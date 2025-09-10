The solution to all human problems is always right there in front of you, or nearby in nature, but only if you have eyes to see! – Antot Masuka of CelestialAffairs.com



CoVID-19 ANTIDOTE: Part 4

Antagonist and Agonist Nicotine Receptors Explained: 1:30:02 mins

Every single cell of the human body has Nicotine receptors.

For example, Beta cells in your pancreas that control the release of insulin for blood sugar management are controlled by Nicotine receptors.

When venom binds to a Nicotine receptor on a Beta cell, the antagonistic venom shuts off the Nicotine receptors in your body and agonist Nicotine turns them back on. Healing is activated and complete!

The two top antagonists of Nicotine receptors are King Cobra Snake venom and Cone Snail venom from the ocean.

Nicotine is the most perfect agonist in nature.

Nicotine and Nature

Is Nicotine from Nature? 1:31:30 mins

Nicotine is abundant in nature and is a part of nature.

All nightshade plants and vegetables have Nicotine in them.

Most articles written on the Internet or produced by AI (Artificial Intelligence) about nightshade vegetables will not provide the information or say that nightshade vegetables have Nicotine in them. The few that include this fact, qualifies their statement by saying that Nicotine is an addictive simulant. A Harvard study discussed in CoVID 19 Antidote: Part 3 says that Nicotine is not addictive.

Tobacco is a nightshade plant that has the highest content of Nicotine in it.

The second highest Nicotine food is eggplant.

Green tomatoes have ten times more Nicotine than ripe red tomatoes.

Nightshade fruits and vegetables that have Nicotine are as follows:

­Eggplant Tomatoes Peppers: Cayenne, hot peppers, serrano, poblano, jalapeno, bell peppers, and sweet peppers, White potatoes, except sweet potatoes and yams Cauliflower Celery Squash Zucchini Tomatoes ­White potatoes ­Okra ­Tomatillos ­Sorrel ­Gooseberries ­Ground cherries ­Pepino melons Tobacco ­Paprika Capsicum Ashwagandha

Pyrazine was added to cigarettes and tobacco products to make cigarettes addictive. See discussion in CoVID 19 Antidote: Part 3.

A Study of Pyrazines in Cigarettes and How Additives Might be Used to Enhance Tobacco Addiction

Why is Nicotine in so many nightshade fruits and vegetables if nature did not intend for humans and animals to benefit from these plants?

Many people are claiming to be reversing diseases, including cancer and autoimmune diseases, by changing their diet from eating industrialized manufactured processed foods and refined carbohydrates and sugars to eating fresh fruits and vegetables, then why would Nicotine be “addictive” or bad for you?

Nicotine Patch and Gums are more effective and work faster than eating a lot of nightshade fruits and vegetables if you want immediate relief from long-haul CoVID symptoms.

The study and research have shown that none of the participants became addicted after wearing a Nicotine patch for several days or chewing Nicotine gums, including Dr. Ardis’ wife who wears the Nicotine patch daily. Dr. Ardis chews a 2 mg Nicotine gum every day.

Future Pandemics

Potential Ebola and Marburg Viruses Announced in September 2023: 1:35:39 mins

Government health agencies and corporations have announced that Ebola and Marburg viruses are coming.

For the past ten years studies funded by the United States government have been undertaken by related government agencies and corporations, as well as universities and research biolabs, to determine what plant-based extracts prevent Ebola and Marburg viruses from entering the cells of the human body? They published what was are most effective plant-based extracts that prevent Ebola and Marburg viruses from entering the human body. These studies are called gain-of-function.

Grapefruit Extract Naringin Fights Ebola and Marburg Viruses According to Published Studies: 1:37:53 mins

Once again, in nature, there is a solution already! - Dr. Bryan Ardis

For Ebola and Marburg viruses, TPC2 receptors (Two-Pore Channels), an agent found in grapefruit and tomatoes block these TPC2 receptors (called TPC2 Inhibitors) from allowing the Ebola and Marburg virus from entering the cell. This agent is a grapefruit extract called Naringin. Naringin completely blocks the ability of Ebola and Marburg viruses from getting into the human cell.

According to the Late Dr. Vladimir Zev Zelenko, Zinc is the Antidote for the Marburg Virus: 1:30:20 mins

Board Certified family physician, Vladimir Zev Zelenko, M.D., 48, texted Dr. Ardis on June 30, 2022, one month before he died and said:

“Dr. Ardis, the next pandemic is coming, and it is going to be coming from out of China, and it’s going to be called the Marburg virus.”

Dr. Ardis relied, “Hey Zev, it’s great to hear from you.”

