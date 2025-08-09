Recently formed pyramid, capstone management hierarchy and superstructure that controls, directs, overrides, and manages union affairs, benefits and working conditions without regard to the actual needs, requirements, condition and position of its guild members.

IMPACT OF OUTSIDE INFLUENCE SUCH AS THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM (WEF)

Persistent and persuasive outside foreign influence, such as World Economic Forum (WEF) overpaid young professional candidate placement program backed and supported by Washington oriented partisan political influence that have taken over and infected and afflicted the leading themes, values and operating structure, procedures and objectives of SAG-AFTRA guild that are diametrically opposed to the union's founding principles, strength, purpose, tradition and long-term goals and objectives.

SAG-AFTRA GUILD IN DESPERATE NEED OF POLITICAL RESTRUCTURING & REFORM

The political structure of the union is in desperate need of reform through reorganization and restructuring, including financial restructuring, if it is going to achieve a holistic member focused guild and not an “agenda values driven” union that is open and subject to external influence, manipulation, and interference. The present political structure of the guild is “agenda and values” focused and driven, not member oriented or supported.

IDEALS & ROLE IN QUESTION

SCHISM EXIST BETWEEN MEMBERS & UNION’S IDEALS, REQUIREMENTS & NEEDS

A great schism exists between the ideals, requirements and needs of union members as compared to the ideals, values, and agenda that the political superstructure of the union champions and pushes with great force to accomplish in contemporary times. In this regard, the guild’s membership is just an instrument and facility that is used by union leadership to circumvent, manipulate, and/or direct union members toward a particular goal, value system, social condition and/or medical or politically oriented agenda, one that is often motivated by external foreign interests, ideals, values and agenda, that the superstructure of union’s unjustified upper management super layer have been influenced to undertake or achieve for hidden stakeholder interests and reasons that are not disclosed or discussed in advance with guild union members. This is corruption at the highest level, and it is important that union members become aware that it exists, thriving and doing well in the current state-of-affairs and environment.

BOARD DECISION MAKING

IF IT’S A GOOD RESOLUTION, TRASH IT

Union members publicly report that approved convention delegate resolutions tabled at the convention, which was interrupted and cancelled in 2023, concerning critical union issues that affect members during the pandemic, and at no other time, that were not favorable to senior management stated goals and narrative were blocked, deleted, and removed via recommendations received from SAG-AFTRA Legal Department.

ELECTION FRAUD, PROBLEMS & IRREGULARITIES

ARCHAIC & INEPT POLITICAL STRUCTURE FEEDS CORRUPTION

The union’s political party system, that nurses, envelopes and culturalized all affairs and activities of the SAG-AFTRA union, cripples the function and ability of the union to perform effectively in its quest to achieve broad based member supported and oriented goals and objectives. The present political system needs to be changed and abolished to give way to a more democratic political order, state-of-affairs, and procedure to allow for robust and informative debates to take place amongst candidates running for top offices of national president, national secretary-treasurer, local president and vice president positions during the election cycles and processes. Debate was blatantly denied and disallowed in 2023 SAG-AFTRA elections and political process, which served to co-opt, influence, and direct the outcome of elections towards a finance based and outside influenced direction rather than one based on internal accomplishments, experience, qualification, or merit.

BY THEIR FRUITS, YOU SHALL KNOW THEM

All state local boards, national board and national officer positions should not be affiliated with any party or member running for higher offices of national president, state president or vice president positions. This simple change in operating procedure would change the political structure, environment, and attitude of those running for leadership positions of SAG-AFTRA union to allow for the best and most qualified candidates to emerge to deliver the stellar and outstanding performance that is required to run a politically visible and prestigious national union organization that guild members deserve and expect. Anything short of this political restructuring will lead to corruption, divisiveness, confusion, and obfuscation within the union and membership as well.

ELECTION FRAUD UNDER INVESTIGATION

We are aware of election fraud in the 2023 SAG-AFTRA elections that regulatory bodies failed to address. The leading candidates of the affected parties need to call upon the Postmaster General in Washington, DC to provide evidence and ascertain that they do not have emails or other evidence in their possession that instructs Postmasters, in every state across the country that delivered ballots to SAG-AFTRA offices working with and in association with Integrity Voting System, to trash, mutilate or destroy ballots that arrived on time before the established voting cutoff date and time. This action by leaders of the political parties will provide assurance that SAG-AFTRA elections were conducted in a fair and honest manner in line with established SAG-AFTRA election rules and regulations, as well as to point out where fraud, obfuscation, or criminal activities may exist.

