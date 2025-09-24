Dr. Bryan Ardis’ recommended dosages for Nicotine gums and patches. If the L-Amino-Acid Oxidase (LAAO) test that women and pregnant mothers request from their treating physicians come back positive, they should ask themselves one question: “How did LAAO get inside their body to create a miscarriage or make them infertile?” This is how they do it!

The solution to all human problems is always right there in front of you, or nearby in nature, but only if you have eyes to see! – Antot Masuka of CelestialAffairs.com

Scroll down to CoVID-19 ANTIDOTE: Part 5 if you already read the Foreword and reference material repeated throughout the series.

FOREWORD

Cross-Referenced Electronic Booklet (CREB)

This is the first cross-referenced electronic book ever written in a thirteen -part newsletter and article series. It represents a meteoritic endorsement of Freedom of Speech. We hope others will follow our lead.

This work goes against traditional forms of presentation, and is exceptional, in that it contains historical, scientific, rational analysis, bibliographical references, as well as philosophical, metaphysical, and astrological perspectives developed as an extension and expression of our deepening awareness, understanding, and movement towards the 22nd Century at a level and depth that is revealing to all.

Answers to Questions Never Asked

In this thirteen-part series you will find all the answers you need, or were looking for, to address long-haul CoVID-19 symptoms, synthetic snake venom DNA plasmids found in the CoVID-19 shots - as well as exploration of the historical, political, and economic developments surrounding this subject matter.

Transforming Consciousness One Mind at a Time

Anyone who undertakes a comprehensive study this series will undergo transformation of body, mind, spirit, and soul obtaining great insights into the wisdom of the Ages. Your growth in knowledge, wisdom, and consciousness elevates your spirit and enlightens the world. As you freely received so must you freely give by sharing.

Please share this article with friends and family.

The Antidote: Part 1 through Part 6

“The Antidote”, is a brilliant and concise 2½ hour interview of Bryan Ardis, D.C., a retired Chiropractor, Certified Acupuncturist and Nutritionist, by host, Jason Shurka of TLS. We give a brief synopsis of the interview with comments in six articles within the COVID-19 Antidote series. We ask that you watch the full 2½ hours interview to verify and confirm Dr. Ardis’ points of view using the Time Marker discussed below.

Dr. Bryan Ardis

The links for The Antidote starring Dr. Bryan Ardis with host Jason Shurka are as follows:

https://thedrardisshow.com/the-antidote

https://rumble.com/v4p3biz-the-antidote-the-explosive-truth-origin-and-antidote-for-covid-19-share-eve.html

Whether you are vaccinated or not, we advise upon reading these articles and newsletters that you share them with your doctor and healthcare provider to engage in a lively and meaningful discussion aimed at developing the best treatment protocol that is right for you in addressing long-haul CoVID-19 symptoms, snake venom DNA plasmid toxicity, self-assembling nanotechnology microchip implants, and other nanotechnology interface capabilities, found in the cells, blood, brain, and bodies of the living and deceased who took the shot(s) that were surreptitiously injected into them or transferred to their bodies, without informed consent, through a microbiological process known as shedding.



Learn about shedding, under the subheading: Shedding, at ANTIDOTE: EDTA: Snake Oil or Cure?

CoVID-19 ANTIDOTE: Part 6 - final!

Nicotine Brand Recommendation: 2:11:11 mins

Jason Shurka:

Is there a specific company that you would recommend and certain dosages. We don’t want anybody to do something that could hurt people?

Dr. Bryan Ardis:

Dr. Ardis and a group of investigators have done research to ascertain which Nicotine patch would be the cleanest, least toxic, adhesive patches that might be manufactured around the world. The brand they recommend is Rugby.

Dr. Ardis advises to always start with the lowest dosage.

Nicotine releases venom off your cells. Now there is venom floating around your body.



If you use a high dosage Nicotine patch and release too much venom at once, this may cause nausea, dizziness, vomiting, diarrhea, etc. Not a pleasant experience.

If you experience any of these symptoms on the first day of wearing a 7 mg Nicotine patch, just cut it in half and wear a smaller one. Cut the 7 mg Nicotine patch into 4 pieces and wear a patch that is slightly less than 2 mg to start. From there you can judge your tolerance level and what’s right for you.

