion and perception that it was bats, not snakes that caused the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China was persistent, dogmatic, endless, continuous, and tireless.

NIH National Library of Medicine published a paper on February 19, 2020 titled, “Cross-Species Transmission of the Newly Identified Coronavirus 2019-nCoV” (nCoV stands for novel CoVID), that said that:

In summary, results derived from our evolutionary analysis suggest that 2019‐nCoV has the most similar genetic information with bat coronavirus and has the most similar codon usage bias with snake.

Condon usage bias reflects the origin according to NIH website.

Squared Euclidean Distance is the closest distance to the origin of the DNA sequence under examination, which in this case was the Asian venomous deadly Chinese Krait snake and the Cobra.

Information produced by Fact Checkers was given priority and highlighted over reports and studies produced by DNA experts. Fact Checkers are part of the government propaganda machine.

In April 2020, French researchers isolate the spike protein and did DNA test and came to the conclusions that the spike protein of CoVID are identical to:

A protein in King Cobra venom called Cobratoxin, and A protein in the venom of Asian Krait snake called Bungarowtoxin.

Understanding SAR-CoV-2 and CoVID-19: 43:43 mins

SARS-CoV-2 is what they call “the virus”. The virus (SARS-CoV-2) is not CoVID-19.

The symptoms you are supposed to get from the SARS-CoV-2 virus they put in a category called CoVID-19. CoVID/CoVID-19 does not exist as a bacteria, virus, or pathology. It is a collection of symptoms. You cannot test for or investigate someone’s body and say you got CoVID or CoVID-19. No different from lupus or AIDS. They are a bunch of symptoms that are associated with a disease of unknown origin.

SARS-CoV-2 and CoVID-19 are two different things.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, NIH, CDC, government and health officials told the public and the world that taking the vaccine would do the following:

Help protect the public from SARS-CoV-2 virus. That the vaccine would help prevent worst outcomes if we got another version or variant of SARS-CoV-2; and That the vaccine would help to prevent worst hospitalizations and deaths experiences for those who get future SARS-CoV-2 variants.

How Does a mRNA Vaccine Work? 45:47 mins

A document published on NIH website titled, “How Does a mRNA Vaccine Work?”, under the section “Are FDA-approved mRNA Vaccines Safe and Effective” it states:

“mRNA vaccines do not contain the SARS-CoV-2 virus, so you cannot get CoVID-19 from a mRNA vaccine.”

If they didn’t put SARS-CoV-2 virus in the vaccine, what did they put in the vaccine?

CoVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Production: 46:50 mins

In a separate document titled, CoVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Production by the National Human Genome Research Institute (NIH), it states that:

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers used state-of-the-art genomic sequencers to quickly sequence the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This sequence was quickly shared with other researchers.

They found early in the pandemic back in January 2020 that the origin of CoVID-19 was two snakes, yet they used SARS-CoV-2 virus to genomic sequencers to quickly sequence the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

They found that it was snake venom and not bat virus, yet they used SARS-CoV-2 virus to genome sequencers to make the vaccines.

From a French paper it states that the SARS-CoV-2 is the spike protein of CoVID-19. The genetic sequence is identical to Bungarowtoxin, which is venom from the Krait snake, the very first one at the top is Cobratoxin from the King Cobra.

NIH said that they selected the Spike Protein gene as their candidate.

This means that they are putting Bungarowtoxin and the Cobratoxin inside the vaccines.

It means that the Spike Proteins are Snake Proteins, i.e., snake venom toxins.

They are using nomenclature and language, to keep this information hidden from the public.

If the SARS-CoV-2 virus was a big deal, they would have put it in the vaccine to allows you to develop antibodies to fight the virus, but they didn’t do that. They put in Krait snake and Cobra venoms in the vaccine.

They can prove with DNA testing that the venoms exist in every CoVID-19 patient around the world.

