Post Office Central Control

: Russell-Jay: Gould: Post-Master-General: GLOBAL-POSTAL-UNION: Owner-of-the-~4-Flag under Sections-~1-~2-~3: UNITY-STATES-of-the-AMERICA figured out that the Post Office was the central control to authorize the corporate structures of government, without which there would be no governments in the world. The proof is that the Secretary of State pays an usage fee to the Post Office to authorize all corporate bodies and structures of government. Without this authorization, government cannot be formed or exist.



Before the corporate structure of government was formed labeled as “democracy,” which is a form of government whereby the majority rules in the interest of stakeholders of the corporation and not for the benefit of the people of the nation, only kingdoms ruled by sovereign monarchs dominated by certain ruling bloodlines - a system of governance that was destroyed and wiped off the face of the Earth from the 16th to 20th Centuries to which the rulers of our realm do not want return.

The Post Office is the central office of control to authorize federal and corporate bodies to board that vessel, ship on dry dock, to come under the terms of that flag. On November 2, 1999, Benjamin Franklyn Post Office in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania lost its capacity to carry out this function for the United States government due to international bankruptcy.

The Post Office lost its capacity to carry out the functions of authorizing federal agencies and contractors to come into existence because UNITED STATES, INC. ceased to exist due to failure to pay its debt by the end of the third and final international bankruptcy.

United States Post Office (U.S.P.S.) violated Title 39, Section 101, Subsection A and Subsection B. In doing so, U.S.P.S. vacated the position of president of the UNITED STATES, INC. and the CONSTITUTION OF UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. The United States is not operating under a constitution anymore. It has gone rogue, meaning lawless, not under rule of law.

When the UNITED STATES, INC. came out of its third international bankruptcy on November 2, 1999, it did not have a flag upon which to hang the tentacles and functions of government.

Federal agencies and corporate entities who are in bankruptcy do not have contract rights. You lose the right to contract when you are in bankruptcy.

Bankruptcies of United States

From July 1, 1775, to November 2, 1999, the: Title-~4-Flag of the UNITED STATES, INC. was wrapped up in two seven-year domestic bankruptcies and three seventy-year international bankruptcies - lasting for a total of 224 years.

The bankruptcies prevented the Constitutional Republic of the united states of America from becoming a free and sovereign nation acting on behalf, and in the interest of, the people of the 50 states of America. The two domestic and three international bankruptcies, 1775-1999, turned the united states of America into a bankrupt corporate entity from inception.

Five Bankruptcies

The first seven-year domestic bankruptcy was filed on July 1, 1775, immediately after taking a FRF 1.6 million loan from France, and the second seven-year domestic bankruptcy was filed in 1782. The first seventy years international bankruptcy ended on February 21, 1789, the second seventy years international bankruptcy ended on October 29, 1929, and the third and final international bankruptcy ended on November 2, 1999.

Postmaster General of United States and Canada

King George III was Postmaster General of the world, Canada, and Postmaster of the colonies and 50 states. Benjamin Franklyn was under King George’s line of command and took instructions from King George.

Benjamin Franklyn was Postmaster General of the Benjamin Franklyn Post Office in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He acted on behalf of King George as Postmaster-General of both Canada and the continental colonies.

Benjamin Franklyn

Benjamin Franklyn was a French attorney and British monarch trained Barrister who worked primarily for the interest of the British Crown, not for the people of the 50 union states. He was an agent of the monarch; he acted in the interest of the British Crown.

As Postmaster General of the union states, Benjamin Franklyn was placed in a position of power and authority by the Crown to direct the affairs of the newly formed country to serve the Crown’s interests. Benjamin Franklyn oversaw everything that happened within the 13 colonies because he was Postmaster General of the continental colonies and Canada, which gave him this power and authority.

Benjamin Franklyn signed off on the FRF 1.6 million loan from France. The loan didn’t become law until one year, one day cure period, and three days for recession, bringing us to the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. The Founding Fathers witnessed Benjamin Franklyn being the sole signatory on the loan, which obligated the colonial government for repayment.

Bankruptcy Timeline

~ 7-AND-70-YEAR-US-BANKRUPCIES.

~ 1775: [U.S. borrows FRF 1.6 million from France on July 1, 1775, signed by Benjamin Franklyn to fund government of the 13 colonies.]



~ 1776: [FRF 1.6 million cures under one year and one day rule and goes into law three days later to July 4, 1776: Day-of-the-SLAVES.]



