Edgar Cayce

In 1936 a unique contribution was made to earth change predictions; it came through a dream of Edgar Cayce. On a train returning to Virginia Beach from Detroit, Cayce dreamed about being born again in the future. This dream came at an important point in Edgar Cayce’s life. He was deeply discouraged about his own work, having lost the Cayce Hospital in the Depression and having spent the night in jail in Detroit on the charge of practicing medicine without a license. The dream is recorded as part of the following reading.

Reading 294-185 - June 30, 1936

“I had been reborn again in 2100 A.D. in Nebraska. The sea apparently covered all of the western part of the country, as the city where I lived was on the coast. The family name was a strange one. At an early age as a child I declared myself to be Edgar Cayce who had lived 200 years before.

Scientists, men with long beards, little hair, and thick glasses, were called in to observe me. They decided to visit the places where I said I had been born, lived and worked, in Kentucky, Alabama, New York, Michigan, and Virginia. Taking me with them the group of scientists visited these places in a long, cigar shaped, metal flying ship which moved at high speed.

Water covered part of Alabama. Norfolk, Virginia had become an immense seaport. New York had been destroyed either by war or an earthquake and was being rebuilt. Industries were scattered over the countryside. Most of the houses were of glass.

Many records of my work as Edgar Cayce were discovered and collected. The group returned to Nebraska taking the records with them to study.”

A reading was taken to interpret the dream. It said the dream had come to encourage Cayce about his work. However, the dream suggests other reasons as well.

Reading 294-185 - June 30, 1936

“This then is the interpretation. As has been given, ‘Fear not’. Keep the faith; for those that be with thee are greater than those that would hinder. Though the very heavens fall, though the earth shall be changed, though the heavens shall pass, the promises in Him are sure and will stand - as in that day - as the proof of thy activity in the lives and hearts of those of thy fellow man...

That is the interpretation. That the periods from the material angle as visioned are to come to pass matters not to the soul, but do thy duty today! Tomorrow will care for itself.

These changes in the earth will come to pass, for the time and time and half times are at an end, and there begin those periods for the readjustments. For how hath He given? “The righteous shall inherit the earth.”

Hast thou, my breathen, a heritage in the earth?”

Reading 3976-15, January 19, 1934

Q-1. “What are the world changes to come this year physically?”

A-1. “The earth will be broken up in many places. The early portion will see a change in the physical aspect of the west coast of America. There will be open waters appear in the northern portions of Greenland. There will be new lands seen off the Caribbean Sea, and dry land will appear. There will be the falling away of India of much of the material suffering that has been brought on a troubled people. There will be the reduction of one risen to power in Central Europe to naught. The young king son will soon reign. In America in the political forces we see a re-stabilization of the powers of the people in their own hands, a breaking up of the rings, the cliques in many places. South America shall be shaken from the uppermost portion of the end, and in the Antarctic off of Tierra Del Fuego land, a strait with rushing waters.”

Tierra del Fuego is an archipelago off the southernmost tip of the South American mainland, across the Strait of Magellan politically divided between Argentina and Chile.

This reading suggests that the problem of poverty in India will be solved, that Central Europe will undergo major transformation, Americans will take back their country to become one again when rings and cliques are broken up.

Reading 3976-15 - January 19, 1934

“As to the changes physical again: The earth will be broken up in the western portion of America. The greater portion of Japan must go into the sea. The upper portion of Europe will be changed as in the twinkling of an eye. Land will appear off the east coast of America (Atlantis Rising). There will be upheavals in the Arctic and in the Antarctic that will make for the eruption of volcanoes in the Torrid areas, and there will be the shifting then of the poles - so that where there has been those of the frigid or the semi-tropical will become the more tropical, and moss and fern will grow. And these will begin in those period in ‘58 and ‘98, when these will be proclaimed as the period when His light will be seen again in the clouds.”

This reading suggests that the western portion of America will be broken up. That parts of Japan will go into the sea. Europe will change. Pole shift will make semi-Tropical regions, Tropical again. Does ‘58 and ‘98 refer to 1958 and 1998 or 2058 and 2098? The dates are not clear.

Reading 311-8, April 9, 1932

Q-14. “Will there be any physical changes in the earth’s surface in North America? If so, what sections will be affected and how?”

A-14. “All over the country we will find many physical changes of minor or greater degree. The greater change, as we will find, in America, will be the North Atlantic seaboard. Watch New York! Connecticut, and the like.”

This reading suggest that the east coast of America will undergo profound and rapid transformation. Watch New York!

Edgar Cayce Organizations

Association for Research and Enlightenment, Inc.

215 67th Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

United States

Phone: (757) 428-3588 • (800) 333-4499

Website: https://edgarcayce.org

A.R.E. of New York Edgar Cayce Community

Phone: 212-691-7690 Email: info@edgarcaycenyc.org

Website: https://edgarcaycenyc.org

: Edward-Anthony: Shields.

Written by: Edward-Anthony: Shields: CPA, MBA, SAG-AFTRA Member

Former staff member of The World Bank, IFC, PwC & JPMorgan Chase

Alumni of Columbia University, Brooklyn College, UCLA, PwC

Memberships: AICPA, ISAR, NCGR, ARE



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Master Astrologer in the Western and Jyotish/Vedic Traditions Nestled in the Edgar Cayce Approach!

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