MAIL-IN VS ELECTRONIC BALLOTS

INTEGRITY FIRST

The Academy Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards and most election processes in the film, television, radio, and entertainment industry use online electronic voting procedures over mail-in ballots. Mail-in ballots are less secure and are known to be subjected to election fraud, manipulation, errors, omission, and confusion. It is not clear why the SAG-AFTRA board members voted to permit the continued use of mail-in ballots over digital on-line efficacy at a time when better, more secure alternatives are available that better assure the honesty, integrity, and accuracy of the election process, procedures, and outcomes.

POST MARKED VS DATE AND TIME OF ARRIVAL

CRYSTAL CLEAR VOTING PROCEDURES ARE NOT FOLLOWED

Using the date and time when ballots should arrive at SAG-AFTRA offices as the cutoff date and time for determining late ballots, instead of using the date stamp made on mailed-in ballots stamped by the Post Office before midnight opens the election process to fraud, corruption and manipulation as there is no precise cutoff date and time when mailed-in ballots can definitively be determined to have “arrived” or be within or outside of agreed and prescribed election rules, procedures, processes, and regulations. We have seen where the voting vendor hired to manage and secure the voting process (Integrity Voting Systems: private election management service) to ensure honesty and integrity of the election process refused to collect mailed-in ballots from the Post Office that arrived on time at that particular Post Office and took the extraordinary step of writing to the Post Office Supervisor giving clear written evidential instructions to trash and destroy those ballots that came in before the cutoff date but were not picked-up or collected by SAG-AFTRA election team.



In this regard, election rules are blatantly changed and violated to disqualify mailed-in ballots that arrived after SAG-AFTRA election team made the last pick up instead of honoring the cutoff date and time for which ballots should arrive at SAG-AFTA offices. It means that unions members who invariably mail their ballots near ballot deadline run the risk of not having their ballots counted even through the ballots arrived two to three days at the Post Office for collection before SAG-AFTRA stipulated cutoff date and time.

We are putting the United States Post Office in Washington, DC on notice to enforce their regulations to not have this happen in SAG-AFTRA 2025 Elections by not accepting emails, or other written instructions from SAG-AFTRA election team to trash ballots received by the Post Office. All ballots received by the Post Office must be picked up by SAG-AFTRA election team. Violation of United States Post Office regulations is a criminal offense.

APATHY

A GROWING PROBLEM IN THE UNION

Published election data indicates that up 77% of SAG-AFTRA union membership (approximately 123,200 union members of an estimated 160,000 membership) do not vote or participate in SAG-AFTRA elections suggesting apathy and lack of engagement amongst and within union membership. Disengaged union members not participating in elections are growing in each election cycle due to lack of knowledge of the issues confronting the union, actions and choices that are available, and the union membership not being given an open and meaningful way to participate in election processes and discussions. This problem is inherent in the democratic process, which can have a major impact on the outcome of an election and party voted into office based upon whether apathy works in favor of that party’s stated goals, position, and interests or whether apathy works against them.



Highly financed and funded SAG-AFTRA candidates, groups, and political parties need apathy to narrow the sphere of influence amongst union membership. Full membership participation supports a level playing allowing qualified candidates to rise to the top to make their cases to challenge, influence, and direct union long term goals and objectives.

COMPENSATION PACKAGES OUT OF LINE WITH PERFORMANCE

COMPENSATION IMBALANCE THAT UNDERMINES UNION COHESION, UNITY, TRUST & STABILITY

Strike funds that serve to secure and protect executive, management and staff compensation during times of strike and work stoppages without appropriate cost cutting and cost sharing agreements in place vis-à-vis the union's affected membership. This out dated practice gives a free ride to SAG-AFTRA staff at a time when union members are carrying the pressure and brunt of the cost of short or prolonged strikes. Board consideration and approval of an across the board 20% reduction of SAG-AFTRA administrative staff, and negotiating team, salaries during strikes would serve to incentivize SAG-AFTRA staff to manage affairs to avoid strikes and negotiate with a sense of urgency during strikes to speedily meet union demands and requirements for settlement.

COMPENSATION PACKAGES THAT SIGNAL CORRUPTION

Compensation packages that promote corruption over performance, where no compensatory criteria are set, monitored, evaluated, enforced or annulled by SAG-AFTRA bloated and oversized governing board members over the course and duration of executive staff compensation contract terms and conditions. It's a free ride with supra-normal remuneration, gains, and profits for all, a classic case and sign of ineptitude, negligence, and corruption.

NON-QUALIFIED INDIVIDUALS HOLDING TOP POSITIONS IN EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT

It has been reported that some executive staff members on the management team do not have the necessary qualifications, skills, and experience that you would normally expect for people in these high-level positions. The lack of transparency in decision making lowers members’ expectations and morale to back and support union decisions on critical matters that affect them.