~ 1782: [U.S. borrows more money]



~ 1789: [U.S. moves to international debt to avoid the three strikes bankruptcy rule]



~ 1929: [U.S. MOVES to second international bankruptcy, suspends gold and established the Federal Reserve Bank and Internal Revenue Service to manage currency and act as collection agency on the debt, respectively.



~ 1999: [U.S. moves to third and final bankruptcy; pays off the debt, but loses the: Title-~4-Flag by taking it away from the foreign shareholders of UNITED STATES, INC. thereby shutting down the Post Office that could not authorize any corporate entity or functions of the presidency or government leading to crisis in the 2000 presidential election year - Florida Chads.



~ 2000: FLORIDA-CHADS-SCAM: US-GOVERNMENT-VACATES [DC], [US paid-off international debtors yet lost Flag rights, couldn’t re-up terms of new Government without a Flag; goes rogue causing 2000 election spectacle.]

Rogue Government and Presidents since 1999

The Florida Chad was a convenient way to buy time to create and hoist a new flag under terms different from those established in 1789 under the United States: Title-~4-Flag.

All named presidents of the UNITED STATES since 2000 have gone rogue. They are not functioning under the rule of law. They are outlaws, meaning that they are operating outside of the law of the land as established under international law.



This means that George W. Bush, Jr. (2001-2009), Barack Obama (2009-2017), Joe Biden (2021-2025 and Donald J. Trump (2017-2021 and 2025-incumbent) are ALL rogue presidents who do not function under law. They have no legitimacy under the : Title-~4-Flag.

No Flag, No Nation

Persons designated as presidents of UNITED STATES, INC. since 2001 create and hoist their own flag. They are not lawful, nor should they be recognized by the people or the world.

Everything that is happening is a farce - a psychological operation backed by fear, ignorance, manipulation, greed, and power. There is an issue as to whether a president, Congress, or the Courts can make Canada the 51st state. Only the Postmaster General of Washington, D.C. and the owner of the: Title-~4-Flag can make this happen. The authorization and power rests with: Russell-Jay: Gould: Post-Master-General: GLOBAL-POSTAL-UNION: Owner-of-the-~4-Flag under Sections-~1-~2-~3: UNITY-STATES-of-the-AMERICA.: Russell-Jay: Gould controls the United-States military order of operation and each military on planet Earth.

For these reasons, you will never hear the president of the UNITED STATES, INC. being publicly announced as the President of the United States of America. He will always be announced as the President of the UNITED STATES in reference to him or her being the president of a corporation, UNITED STATES, INC., not the president of a state, land, jurisdiction, or country. This designation is written on the presidential seal, which states: SEAL of the PRESIDENT of the UNITED STATES.

1999: Event Horizon Year

The Year 1999 is an Event Horizon Year, not just for the United States but for the entire planet.

The Year 1999, an Event Horizon Year, UNITED STATES, INC. was going to be surrendered back over to Great Britain because the United States could not afford to pay the debt to Rothchild, 13 banking families, City of London, Vatican, and the Crown. It was the Crown and the international bankers who paid off the debt in the third and final bankruptcy leaving the UNITED STATES, INC. open for capture.

The third and final international bankruptcy occurred in 1999 that opened UNITED STATES, INC. for capture.

However, a miracle happened, which no one expected because it never happened before in the history of world that is governed under the Masonic system for the past five thousand years.

: David-Wynn: Miller, deceased June 22, 2018, and : Russell-Jay: Gould, two brave American sovereigns, acting in lawful capacity captured the : Title-~4-Flag on September 26, 1999 while the United States was still in bankruptcy.

The contract between the United States colonies and Great Britain expired in 1999. The Constitution had come to an end. It was over because of the third and final international bankruptcy of the UNITED STATES, INC. That’s when the banking warfare and warfare against the United States really kicked off to re-capture the United States that would allow for the creation of a Global Banking Empire using Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) that would control all Central Banks and currencies in the world, including up to seven Central Banks that are not part of the Bank of International Settlements (BIS), headquartered in Basel, Switzerland:

Abkhazia, Bolivia, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, and Syria.

Take-Out Seven Countries in 5 years.

George Herbert Walker Bush, Jr. planned to invade and capture seven countries in Middle East in five years and take the oil in Venezuela to bring all central banks under BIS control to create One World Order were foiled in 1999 when: David-Wynn: Miller and: Russell-Jay: Gould captured the: Title-~4-Flag making it impossible for the United States to be surrendered back over to Great Britain.

