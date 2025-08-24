Why weren’t smokers affected by CoVID during the pandemic and what did government politicians and medical agencies do to cover it up? Nicotine is the most perfect agonist in nature. Yet governments, their medical agencies, chief medical officers, and heads of Department of Health told you that tobacco and Nicotine are the active carcinogens in tobacco products! Why do they say this when science says something else? Do you believe them? A rewrite of the narrative that Fact Checkers present to the public using artificial intelligence (AI/19) is urgently needed. When governments fail by out rightly lying to the public, we all suffer.

ANTIDOTE: Part 3

Long-Haul CoVID Symptoms Exist: 1:05:59 mins

For those living with long-haul CoVID symptoms, after having a mild case of CoVID-19, you have DNA plasmids with the Spike Protein genes of King Cobra and Bungarotoxins from Asian Krait venom inside your body that they call CoVID. You have had lingering symptoms for a year and a half, up to two to three years, because these plasmids that have gotten inside of your body and in your cells are still there manufacturing new Spike Proteins genes which are continually infecting your body. They are in the bacteria of your cells and in your bowels, like E.coli, Enterobacter cells, yeast, which can be called Candida, blocking, reducing or destroying good gut bacteria, especially Bifidobacteria.

All that microbiome in your gut is what they are weaponizing to be biological weapon manufacturing facilities in your own body.

If those yeast cells are in your body manufacturing the venom Spike Proteins you are nonstop making the venom protein repeatedly.

It’s In the Water: 1:06:57 mins

For four years leading up to the pandemic that started in January 2020, they were doing studies in the United States with DNA plasmids to determine what would affect or destroy them in water distribution and processing plants across America.

Experiments were conducted on water systems in the United States in 2017 and 2019 to determine what effect does Chlorine, acid, ultraviolet light (used in reverse osmosis water filtration systems and other applications) and hydrogen peroxide have on DNA plasmids that carry snake venom sequenced promoter genes and other genetic material.

Does it kill DNA plasmids, does it hurt them, does it make them multiply? At what level does it affect them?

They were to confirm that Chlorine does not have 100% cure rate to kill DNA plasmids or destroy their structure, meaning that if you add Chlorine for water treatment, it does not necessarily kill or destroy DNA plasmids. Plasmids are resilient to Chlorine, acid, ultraviolet light, but not hydrogen peroxide [Emphasis added].

According to Dr. Bryan Ardis, Hydrogen Peroxide kills DNA plasmids in water. When they treated the water that comes into people’s homes with Hydrogen Peroxide, it killed the DNA plasmids. Chlorine, acid and Ultraviolet light didn’t affect the DNA plasmids in water.

This means that if you put a small amount of Hydrogen Peroxide in your drinking water supply for drinking or cooking purposes, it will kill and destroy DNA plasmids that might be contained and distributed through municipal water sources and facilities.

According to Dr. Ardis, they needed to know that it was going to work and would be sustainable, and then they released it.

How Do You Explain That Animals and Babies Don’t Get COVID-19 Symptoms? 1:09:02 mins

No one could explain to medical professionals and scientists why this respiratory virus was affecting adults but not animals or babies. The answer that has been reported in studies since the 1970s is that babies, children, and adolescents are not as affected by snake venom as adults are. As you get older, you are more susceptible to snake venom. These studies published that a natural inhibitor or blocker to the toxic effects of snake venom in humans is melatonin hormone.

Children have twice as much melatonin hormone as adults do.

Animals have more melatonin hormones than humans do, as a result cats and dogs are always sleeping.

Studies showed that Melatonin by itself blocks 50% of snake venom toxicity worldwide.

What Inhibits Snake Venom? The Answer May Surprise You? 1:10:38 mins

NIH and other government agencies were saying that angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptors were binding to your cells and causing what is called CoVID-19.

What is the ACE2 Receptor. How is it Connected to Coronavirus and Why Might it be Key to Treating CoVID-19?

In April 2020, French geneticists had shown and proven that the DNA sequences of CoVID-19 are identical to Cobratoxin and Bungarotoxin. These scientists rejected the claim that ACE2 receptors were causing CoVID by entering the outside of your lungs and getting into your lungs to cause a respiratory illness called CoVID-19 because there are no ACE2 receptors in your lungs. ACE2 receptors do not exist in the lungs and therefore cannot cause respiratory illness, virus, or condition.

