Release Gold Reserves Held in Trust for Humanity

A New Day is Dawning

Karen Hudes led the fight for Global Currency Reset to put humanity on a new platform and level playing field by releasing gold reserves held in trust for humanity to end debt enslaving usury by wiping out historical debt claims strategically placed upon all the nations of the world. The perverted game of global dominance and control persist leaving all countries to fend for themselves or be forced to join regional blocks under fiat currency systems that involve paper money, electronic transfers, and digital asset exchange mechanisms. Can the world survive such a crisis or will humanity wake up to its true nature, purpose, and potential? For that to be achieved, truth must be revealed. Only through the raising of public awareness and consciousness can we find peace.

The collective must take control causing the powers of all governments to fall. This is the promise of the Age of Aquarius. As we reconcile the past with the present, so it shall be.

Karen Alexandra Hudes, Esquire

The late Karen Hudes, Esquire, Senior Counsel of the World Bank Legal Department discussed the need for governments and peoples of the world to demand from politicians and claim over one million metric tons of gold being held in trust in a secret account at the Central Bank of the Philippines, Union Bank of Switzerland and elsewhere to initiate the Global Currency Reset 6 for the benefit of humanity that multilateral development finance institutions are sitting on and refuse to acknowledge, confirm, or release.

According to the late Karen Hudes, Esquire, this gold is held in a Secret Account, Cloaked in Secrecy, and is being kept from the peoples of the world, while the globalist pursue a depopulation agenda to eradicate the bloodlines of the people who are the lawful heirs and beneficiaries of the gold. The depopulation agenda is a way to block humanity from gaining access to their lawful inheritance by softly murdering the population in massive numbers over a period of a few short years.

In an interview with Suas Revelações, Karen Hudes said, we have been converted from citizens of the Republic of the united states of America to chattel property. According to Karen, we are property of the Federal Reserve System; we are are not considered to be human beings and citizens of the united (union) states of America whose ratified constitution was suspended in 1871.

The gold is being held in a Trust Account that should have been released and distributed to the peoples of the world in 1995, 50 years after moratorium ended that was put in place in 1945 by the United Nations and affiliated Bretton Woods institutions to prevent anyone from claiming the gold who may have had lawful title. The gold is now free and clear of any legal claims that could be made and therefore is available for distribution to the peoples of the world who are the lawful heirs and beneficiaries.

According to Karen Hudes, the gold neither belongs to the Bretton Woods club nor to any government or nation of the world. It is being held in trust for the people of the world. It belongs to humanity. The amount of gold being held is more than sufficient to clear all government debts and establish meaningful gold reserves in the treasuries of all nations on Earth to bring mankind rapidly into the Golden Age.

The gold has been accumulating in the coffers of the Western world for the past 400 years, pillaged, captured, and stolen from many continents and civilizations around the world, including Meso-America, North and South America, Africa, and Pacific regions before conquest of non-Christian lands and domains started in 1492 through the Columbus’ state sponsored project of terrorism, conquest, domination and occupation. This period essentially covers the 13th Baktun period of the Maya Long Count calendar that came to an end on December 21, 2012 on the Western Gregorian calendar and December 21, 2020, under the Ethiopian and Coptic calendars. Gold belongs to humanity, not to any government or fictitious, monetary, or corporate development institution. We are in transition.

The Global Debt Facility contains the U.S. and the rest of the world’s gold monetary reserves and other wealth. The Global Debt Facility is a Trust that Eisenhower, Truman, world leaders and royalty established at the end of WWII. General Eisenhower and President Truman agreed to deposit the U.S. gold in the Global Debt Facility on behalf of the United States. All nations’ monetary gold reserves are with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and The World Bank, giving them a solid AAA credit rating. These institutions sit on the gold reserves and loan fiat currencies to member nations, denominated in foreign currencies for international trade, balance of payment, and development. The Board of Governors of the World Bank and IMF are responsible for administering the Global Debt Facility, not the individual governments who appoint members to the Board.

According to Karen Hudes, Legal Counsel and former Overseer Mandate Trustee of the Global Debt Facility, TVM-LSM-666, who voted the United States’ gold shares held as gold reserves in the Global Debt Facility, the United States Treasury has confirmed that there was never a physical audit of the gold held in the Global Debt Facility for the United States, only a paper audit.