Central No Tell, No Agency

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) took command and control and was the main orchestrator of getting the : Title-~4-Flag for the Crown. The operation revolved around the third and final international bankruptcy of the UNITED STATES, INC. Their job was to get the: Title-~4-Flag and turn it back over to the Crown to allow the Crown, et al. to continue ongoing plans for a New World Order. It failed. A miracle happened. Trillions and billions of U.S. dollars in military spending and operations bowed and succumb to two individuals: David-Wynn: Miller and Russell-Jay: Gould.

To capture the United States, you must have the reason, status and standing under rule of law. There was an eighteen day period where the Washington, D.C. Post Office would be open for capture, which was empowered through the District of Columbia Organic Act of 1871.

The Crown was going to vacate the position as Postmaster General of Washington, D.C. and the Postal Office would be open for capture because of the third and final international bankruptcy. Under this scenario, the United States would not be able to conduct international trade, hence the Florida Chads.

September 11, 2001, the World Trade Center explosions was supposed to be the triggering event to make this all happen. The buildings collapse was planned and timed to occur on September 11, 2001, which was the first day of the New Year in the Ethiopian and Coptic calendars for Ethiopian calendar year 1993. Hence, this date was specially chosen to represent the start of the 21st Century and Third Millennium.

Under the Gregorian calendar, September 11, 2001, was the second year of the 21st Century that started on January 1, 2000, and the first year of the Third Millennium, which started on January 1, 2001.

US Government Ended in 1999

In 1999, there should not have been US election. U.S. Congress, Senate and House of Representative should have been shut down and everyone fired. The Federal Reserve and Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the collecting agency for the debt, should have been shut down and closed. A Constitutional Convention should have been called to re-substantiate the entire government from the ground up. They never told the American people any of this. The American people do not know - even until today.

We were in usury, captured by the Rothschilds, the City of London, and the Crown. We are using their money. We are not allowed to make or create our own money. Hence, the creation of the Federal Reserve system on December 23, 1913 that operates outside of the control of the Congress and the Presidency of the United States. We are borrowing money and paying it back with hard natural assets with interest.

With $39 trillion in debt and climbing, hanging in the balance at the start of 2026, the country is in no better position today than it was when it took its first loan of FRF 1.6 million from France in 1775. The incoming unlawful and fake administration of Donald J. Trump must address this issue and let the American people know that we are broke and do not exist as a nation under rule of law.

Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, and Ronald Reagan tried to warn the nation. Unfortunately, their goals and ambition to liberate the American people of the 50 states from state capture failed. It is now up to the American people to educate themselves to bring about a change in statehood of the United States in order to secure their hopes, dreams, and aspirations, for the coming years, in the now space.

Courage and Charisma: Do Good With That Which You Have

Through hard work, dedication, selfless sacrifice, and guidance from his grandmother: Russell-Jay: Gould developed an aptitude for sentence diagramming at a young age that impressed, challenged, and frustrated his mentors, teachers, and professors alike. It will serve him well in the future. His destined meeting with: David-Wynn: Miller, was pivotal in bringing about the change and transformation that we witnessed in the years that followed. Their journey is the classic tale of the eagle and the lark! Everyone complemented and supported each other to reach higher planes of hope, vision, consciousness, and perspective. Neither of them would have gone very far without the other, until their values, determination, and choices tore them apart.

: Quantum-Grammar

On April 6, 1988: David-Wynn: Miller broke the interface between mathematics and grammar making him a 92nd degree Freemason. All languages are mathematical equations of algebra. With that bit of knowledge: David-Wynn: Miller was able to rewrite the way grammar is used.

: Russell-Jay: Gould imparted the now time aspect into this grammatical construct - giving it its own jurisdiction. They knew that they had a whole new system of grammar that the world had never seen that could be utilized to create a whole new government system in the now space. Not tomorrow or in the past, which does not exist, but now in the present.

: David-Wynn: Miller and: Russell-Jay: Gould went back, syntax, and rewrote all the Masonic books that were utilized to establish the Crown’s authorizations in this world giving their system its own venue and federal government system for the entire world to join. It is a revolutionary act happening at the dawn of the 21st Century and the start of the Third Millennium. It is a global federal system that is backed by truth: the promise of Aquarius and today!