Cobratoxins, Bungarotoxins, and Rabies virus target one receptor, which is the Alpha 7 Nicotinic acetylcholine receptor found in Nicotine, called Nicotine receptors.

This finally explained all the symptoms of CoVID-19.

Cobratoxins and Bungarotoxins are neurotoxins. This means that they do not target the lungs, they go to your brain, cross the blood brain barrier and immediately bind to Alpha 7 Nicotinic receptors in your brain stem and when venom hits them the venom shuts off the cell function of that nerve. The nerve in your brain cell controls your diaphragm contraction to breathe and your heart rate ability to contract and pump blood.

When neurotoxin venom proteins hit the Nicotine receptors, it suppresses the diaphragm’s ability to contract, the animal, or human becomes Hypoxic and goes into respiratory failure because the body thinks it’s being attacked by a King Cobra or venomous Krait snake, which to some degree is correct.

Hypoxic means low oxygen or lack of oxygen.

What does Hydrogen Peroxide do? It increases oxygen (2) to the blood, crossing the blood brain barrier.

During the pandemic, everyone was wearing pulse oximeters on their fingers to measure oxygen content of their blood.

Low oxygen of the blood is a side effect of venom.

This is how venomous snakes kill their prey by paralyzing their diaphragm and contracting their heart’s ability to beat and pump blood.

What About Taste and Smell? 1:14:18 mins

Snake venom answers all questions related to CoVID-19 symptoms.

Every nerve in the human body has Alpha 7 Nicotine receptors. The nerve in your tongue, when venom hits it, the venom shuts off that cell’s function and you cannot smell. It doesn’t kill the cell. It just turns off the cell like you turn off a light switch. The tongue cell will no longer taste anything if the venom is bound to it. The venom will shut down, i.e., turned off the taste nerve cell when sequenced DNA plasmids venom enters your body through water, air, food, vaccine, or shedding.

You also have Nicotine receptors in your brain and in your nostrils that control your sense of smell. These Nicotine receptors will shut down when snake venom or DNA plasmids, that mimics snake venom hits them, and you will no longer be able to taste or smell.

Smokers Were Not Affected by CoVID-19 During the Pandemic; Explain Why? 1:14:58 mins

The paper of April 2020 said that all the symptoms could be explained by the Spike Proteins from these two snakes: 1) King Cobra, and 2) Chinese Krait snake, explained by the Nicotine receptors they all target.

This explains why all around the world when hospitals were emptied to get ready for all sick people pouring into the hospitals, smokers were the least affected by the pandemic.

LYING TO THE AMERICAN PEOPLE & THE WORLD

United States Government Agencies Said the Exact Opposite About Smokers Being Least Affected by CoVID: 1:15:26 mins

According to the paper published by the French scientists in April 2020, the reason why smokers are not affected is because Nicotine keeps circulating in the body and Nicotine has a thirty times higher binding affinity to the Alpha 7 Nicotinic acetylcholine receptors than venom does. So, if there is Nicotine floating around in our blood, the Nicotine will release the venom and bind to Nicotine receptors. That’s how these receptors are perfectly designed to grab the Nicotine, and in the process release the venom entering your body through the vaccine, shedding, Chemtrails, aerosol spray, other air delivery systems, cooking, bathing, gardening, and drinking water, which are the most cost-effective ways of delivering these dangerous bioweapons.

IVERMECTIN: DOES IT WORK?

Ivermectin was being touted around the world as proof for stopping the SAR-CoV-2 replication and the worst outcomes of CoVID-19. The French scientists didn’t tell the world to go smoke, but their actual document reads: we are so sure about this, that Ivermectin also binds to Nicotine receptors. Ivermectin mimics the effects of Nicotine. Ivermectin is stronger than snake venom and will bind to nerve receptors, releasing the snake venom in the process, but Ivermectin is not as strong as Nicotine. As a result, Ivermectin will not protect everybody from the venom depending on which snake venom entered the body through the vaccine, which can be anywhere from two to 36.

Nicotine has the highest potent affinity to binding to nerve receptors in the brain, lungs, mouth, nostrils, and body, even over Ivermectin.

There are people and medical doctors around the world who have been taking Ivermectin as prophylactic for two years and they still have their long haul CoVID symptoms. They all report within three days all the symptoms go away after taking Nicotine.

They have Ivermectin going into their body every day, but it is not doing its job, because the body is designed to grab Nicotine more than anything else.

WHY IS NICOTINE SO EFFECTIVE?

