"You Shall Own Nothing and You Shall Be Happy.” - Klaus Schwab, former founder & president of the United Nations backed and heavily supported, World Economic Forum (WEF), Davos, Switzerland!

If you don’t stand up, resist, and fight back, someone will fill your absence, namely the state and the corporation!

CHANGE THE UNION BEFORE IT CHANGES YOU - FOREVER!

Take back your union. Demand a new constitution that has been gutted since the SAG-AFTRA merger occurred in 2012. Vote in a new all-volunteer board. Fire and get rid of self-serving, deadwood executive staff who are overcompensated, selling out SAG-AFTRA members in sweetheart deals over the past 11 years since SAG-AFTRA merged in 2012. The embedded, ruling executive staff who advices the board are making over the top exorbitant salaries of $500,000 to $1 million per year with automatic, board approved, 7% - 8% salary increases annually, while a host of honest and hard working SAG-AFTRA dues paying members can't find work in the industry, can't pay their rents, and mortgages, have no medical coverage, and grossly inadequate underfunded pension plan. SAG-AFTRA executive staff are set for life, while loyal and dedicated grass-root union members who fund their remuneration through the union dues are financially strapped and doomed for life!

Vote for the underdog and alternative union members that you can trust. We got your back! New day! New SAG-AFTRA union. New life is coming to you in September 2025, no more than four to five weeks away!

Working together with vision, strength, determination, courage and harmony, we can create a new platform for change!

Don't follow well-oiled, glamorous looking, well-funded, WEF-United Nations, World Health Organization, International Labor Organization (ILO) global treaty piper, embedded executive establishment. Put in new leadership at the executive and board levels that you can trust. You deserve it. Start anew! Vote, vote, vote!

A CALL TO VOTE?

Avoid the union's divide-and-rule party system like the plague! Act today! Don't delay. Vote! Vote early so that your vote can be counted. Don’t trust the present system. It needs reform.

All major unions and organizations in the United States have been co-opted and taken over by World Economic Forum (WEF), International Labor Organization-United Nations influence and control promoting a New World Order and globalist agenda. Unfortunately, SAG-AFTRA is caught up within the web of these multilateral, corporately structured organizations . This did not happen overnight, it took many years of planning and execution, but we can make a difference by bringing about change. Take back your union or lose it forever. Take back your union before it is too late. What you do for yourself, you do for all. Take back your union through active participation and by voting early.

The divisive party system within SAG-AFTRA political organizational structure serves to herd and corral unsuspecting and ill-informed voting union members toward a particular direction, group, value system, and agenda. The party system highlights and promotes systemic corruption that undermines the basic fabric and integrity of members' rights, privileges, compensation, working hours and conditions, healthcare, pension, enhancement of creative talent, stunt man/woman, technicians, operators and performers promotion, growth, development, earnings, and ability.

The time for action is now! The time for change is immediate and must not be delayed. We are in an existential crisis, a "do or die" moment in this battle for economic justice and survival to heal years of trauma, wound, hurt and neglect.

Your vote matters. It matters absolutely!

Make that change in your union leadership today and reap the benefits and sense of wellbeing in September 2025.

Edward A. Shields, CPA, MBA

EASAdvisory.com

New York, New York

August 8, 2025

Learn more:

https://BigPicutureUnionNews.com

https://www.facebook.com/BigPictureUnionNews/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/bigpictureunionnews

https://rumble.com/v3fdja0-sag-aftra-mismanagement-malfeasance-foreign-interference-and-corruption.html

https://rumble.com/v3auia2-if-you-cant-beat-them-ride-them.html

: Edward-Anthony: Shields.

Written by: Edward-Anthony: Shields: CPA, MBA, SAG-AFTRA Member

Former staff member of The World Bank, IFC, PwC & JPMorgan Chase

Alumni of Columbia University, Brooklyn College, UCLA, PwC

Memberships: AICPA, ISAR, NCGR, ARE