The entire construct is based on certifiable mathematical grammar. It has its own Elemental Chart and Periodic Table. When this Elemental Chart and Periodic Table unwinds itself, it creates a figure 8 or perpetual loop, thereby validating itself forward and backward in time just like the grammatical construct does. This means that if you read a sentence forward, and then backward, it carries the same meaning with no deviation in sentence structure or deviation in interpretation in going from one language to another for all the languages on planet Earth. A masterful work of talent and genius, akin to extraterrestrial insight, brilliance, and origin!

They filed their work with the Vatican, United Nations and several international government bodies that recognized their standing and authority to have the: QUANTUM-GRAMMAR and: QUATUM-BANKING-SYSTEM in place for all of humanity. The Vatican was given the opportunity to study the system in 1994, five years before the 1999 events took place.

: David-Wynn: Miller and: Russell-Jay: Gould rewrote the: Title-~4-Flag in: QUANTUM-GRAMMAR and submitted it to the United Nation because Title-~4-Flag was going to be surrendered back over to Great Britain in 1999, along with the country, at the end of the third international bankruptcy. In this process, he has taken down the entire Freemason monarchy system. Once they re-substantiated the Masonic books in: QUANTUM GRAMMAR construct, they thereby disqualified the old system completely from the bloodlines on. It’s over.

The monarchy, which rules the planet through the Order of Freemason, is done. The rest is history. A new paradigm has come into play. A new day has begun! Mankind will be free to function as one race with many hues, shapes, forms, purposes, functions, and colors. The days of separation are over! Let freedom begin. Let the sun shine in.

Natural Law Phenomenon

From this work: Russell-Jay: Gould, came to the realization that the mechanics of grammar and sentence diagramming was a natural law phenomenon that applied on all universal levels of life to trade, business, military, court, and government mechanics. With this newfound knowledge, inspiration, and insight: Russell-Jay: Gould set out to unveil the interlocking connections, purpose, and meaning of his newly found discoveries. If he could accomplish this feat, the world of human affairs, law, structure, and governance would open up for all of mankind. : David-Wynn: Miller abstained from joining : Russell-Jay: Gould on the quest to find a new horizon for tomorrow. : David-Wynn: Miller said that he did not have time for such an undertaking and studies.: Russell-Jay: Gould pulled the sealed and welded sword from out the hardened granite rock of knowledge and brought forth divine light and energy.

: Quantum-Banking-System

: Quantum-Banking-System was created in 2001 by: Russell-Jay: Gould. It was filed with The World Bank and International Monetary Fund in Washington DC in December 2002. It is based on hard assets. It was total surrender when: Russell-Jay: Gould met with the International Monetary Fund in 2002. The IMF capitulated.

“None of us are slaves. We are all sovereigns. We just need to communicate and put our needs on the table …and to be able to manifest that need to better our lives.”: Russell-Jay: Gould.

Reason for the American Revolution

The fall of the Moorish stronghold on Iberian Peninsula on January 2, 1492 ended 800 years of Muslim rule and influence on the Iberian Peninsula and in greater Europe. Seven to eight months later after the fall of Granada in January of that year, on August 3, 1492, Christoval Còlon of the Colon family lineage (Columbus), trained in Genoa, left the Port of Palos, Spain to investigate, survey, and take over Tartarian Moorish empire and kingdoms in the West that were long established in the Americas for centuries and thousands of years. British colonists arriving on the North America continent immediately saw the opportunity for North America to become a global hegemonic power that was on par with or greater than Great Britain, the Vatican, and France - separately or combined - a dream that never materialized due to indebtedness that led to three international bankruptcies ending in 1999, lack of a strategic metals contract that would allow the newly formed nation to print and mint its own money, and other obstacles in nation building leading to United States incorporation in 1871. This all stemmed from foreign control, manipulation, sabotage, cunning, and deceit.

The thirteen colonies under the Confederated Congress wanted to float its own currency on international markets to achieve the goal of becoming a hegemonic power. Consequently, the thirteen colonies backed their currency using the land of the 50 states. The price for the land was fixed to the price of gold. This meant that whenever the fluctuating price of gold dropped on the London gold market, the continental government could buy gold cheaply to increase their foreign reserves held in gold. Gold would be used to back its currency used in international trade making the colonies a global trading partner in the Age of Mercantilism where gold, international trade, and large populations formed the pillars and foundation of the wealth of nations.

Concerned that this might happen, King George III worked with Rothchild and other international banking families to put the new republic in debt through the loans the continental Congress borrowed from France and through the domestic and international bankruptcies that were filed in 1775, 1782, 1789, 1929, and 1999.

