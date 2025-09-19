The solution to all human problems is always right there in front of you, or nearby in nature, but only if you have eyes to see! – Antot Masuka of CelestialAffairs.com



What destroys snake venom phosphodiesterase derived from Rattle snakes that are in the CoVID-19 shots and in your municipal drinking water supply on a community and national level? You will be surprised to know that: 1) Glutathione, which your liver makes, 2) N-acetyl-L-cysteine (NAC), 3) Vitamin C, and 4) Microsomal EDTA (Ethylene diamine tetra-acetic acid) partly or completely destroys snake venom phosphodiesterase toxicity! If humans are the prey of gene therapy mRNA technology, who is the snake?

CoVID-19 ANTIDOTE: Part 5

The Blacklist: Season 4, Episode 15: 1:44:52 mins

The narrative of CoVID-19 was told in a Hollywood movie in 2016 in a 50-minute episode aired on NBC in February 2017, that is currently running on Netflix. See The Blacklist, Season 4, Episode 15.

White Noise: Movie on Netflix

Red Eyes

Dr. Bryan Ardis told people in his audience that they’re getting snake venom plasmids through the water. It comes in through your pipes and it’s going all over your skin and into your eyes, and you’re drinking it. You’re getting it all over your head, hair, body and feet through your skin in baths and showers.

Conjunctivitis, commonly known as Red Eyes, was a massively reported side effect of CoVID-19 in the first year of the pandemic. This was caused by snake venom DNA plasmids distributed through the national municipal water supply system that came through your shower, affected your eyes, and made you sick.

Who Were the Scientists Who Created CoVID-19 mRNA Technology? 1:52:05 mins

The two scientist who created CoVID-19 vaccines, Katalin Kariko (Reference #2) and Drew Weissman (Reference #2), currently work at the University of Pennsylvania. These two scientists are credited with creating mRNA gene therapy technology used in the mRNA vaccines properly referred to as the CoVID-19 shots as they are not vaccines in the traditional sense of the word.

The snake venom that went into Raymond "Red" Reddington in the NBC’s show, The Black List, came from a serpentarium in Pennsylvania.

Since 2009, Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman worked for Dr. Anthony Fauci’s, department NIAID to create mRNA gene therapy technology. In all of their published papers from 2009 onwards they specifically stated that in order to make mRNA gene therapy work they needed to use snake venom phosphodiesterase, a component of snake venom, to cleave, i.e., cut and damage the RNA in man, and mammals alike, to achieve this result.

They said that they used RNAs-A, RNAs-L, RNAs-T to cut your RNA, and all RNAs are enzymes in snake venom that cuts RNAs in man and mammals to kill the prey.

If humans are the target and prey of gene therapy mRNA technology who is the snake? The scientists, pharmaceutical industry, military industrial complex, the government, or all the above?

These two scientists, Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman, received Nobel Prize lifetime achievement awards for developing snake venom laced vaccines, called mRNA CoVID-19 shots. They pioneered and developed mRNA gene therapy technology at the University of Pennsylvania that cuts and damages RNA in man and mammals.

Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman are inserting plasmids, that were confirmed by geneticists, to be snake venoms. For this they received a Nobel Prize.

What Destroys Snake Venom Phosphodiesterase? 1:54:39 mins

Innovative-Research (Reference #2), purchased by Thermo-scientific, sells snake venom phosphodiesterase for US$160.00. The notice to the buyer states that their snake venom phosphodiesterase is derived from Rattle snakes and is only to be used for research purposes, with the proviso that researchers cannot mix snake venom phosphodiesterase with any of the following four substances because they destroy the snake venom. These substances are essentially ANTIDOTES. They are:

Innovative-Research make the statement that (1:56:00 mins):

“…snake venom phosphodiesterase has an absolute requirement for magnesium to be activated.”

Snake venom cannot do its damage unless magnesium is bound to it.

Magnesium Supplements

If you are taking magnesium supplements, you are creating a supportive environment within the body to allow snake venom plasmids to survive and thrive.

Important Notice

According to Dr. Ardis, if you had the CoVID-19 shot(s) and you currently are experiencing long-haul CoVID-19 symptoms, DO NOT supplement magnesium for three months.