The international banking cartel centered in the City of London is against the Global Debt Facility distribution of gold reserves to humanity because public knowledge of the world’s gold wealth would abolish their power and force the calling for a Constitutional Convention in the United States that would change forever the United States’ hegemony and relationship with the rest of the world.

CoVID-19 Fraud Upon The Land

State of Affairs

The Birth Certificate system brings you under the laws of the state (state of affairs) at the time of your birth. You have now become chattel property of the state, and the state can apply statues and codes, not laws, against you. In this undertaking, your mother is listed as “An Informant” on the Birth Certificate Application Form, not as your birthing mother. Hence, through this act, consent (free will), signed contract, or voluntary offering, the mother unknowingly turns over all ownership rights of her child to the state, and thereby, relinquishes lawful possession of her child in favor of the state who takes full possession through contract. The child becomes an award and property of the state or country in which the child was born, lives, and resides.

The Birth Certificate “application” is the executing document, and the signed Birth Certificate is the results. The child is bonded to the state and the birthing mother loses her rights over the child. She is raising the child on behalf of the state until the child reaches 18 years of age. That is why courts can act against the best wishes and interests of the mother and parents in court cases involving sex change operation, gender affirming care, and foster care placement.

Digital Identification System

The same system is being developed to replace the “paper based” Birth Certificate system by digitalizing the birth registration process through the development and application of a new electronic identification system called “Certificate of Vaccination Injectable Digital Identification” or Certificate of Vaccination IDentification Operation - 2019, commonly referred to as CoVID-19.

It becomes clear why CoVID, an acronym, and not a word, is an important and critical government managed global operation to establish a new digital state-of-affairs using patented human beings who took the shot. It explains why forced vaccination was considered, and in some cases mandated; to register all corporate citizens into the new CoVID digital identification system whereby your body replaces the birth certificate to identify who you are giving the state total control.

In other words, there is no longer a need to have the mother sign the Birth Certificate to hand over rights to the state. Under this new digital birth registration system called CoVID-19, the old paper based Birth Certificate system will be abandoned and replaced by giving the child a CoVID-19 shot at birth that will implant a chip into the child to identify the child and person for life. This system is being implemented in Kenya and is expected to roll out to other countries of the world soon.



CoVID is an acronym. CoVID is not a word that is defined in court of law because the disease does not exist. It is not defined by mandate, legislation, or law! The word CoVID does not exists. It is not a noun, and it certainly is not an adjective, adverb, or verb. It is an acronym that needs definition in all courts of law.

Now that you understand why the bills being presented in the US and Canada’s legislative bodies do not have a proper definition for the acronym, CoVID-19, because the expression CoVID is an acronym that under law must be listed and explained separately under DEFINITIONS of legal terms in all documents filed with the court. CoVID is a disease of the mind brought about through fear, coercion, mandate, and propaganda and presented as such in all courts of law.

All acronyms must be explained and defined in the DEFINITIONS of every legal document filed in a court of law, as well as with state and federal agencies, and if not defined properly with respect to its meaning, origin and Etymology, represents fraud upon the court and federal government.

They do not want to perpetrate fraud upon the court, so they do not provide a definition for the word CoVID or CoVID-19 in court documents and cases, nor in legislative bodies or sessions, because the disease does not exist and doing so with a wrong or incorrect definition, meaning or intention constitutes fraud upon the court, which has no statue of limitation.

There is no statute of limitation on fraud.

District Of Columbia Organic Act Of 1871

The Constitution for the united states of America

The thirteen colonies (New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia) declared their independence from Great Britain on July 4, 1776.

Mercantilism

Mercantilism, as a philosophy and social economic system, ruled the world during the 16th to 18th centuries. It was an extremely competitive period that pushed European nations to acquire as many colonies in the Africa, Asia, and the Americas that in their view was open for capture, trade, domination, and conquest under laws that hung from the Vatican’s Doctrine of Discovery that was first decreed through a Bull in 1452 CE. In this regard, the English colonies in North America were business ventures. They provided an outlet for England’s surplus population and in some cases, more religious freedom than England provided, but their primary purpose was to make profits for their shareholders and sponsors in an era of Mercantilism.