At the end of the American Revolution, the continental Congress did not have a Strategic Metals Contract in place. The United States government was not allowed to print and mint its own money and coins. They had to borrow from the Rothchild, City of London, and Crown through the Federal Reserve System to conduct international trade. The Crown had a Strategic Metal Contract in place and that’s what the United States has been using since its Declaration of Independence in 1776.

Who Shall Take Control?

The need and motivation for the colonial government to borrow heightened when shipping for the continental government was cut off through the Benjamin Franklyn Post Office in Philadelphia. The budding continental government was forced to take a loan from France arranged by Benjamin Franklyn to open-up shipping and fund the revolutionary war.

Benjamin Franklyn was a strategist at the center of four regions:

Great Britain, France, Thirteen colonies, and Canada

Benjamin Franklyn needed the approval of the parties (stakeholders) to make things happen. He acted primarily on instructions from the Crown of Great Britain.

In the negotiations that followed the formation UNITED STATES, INC. in 1871, Spain and France argued over who is going to be Postmaster General to open the Americas to international trade, shipping, and commerce.

France said, if they didn’t lend the colonies FRF 1.6 million, American colonial government wouldn’t exist. The United States would be open for capture.

Spain said, Christopher Columbus (Christoval Còlon) discovered the Americas under the Papacy’s Doctrine of Discovery which gave them rights to the land.

King George said, my people are there on that land, and I am the Postmaster General of the world. People trump loan and discovery. You two stand down. I will put my Post Office there and appoint a Postmaster General, namely Benjamin Franklyn to act on my behalf.

The Crown, the Vatican, City of London, Rothchild, and international bankers funded the project with more loans. UNITED STATES, INC. was born. The newly created corporation soared in debt progressively, just as it is still doing today, to maintain international banking control of the country. It is by design, not by need.

Initiated and managed by Benjamin Franklyn, the United States, since its inception, has endured two domestic bankruptcies and three international bankruptcies starting on July 1, 1775, ending on November 2, 1999, lasting 224 years. These five bankruptcies harmed, traumatized, and severely damaged the people of the 50 union states preventing citizens of the land from justly acquiring freedom, dignity, self respect, and wealth.

The volition of the settlers and colonists who came across from Europe to settle in the Americas was to break ties with the monarchs of Europe that were oppressing them. However, under postal construction, foreign ownership, perpetual debt, and bankruptcies, the colonists found themselves more oppressed than if they had remained in Europe under the Crown.

Funding the Revolutionary War

Before the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, as early as 1775, American trader Silas Deane provided clandestine operations to aid the revolution of the thirteen colonies operating as Crown colonies in America. Mourning the loss of Canada to Great Britain in the Seven Years’ War that ensued from 1754-1763, in 1775, France loaned the thirteen British colonies FRF 1.6 million to support the colonial government, and the revolutionary war effort, as a means of remaining attached to the affairs of North America. Benjamin Franklyn was the sole signatory on the loan representing the government of the thirteen colonies that were under the Crown of Great Britain, King George III.

From 1775 to 1789, the thirteen colonies, under a newly formed Continental Congress and Confederation Congress, United States in Congress Assembled, acquired foreign domestic debts to support and fund the revolutionary war effort.

On February 21, 1789, the Confederation Congress ratified a constitution forming a sovereign Constitutional Republic beholden to the people of the union states of America, titled: “The Constitution for the united states of America.”

The newly formed Confederated Congress was delinquent on the revolutionary war debt that was incurred during the revolutionary war period, as well as new debt added by the signing Treaty of Paris in 1783.

After two seven-year domestic bankruptcies, 1775-1789, united states of America went into its first international bankruptcy that lasted until 1859. Delinquent on the its revolutionary war debt, in 1871, foreign stakeholders, creditors and other interests demanded that the union government suspends its sovereign Constitutional Republic in lieu of governance under a new political structure of corporate ownership/democracy and control for the benefit of creditors and stakeholders alike.

Suspension of 1789 Constitution

The ratified 1789 constitution for the 50 union states of America was suspended, set aside and replaced with a new constitution tilted, CONSTITUTION OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. This ratified document is the governing instrument for the newly formed corporation, UNITED STATES, INC. domiciled through District of Columbia Organic Act of 1871.

The stakeholders and creditors of the UNITED STATES, INC. includes, The Vatican, Bank of England, City of London, the Crown of Great Britain, Rothchild, 13 international banking families, inter alia.

