Dr. Rima Laibow spearheads PreventGenocide2030.org, a selfless, coordinated effort to get the UNITED STATES, INC. out of the United Nations (UN). Her team of dedicated experts and lawyer demands that our Congressional leaders in Washington, District of Columbia support Disengaging Entirely From The United Nations Debacle Act of 2023: H.R.6645 - DEFUND Act of 2023 and S.3428 - DEFUND Act of 2023.

With little or no support from major corporate interests and donors, Dr. Laibow and her team of dedicated volunteers and activists have taken up the challenge of exposing massive fraud and cover up for what truly is: fraud, deception and evil projected against We the people.

The grand plan is to use modern scientific theory, application, and methods developed in the fields of microbiology and medicine to depopulate the world through a “soft kill.”

The era of Mercantilism is over that judged the wealth of nations through gold acquisition, population growth, and international trade. Free trade and democracy, as an organizing institution, have taken its place. With the introduction of low-cost energy and technology, quantum profits can be made using trans-humans instead of people, giving rise to a massive genocidal plan to depopulate the Earth. They have successfully undertaken such plans in the past. They believe that they can do it again.

This well thought out genocidal plan has been in the making for centuries.

It has manifested and has come to fruition in ways that we never thought possible on the cusp of a changing Age.

The plan is to depopulate the Earth to bring in a new social order through transhumanism, robotics, and artificial intelligence to achieve Totalitarianism of the remaining human population though direct implants that manipulate and influence people’s cell tissue, body fluids, blood, emotions, thoughts, and mind through microbiology.

In this new social and political climate, property rights would be reserved and given only to the wealthy and politically connected while those of less social means would be forced to access essential goods and services, as tenants and subscribers (users equal usury), through digital periodic payment and subscriptions that can be modified, changed, terminated, or cancelled at any time. Ownership denied!

A new form of electronic socialism and class warfare have come into existence.

In this regard, Dr. Laibow and her team’s work becomes critically important to put mankind back onto the path of self-discovery, bodily autonomy, property ownership, human rights, and freedom of speech in dismantling the tightening Orwellian grip, chains, and curse that surrounds and binds us all.

According to Dr. Laibow and her Attorney at Law, Mr. Ralph Fucetola, J.D., 1971 - 2006:

“Disengaging Entirely from the United Nations Debacle Act of 2023”

The United Nations4 Threatens U.S. Rights and Sovereignty.”

Your Oath of Office to support and defend the Constitution requires you to co-sponsor and vote for “Disengaging Entirely from the United Nations Debacle Act of 2023” (HR.6645 / S.3428).

Is the U.N. Charter a Treaty Binding the United States of America?

http://www.opensourcetruth.com/is-the-un-charter-a-treaty-binding-the-united-states-of-america/

The Bills currently before Congress (“Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act of 2023” (HR:6645 / S:3428) end our fraudulent entanglement with the U.N. Voting to end that entanglement will absolve you from legal responsibility for the continued fraud against the United States and the Constitution. - Dr. Rima Laibow

According to Dr. Laibow, continued US membership in the United Nations is intolerable because:

The US Constitution and UN’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights are mutually incompatible. Either our rights are ‘inalienable’ or they can be granted and withdrawn by the United Nations.

September 23, 2024 adoption of Pact for the Future by the UN General Assembly, UN governance prevails, terminating our ability to hold our rights to be ‘inalienable’ and eviscerating our national sovereignty, freedom of speech, movement, and personal bodily autonomy.

Your congressional immunity may be insufficient to protect you from RICO and other criminal charges if you fail to act to end the on-going U.N. membership fraud which has been worked upon the people of the US since 1945 when the signing of the UN Charter was misrepresented to the Senate as the ratification of a ‘treaty.’ 5

Treaty obligations can only be entered into between sovereign states. The UN is merely a corporate body or private club of countries, not a sovereign state.

The U.S. has no treaty or lawful obligation requiring it to adopt any UN policy.

U.N. policies serve globalist aspirations, interests, and agenda. They are antithetical to U.S. stability and wellbeing; the World Health Organization’s (WHO) disastrous CoVID-19 policies and ‘Pandemic Treaty’ present clear examples.

The UN’s self-authorized, ever-expanding, unregulated authority and intrusive social reorganization threatens the fabric of life in the United States and global community. Compliance with U.N. programs e.g., Agenda 2030, One Health, Comprehensive Sexuality Education, Digital Vaccine Passport, 15 Minute Cities, etc.) is based upon the presumption of treaty obligation to an organization with which no treaty exist.

All laws, regulations, policies, and agencies implementing any U.N. program must be reviewed, reversed and/or revoked immediately following the passage of HR:6645 / S:3428. All participation, past, present, or future, in the UN, Et.al..., violates the people’s constitutional rights, property, and protections.

Support PreventGenocide2030.org. Let Your Voice Be Heard: Call 202-224-3121 to be connected to your Members of Congress to Demand Passage of This Crucial Act. Tell Congress to Pass The “Disengaging Entirely From The United Nations

Debacle Act of 2025 (HR:1498 / S:66).

Your support and individual action brings us one step closer to achieving the change we want in our society.