The NIH, led by Dr. Anthony Fauci, with the support of the FDA, GPPP political world leaders, Main Stream Media (MSM), government health agencies with their derivative private corporations and NGOs, along with money center banks, multilateral and multinational corporations worldwide oversee the finance and production of “sequenced snake venom”, Cobra, Asian/Chinese Krait and 34 other snake venoms, with supporting nanotechnologies, into the vaccines to treat “CoVID type symptoms”, not the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

How Did They Put Venom-Based Snake Proteins into the CoVID-19 Shots? 50:20 mins

NIH website states that they take the Spike Protein gene, and they put it inside a Plasmid. A Plasmid is a cell that can host or carry a targeted gene sequence. The target spike protein gene is then synthetically manufactured and inserted into a plasmid, or a small, circular piece of DNA.

These Plasmids are extremely tiny and gets absorbed into bacteria yeast - into your cell. The Plasmid tells any cell it enters to manufacture whatever the Spike Protein is. In this case, it’s snake venom.

They are putting these Plasmid into the vaccines and injecting them inside of people’s bodies across the world infecting them with Krait and King Cobra snake venom [Emphasis added].

How Did They Get Plasmids into People Before the Vaccines Were Available? 51:10 mins

The way in which they created the CoVID-19 pandemic was to spray these DNA snake venom gene sequenced Plasmids through the air, in your water and in our food, and they are manufacturing tons of these Plasmid to create the pandemic.

Dr. Bryan Ardis came out with a documentary titled, Watch the Water. Learn more about water on WaterMagi.com.

We only pay the government to deliver one thing to our house: water! [Emphasis added]

Under lockdown people stay home and drink more water [Emphasis added]. Watch the water!

Snake venom is soluble to water.

Can Snake venom be absorbed through the shower or in a bath? The answer is yes!

They have been studying for decades how to get venoms of Cobras, Krait snakes, and poisonous marine shell creatures into the bodies of people.

Studies have shown that they can get you to drink snake venom, that it can be injected into our body and that it will get absorbed right through your skin through water [Emphasis added].

If a Mass Genocide is Going on, How Did They Spread and Distribute Snake Venom Globally to Impact People All Over the World? 54:15 mins

During World War II, the NAZIs in Germany (Germany’s Socialist-Zionist labor movement) used the water systems and vaccines to control people inside of Holocaust concentration camps. The same method is being used today. They were experimenting with metals to see if they could control and subdue people’s mental attitude and function to reduce resistance. They knew they could poison them and subdue them through the water system.

At the end of World War II, the United States brought over NAZI scientists from Germany, headed by Wernher von Braun, and put them in high positions in the CIA, NASA and other government agencies, including the Department of Health in Project Paper Clip. The water systems in the United States were built after project Paper Clip was initiated. This is when the vaccine industry took off in America.



The privatization of municipal drinking water systems in developing countries, including Africa and the Caribbean region, financed by multilateral institutions facilitated the distribution process.

Water and Terrorism: Watch the Water: 55:23 mins

They are using private and municipal drinking water delivery systems to create pandemics. There is a paper written in 2007 by Peter H. Gleick on Water and Terrorism that list what can be put into your water to create pandemics. The paper discusses how to increase Chlorine to let the plosions and pathogens die and how to reduce the Chlorine to make them live. The paper says that you can put Eboli and snake venom in the water to weaken people, make them sick, then take them over with little or no resistance.

They have the capability to target certain buildings or skyscrapers in a city - poison those people with a deadly snake venom or other toxins and start a pandemic.

CDC’s National Wastewater Surveillance System: 58:55 mins

CDC started a Wastewater Surveillance Monitoring System during the CoVID-19 pandemic to provide an early warning of CoVID-19 spread in communities.

CDC is PCR testing wastewater in your village, town, city, and county to predict if there will be an outbreak of CoVID-19 within seven to ten days after they test your water.