According to Speaker-Rep. James Traficant, Jr. (Ohio), March 17, 1993:

With the Constitutional Republican form of Government now dissolved, the receivers of the Bankruptcy have adopted a new form of government for the United States. This new form of government is known as Democracy, being an established Socialist/Communist order under a new governor of America.

Constitution of the united states of America

The CONSTITUTION OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA of 1871 was drafted to say how the United States was going to interact with the Crown of England to carry out international trade and commerce.

As noted above, the new constitution was created and adopted for a corporation called the UNITED STATES, CORPORATION (UNITED STATES, INC.), with a constitution titled CONSTITUTION OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.

The CONSTITUTION OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA is a constitution given to UNITED STATES, INC. to govern the 50 states through contracts and franchise agreements, with each of the 50 states being foreign to each other, no longer conjoined as a union of states as the colonies had achieve in 1789 under the Constitutional Republic established under the Constitution for the united states of America.

In 1871, the Confederation Congress formed a corporation known as the UNITED STATES, INC. by passing the District of Columbia Organic Act of 1871 to give jurisdiction (land, domain, domicile) to the newly formed company, titled: UNITED STATES, INC.

The new corporate structure of government of the UNITED STATES, INC. was enacted into law on February 21, 1871 under the District of Columbia Organic Act of 1871, which gave the District of Columbia jurisdiction over the corporation titled, UNITED STATES, INC. - from which the seat or throne of the power of the UNITED STATES, INC. could operate acquiring its power and authority from the: Title-~4-Flag.

The lawful jurisdiction of the UNITED STATES, INC. resides only within the 100 square miles plot of land partitioned on the east coast of the North America continent that is designated as the District of Columbia, and nowhere else in the 50 continental states within the borders of North America, giving the UNITED STATES, INC., its corporate authority, legitimacy, and structure to govern the 50 states through the Washington, D.C. Post Office, while the 50 states fall under, meaning draws their authority to exist, from the Benjamin Franklyn Office in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as originally established under King George III.

The: Title-~4-Flag now had a home, a place where it could be hoisted and operated from free from being entangled or encapsulated into any of the 50 states that are foreign to each other and foreign to the District of Columbia as well. Washington, D.C. is that home for the United States: Title-~4-Flag through the District of Columbia Organic Act of 1871.

Bill of Rights

A Bill of Rights was ratified in 1871 to protect some of the original rights afforded the people under the constitution for united states of America that was ratified in 1789. That constitution for united states of America was suspended on February 21, 1871.

The Founding Fathers through the Confederation Congress refused to sign the corporate constitution, set before them, until the Bill of Rights were granted by George III, King of Great Britain and Ireland. They felt that he was a tyrannical King who wanted all authority and vestiges of power onto himself for the monarchy and their future heirs. The people did not matter.

Patrick Henry created the Bill of Rights because he thought that King George’s position was tyrannical. The Bill of Rights was the only thing that ratified the United States corporate constitution. The colonists refused to sign the corporate Constitution unless these basic rights were included. It meant that the King would never have the power to infringe upon:

Freedom of speech

Bear arms

Right to defend your country

Inter alia.

This ratified the U.S. Constitution given to UNITED STATES, INC. for administration in the 50 states, including Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands and other territories of possession.

The U.S. Constitution is not for the people, meaning it is not a document that the people negotiate with the government to keep the government in check, which is what constitutions do, it is of the people. This means the constitution is created by creditors and stakeholders and given to the U.S. government, UNITED STATES, INC., to manage the affairs of state. Consequently, there is no contract or agreement between the people and UNITED STATES, INC. whereby UNITED STATES, INC. is accountable and beholden to the people of the 50 states. UNITED STATES, INC. is a foreign corporation doing business for the benefit of creditors and stakeholders period!

The concept of a Bill of Rights goes back 2,600 years ago to Cyrus the Great of Persia, 550 BCE - now modern day Iran. The idea has been around for more than two millenniums.

Canada Attached to the Benjamin Franklyn Post Office

After kicking out the French at the end of the Seven Years’ War that led to the Treaty of Paris of 1763, King of Great Britain and Ireland attached Canada to the Benjamin Franklyn Post Office in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to take tactical control of all of North America. The French suffered defeat by the British during the Seven Years’ War and lost North American territory under the Treaty of Paris.

As a result, Canada does not have authority for international trade or government within its own borders outside of the Benjamin Franklyn Post Office in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

This means that UNITED STATES, INC., if properly constituted, can co-opt Canada in becoming the 51st state of UNITED STATES, INC. through the Benjamin Franklyn Post Office.

