The Great Regret

A country cannot be great if it has no money. Fiat currency is not money that will require reset.

Greatness based on talk, force, or might is not greatness at all. Greatness is based on your ability to serve others, provide for your people, and contribute to the peace, security, and stability of the world.

America was never great because it never achieved the promise of its dreams to become socially and economically self-sustainable, outside of the contribution, charity, goodwill, and loans of others. America was always in debt from the time of its birth and inception until its 250 anniversary… continuing beyond. America was born in debt. How can you be great if you have no wealth? Wealth starts with gold.

You must be great first before you can be great again. There is no such thing as Make America Great Again, or America the Great! That title has not been earned, given or received. That goal and dream could have been achieved, but leaders of the past failed to deliver on those promises due to pressure and sabotage from outside foreign forces operating within, combined with ignorance of the people that could, by itself, have been sufficient to allow greatness to happen.

The population is kept in a state of darkness, confusion, miseducation, deceit, lies, distraction, occupation and madness through ongoing, manipulative, psychological operations in all spheres and functions of public life and activity. Truth is nowhere to be found amongst the American people. Then how can you progress, mature, and evolve towards greatness? How can you achieve greatness, building upon a castle of deception, manipulation and lies? Secrecy serves the controllers. It does not serve the people.

Start where you are. That is always the best place to start.

America has always been a poor country. Pay your debt. All $39 trillion of it. Pass it not onto other states and countries. The burden is too great for them to bear.

Corporate profits are not money. It does nothing for the Treasury or the people, only foreign shareholders.

The greatness of America lies in the peace, cooperation, unification, and prosperity of North and South America, and the Caribbean region operating holistically as one. Anything short of that is babble and in vain. You cannot become great by yourself as a nation, outside of the region and Hemisphere in which you have your domain. Nonsense! All for one, and one for all. That has always been the way.

You can only achieve greatness through moral order to not prosecute, demoralize, infiltrate, sabotage, undermine, and destabilize countries in your region and the world through sale of assets, debt, and corruption. No empire has ever achieved greatness using immoral, innate, senseless tactics and methods. It motivates their enemies to bring them down. There is justice in the universe. Truth shall always prevail.

Wake up! Greatness stands at your door, but you are afraid to see or accept it.

Overcoming fear requires dealing with your past and examining the present state of affairs in a honest, brutal, and truthful manner. What is there to fear but fear itself.

Let the discussion begin. Let the Constitutional Convention unfold. Block it not. It is the only way to move forward. Release the states from their imprisonment of Marshall law. Transform their residents into legitimate citizens. The union of the states serve its citizenry. The corporation serves outside foreign investors. Bring it to an end. It is after all, financially bankrupt.

America does to the world what controlling interests have done to America for the past 250 years. In other words, American has been raped and it in turn rapes others.

Look within. Your greatness lies there! You do not have to go far to find or achieve Greatness.

References:

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: Edward-Anthony: Shields.

Written by: Edward-Anthony: Shields: CPA, MBA, SAG-AFTRA Member

Former staff member of The World Bank, IFC, PwC & JPMorgan Chase

Alumni of Columbia University, Brooklyn College, UCLA, PwC

Memberships: AICPA, ISAR, NCGR, ARE



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