Dr. Ardis recommends purchasing 14 mg Nicotine patch and cutting it into six equal pieces to give you six 2⅓ mg patches. Wear one every day.

Dr. Ardis has been wearing 2⅓ Nicotine patches for almost two years, since September 2023.

The reason for wearing Nicotine patches daily is to address any circulating venoms that you may come across daily.

Message to the World: 2:12:47 mins

Dr. Bryan Ardis appeals to those listening to his video or reading this six-part series to:

Do not believe everything you hear. Question everything you hear on mainstream media, social media, federal health agencies, etc. Ask yourself the question: Do they really have your best interest at heart? If God or evolution is responsible for your birth, development, and existence, why would you trust science and man-made advice and products over the superior design, maintenance and function of your body, mind and soul on this earth plane? The answers were always found in nature. God put all the nutrients in the Earth and in the soil that you needed to survive.

Dr. Ardis has no interest in Remdesivir (rebranded under the name, Veklury), no interest in snake venoms in relationship to CoVID-19. He didn’t care about Nicotine been addictive or not.

Circumstances woke up Dr. Ardis that there was a fraud, and he needed to find out for himself how far did that lie and deception goes so that he could make sense of everything that was going on around him that was called a “pandemic.”

The Role of Latin: 2:15:47 mins

As in Medieval times, the scientific community preferred to use Latin to have a language that they could use to communicate with each other and be seen as some orator or superior community or human being. As a result, every medical terminology is in Latin.

Did you know that the Latin definition of the word virus is venom?

All venoms target Nicotine receptors in the human brain and body. Nicotine receptors control the entire function of your human body, nerves, and physical frame. There are other nutrients and minerals that the body needs, obviously.

Jason Shurka highlights that there is a divine order, a divine intelligence to everything. It is the foundation upon which reality exists. It is out of this sense of divinity that all comes into being. The two are one.

You are reading this article and watching the video not to be quiet or afraid of what your coworker, colleague, boss, spouse, friend or family member may say about what you bring to the table. You are here to tell the truth and address that no matter whatever the consequence.

Dr. Bryan Ardis’ life has been threatened multiple times and is in danger of bringing you the truth into the public forum. Yet, he still does this work without fear.

Dr. Ardis has no other motive for doing this work than helping us to be our best selves, helping us live healthier lives, which is our birthright on this planet, Earth.

It’s not normal to have cancer proliferate all around the world, it’s not normal for the world to be as sick as it is today, and that’s not just as it is, that is just the way we made it.

Sickness has become a big industry, driving the global economy by some 30% or more. Many pharmaceutical medications are petroleum based.

Just as we make the world sick, we can make the world healthy again if we choose to exercise our free will in a positive way. We can only do that by building awareness! This article is a step in that direction. Share it with others so they too may become aware.

The power of the conscious mind to change and transform society is enormous - infinite in its ability to change! Only you can do that one mind at a time.

It’s all about Antidote.

Understanding the problem then focusing on solutions.

The Light System, TLS, asked Jason to produce this documentary interview to help a lot of people wake up! Now that you know, you cannot unknow it again.

Let us create a new reality, a new medical system and industry based on the natural rhythms of life. It was done before. We can do it again.

Share the video, The Antidote, along with these referenced Substack articles and newsletters with the world on every media platform available.



The world is changing. You are bringing about that change just by reading and sharing these articles.

Flexibility and Control

These linked cross-referenced (CREB) articles and newsletters were specially created for your immediate digest, so that you don’t have to watch the entire 2½ hour video at once, be overwhelmed by the information contained therein, or feel that you have to understand everything that is being discussed in one going.

You may:

Read a selected paragraph in one or two minutes, Use the Time Marker provided for that paragraph to hyper-jump to the related discussion in the Antidote video, and watch that discussion for one to two minutes, Get the information you want, and Come back to the rest of the presentation later, as needed.

You can scan the subheadings of each article and newsletter to decide what information you want at this moment and what can wait. This gives you flexibility and control. It aids the learning process in a tremendous way. Quantum leaps in consciousness can be achieved by taking one step at a time!