Calls for Canada becoming the 51st state of the UNITED STATES, INC. is not out of the realms of possibilities under rule of law if the proper legal procedures are followed.

The Flag

: Title-~4-Flag

The: Title-~4-Flag represents government, not the people.

The construction of contract, which forms government, is rooted in the authority of the flag. The authority of a flag is expressed under the rules and guidelines that are established by the owner of the flag. Any person or corporate entity coming under a flag must follow the rules of that flag as established by the owner. The flag in its shape, style, and function, is the exact sacred geometric expression of the relationship of Ursa Major and Ursa Minor constellations with North Pole Star, Polaris. See celestial connection to north star Polaris in Secrets of the Temple. The flag is the construct from which all power and authority flow. It represents The owner and bearer of the flag sets the terms of the flag to allow subcontractors, i.e., federal contractors, to board the vessel subject to those terms. The flag therefore becomes both the real and symbolic representation of power and authority.

On August 12, 1999: David-Wynn: Miller and: Russell-Jay: Gould filed for the United States: Title-~4-Flag with the United Nations, Pentagon, and United States Post Office in Washington, D.C.

When the 45 day trust moratorium on the United States: Title-~4-Flag cured on September 26, 1999, under Maritime Salvage law,: Russell-Jay: Gould and : David-Wynn; Miller took lawful possession of the: Title-~4-Flag from the shareholders of United States federal contractors to set up a corporate structure for business under the guidelines of that flag.

: David-Wynn: Miller and: Russell-Jay: Gould took the authorization and copyright on the: Title-~4-Flag in 1999.

As bearer and owner of the United States: Title-~4-Flag: Russell-Jay: Gould can hoist his flag, set up terms, accept terms, deal in business transactions, negotiate trade, and peace anywhere in the world. Every government in the world recognizes the flag’s authority to do these things under the rule of law.

Not long after: David-Wynn: Miller and: Russell-Jay: Gould walked into the Pentagon and leased the United States: Title-~4-Flag to the Pentagon so that they could have a flag to operate under. They said,

“Thank you, thank you. You are the only citizens who cared or even know about this. We didn’t even know ourselves. Thank you, Russell. Thank you, David. We didn’t know.”

Martial Law Established at Pentagon in December 2024

On December 12, 2024, : Russell-Jay Gould established martial law at the Pentagon.

Courts are Closed

The courts are closed because of martial law. The court system is operating under fiction, not law.

: Title-~4-Flag in Operation

On August 12, 1999, the United Nations unanimously voted that: David-Wynn: Miller and: Russell-Jay: Gould were sovereign individuals with their own flag.: David-Wynn: Miller and: Russell-Jay: Gould captured the United States: Title-~4-Flag by filing for copyright on the: Title-~4-Flag using the correct parse syntax grammar. They had their own constitution, own trust, and treaties with other nations in place in the correct: Quantum-Grammar.

: David-Wynn: Miller and: Russell-Jay: Gould challenged the United States Congress, Senate, House of Representatives, Supreme Court and other legislative bodies to bring forth their correct parse syntax grammar sentence structure copyright of the United States: Title-~4-Flag and they couldn’t do it. They could not even produce an oath of Office that was written in correct parse syntax grammar.

: Russell-Jay: Gould went around the world and re-authorized and re-substantiated the entire system with:

International Admiralty and Maritime Organization, London, United Kingdom

Universal Postal Union, Berne, Switzerland

International Weights and Measures, Sèvres, France

International Patent Offices around the world

Inter alia

On December 21, 2012: Russell-Jay: Gould goes back to the Benjamin Franklyn Post Office in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and opens the country through contracts for the people that included:

United State Constitution

Bill of Rights

Declaration of Independence

Inter alia

This action re-opens the United States government, saved the United States from surrender and state capture by the Crown of Great Britain, saved the planet from dictatorial control, and stopped the New World Order from going forward.

Capturing: Title-~4-Flag

: David-Wynn: Miller and: Russell-Jay: Gould filed for copyright on the United States: Title-~4-Flag based on errors in the grammar that establishes the rules and guidelines for the United States: Title-~4-Flag. The copyright was granted by the United Nations based on the corrected grammar. It means that those who choose to come into contract with the United States: Title-~4-Flag must come through the correct grammar of: Russell-Jay: Gould construct. It must have: Russel-Jay: Gould thumb print and autograph on the contract to make it valid, so that they can take the terms of their corporation and put it into free venture capitalist operations.