Dr. Zelenko responded, “I just want you to know that if I die or something happens to me, I need you to make sure you let the world know that we already know that there is an antidote for Marburg virus and that antidote is Zinc.”

Dr. Ardis said, “Zev, I promise that if something happens to you, I’ll let the world know that Zinc is an antidote for Marburg.”

Dr. Ardis asked Dr. Zelenko, one month before he died, “Do you know what the Marburg virus is?”

Dr. Zelenko said, “No.”

Dr. Ardis said, “The Marburg virus is named after a city in Germany, but it is going to be coming out of China. The Marburg virus is identical to every single venom found in the Boomslang snake in China.”

Boomslang Snake Venom

Synthetic Versions of Boomslang Snake Venom Being Manufactured in Biological Weapons Labs and Pharmaceutical Research Labs to Make Marburg Virus: 1:40:07 mins

They have been manufacturing, in biological weapons labs and pharmaceutical research labs, synthetic version of Boomslang snake venom for decades in multiple factories all over China. They are inserting the Boomslang snake venom into Plasmids. They are going to do the same thing. They are going to release it again. Perhaps in 2030. The pandemics are not over.

Boomslang Snake Venom Causes Hemorrhagic Effect & Impact: 1:40:40 mins

Boomslang venom causes Hemorrhagic effects that you see associated with the Marburg virus. External bleeding out of your eyes, nose, mouth, skin and out of your anus. You are just going to bleed out all over the place and fall over dead.

That is the impact of Boomslang snake venom.

If you compare symptoms of Marburg virus with the symptoms of the Boomslang snake venom, you will see that they are identical.

Bullet Train Movie Released in August 2022 Symbolically Gave Antidote for Marburg Virus: 1:41:20 mins

In August 2022, Hollywood puts out a movie called Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt. The movie makes constant reference to a Boomslang snake, but it is not part of the plot of the movie. The Boomslang snake is slivering through the Bullet train travelling at high-speed in the City of Tokyo scaring everyone on the Bullet train but doesn’t bite anyone. The code names of the two supporting actors, a Black guy and a White guy representing two sides of the same coin, that was symbolically chosen to represent Lemon and Tangerine, the very antidote for Marburg and Boomslang snake venom, which is Vitamin C.

Symbolism is a powerful forewarning of the Marburg virus to come, without saying it in dialogue, only in symbolic language, imagery and symbolism for those who have eyes to see and ears to hear. Bullet train, a phallic symbol, is coming at you very fast with no time to spare, even though it makes no sense and has no plot. It is a subliminal message buried deep in the movie that communicates directly with your unconscious mind, bypassing your conscious mental faculties to impact your soul and your psyche. It functions very much like a dream. Dreams are the portal to manifest reality. Hence, symbolism becomes important for subliminal digestion preparing the psyche to accept that reality when it occurs.

In the closing scene of the movie, the villain shows up on the Bullet train. The female military officer opens her trench coat, pulls out a loaded syringe and stabs Brad Pitt in his neck and said that he was injected with Boomslang snake venom. He grabs the injection needle out of his neck artery and stabs it into the uniformed female villain and said, ‘Good thing I took antivenom (monoclonal antibodies) this morning.’

Blood spews from the villain’s eyes, which represents kids being ritualistically abused showing two blackened eyeballs, which a lot of celebrities and politicians publicly display on their eyes, from time to time, as part of a ritualistic initiation, and undertaking. The presumed nemesis of the movie falls back and dies.

Vitamin C is an Inhibitor to All Snake Venoms: 1:42:56 mins

Dr. Ardis: “Did you know that Vitamin C is inhibitory to all snake venoms?”

Jason Shurka: “Only because of you.”

Symbolic Hollywood

Mind Control Programmers of the Unconscious on a Global Level. Wave the Magic Wand and It’s Done!

Hollywood cartoons and movies are full of symbolism to show you what’s to come in the future. The purpose is to program your subconscious mind, govern the mental, to receive the information without shock, complaint, or resistance. You were warned and you never protested the content, language, symbolism or imagery in writing, speech or in any public space or forum. Hence, you are considered to have given your consent by silent acquiescence under natural law.

There are two aspects to consider. One is under natural law and the other is psychological, but first let’s talk about predictive programming, what it is and what it is not.

Predictive Programming

The theory of predictive programming is a fallacy and carefully crafted distraction to send you down the wrong path on a wild goose chase that doesn’t make any real sense at all. The popular notion that predictive programming is an unspoken way of telling you what will happen in the future to avoid karmic consequences is utter nonsense. Plans that are being revealed ahead of time in children’s books, novels, movies, film, media and other public forums, can also be heavily found in political speeches. Calling it predictive programming is a carefully crafted distraction designed so that you never find out the truth about how your mind is being tested, targeted, programmed and controlled from the deep subliminal level of your thoughts, feelings and emotions to gain your trust and acceptance through non action.