This is a Miraculous Opportunity to Help People All Over the World, Explain Why Nicotine is So Effective: 1:17:23 mins

The French scientists in their last statement in their paper of April 2020 made a request and an appeal to governments around the world to invest in funding studies using Nicotine patches and Nicotine gums as the antidote to CoVID-19 to end the pandemic.

The very next month, in May 2020, Dr. Anthony Fauci and former President Joe Biden went on the media and produced shows telling the world that new data has come up that smokers are the highest at risk for getting CoVID-19 and are dying in hospitals all around the world. America, there’s no better time than now to quit smoking, they said.

This is how far the lies go coming from the Biden presidency and the former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, (NIAID).

NICOTINE GUMS & PATCHES: DO THEY WORK?

Dr. Ardis’ Wife Cured From Two Years Long Haul CoVID-19 Symptoms of No Taste, No Smell & Acute Tinnitus in Just Three (3) Days Using Nicotine Gums: 1:19:22 mins

After having a mild case of CoVID, Dr. Ardis’ wife had no taste or smell and for six months, she had acute Tinnitus, ringing in her ears, that was so debilitating; she couldn’t watch television, she couldn’t hear Dr. Ardis talking, it was driving her nuts. Dr. Ardis gave her every nutritional supplement, everything that could help. They even tried Ivermectin, it didn’t work. When he asked her to do Nicotine, she said she didn’t want to get addicted to Nicotine and refused to take it.

WALKING ON WATER

Making the Deft Hear: 1:20:15 mins

For two years Dr. Ardis’ wife struggled with severe long-haul CoVID symptoms and would not try the Nicotine even though French scientists two years earlier said it work. People around the world were using Nicotine patches and gum for CoVID symptoms based on Dr. Ardis’ research, findings, clinical studies, and recommendations.

But when his documentary, Watch the Water, aired, his wife saw where a medical doctor contacted a media outlet and said get my story to Dr. Ardis please.

A medical doctor had gone deft in Australia in her right ear, after having a mild case of CoVID. It had been confirmed by other doctors that she had a 100% earning loss and would be deft for life as a side effect to CoVID-19. She went and bought Nicotine gums, chewed them for 30 minutes. She felt like air popped in her ears. After 45 minutes of chewing 2 mg Nicotine gum, her hearing was restored 100%.

When Dr. Ardis’ wife heard the story, Dr. Ardis was on the computer communicating through the Internet. His wife left without telling Dr. Ardis. She went shopping and bought a case of Nicorette gum and started chewing 2 mg Nicotine gum four times per day for 10 minutes, then spit them out. On day three, all her symptoms were gone.

OVERCOMING NICOTINE HESITANCY

Dr. Ardis’ wife was hesitant to try Nicotine because of the worry of Nicotine addiction. Most people are afraid to use or try Nicotine patches and gums because of a fear and worry of getting addicted to Nicotine.

This fear is unjustified. Nicotine is not addictive. [Emphasis added] You can stop taking Nicotine at any time with no withdrawal symptoms or side effects, yet most people are afraid to take Nicotine and are not provided with this basic lifesaving information.

HOW FAR DOES THE GLOBAL DECEPTION & LIES GO?

The following study published by Harvard University and an article by Forbes magazine in 2015 showed that Nicotine by itself is not additive:

Nicotine Alone Does Not Lead To Addiction: Additives Found In Both Light Cigarettes And E-cigs Harmful

Nicotine Itself Isn't The Real Villain

WHAT MAKES CIGARETTES ADDICTIVE IF NICOTINE BY ITSELF IS NOT ADDICTIVE?

Harvard University did tests on animals and couldn’t find out how Nicotine was addictive, so they made requests to the United States Federal government to find out how cigarette giants made their products addictive if Nicotine isn’t the addictive substance?

Harvard received documents from the 1970s to the ‘90s that showed that the cigarette giants introduced light cigarettes one summer but couldn’t get anybody to rebuy in the winter because people were not addicted to light cigarettes.

Light cigarettes were made using less tobacco and for some reasons smokers preferred the stronger, more sedative regular cigarettes over the light ones. Selling light cigarettes would generate greater profits because less tobacco was used.

The cigarette giants in the 1970s hired chemists to make their cigarette products addictive. The chemists said that it was easy to make cigarette addictive. All the cigarette giants had to do was to add a chemical agent called PYRAZINE.

A Study of Pyrazines in Cigarettes and How Additives Might be Used to Enhance Tobacco Addiction

Cigarette giants add two products to enhance flavor profile and aromas in cigarettes and they are super addictive.