If a federal contractor or any U.S. Federal agency wants to come on board of the United States: Title-~4-Flag, they must comply with the terms of the syntax to create a now space performance for the terms of that contract.

: David-Wynn: Miller and: Russell-Jay: Gould had to wait until the UNITED STATES, INC. came out of bankruptcy on September 26, 1999, to file the re-substantiated, proper parse syntax grammar: Title-~4-Flag at the Post Office in Washington, D.C.

: David-Wynn: Miller and: Russell-Jay: Gould captured the United States: Title-~4-Flag by filing and receiving the copyright on the United States: Title-~4-Flag based on correct parse syntax grammar.

Not having a flag upon which to hang the seat and throne of government, the United States could not elect a president in the November 1999 presidential election because it had no authority to do so since it did not have a flag from which to derive that authority - resulting in the Florida Chad.

DoT & DoC Contract Rights Suspended

As of September 26, 1999, the United States Post Office (U.S.P.S.) no longer had the ability to authorize the Department of Commerce and United States Treasury to claim money to convey and contract anywhere around the world.

The Department of Transportation is also not authorized by the U.S.P.S.

When you go to court, you are shipping your body there through a dead instrument called your driver’s license, or your passport, which clears you into a foreign vessel on dry dock. The Department of Transportation lost its authorization to allow that function to happen.

No Flag, No Terms

There are no terms to elect a governor, no terms to elect a senator, no terms to elect a representative of the House, no terms to elect a president because they have no flag that provided the authorization and guidelines to do so.

The 50 states do not have a state flag anymore because they are under martial law. When you are under martial law contracts are suspended. You have no contract rights.

Finial Spier

The finial spier on top of state flags means war. The finial on top of the flag is in the shape of a spear! Martial law has been declared. Contract rights gone!

It is a brain washing of the mind to think that there is an actual governor, senator, representative or president when the flag and hieroglyphics on the wall tell another story.

Everything that is going on in Congress and Washington, D.C. is fraud. Everything going on in government is fraud. There is not one ounce of correctness in the presidential, judicial, and legislative systems. They are not operating under a rule of law. They have no flag for guidance.

Flag Connects Heaven with Earth

The flag is the Earthly representation of the divine wisdom of the planets, stars, and constellations. From Age to Age, the same!

For information on the relationship of the flag to universal and cosmic laws, see Secrets of the Temple, subsections:

1. Metaphysical Dimensions

2. Ursa Minor and the Flag

3. Polaris and the Flag

Call for Action

The peoples of the 50 states of the united states need to demand that the Congress of the UNITED STATES, INC. hold a Constitutional Convention to form a new government as a sovereign Constitutional Republic under: Quantum-Grammar and: Quantum-Banking- System by not renewing the War Powers Act of 2024/2025 and go into negotiations with: Russell-Jay: Gould, Postmaster-General-of-the-World, Owner of the United States: Title-~4-Flag for the UNITY-STATES-of-the-AMERICA that was captured when the UNITED STATES, INC. came out of its third and final international bankruptcy on November 2, 1999 to re-substantiate and give now time meaning to the ratified, suspended, and defunct Constitution for the united states of America of 1789.

Until the people speak with one voice and act with one purpose, the non-existent UNITED STATES, INC. will continue to pass executive orders and legislation that served the interest of foreign stakeholders and not the people of the 50 states of America.

Under rule of law: Russell-Jay: Gould is the owner of the United States: Title-~4-Flag for the UNITY-STATES-of-the-AMERICA approved and sanctioned by the United Nations in 1999. UNITED STATES, INC. has been creating, posting, and flying their own self-made flags that are outside of the rule of law since the year 2001. They do not have the official: Title-~4-Flag for the united states of America, also known as UNITY-STATES-of-the-AMERICA in: QUANTUM-GRAMMAR. This means that all presidents of the UNITED STATES, INC. after President Bill Clinton are outlaws, pretending to be acting as presidents. The false, fake, pretending non-presidents are:

George Herbert Walker, Jr. Barack Obama Joe Biden, and Donald J. Trump

Reference:

The US Financial Crisis: 1992-2018

https://www.cfr.org/timeline/us-financial-crisis



References:

Learn more:

: Edward-Anthony: Shields.

Written by: Edward-Anthony: Shields: CPA, MBA, SAG-AFTRA Member

Former staff member of The World Bank, IFC, PwC & JPMorgan Chase

Alumni of Columbia University, Brooklyn College, UCLA, PwC

Memberships: AICPA, ISAR, NCGR, ARE



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