The Constitution of the united states of America (united states is written in lowercase to show sovereignty of the people and union) was ratified in 1789, thirteen years after the Declaration of Independence in 1776. It operated until February 21, 1871, when it was put aside in lieu of a corporate structure because the country could not repay its revolutionary war debts and was delinquent on FRF 1.6 million loan from France that Benjamin Franklyn incurred on behalf of the colonial government on July 1, 1775.

Benjamin Franklyn filed two domestic seven-year bankruptcies with France, from 1775 to 1789, immediately after taking the FRF 1.6 million loan on July 1, 1775, before switching over to a seventy-year international bankruptcy arrangement to avoid the three strike bankruptcy rule. Three strikes and you’re out and open for state capture by anyone who can pay off the debt.

The original constitution ratified in 1789 reads: ‘The Constitution for the united states of America.’ It means that the constitution is for the people of the united (union) states of America. One constitution for all people within the borders and jurisdiction of continental United States where the 50 states are in lawful union and not foreign to each other.

As noted above, the united states is written in lower case to indicate union of peoples who are sovereign living beings; hence United States is not capitalized, which indicates a fictional corporate body or entity. Had the words united states been capitalized in the title of the constitution, expressed as UNITED STATES, it would have meant that the union represented a corporation, i.e., body corporal, not a union of sovereign people and states of affairs.

The United States of America changed from a country into a corporation when The United States Congress formed a corporation known as the UNITED STATES, INC. (U.S.) by passing the District of Columbia Organic Act of 1871. Under the legislative Act of 1871, Washington, D.C. is not a state of the union, but a District of Columbia.

41st Congress: Session 3: Chapter 62, 1871, “An Act to Provide a Government for the District of Columbia.”

“That all that part of the territory of the United States included within the limits of the District of Columbia be, and the same is hereby, created into a government by the name of the “District of Columbia”, by which name it is hereby constituted a body corporate for municipal purposes and may be contracted and be contracted with, sue and be sued … and exercise all other powers of a municipal corporation.”

In short, the 50 states are separate from the jurisdictional land of the District of Columbia. This district is the jurisdiction for the corporation titled, UNITED STATES, INC.

In simple terms, United States of America does not exist as a country, government, jurisdiction, or corporate body under law, but only in name.

The UNITED STATES, INC. is not a country. It is a corporation like Microsoft, IBM, General Motors, Google, etc. When you are dealing with the United States, you are dealing with a corporation, not a country.

The UNITED STATES, INC. has legal jurisdiction to do business on behalf of its stockholders and stakeholders, form contracts, sue and be sued and create franchisees with the 50 states.

The other 50 states act as franchisees for the parent company, UNITED STATES, INC. That is why we have a president and not a king, queen, or monarch. Presidents manage corporations. They do not rule over countries. A president cannot rule a country but can make decisions on behalf of the owners of the corporation which are the corporation’s shareholders, creditors, and stakeholders. As a result, the president of UNITED STATES, INC. is referred to as the president of the United States, not the president of the United States of America because the president is the president of a corporation, UNITED STATES, INC., not of a country.

Bankruptcy: Road To Hell

Private Corporation, not Government for the People

The UNITED STATES, INC. (US) is a private, foreign corporation registered in City of London. It is not a sovereign Constitutional Republic contrary to what many people who live in the states attached to the UNITED STATES, INC. may think or believe. The people of the 50 states, including the District of Columbia, are held as collateral for the revolutionary war debt and are thereby mandated by the federal government to pay taxes through the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to satisfy obligations of the revolutionary war debt.

IRS: Debt Collection Agency

This means that money “contributed”, not paid, to the IRS for individual taxes are not used to run the country but sent as payment to the creditors of UNITED STATES, INC. through the U.S. Treasury Department. In other words, your federal tax dollars are used to contribute for payment to creditors of UNITED STATES, INC., not for national security, welfare, or other government programs.

You did not contract with international creditors therefore you cannot make payment directly to them. You are being held as collateral for the revolutionary war debts of UNITED STATES, INC. Therefore, you make contributions through your taxes to the debt collection agency known as Internal Revenue Services. Revenues of the United States are raised by borrowing money from international lenders and from taxes paid by corporations and other sources, not from the “contributions” made by citizens when filing their tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service.