The Role of Karma

Predictive programming is not done to avoid karmic consequences as many may believe. People who program society to accept certain values or accept certain future planned realities don’t care about karma. They don’t have to tell you anything. They tell you to program your mind to get your tacit approval and it works both lawfully and psychologically as well. This programming goes on every day. It never stops. All billboards, commercials and advertising is a form of predictive programming sometimes referred to as subliminal seduction.

Telling you what’s coming through cartoons, films, stories, myths, and symbolism, as seen in films, books, and mass media platforms, has nothing to do with Karma. Karma doesn’t work that way. One day these people will pay in this life or the next. Retribution often comes many years later, sometimes up to 29 years later, in strange, mysterious and unusual ways in which the perpetrator or violator of natural law finds it near impossible, often through denial, to make the connection to the originating or initiating lawbreaking event or episode that happened a long time ago in the past.

In some cases, the karmic consequences are sudden and immediate, particularly for pure souls who should not be partaking in or associated with negative deeds or behavior that harm, hurt, or cause a loss to another soul.

Do good and good will follow you. Do bad or go against your soul, spirit, and the workings of your unconscious mind and be prepared to pay the price at some point in the future. These fundamental principles of spirituality, regardless of faith, practice or religion, are eternal and unchanging. They constitute the fundamental laws of nature under Hermetic principles or natural law.

When you don’t voice your opinion publicly or communicate your disagreement in writing to the official, government or agency concerned, you are giving your approval to let it happen through silent acquiescence under natural law. It is a form of informed consent only that it is done silently without you knowing.

For example, in Medieval times, the Town’s Crier (King’s Crier) would enter the town square, where social contracts are made with the public, and cry out the proclamations of the ruling monarch, King or Queen. Today, the same thing is being done but through novels, media, films, and books. If the people hearing the proclamation do not actively protest, it goes into law and sticks.

For example, if you hear that Congress is considering a certain piece of legislation and you do nothing about it. You do not call, write-in, or launch a protest to your Senator, House Representative or Governor of your state, you have effectively given your approval through silent. You heard about the proposed legislation but did nothing about it.

United Nations Pact for the Future

The same procedure was used at the United Nations to pass Pact for the Future, an inter-governmentally negotiated, action-oriented Pact. Member nations were not required to vote on the Pact or expressly give their approval or consent. The Pact was adopted by silent majority and acquiescence where the public and people around the world had no say, were not consulted, nor were their approval sought, gained, required, requested, or solicited.

Psychological Application Through Subliminal Programming

Almost every major movie and cartoons carry powerful subliminal messages that bypass your conscious mind and go straight to your unconscious mind to be injected, germinate, grow, and develop to maturity to allow you to accept that reality when it manifest upon the Earth plane at some future time, without complaint, protest, or resistance. The only way to avoid this form of programming is to turn off the television and block all media sources.

How to Stop Subliminal Programming from Happening? Don’t Acquiesce. Reject It and Their Promoters.

If people go out and protest or write letters to their congressmen or discuss it openly in a public forum in social media, mass media and independent media platforms and say we saw this is a film or cartoon and we don’t want it to happen, it will not happen because your eyes are watching them and will hold somebody or some government official or agency responsible and accountable if it does happen.

Let them call you a conspiracy theorist. It doesn’t matter. Reality is reality and natural law must and will prevail.

Hoping that it doesn’t happen or fighting against it in the physical realm, or doing magic or praying out loud won’t work because they are targeting your unconscious mind on the subliminal level in a public forum so you must voice your opinion by responding at the public forum level as well. This can be done by writing the film’s producer, a congressman, the President of the United States, the Attorney General, etc. Whomever the matter pertains to or person responsible must be addressed.

It is your civic duty and right to do so. Civics as a subject is not taught in schools anymore, so you must learn it on your own to bring about change in your world and society!

For example, suppose a priest or religious pastor says something in a prayer that you don’t agree with or want to happen, then you must pray against what he prayed for in order to nullify or go against his prayer, intention or request. Best to confront the pastor directly. This is the best and only way.

When you voice your disapproval, especially in person, it sends a vibration out into the universe that acts to dismiss and nullify the actions that they want to take. It function like sine waves of different height, width and magnitudes. They cancel out each other.

If they put their subliminal message in the public forum, you must put your response, protest and disapproval in the public forum as well to reverse the effects that their subliminal programming may have on your mind, behavior, and attitude.