INCOME GENERATION

CAT-FISHING: FEEDING OFF THE BOTTOM OF THE STREAM WHILE MASSIVELY GROWING THE BASE ON TOP

Growing SAG-AFTRA revenues through grossly expanded membership recruitment drives on a continuous, and an industrial scale, in lieu of tried, tested and proven income generating capacities by growing membership incomes, that include contract wages, residuals, long-term income stream agreements, and other sources of sustainable membership income generating capacities and capabilities, are needed at this time. This is a matter for board consideration and decision making provided board members are given the proper revenue financial information, classifications and break downs for consideration.

EXPAND THE BASE, CUT THE EARNINGS FORMULA FOR GROWTH, STABILITY & PROSPERITY

The need for SAG-AFTRA reorganization and structural changes within SAG-AFTRA operating environment to achieve the desired outcome of maximum revenue stream potential that is directly linked, tied and related to membership gross production earnings and compensation instead of scraping from the bottom of the barrel through unnecessary expanded membership drives accumulating to 160,000 union members in 2022-2023, resulting in 13% working and employed union members within the entertainment industry, as compared to 87% "status" dues paying union members who can't find jobs in the field or are not fully engaged or employed in the entertainment industry during the fiscal year as their main source of income.

FINANCIAL MISMANAGEMENT & INCOMPETENCE

GROSS FINANCIAL MISMANAGEMENT GOES UNDETECTED & UNNOTICED

Financial mismanagement that spells incompetence, malfeasance, and malfunction exist at every organizational level within SAG-AFTRA union.

RUNAWAY BUDGETARY EXPENDITURES IN TIMES OF UNCERTAINTY, FINANCIAL HARDSHIP & STRESS

Budgetary overspending in times of financial crisis and stress when there is no need or justification for such significant extraordinary new furniture outlays that range in the millions of dollars that compromise the financial integrity, strength, and stability of the long-term viability, performance, and financial position of SAG-AFTRA financial structure, operations, and service of future debt obligations. Current management decisions are driving the union towards bankruptcy. Cost cutting measures, increased efficiency, and productivity are required to ensure the financial strength and stability of the union.

ROTATING DOOR POLICY OPENS THE DOOR TO PAYBACK, NEGLIGENCE & CORRUPTION

No three-to-five years non-compete, conflict of interest agreements are in place for any senior executive staff or officer of the union to prevent, suppress, block and discourage the prevalent and common practice of SAG-AFTRA union executives and management staff leaving SAG-AFTRA union to take lucrative, high paying positions with predatory, competing Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) studios and industry producing organizations.

REAL ESTATE MISMANAGEMENT

REAL ESTATE GONE AMUCK, BUT WHO IS TO BLAME?

Real estate purchase and mismanagement that are out-of-line with established market norms, condition, needs and expectations that result in poor decision making, significant unrealized losses when compared to current market data, and mismanagement.

KICKING OFF RETIRED SENIORS TO BALANCE THE MEDICAL HEALTH PLAN

ELEVEN THOUSAND SENIORS KICKED OFF THEIR HEALTH PLAN TO BALANCE THE HEALTH FUND, BUT WILL THEY NEED MORE?

Approximately 11,000 retired SAG-AFTRA seniors were kicked off their SAF-AFTRA medical health plan at the heights of the global pandemic in the summer of 2021 . Will the union need more? Could you be next when you retire? Pension and health plans are sacred and should be managed and treated that way.

WHEN YOU’RE OLD, YOU MUST GO! ONLY THE YOUNG SURVIVES AND ARE IMPORTANT IN SAG-AFTRA UNION RETIREMENT, HEALTH & PENSION AFFAIRS

Kicking 8,000 to 11,000 retired union seniors from off their SAG-AFTRA medical health plan at the heights of the coronavirus pandemic in late 2021, when they needed it most, when sufficient SAG-AFTRA health plan trustees crossed the known, visible and well established 20-20 voting line, that exists between the union and studio management for decision-making purposes, to give their unflinching support and votes to AMPTP management team to make this all happen. The union refuses to identify trustees who crossed the line to make this happen.

IMPACT OF BEING KICKED OFF MEDICAL HEALTH PLAN

Some retired SAG-AFTRA members died within months after being kicked off their medical health plans because they could no longer afford needed care, but nobody's talking about this tragedy that no retired, lifelong serving SAG-AFTRA senior union member should experience, tolerate, or endure. Hollywood and the entertainment industry are glamorous to the outside world but not to union members having these experiences.