Under the Act of 1871, Congress formed a corporation known as the UNITED STATES, INC. within the jurisdiction of the District of Columbia (D.C.). The corporation named the UNITED STATES, INC. has jurisdiction in the District of Columbia. It is owned by and reports to foreign interests, not the people of the 50 states. The organic version of the Constitution that was ratified in 1789 was put aside on February 21, 1871, in favor of the CONSTITUTION OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. This occurred by changing the word ‘for’ to ‘of’ in the title of the constitution and capitalizing the words, UNITED STATES, to indicate its corporate status.

UNITED STATES is written in capital letters on seals and official documents to indicate that it is a corporation, not a union of people and states which guarantees rights of sovereignty. Citizenship means you are chattel property, servants, of the corporation of UNITED STATES, INC., a body corporate. As an instrument of the Birth Certificate system, UNITED STATES, INC. owns all U.S. citizens as chattel property from birth to death, unless the citizen claims his or her life through special lawful procedures discussed below. UNITED STATES INC. has ownership rights in all assets, real estate, chattel and other properties, even children as represented by the Office of the U.S. Presidency.

When Confederated Congress changed the title of the constitution on February 21, 1871, from “The Constitution for the united states of America” to ‘CONSTITUTION OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA’ it changed the entire meaning of the constitution in law, form, and substance. It lawfully means that this new substitute constitution is being given to you, it is not for you, meaning that you did not contract with the government under a constitution, therefore the new constitution is beholden to its stakeholders, not to the people of the 50 states. The 50 states are no longer being held together by a common thread of union, sovereignty, federation, or lawful bond. They are individual and separate foreign states even in relationships to each other. An individual under law is a corporate body, not a sovereign being.

The 50 states are under Marshall law, meaning that their state constitutions are suspended, not activated, or effective. They are in a state of war with the people. This changed the United States of America from a country into a corporation, UNITED STATES, INC., owned by foreign interests, stakeholders and international banking cartels.

District Of Columbia

Controlling Entity to Protect Foreign Interests

The legislative action, District of Columbia Organic Act of 1871, designated the District of Columbia under a separate form of government with separate jurisdiction from the fifty union states. Incorporated as a commercial enterprise, the United States government could borrow huge sums of money from international bankers, which puts the nation into a state of perpetual debt and bankruptcies.

Stakeholder Capitalism

Under the District of Columbia Organic Act of 1871, the United States was incorporated as a commercial enterprise to do business for stakeholders for profit. It changed the entire process of how a government works and its overall objectives as an enterprise for profit, not for the people.

For example, under the legislative Act, Washington, D.C. is not a state but the District of Columbia. It is a separate city-state entity apart from the 50 union states. The United States government is a foreign corporation with respect to the 50 states. Each of the 50 states is foreign to each other. That is why you can gamble in Nevada by not in Georgia.

The only relationship the 50 states have with the District of Columbia is through contract and franchise agreements.

The fifty states do not have state flags anymore from which to set guidelines to run the state because they are under martial law. For this reason, they put a spier (spear shaped emblem) on the top of their flag to indicate that they are at war with the people under martial law.

United States Citizen Contracted into the Corporate Jurisdiction of District of Columbia

American citizen denotes that you are a United States citizen contracted into the jurisdiction of the District of Columbia through your birth certificate, social security number or through your state franchise agreement, which is an adhesion contract. The contract between the UNITED STATES, INC. and the citizenry of the UNITED STATES, INC. is by adhesion contract known as the 14th Amendment ratified on July 28, 1868.

What this means is that you are legally a citizen of the UNITED STATES, INC. domicile in the District of Columbia living in a foreign state, such as Maryland, California, New York, Nevada, etc. That’s why you are a resident of these states and not a citizen of the state in which you reside because the 50 states are under martial law, which suspends their right to contract with you to provide you with citizenship for the state in which you live. A resident is one who awaits lawful status of citizenship in the state or country where one resides.

Another way of seeing it is that the 50 states have no “citizens” living in them. Legally, they are ghost towns. Only foreigners reside in the 50 states of America that are in contract and franchise agreements with UNITED STATES, INC. You are a foreigner of the state in which you live because you are not a citizen of the state in which you live. You are simply residing there in the event the state comes out of martial law, achieves sovereignty status, and grants you state citizenship.

