Neptune in Aries

When Neptune was in Pisces over the past 14 to 15 years going back to 2011-2012, we might have been plunged into deep waters, put under a ghostly spell, trance, hypnotism, or psychosis, even lied to by someone close to us (friend, boss, mother, father, institution, agency, government, country, or state) or found it difficult to understand the behavior or motivation of another. This might have mystified us over the years or for a long time where we couldn’t find answers to questions we asked that made sense or satisfied our soul.

For example, a person who seems difficult or mysterious. Why do they act or behave that way? We don’t know, we can’t figure them out. It doesn’t make sense.

Neptune’s entry into Aries two weeks ago on January 26, 2026 starts the process of smashing up those psychological cobwebs and illusions, providing answers to questions that are burning in our soul.

All of a sudden, through some act of fate or accident/coincidence the truth of the matter is brought to you or revealed to you to give you clarity, understanding, and closure.

It might be about an illness, disease, young child, neighbor’s action, job, profession, school or teaching system chosen, personal relationship, romantic affair, marriage, a stock, the stock market, financial markets, government, institutions, international affairs, or other matter.

All will be revealed as the year unfolds.

When something mysterious is revealed to you, know that Neptune’s ingress into Aries is at work.

For example, questions about cancer, the Hypothalamus, or Pineal gland may get answered or new information on the topic is found that leads to greater knowledge, wisdom, and understanding that might be revealed to you from a strange, totally unexpected, or mysterious source.

That’s how Neptune in Aries will operate over the next 14-15 years.

All will be revealed.

Neptune ingress into Aries represents a fresh new start.

That which was hidden for a very long time will come to light.

Neptune in Aries makes it so to start a new cycle of rebirth, regeneration, life, profession, family, and home.

More on Antarctica to be Revealed

Antarctica is going to be in the news more so now than ever before starting around the middle of February 2026 due to Neptune’s entry into Aries on January 26, 2026 and the Annular Solar Eclipse in Aquarius occurring on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

Many hidden secrets and mysteries, even alien abductions and UFO activities/phenomena will be revealed due to this Neptune entry into Aries and the Solar Eclipse in Aquarius.

Stay tuned. Watch and see 👀

If anyone was able to fool or confuse you on anything before in the past (intentionally or unintentionally), that spell or illusion is now broken.

The truth comes out!

Read Companion Substack Articles

Edward-Anthony: Shields.

Written by: Edward-Anthony: Shields: CPA, MBA, SAG-AFTRA Member

Former staff member of The World Bank, IFC, PwC & JPMorgan Chase

Alumni of Columbia University, Brooklyn College, UCLA, PwC

Memberships: AICPA, ISAR, NCGR, ARE



Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved.

Email: author495m@easadvisory.com