MAY 2020: FDA THREATHENS TO BAN NAC: 1:57:06 mins

May 2020, seven months before the CoVID-19 shots came out, the FDA put out a statement that they were going to make it illegal for supplement companies to sell the natural substance, N-acetyl-L-cysteine (NAC), by prescription ONLY, which supplement companies have been manufacturing for over 75 years.

NAC blocks the blood clotting effects of all snake venom.

The supplement companies across America filed papers against the FDA to get them to stand down, which they did.

NAC BREAKS DOWN BLOOD CLOTTING EFFECTS OF ALL SNAKE VENOMS: 1:57:53 mins

We saw blood clotting with CoVID-19 infections, long-haul CoVID and the shots.

It was in May 2020 that the FDA came out with a statement that said that smokers were the most affected by CoVID and that this is the best time to stop smoking.

36 Venoms Found in 19 Patients: June 2020: 1:58:44 mins

Researcher, Carlo Brogna et al., publishes a study in Italy that showed 36 different animal venoms found in the blood, feces, and urine of 19 patients who tested positive for CoVID-19 using the PCR test. These 19 patients were suffering from CoVID-19 symptoms. None of the people in the control group tested positive for CoVID-19, were not sick, nor did they exhibit any CoVID symptoms.

Toxin-like Peptides in Plasma, Urine and Faecal Samples From CoVID-19 Patients

This study was published and peer reviewed in October 2021.

36 Different Venoms Found in Sick CoVID-19 Patients: 2:00:04 mins

Of the 36 venoms found in the CoVID-19 patients, 20 were from snakes and 16 were from creatures found on the ocean floor, including Star Fish venom protein and 15 different cones snail venoms in patients who tested positive for CoVID-19 and were sick.

The published results were confirmed by three different scientific tests:

Samples were also sent to Germany to do Ion Fractioning, that uses gases for the tests.

Ion Fractioning technique will tell you exactly which snake or sea creature the venom came from.

They found venom proteins from many different regions of the world, including snakes from India and Uruguay.

According to Dr. Ardis, the 36 venom proteins found in the study explains every single symptom of CoVID-19 that anybody had.

Angioedema was common during the pandemic causing swelling of parts of the face to include, the eye lids, lips, ears, etc.

Bromelain Blocks Bradykinin Venom Protein: 2:03:30 mins

According to Dr. Bryan Ardis, the venom protein Bradykinin is the cause of Angiodema and is blocked by Bromelain (Reference #2) found in the stalks of pineapples.

Bradykinin was detected in the blood plasma of animals after the addition of venom extracted from the Bothrops jararaca (Brazilian lancehead snake), brought by Rosenfeld from the Butantan Institute.

Snake Venom Grows Brain Tumors Within One Hour: 2:04:13 mins

In 1956, Dr. Stanley Cohen discovered that when you expose neurological tissues, any epidermal (skin) tissue in the human body, which also covers every organ in your body, that if you squirted snake venom on the brain cell of a developing chicken you could grow brain tumors within an hour.

Two years later, Dr. Cohen experimented with different organs and parts of the body, kidneys, liver, breast, etc., and was able to grow cancer cells in all these tissues.

Dr. Cohen called these two side effects of snake venom in mammals and birds:

Nerve Growth Factor (brain tumors in the brain) Epidermal Growth Factor (creating massive tumors and growth in any all-encompassing skin-like tissue or membrane in the body)

Dr. Cohen won a Nobel prize in 1986 for his discoveries using snake venom.

Nicotine Cured Brain Tumor Caused by Snake Venom Within 72 Hours: 2:05:44 mins

Inside of the Carlo Brogna study (quoted above at 1:58:44 mins) where they found 36 different venom proteins in 19 COVID-19 patients that they triple tested, these venoms included:

Cobratoxin, Bungarotoxin (Asian Krait snake: Bungarus caeruleus) Conotoxin (Marine cone snail), inter alia

During the pandemic while everyone was being locked-down, they were taking animals in labs around the world and injecting them with Alpha-conotoxins and some other animals with Alpha-cobratoxins (Reference #2). They published that within 72 hours those venoms specifically crossed the blood-brain barrier and targeted Glioma C-6 cells in the brain and developed a brain tumor called Glioblastoma, and they show how fast they can grow in 72 hours.