Hyperlink Electronic Document Is Provided for Hard Copy Printing for Quick Access and Archives

A listing of links used throughout the series are provided that allows hard copy readers to type-in the spelled out links provided on the Hyperlink page to access the information provided in the Online version.

There Are Things You Can Do to Protect Yourself and Family at Home: 2:19:03 mins

Dr. Ardis describes several health issues and concerns that are prevalent in our world and society. He offers ways in which the individual and family can fight back to take the appropriate action in consultation with their healthcare provider.

To limit the amount of information we provide in these newsletter and Substack articles; we suggest that you go the Time Marker provided below for that specific health concern and watch that section of the video to get the answers you seek and deserve.

We provide a list of those health concerns below showing the related Time Marker on the video to make it easier for you to find that topic of concern that Dr. Ardis talks about in a much more convincing and authoritative manner.

Those health concerns and video Time Markers from The Antidote are as follows:

Weaponizing Toxins and Pathogens Through Your Water Supply: 2:19:05 mins

They will continue to target and weaponize pathogens and toxins through your water supply.

They have been using Atrazine, Formaldehyde, Pharmaceuticals, PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls – a fluid used in many electrical components) and other dangerous contaminants in your water supply for decades to deliver poisons to you.

Atrazine

Test your water with a private laboratory to ensure that Atrazine is not in your drinking and cooking water supply. According to Dr. Bryan Ardis, if your give Atrazine to a male or mammal of any kind, Atrazine goes into the testicles of the male and converts the testicular cells of the male, human or mammal, into Oocytes (Ovary cells) and will feminize a male and turn that male into a female producing female hormones. It will impact the ovary cells in a female drinking Atrazine induced water to turn males during pregnancy into females for up to four generations.

How Do I Get A “Water Quality Report” for the Tap Water That We Consume Daily?

Water municipalities are required by law to produce annual and quarterly water quality reports for state and county residents. The report describes the sources and quality of municipal drinking water supply. It is prepared in accordance with state sanitary code and National Primary Drinking Water Regulations (NPDWR). NPDWR are legally enforceable primary standards and treatment techniques that apply to public water systems. Contact your county or local water municipality to obtain a free copy of the water quality report for your area so that you may become informed about what is in your tap water and the sources of your drinking water supply.



See: Contaminant Reduction List

There are simple things that you can do at home to protect your family.

Dr. Ardis recommends a reverse osmosis (RO) system to reduce much of the contaminants they are putting into your water at home.

We do not discourage but at the same time do not fully endorse reverse osmosis systems because they change the structure of the water through the ultraviolet radiation that is used to sterilize microbes that survive the RO process.



If you use a RO system you need to reconstitute your water before consumption. There are many ways of doing that.



Having your RO water sit in a copper container overnight works!



Adding two tablespoons/one ounce of food grade Hydrogen Peroxide per gallon of filtered water helps to remove snake venom DNA plasmids that are tiny enough to go through the water filtration process.



In addition, you need a NSF certified carbon blocked filter technology that will remove any remaining contaminants that the RO system did not address.

For more information, review:

Micron vs. Nanometer Water Contamination

One micron is 1/26,000 of an inch, approximately the size of a bacteria. Half a micron is 1/52,000 of an inch. One nanometer is one-billionth of a meter, which converts to 1/39,397,000,000 of an inch. It means that nanoparticles can easily travel through all water filtration systems, while bacteria are blocked by filters that have a pore size that is less than 1 micron.

For this reason, you need to take a supplement or use food grade Hydrogen Peroxide to nullify snake venom nanoparticles put into your drinking water supply regardless of the water filtration system you use. A NSF water filter from WaterMagi significantly reduces contaminants in your drinking water supply. Hydrogen Peroxide nullifies snake venom nanoparticles put into your drinking water supply.

Massive Effort Underway to Create Infertility in Males and Females and Miscarriages in Pregnant Women: 2:19:54 mins

It has been reported by many medical professionals and doctors around the world that women are losing their pregnancies after receiving CoVID-19 injection. Snake venom in the CoVID injections are causing infertility in men and women, and miscarriages in women.