Your citizenship is with the corporate entity domicile in District of Columbia, namely, UNITED STATES, INC. You are chattel property of UNITED STATES, INC. that is dead, lost at sea, through the birth certificate system and your social security number. You are not considered to be a living soul or human being under law.

To be considered in a court of law to be a living soul or human being under law, you must claim your life. That is to make a lawful declaration through the Post Office that you are not dead or lost at sea, that you are a living soul and that you are still alive. Only you can claim your life. No one can do it for you. It’s a declaration that you make through the Post Office. Only you can claim the existence of your life against the classification that you were put under at birth without your awareness, consent, or knowledge. There are specific rules and procedures to follow to achieve this birthright, claim, and status.

United States Does Not Exists As a Country or Republic, Only As a Corporation

You cannot talk about the United States outside of the District of Columbia. It does not exist. It does not exist outside of that domain. In the District of Columbia, it is only a corporation with no land or country of its own.

14th Amendment

Under the 14th Amendment, owners of slaves in the South were compensated and their property ownership rights was transferred from Southern slave owners to the UNITED STATES, INC. in what is known as Emancipation. Emancipation does not mean freedom; it means release from certain social conditions and restrictions as part of a transfer of property from one slave owner to another. That is what the 14th Amendment meant and did. It was a commercial transaction. It represents the transfer of ownership from one slave master to a corporation, namely, UNITED STATES, INC.

African Americans who were slaves before the 14th Amendment was passed in 1868, remain in lawful slave property status because Emancipation means transfer of property status from one slave owner to another.

In other words, we have been converted from being citizens of the Constitutional Republic of the united states of America to becoming chattel property of UNITED STATES, INC. domicile in Washington, D.C.

A citizen of UNITED STATES, INC. is not sovereign because they do not own land, meaning that they do not have clear title to land. They have a certificate of deed, not the deed itself, which is registered with the landowner, UNITED STATES, INC.

The District of Columbia Organic Act of 1871 designated the District of Columbia under separate form of government with separate jurisdiction from the 50 union states. Incorporated as a business or commercial enterprise, it meant that the UNITED STATES, INC. could borrow huge sums of money from the international bankers, and it did. The debt got so high that 58 years later in 1929, the UNITED STATES, INC. defaulted on its debt and filed its third and final international bankruptcy for outstanding revolutionary war debts.

In August 1976, The U.S. House of Representative commissioned and received: Federal Reserve Directors: A Study of Corporate and Banking Influence : Staff Report for the Committee on Banking, Currency and Housing, House of Representatives, Ninety-Fourth Congress, Second Session.

The Study concluded that all major financial banking cartels in the United States and their subsidiaries are all owned by the London Bank of England owned by the Crown and Rothschilds. The Bank of England owns every major bank in the United States, including JPMorgan Chase, Citibank, Bank of America, and other major international and domestic banking institutions.

United States Treasury Not In Federal Register

No Gold, No Money

Karen Hudes says that United States Treasury Department does not exist in the Federal Register. The Office and function of the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States was transferred to that of the Governor of the International Monetary Fund. Karen Hudes provides the following support:

United States Congressional Record, March 17, 1993 Vol. 33, page H-1303 Speaker-Rep. James Traficant, Jr. (Ohio) addressing the House:

https://www.scribd.com/doc/257923029/US-Bankruptcy-Speech-James-Traficant

Mr. Speaker, we are here now in Chapter 11. … Members of Congress are official trustees presiding over the greatest reorganization of any Bankrupt entity in world history, the United States Government. We are setting forth hopefully, a blueprint for our future. There are some who say it is a coroner’s report that will lead to our demise. It is established that the United States Federal Government has been dissolved by the Emergency Banking Act, March 9, 1933, 48 State. 1, Public Law 89-719; declared by President Roosevelt, being bankrupt and insolvent. H.J.R. 192, 73rd Congress m session June 5, 1933 - Joint Resolution To Suspend The Gold Standard and Abrogate The Gold Clause dissolved the Sovereign Authority of the United States and the official capacities of all United States Governmental Offices, and Departments and is further evidence that the United States Federal Government exists today in name only. The receivers of the United States Bankruptcy are the International Bankers, via the United Nations, The World Bank and The International Monetary Fund. All United States Offices, Officials and Departments are now operating within a de facto status in name only under Emergency War Powers. With the Constitutional Republican form of Government now dissolved, the receivers of the Bankruptcy have adopted a new form of government for the United States. This new form of government is known as Democracy, being an established Socialist/Communist order under a new governor of America. This act was instituted and established by transferring and/or placing the Office of the Secretary of Treasury to that of the Governor of the International Monetary Fund. Public Law 94-564, page 8, Section H.R. 13955 reads in part: “The United States Secretary of Treasury receives no compensation for representing the United States.”

The Power of Gold and Silver

Gold and silver were such powerful emblems of wealth and prosperity in the establishment of the united states of America during the era of Mercantilism, that the founding fathers declared that only gold and silver can be used as money in America. Fiat currency, such as Federal Reserve Notes, is unlawful.

Gold and silver coins were heavy and inconvenient for many transactions. Gold and silver were stored in banks. A claim check was issued as a money substitute. People traded their coupons as money. Gold and silver coupons became the currency. All gold and silver coupons were backed by real gold and silver payable on demand by the bank that held gold and silver deposits.

US Dollar is Debt, not Money

Currency is not money. It is a substitute for money. Gold and silver are the only real money.

Any digital or paper currency issued by the U.S. Department of Treasury, other government agency, or corporate body must promise to pay the dollar equivalent in gold or silver on demand for that currency to be considered money.

Federal Reserve Notes issued by the Federal Reserve System are debt instruments that make no such promises and therefore are not money. They are debt instruments, IOU notes, that reflect the amount of debt owed by UNITED STATES, INC. through the printing of these notes.

The more debt that is in circulation, the more debt UNITED STATES, INC. owes.

A Federal Reserve Note is a debt obligation of the United States government. It is not money because it cannot be redeemed for gold or silver, which is the only money recognized by the Founding Fathers.

The Federal government of the United States and the U.S. Congress are not authorized by the ratified suspended Constitution for the united states of America or the defunct CONSTITUTION OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA to issue currency of any kind.

Difference Between Money and Debt

It is important that we understand the difference between real money and debt instruments. One cannot consider possessing money or wealth by accumulating and holding debt instruments, which are promises to pay. One will only get deeper into debt by holding IOUs, which carry no value because they cannot be redeemed upon demand for gold and silver, the only recognized money in the world.

Gold and silver are universal commodities that are accepted all over the world as payment for goods and services, conversion to other foreign currencies, purchase of securities, real property, movable, chattel and intangible assets, and interest-bearing notes, securities, and debt obligations.

Gold Acquisition by Russia and China

Karen Hudes supports the idea that Russia and China’s massive gold acquisition, at a time when the U.S. finances nearly all its fiscal obligations and international trade by artificially creating Federal Reserve Notes, is designed to force the United States’ unilateral, or near unilateral, surrender without firing a single shot.

Interregnum

Facing Reality

Karen Hudes says that the banking cartel is trying to hide the truth from the American people in a bid to start World War III. It is a sinister plot for settling $38 trillion U.S. national debt (Federal Public Debt; debt owed by the US Federal Government) to avoid facing reality or read the writing on the wall.

Military Rule

The united states of America was under military rule of 12 Statue 319 (See: Article 3 and 8 of the Lieber Code) from August 9, 1861 to February 21, 1871. The Civil War Military enforced this upon civilians under General Orders 100 (Article 149 of the Lieber Code). Since February 21, 1871, the Congress of the United States has been extending a state of emergency and suspending the US Constitution of 1789 for the past 154 years leading up to 2026. This has resulted in state capture for more than 150 years.

Karen Hudes says that the United States continues to be in interregnum, pending a return to Constitutional Republic by reinstating the suspended Constitution of 1789 under Article V. As a result of losing the: Title-~4-Flag when the UNITED STATES, INC. came out of international bankruptcy on November 2, 1999, the current situation does not provide any lawful procedure or guidelines to convene a constitutional convention. Without a flag, the country is in uncharted waters that are outside of the scope and jurisdiction of being in interregnum.