If the programming message is put in movies and cartoons, then you must challenge them at the unconscious level to let them know you saw their message and don’t agree with the message or want those things to happen.

This is how you stop and prevent so called subliminal programming from taking place or manifesting on the Earth plane. It’s simple. It’s not rocket science. Anyone who has courage and motivation can do it. You are reprogramming your mind and the collective self to not accept it at unconscious level. It absolutely works 100% of the time!

The pen is mightier than the sword.

When a subliminal message doesn’t happen, you know you win because someone will be held responsible if it does.

If you do nothing and say nothing, then under natural law and psychologically, you acquiesce for that outcome or thing to happen or manifest.

Solution

It’s almost better for you to not have seen or watched programmed symbolic messages hidden in cartoons and movies, unless you can read or figure out the symbolism involved, which requires knowledge and experience in the occult (meaning “hidden”, not evil, satanic or dark - this is a distraction so that you never find out the truth), metaphysical field and celestial sciences that were once a part of All of the world’s great religions but have been removed over the past 200 to 2,000 years, that way you will never have a natural reaction when its subliminal message first manifests in reality on the Earth plane. You will be paralyzed, muted, silenced or shunned, i.e., shut down mentally, spiritually, and psychologically as well. That’s how mass psychology works, especially in the field of public relations.

Then how can change come in favor of public interests, requirements, needs, demands, requests, from public protests and activism or through letters to the government or other forms of solicitation? Impossible!

You are being played. That first reaction you have is correct. Follow it and not any secondary conviction, suggestion, or explanation that may come afterwards.

Your first impression and reaction are always correct! Trust it! It cannot lie! Only your interpretation may falter. Examine it!

Nature gives you a way to address and reverse everything that happens on the Earth plane. You just must activate, trust, and use it.

Manly P. Hall

Manly P. Hall, "The Secret Teachings of All Ages," pages 22 & 23. (Hall, Manly P, Secret Teachings of All Ages)

We start with a framework for analyzing first impressions, imagery & dreams:

Those who suppose they have found truth are called Dogmatists; those who think it incomprehensible are the Academics; those who still seek are the Skeptics.



Sense is never deceived; and therefore, every sensation and every perception of an appearance is true. Opinion follows upon senses and is super-added to sensation, and capable of truth or falsehood.

Books That Predicted the Pandemic 12 to 99 Years Before It Happened in 2020.

World Revolution: The Plot Against Civilization by Nesta H. Webster

ISBN: B009X0TP3G; Copyright © January 1921; Publisher: Constable and Company

Abolition of Monarchy and all ordered Government

Abolition of private property

Abolition of patriotism

Abolition of family (i.e., of marriage and all morality, and the institution of communal education of children

Abolition of all religions.

The New World Order by A. Ralph Epperson: First Printing: August 1990:

ISBN: 0961413514; Publius Publishing, Tucson, Arizona

The Eyes of of Darkness by Dean Koontz: July 1996: ISBN: 0425153975:

They call the stuff:

“Wuhan-400 because it was developed at their RDNA labs outside of Wuhan, and it was the four-hundredth viable strain of man-made microorganisms created at the research center.”

End of Days by Sylvia Browne: June 2008: ISBN: 9780525950677

”In around 2020, severe pneumonia like illness will spread throughout the globe, attacking the lungs and bronchial tubes and resisting all known treatments. Almost as baffling as the illness will be the fact that it will suddenly vanish as quickly as it arrived, attack again ten years later (2030) and then disappear completely.”



Book that describes what is happening in the field of microbiology.

Sins of Academia by Jonathan Kuhn, Ph.D.

China Helped Their Citizens. The United States Did Not.

China Gave Their Citizens Vitamin C at No Cost to Prevent Their Citizens From Getting CoVID-19? America Did Not Do That: 1:43:00 mins

In January 2020, researchers in Wuhan, China decided to treat every single CoVID patient in hospitals with 25,000 mg to 65,000 mg high dosages of intravenously applied Vitamin C, and not with Remdesivir and forced breathing machines used in the United States. Remdesivir has been labeled, Run Death is Near, which is described by hospital medical staff and doctors worldwide by its brand name, Veklury.

One hundred percent (100%) of every Chinese CoVID patient who took high dosages of Vitamin C recovered and were sent home by Day 5.

The Chinese government, which makes the most ascorbic acid for the whole world for the supplement industry, gave Vitamin C free of cost to all its citizens, throughout the entire pandemic, to prevent its citizens from getting CoVID. The United States government and health agencies and Europe did not take similar actions or provide similar healthcare solutions for its citizens.

Liquor stores were kept open, but all other “non-essential” businesses were promptly restricted or shut down.