The rationale of how the CDC was using this technology for surveillance does not make sense because they are testing the water after people use and dispose of the water, not before, to determine if there will be a high incident of CoVID-19 in that town or community after the horse has left the gate. CDC has been doing this surveillance for over 400 towns in America at the start of the pandemic in January 2020 and increased testing of wastewater to more than 2,000 towns and cities by the end of 2021.

In May 2023, the National Emergency Committee for CoVID-19 was dismissed under the Biden administration.

The CDC has not yet released any of the data that it found in testing wastewater in America.

You swallowed it. You swallowed the snake venom DNA plasmid Spike Protein put in your water.

DNA geneticists have been making DNA Plasmids since the 1960s and putting snake venom inside of them. These Plasmids can be distributed through your city and municipal water supply sources.

Impact of Snake Venom Spike Protein Infections: 1:04:55 mins

There was no virus. They used DNA Plasmids to do this. Its old technology poured into new bottles to achieve geo-political objectives. As noted above, DNA experts around the world have been making Plasmids since the 1960s, putting snake venom and other deadly poisons into DNA Plasmids, that are called Spike Protein genes. You just need Plasmids and a venom protein gene, inserted into a Plasmid, a Plasmid that has been genetically modified or synthetically sequenced, then you put a “promoter” gene into that Plasmid to get it going.

Promoter is a genetic term. The promoter is a code sequence in genetics to give instructions to the DNA, inside of a mammal cell, the DNA inside a bacterium, DNA inside a yeast cell or fungal cell, to make the Spike Protein gene and spit it out of you.

The mammal or human cell sucks-in the genetically engineered modified Plasmid, bacteria cell sucks in the Plasmid, the DNA in a yeast cell or fungal cell sucks in the Plasmid, then these Plasmids release the venom into your body, host, or environment.

The genome will now affect and infect every part of your body and cells, including bacteria, fungal, yeast, candida, etc.

That’s how they got CoVID inside of you. It’s primarily from the water although other delivery systems can be used such are air (Chemtrails), food, and vaccines.

If you got CoVID, you were bitten by the snake.

CoVID is a group of symptoms that are often triggered by infection of SARS-CoV-2 virus, but no virus is involved with CoVID, only the impact of snake venom.

SAR-CoV-2 Coronavirus Infection vs DNA Plasmids Found in the Vaccine

For a clearer understanding of the difference between SAR-CoV-2 coronavirus infection (which is not in the vaccine; therefore no immunity is being built in the human body to combat SAR-CoV-2 infection) and how the sequencing and creation of DNA Plasmids (a process that started in the 1960s) are placed in the vaccines to mimic SAR-CoV-2 symptoms and flu-like characteristics, review “Understanding SAR-CoV-2 and CoVID-19: 43:43 min”.

Shedding

This whole operation occurs through a process referred to as shedding. Shedding is the process where a vaccinated person can infect or spread the snake-venom-based Spike Protein Plasmids to an unvaccinated person through bodily contact, breath, exchange of bodily fluids through touch, shaking hands, sexual intercourse, or absorption through the skin from water carrying the Plasmids contained in the municipal water system.

The Pfizer documents supports these claims that clearly states that if an unvaccinated man inhales the breath of a vaccinated woman, that man can transfer the contaminated air to another unvaccinated woman, and presumably become infected himself. This is exactly what Dr. Mihalcea has been seeing and documenting in the blood. See: Substack:

Dr. Ana Maria’s Point of View

Shedding transmits vial particles to another person through the air or through your skin because the nanoparticles are so tiny and small, one billionth of a meter. What is shedding is nanotechnology. Nanotechnology is being transmitted from one person to another through shedding. Nano is a billionth of a meter that is so small that when you inhale it, it can go through your skin and affect people in that manner.

Assessing Water Globally

Documents to consider in assessing global water infrastructure, amongst others, include:

Point-of-Use Water Filtration Systems

Learn about point-of-use water filtration systems for home, apartment, business, and office use; visit: WaterMagi.com