These animals had no brain tumors until they injected them with Alpha-cronotoxins and Alpha-cobratoxins, and they grew a brain tumor in less than 72 hours.

Nicotine Cured Brain Tumor Caused by Snake Venom Within 72 Hours: 2:06:32 mins

The very next thing they did after creating a brain tumor were as follows:

All venoms bind to Alpha 7 Nicotine receptors in the brain (commonly referred to as Nicotine receptors). At that point, the body starts producing massive amounts of the same nerve cells as a reaction to the venom binding to Alpha 7 Nicotine Receptors in the brain.

Over the next seventy-two hours, they only treat the animals with one thing to see what happens. They injected the animals with two different doses of Nicotine, and they proved and showed under Electron microscope that they could completely obliterate the actual Glioblastoma with just Nicotine. In fact, it worked so fast that within seventy-two hours, fifty percent (50%) of the entire tumor was gone after administering Nicotine, that they decided to cancel the study. They found the solution to Glioblastoma brain tumors.



Why would you cancel the study if you were having such amazing results? Why not complete the study to see if within the next seventy-two (72) hours you get 100% of the brain tumor gone? What’s the danger of completing the study and why wasn’t this study repeated? Enquiring minds want to know.

Venoms Can Create Four Irreversible Human Diseases Within 72 Hours or Less: 2:07:50 mins

According to Dr. Bryan Ardis, venoms from animal and ocean creature can create four (4) irreversible diseases within 72 hours. These diseases are:

Glioblastoma Brain Tumor Type 1 Diabetic, in less than 24 hours Parkinson’s Disease Myocarditis

The only treatment they used was experimenting with three different measures of Nicotine:

7 mg Nicotine patch 14 mg Nicotine Patch 21 mg Nicotine Patch

Nicotine Cured All CoVID Related Diseases Caused by Snake and Sea Creature Venoms

In every single case, they reversed Type 1 Diabetes in less than 24 hours with Nicotine, Glioblastoma brain tumor with Nicotine, and they reversed Parkinson’s with Nicotine.

Disease Transmission Phenomena (DTP)

Studies have shown that if a genetically identical twin is a smoker and the other is not, the non-smoker twin is more likely to develop and get Parkinson’s than the twin who is a smoker.

Watch the Water Documentary: 2:09:35 mins

Dr. Bryan Ardis declared that the antidote of CoVID is Nicotine when he released his Watch the Water documentary.



Learn more about water. Visit: WaterMagi.com

Worldwide National Health Agenda Campaign Launched Two Months After The “Watch The Water” Documentary Aired To Restrict Nicotine Use in Tobacco Products by 50% by 2025 in New Zealand and by 2030 in the United States: 2:09:43 mins

England, United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia introduced national health agenda and campaigns. They all announced in unison in the same week that they will have a tobacco free country by the year 2030 and by 2025 for New Zealand.

In August 2023, the Biden administration said they will reduce and put a cap on the amount of Nicotine allowed in tobacco products going forward.

CNN: Biden Administration Moves to Restrict Nicotine Levels in Tobacco Products

According to Dr. Ardis, they know the antidote is Nicotine, but they purposefully and intentionally kept this information away from the public.

Sourcing Nicotine from Eggplants: 2:10:50 mins

Dr. Bryan Ardis and Dr. Edward F. Group III, D.C., N.P. plan to source Nicotine from organic eggplants from around the world to make antidotes for CoVID-19 afflictions to get around United States government’s planned restrictions on the use of Nicotine in tobacco products, until the government decides to make the sourcing Nicotine from eggplants illegal as well. The social contract between government and the people is broken.

: Edward-Anthony: Shields.

Written by: Edward-Anthony: Shields: CPA, MBA, SAG-AFTRA Member

Former staff member of The World Bank, IFC, PwC & JPMorgan Chase

Alumni of Columbia University, Brooklyn College, UCLA, PwC

Memberships: AICPA, ISAR, NCGR, ARE