Harvard study unequivocally states that the chemical agent Pyrazine is what makes all tobacco products addictive.

RECAP

Nicotine IS NOT Addictive!!! Harvard proved it in 2015 In the 1970s, the cigarette industry hired chemists to figure out how to sell more cigarettes. That’s when Pyrazines were introduced to improve the flavor profile and add aroma Pyrazine is what makes cigarettes addictive today!

ANOTHER GRAND DECEPTION & LIE IS THAT CIGARETTE PRODUCTS CAUSE CANCER

Surgeon General Statement on Cigarette Boxes is False: 1:24 mins

If Harvard proved in 2015 that Nicotine is not addictive, how is it that the Federal government, through the Office of the Surgeon General still show on cigarette boxes that Cigarettes cause lung cancer and other diseases when there are no scientific studies or evidence to back that up?

The response is how does the CDC, FDA, and the Chief Medical Officer in over 193 countries say vaccines are safe and effective when it has been proved repeatedly that mRNA vaccines are not safe and effective. The exact opposite is true. They are injurious, deadly, and fatal bioweapons of mass expulsion on an industrial scale.

The social contract between governments and the people is BROKEN!

Trust exists no more!

If there is no trust, no contract, no law!

Government is null and void. Their own actions make it so.

LUNG CANCER

Cigarettes as Carcinogens! 1:24:34 mins

They told you that tobacco and Nicotine are also carcinogens that cause lung cancer.

The FDA has approved six hundred (600) chemicals to be added to cigarettes and tobacco snuff that are synthetically manufactured chemicals.

Yet, the government and their agencies will tell you that tobacco and Nicotine are the carcinogens!

Are we to believe that none of the 600 chemicals approved by the FDA to be used in cigarettes do not cause cancer?

THE ROLE OF ARSENIC

In the 1970s and 80s cigarette manufacturers laced cigarette paper with Arsenic, a known cancer-causing chemical.

Cigarette manufacturers add sugar to the cigarette product so that when you burn the tobacco, the burnt sugar becomes an immune suppressant that allows cancer to thrive.

You cannot trust the entire narrative about tobacco.

JANUARY 2023 STUDY OF 21 LONG HAUL CoVID PATIENTS REVEAL THAT 37% OF CoVID VICTIMS WORLDWIDE, STILL HAVE SERIOUSLY DEBILITATING LONG-HAUL CoVID SYMPTONS TODAY!

Long Haul CoVID Symptoms

1:25:58 mins

They wanted to find a medication or solution that they could give to long haul CoVID victims who have been struggling with CoVID symptoms for the past four years to help them to get rid of their symptoms once and for all. These symptoms included:

Tinnitus: ringing in the ear Cognitive impairment Motor deficits, example Parkinson’s, Shuffling of the feet, etc. Loss of Taste Loss of Smell Exercise induced lethargy Dyspnea, the inability to take a deep breath Are they challenged when breathing? Do they have to stop when walking up stairs to catch their breath? Do they suffer from Tachycardia, arrhythmia or heart palpitation, chest pains? Do not have diabetes, but after CoVID started, has been diagnosed with diabetes? Do not have high blood pressure, but now has been diagnosed with high blood pressure and are on high blood pressure drugs for life? Suffering with insomnia since having a mild case of CoVID?

All these symptoms, and a few more, are caused by snake venom.

In 2023, a study asked study participants, struggling with varied acute long haul CoVID symptoms for two years, to wear a 7 mg Nicotine patch for six days (only 7 mg, 14 mg & 21 mg Nicotine patches are available on the market) and after six days 100% of all their symptoms went away.

French researchers in April 2020 begged governments around the world to have their people wear a Nicotine patch or chew Nicotine gums to rid the world of the pandemic. Governments around the world turned their back on these researchers, ignored the information coming from the French scientists and told the public not to trust Nicotine or any product that contains Nicotine.

The French scientists explained in their study why they think that their proposal would work. The reason is that the Spike Protein gene of CoVID is from two snakes: King Cobra and Chinese Krait. The venom from these snakes target and bind to Nicotine receptors in the brain, lungs, gut, ear, mouth, tongue, nostrils, and body. Nicotine has a binding affinity with Nicotine receptors in the cells of the body that is 30 times stronger than Citicoline (diphosphate-choline; CDP-choline) and venom. Nicotine would release the deadly snake venom from the body’s Nicotine receptors and the symptoms would disappear.

