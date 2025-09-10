Discussion about this post

Sep 13

https://publicistusa.com/my-letter-to-congress/ Three presidents –Obama, Biden and DJT–greenlighted GOF at UNC-Chapel HIll, NC and moved it to CHY-NA. They are guilty of Crimes Against Humanity for that alone. Secondly, all of Congress chose to use our taxpayer dollars to fund it. They too should be charged with Crimes Against Humanity. Then, we have the doctors who profited from the mandate to make everyone in their clinic take it and got KICKBACKS for doing so, and nurses who danced with corpses on their shoulders in choreographed steps when they were “effective.” I have no mercy (not one charitable thought) for all of them. But… I am not done, all the employees who mindlessly mandated the vaccine to work; they too are accessories to murder, and I do not feel they should be let off the hook for blindly following orders that were illegal, and the demand to inject poison in your vein and commit suicide was illegal. Charge them all with Crimes Against Humanity, as I have done.