LACK OF TRANSPARENCY ON CRITICAL ISSUES & MATTERS

SECRECY IN HIGH PLACES

SAG-AFTRA rules and procedures prevent union members from knowing which SAG-AFTRA health plan trustees joined forces with AMPTP to vote for the removal of retired SAG-AFTRA seniors from their long standing and desperately needed medical coverage at the heights of the coronavirus pandemic. This policy must change.

INSENSITIVITY TO ISSUES EVOKING EMOTIONS

DON’T ASK, WE DON’T SEE, WE WON’T TELL

The people running the union are considered by some to be cold and insensitive. They shut down any public display of pain, regret, anger, disappointment, emotions or comments in public forums, social media platforms, and Zoom meetings that have to do with how union members feel about safety, bodily autonomy, and other important union issues. If these and other important union issues are openly and properly discussed and addressed, the lines of communication between staff and union members would be clear, free flowing, and unobstructed.

VACCINE RELATED ISSUES

HOW MANY SAG-AFTRA MEMBERS DIED AFTER TAKING THE VACCINE?

If you write to or ask SAG-AFTRA management executive staff in a Zoom call or public forum ‘How many SAG-AFTRA union members died after taking the vaccine’, they will not tell you or answer that question. They punt, don’t respond, shut down the question or tell you things that don’t make sense regarding their inability to gather and assess that data, statistics, and information. Union members need to know how many SAG-AFTRA union members were injured and died immediately or soon after taking the corporately mandated vaccine.

DISCRIMINATION ALLOWED IN THE LATIN AMERICAN COMMUNITY

TELEMUNDO: LATINS CAN WAIT. THEIR SOCIAL AND ECONOMIC LIVES DON’T MATTER THAT MUCH TO US!

Telemundo is allowed under SAG-AFTRA union rules and negotiated contracts to pay hard working, faithful, diligent, afraid-to-complain Latin American actors $208 per day for being on set for principal work, which is 20% or 1/5 of what a regular SAG-AFTRA actor earns for a day’s work as a principal actor (currently about $2,080 per day), but that is okay! By 2030 when United Nations Sustainable Development objectives and goals are fully enacted and achieved, we will try to get them up to 2/5 of what a regular actor makes today. Does this make sense in a country that honors, protects, and champions Equal Pay for Equal Work?

LACK OF CELEBRITY INVOLVEMENT IN UNION AFFAIRS, ISSUES & PROBLEMS

MY HANDS ARE TOO SHORT TO PULL YOU UP

A need and campaign for high profile, high income, millionaire, and billionaire celebrity union members to play a more active, visible, financially contributory and important role during times of SAG-AFTRA work stoppage strikes and union contract negotiations to bring the strength of the union at full force to better serve and achieve expected unions contract proposals, requirements, and expectations. The absence of celebrity actors at strike rallies is blinding.

BROTHER, CAN YOU SPARE A DIME?

SAG-AFTRA not living up to its glamor image, expectation, and working conditions on 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike picket lines throughout the country that must be in harmony and consistent with expected traditional working conditions established on set by the union with respect to providing food, beverage, and transportation for under served and needy blue collar union members that earn less than $26,000 per year who are not socially or economically equipped or able to bear these extraordinary burdensome out-of-pocket costs and expenses during times of limited or prolonged work stoppages and strikes that create and sustain severe economic hardship on disadvantaged low income earning due paying union members. The financially weak within the union membership is carrying the full cost and burden of the strong, powerful, overweight, prized, and bloated. An adjustment needs to be made.

HOUSED NEXT DOOR IN HIGH PRICED $1,000+ PER NIGHT FIVE STAR LUXURY BEACH HOTELS OR NESTLED SAFELY AWAY IN ADJACENT CELEBRITY BLUE ROOF MANSIONS IS FAR BETTER THAN PHYSICALLY BEING IN LAHAINA, MAUI, HAWAII IN TIMES OF STRESS, FOREST FIRES OF UNKNOWN ORIGINS DELIVERING BRUTAL & DEVASTATING DEATHS & DESTRUCTION

High profile celebrity service, contribution, participation, social payback, and financial contributions are lacking and publicly non-existent during times of SAG-AFTRA union strikes, trying times, hardship, and negotiations. This must change!

Edward A. Shields, CPA, MBA

EASAdvisory.com

New York, New York

August 8, 2025

: Edward-Anthony: Shields.

Written by: Edward-Anthony: Shields: CPA, MBA, SAG-AFTRA Member

Former staff member of The World Bank, IFC, PwC & JPMorgan Chase

Alumni of Columbia University, Brooklyn College, UCLA, PwC

Memberships: AICPA, ISAR, NCGR, ARE