Listen to the advice that Dr. Ardis provides in the video, The Antidote, at the 2:19:54 Time Marker for a full explanation of what tests and antidotes are available to help you address this important problem.

Dr. Ardis recommends that you have your doctor or medical professional order an L-Amino-Acid Oxidase (LAAO) test to see if the results come back positive or negative. If it comes back positive, it means that they have been using L-Amino-Acid Oxidase from snake venom to kill cells that maintain pregnancies.

If the LAAO test comes back positive, you must ask yourself how did L-Amino-Acid Oxidase get inside of your body to create a miscarriage?

There are two antidotes to L-Amino-Acid Oxidase:

Lyposomal or Microsomal EDTA, completely obliterates L-Amino-Acid Oxidase to allow future pregnancies to be maintained Zinc, an inhibitor of L-Amino-Acid Oxidase. Get a NSF certified water filter from WaterMagi.com to help reduce the presence and impact of Atrazine. See discussion above under subtitle, “Atrazine”.

Switch to an Alkaline Diet: 2:21:18 mins

L-Amino-Acid Oxidase venom protein in humans remain active in the body to kill cells that maintain pregnancies if your pH remains acidic between pH 5.5 to pH 7.5. This means that if you clean up your diet by taking Chlorophyll daily and eating Cruciferous Vegetables daily to raise your pH above 7.5, L-Amino-Acid Oxidase venom becomes inactivated.



The Myth of Alkaline Water

https://watermagi.com/blog/2021/08/20/the-myth-of-alkaline-water/

Difference Between Alkaline and Acid Water

https://watermagi.com/blog/2021/08/21/difference-between-alkaline-acidic-water/

Infrared Sauna Above 131° Fahrenheit Inactivates L-Amino-Acid-Oxidase Venom Protein in Humans: 2:21:41 mins

According to Dr. Ardis, If you use an infrared sauna and get the actual degrees to go up to or above 131° F, that also denaturalizes L-Amino-Acid Oxidase venom protein in humans allowing you to have a normal pregnancy.

Saunas and diet are massively beneficial in helping you to maintain your pregnancies by destroying L-Amino-Acid Oxidase venom protein in the human body.

Add EDTA and Zinc and you have a winning combination all from nature.

How to Deal with Blood Clots? 2:22:02 mins

There are many reports by medical doctors around the world, and a high percentage of patients after getting the CoVID-19 shots are developing blood clots. Elevated D-Dimer test is used by doctors to determine if you may have a blood clotting condition. Labcorp and Quest Diagnostics run these tests.

Medscape tells every doctor around the world that if their patient has elevated D-Dimers in their blood, which means that there is a potential that they have a blood clotting condition, they are required to test that patient for snake venom poisoning.

Blood Clots: US Department of Defense: 2:23:13 mins

If you have elevated D-Dimers or if you have symptoms of blood clots and you do not test positive for elevated D-Dimers, that doesn’t mean you don’t have blood clots.

The United States Department of Defense has created a self-assembling nanoparticle hydrogel that creates blood clots that are not broken down by your body’s plasmids nor does any pharmaceutical medication on the market breaks them down either.

Doppler Test Shows Blood Clot but Elevated D-Dimer Are Not Elevated: 2:23:40 mins

If have symptoms of blood clots and they do a Doppler test and see that you do have blood clots, that means that you have two synthetic snakes’ venoms that have been injected inside of you, which are:

Ecaring from the saw-scaled viper snake Textilis from the Eastern Brown snake in India

You can have your Ecarin and Textilis tested by medical professionals. These venoms were created under patent by the United States Department of Defense.

Texilis blocks Warfarin, Heparin, and Coumadin from breaking down blood clots.



Ecarin rapidly increases blood clots eight times faster than naturally occurring in the human body.