Ponzi Scheme & Scam

The UNITED STATES, INC. is broke - technically bankrupt. It has no money. It functions solely by exchanging one debt note for another in domestic and international markets. There is no money in circulation, just IOU notes going from one creditor to another.

In other words, it’s a Ponzi scheme and scam - debt slavery.

All nations who are attached to this fictional system of currency exchange will collapse when the grim reaper knocks on the door asking for gold and silver as payment for debt.

: Last-Flag-Standing.

For a more in-depth discussion on the: Title-~4-Flag, see discussion on: LAST-FLAG-STANDING in Substack article: Secrets of the Temple.

State Of Emergency Wars Powers Of The Executive Branch Legitimize Martial Law Dictatorship In The United States

There is only one thing a fascist state is organized against, and that is the people. - Anonymous

No Rule of Law

Under the corporate structure of UNITED STATES, INC., the people of the United States of America do not have rule of law.

Few citizens of the United States know that “The United States Federal Government” exists in name only.

The president is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of UNITED STATES, INC. and Congress are the managers.

Writing on “The War Powers of the President of the United States and the Legislative Powers of Congress in Relation to Rebellion, Treason and Slavery” (Boston, 1862; 10th ed., with large additions, 1863: 43d., 1871), William Whiting (March 3, 1813 – June 29, 1873) formulated the views that he had urged at the opening of the civil war, namely, that the United States government had full belligerent rights of the inhabitants of the seceded states, and without going beyond the constitution could confiscate their property, emancipate their slaves, and treat them as public enemies. These opinions were at first received with caution by most public men but were finally sanctioned and adopted by the government.

See: 12: USC 95a; the 1917 Trading with the Enemy Act; The Banking Act of 1933 where the American people were made of both the United States, Inc., and the Federal Reserve Corporation; 28 USC 2461-2465; and 50 USC 212-215.

Thus, Congress functions merely in an advisory capacity, pretending to legislate, as we have observed.



Karen Hudes: Banker Suicides, Bitcoin and the Global Renaissance

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5QB_Br21MDs

In the words of the late Karen Hudes, Esquire:

The whole world is sick and tired of the Network of Global Corporate Control and its paper currency scam. Pursuant to Article V of the 1789 Constitution of the United States, there was to be a convention to consider the applications of more than two-thirds of the state legislatures. Upon the failure of the U.S. Congress to convene this Convention, your secret military rule is nothing other than an interregnum in the legitimate government of the United States. I informed you of the fact that you have usurped power, and your military rule has no legitimacy.

Reinstate The Cancelled, Suspended, Ratified Constitution Of 1789 Through A Lawfully Formed Constitutional Convention

Calls for Constitutional Convention Ignored

According to Karen Hudes, Esq., (31:56 min) forty-one state legislatures, 82% of the required 33 or 2/3 state legislatures have called for a Constitutional Convention under Article 5 to end the corrupt, unlawful practices and corporate structure that UNITED STATES, INC. has been operating under since 1871 to return the united states of America back to a Constitutional Republic under the Constitution for the united states of America, but the states and Congress have failed to do so.

The time has come to convene a Constitutional Convention in the United States and release the gold held in trust for humanity that is held in secret account cloaked in secrecy under the auspices of the Bretton Woods institutions led by The United Nations, The World Bank, Bank of International Settlements and The International Monetary Fund, inter alia.

The gold was placed in a 50 year moratorium in 1945 when the Bretton Woods institutions were formed. That moratorium expired in 1995, at which point the gold should have been distributed to the peoples of the world.

Distribution of the gold to the peoples of the world must happen now to allow a new era of peace, stability, and prosperity to begin on a fair and equal playing field instead of covertly wiping out the people of the world through wars and genocidal vaccination programs to cut off their bloodlines and steal their gold, property, and wealth.

Let the sunshine in.

: Edward-Anthony: Shields.

Written by: Edward-Anthony: Shields: CPA, MBA, SAG-AFTRA Member

Former staff member of The World Bank, IFC, PwC & JPMorgan Chase

Alumni of Columbia University, Brooklyn College, UCLA, PwC

Memberships: AICPA, ISAR, NCGR, ARE