Ask Your Doctor for a D-Dimer Run, i.e., Blood Test: 2:24:38 mins

If that doctor says he or she doesn’t think you need to run that test, go to another medical professional for the test. If you can’t find a doctor who will run a D-Dimer test for you, go to any of these two labs and pay them to do it for you:

Labcorp Quest Diagnostics Or any recognized blood laboratory

Three Natural Supplements That Break Down Blood Clots in the Human Body: 2:25:25 mins

Three natural ways to break down clots are:

DGL Deglycyrrhizinated from Licorice root destroys all blood clotting effects of all snake venoms Nattokinase @ 7,000 Fibrin Units (FU) N-Acetyl L-Cysteine (NAC) @ 2,000 mg

FU stands for Fibrin Units, and is used for the enzyme, Nattokinase. The standard for Nattokinase manufacturing is a potency of 2,000 FU per capsule.

GLP1 Drugs for Weight Loss and Diabetes: 2:26:36 mins

Ozempic and Wegovy weight loss drugs are made by the same company. Ozempic and Wegovy published that their drugs cause side effects of thyroid cancer in your thyroid after using it for one year. Ozempic and Wegovy causes acute kidney failure, chronic kidney failure, acute liver failure, chronic liver failure, and in diabetics increases the speed of Diabetic retinopathy leading to blindness.

GILA Monster Snake Venom Used to Make Ozempic and Wegovy Weight Loss Drugs: 2:27:24 mins

Ozempic and Wegovy are made from the venom of the Gila Monster snake (Heloderma suspectum) from the Southwestern deserts of America.

CNN published that people taking these drugs are developing paralyzed stomachs, causing paralytic, and cyclic vomiting for 1½ years to two years after they stop taking the drug.

The venom of that creature does not let your stomach empty.

Every venom introduced into your body by an injection or animal stays in your body for ten years unless you release it, break it apart, and detox it by using methods discussed in these articles.

Weaponizing Biology to Produce Snake Venom Payloads and Transferring Synthesized Venoms to Others Through Shedding: 2:28:42 mins

Dr. Ardis wants to help people remove the confusion from the symptoms that readers, listeners, and CoVID victims all over the world have been experiencing and dealing with over the past five years, especially since the pandemic started on January 12, 2020 when the first person died of coronavirus in Wuhan, China.

People who were vaccinated are shedding synthesized DNA snake venom Spike Protein plasmids as well as weaponized self-assembling nano-particles onto people who were not vaccinated, including spouses, coworkers, children, friends, grandma, grandpa, family members, basically anyone who came into contact with them, inhale sneeze, cough, cold or exchange bodily fluids with them, especially in sexual intercourse, kisses to spouse, breast milk to babies and through kissing of babies.

It has been reported all over the world that the unvaccinated start to have CoVID-like symptoms even though they were not vaccinated. This is largely due to shedding, but environmental factors, such as Chemtrails, food, air and water that contain deadly contaminants can also play a role.

Bacteria, yeast, and fungus, as in candida, are contagious. We share these toxins and pathogens with anyone we meet.

The more sugar you eat, you produce more of these venom-based snake venom bacteria and transfer them to others.

With the phenomena of shedding taking place on a global level, everyone, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, needs to take precaution by detoxing from the biological weapons that have been surreptitiously and wittedly inserted into our bodies without our knowledge, consent, or awareness through the air (Chemtrails), water (snake venom microscopic DNA plasmids), food (various techniques used in plants and animals), shedding (the transfer of DNA pathogens and nanoparticles) and the CoVID shot. Nobody escapes!

How Did They Do This? 2:29:15 mins

They are taking Spike Protein genes inside of DNA plasmids and inject or transfer them inside your body through the CoVID-19 shots and/or shedding. Bacteria, yeast and fungus in your body draws-in and absorbs the DNA plasmids into the cells of your body, with the synthesized snake venom Spike Protein in it. The Spike Protein promoter gene sends a signal, through the mRNA messenger technology, to start manufacturing synthesized snake venoms of up to thirty-six dispatched payloads of venoms that are found on land, in the oceans and seas worldwide without stopping!

This is how they do it!

See: Ana Maria Mihalcea’s Point of View for full discussion.

: Edward-Anthony: Shields.

Written by: Edward-Anthony: Shields: CPA, MBA, SAG-AFTRA Member

Former staff member of The World Bank, IFC, PwC & JPMorgan Chase

Alumni of Columbia University, Brooklyn College, UCLA, PwC

Memberships: AICPA, ISAR, NCGR, ARE



