One America, One Hope, One Dream, One Aim, One Destiny

Under rule of law, President Donald J. Trump is a de facto president, i.e., actor for an unlawful, non-existing UNITED STATES (Corporation) which is has its jurisdiction in Washington, District of Columbia, but not the 50 states, which are all under martial law since 1871.

Mr. Trump, the Speaker of the House and Senate must demand that the United States Congress call a Constitutional Convention as requested by 41 or more state legislatures to occur within 90 days ending September 31st, 2026 and not renew the Emergency Powers Act in 2027 or 2028 to return the united states of America to Constitutional Republic [lowercase united states emphasized to indicate individual state sovereignty as opposed to being under Marshall law] by entering into discussions and negotiations with: Russell-Jay: Gould: Post-Master-General: GLOBAL-POSTAL-UNION: Owner-of-the-Title-~4-Flag under Sections-~1-~2-~3 to re-substantiate the government from the ground up through a lawful Constitutional Convention using : QUANTUM-GRAMMAR and : QUANTUM-BANKING.

On February 21, 1789, the Confederation Congress ratified a constitution forming a sovereign Constitutional Republic beholden to the people of the union states of America, titled: “The Constitution for the united states of America.” [Bold added] This ratified Constitution was suspended in 1871 to form UNITED STATES - beholden to foreign bankers and shareholders, not the people of the 50 states of America.

The current Constitution was given to the UNITED STATES (Corporation) of the people. It was not for the people. The change from for to of makes all the difference in the world. It means that the current Constitution is not for the people - meaning that there is no agreement or binding contract - called a Constitution - between the people of the 50 states of America and UNITED STATES, which has its jurisdiction in Washington, D.C. The people of the 50 states are residents of those states, not citizens of the 50 states. Hence, there is no union of states. All 50 states of America are under Marshall law, and as a result, are foreign to each other and foreign to UNITED STATES (Corporation) that sits in Washington, D.C.

There is no country or lawful jurisdiction titled, United States of America or united states of America - only UNITED STATES, which is a corporation, not a nation or country. This critical and important information is withheld and not understood by “residents” of the 50 states of America who are citizens of a corporation which has its roots, domain, and jurisdiction in Washington, D.C. titled, UNITED STATES.

Suspension of 1789 Constitution

The ratified 1789 constitution for the 50 union states of America was suspended, set aside and replaced with a new constitution tilted, CONSTITUTION OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. This ratified document is the governing instrument for the newly formed corporation, UNITED STATES, established through District of Columbia Organic Act of 1871.

Constitutional Convention Needed to Ratify Constitution for the People

To address this urgent matter of national security and lawful concern, the Governors of the fifty states who contract as foreigners with the United States federal government must convene a Constitutional Convention to form and lawfully create a Constitutional Republic, titled: The united states of America. Only the people and Congress can make this happen. This is a matter of grave and urgent importance for the peoples of the 50 states of America and the world.

Until this happens, UNITED STATES will continue to serve foreign bankers, stakeholders, and interests, not the people of the 50 states of America. Wars will persist and continue. Wealth will be secured and harvested in hard assets and transferred to publicly unknown foreign entities abroad through the City of London, and the people will be left poor, homeless, and destitute - not understanding the root cause of their social and economic problems.

The establishment of the United States: Title-~4-Flag under Sections-~1-~2-~3 allows for the rebirth of the united states of America as a sovereign nation under its lawful flag to issue its own currency backed by gold and silver minted by a re-substantiated united states Treasury abolishing the Federal Reserve promissory notes (FRNs) and the unlawful Internal Revenue Service (IRS) tax collection activity, returning all contributed funds taken from the 50 state residents since the date of IRS non-existence on November 2, 1999 plus interest at current market rates; paying just compensation to all citizens and state residents of the UNITED STATES, INC. who were falsely accused, arrested, and imprisoned for tax fraud, liability, and/or tax evasion since November 2, 1999 when the United States (Corporation) - open for capture - went bankrupt and ceased to exist as a lawfully performing, financially stable going concern.

Addressing this important matter in an open, public, transparent, trustworthy, and with fiduciary integrity will require immediate discussions and negotiations with: Russell-Jay: Gould that must happen now!

Forthwith, The United States of America under a lawful: Title-~4-Flag should seek individual and national sovereignty to be on par with Switzerland and the Vatican, the only two sovereign nations in the world evidenced by the square flag that they hold and lawfully possess. The flags of all other 200+ nations of the world are rectangular flags indicating their influence, control, and subservience to a foreign power and authority.

The timely and prompt action of the Governors of the 50 states and Congress would liberate the American people from the chains, tyranny, slavery, harvesting, and indentured servitude that bind them beholden to foreign powers and interests for the past 250 years, allowing the American people to gracefully join the world’s family of nations in peace, truth, freedom, harmony, honesty, fairness, security, dignity, integrity, love (consensual harmonics not using force, deceit, blackmail, fraud, or manipulation by changing the frequencies back to the original settings), honor, wealth, ownership, and prosperity.

We are not free until the brilliant, translucent, astral light of Aquarius rotating around the North Star, Polaris that symbolizes our flag reaches its highest peak and position on the Meridien to shine brightly into the dark, tired, and lonely crevices of the nation’s soul - allowing all people and nations on Earth to hoist and fly a square flag of sovereignty and freedom. Until this happens, we are not free.

Freedom, freedom, freedom! Let freedom ring!

References:

Learn more:

: Edward-Anthony: Shields.

Written by: Edward-Anthony: Shields: CPA, MBA, SAG-AFTRA Member

Former staff member of The World Bank, IFC, PwC & JPMorgan Chase

Alumni of Columbia University, Brooklyn College, UCLA, PwC

Memberships: AICPA, ISAR, NCGR, ARE



WaterMagi.com: Water purification filters at their best! For health! For Life.

EASAdvisory.com: Committed business professionals who make a difference.

CelestiaAffairs.com: Your magical portal to the kingdom within.

Copyright © 2026. All rights reserved.

Email: author495@easadvisory.com

Is Your Water Good Enough?

AQUAPERFORM

Superior Water Filtration

Reduces bacteria, viruses, Arsenic V, forever chemicals (PFAS), microplastics, pharmaceuticals and lead leached from plumbing and distribution systems.



Aquaperform features Multipure’s proprietary Nanomesh™ technology to remove bacteria and viruses, keeping your water clean and preventing waterborne illnesses. Easy-to-install water filter is ready to go on your countertop or below the sink, depending on space availability. Great protection for rural and suburban homes, apartments and offices. Affordable replacement filers delivering up to 960 gallons with capacity monitor.

The only Third Party Tested water filter on the market that is Certified by National Science Foundation (NSF) to meet the following standards:

1) NSF 42 (Aesthetic Effects),



2) NSF 53 (Health Effects),



3) NSF 401 (Emerging Compounds/Incidental Contaminants),



Purchase : $695 – $870

Change Your Water, Change Your Life

Learn more:

Aquamini: $395 - 535: For camping, ice maker, dorms, travel, vacation, and apartments.



Aquaversa: $550 - $715: Represents value, effectiveness, and convenience. Reduces dangerous contaminants from your drinking water and offers a powerful and convenient method to obtain cleaner, clearer, more healthful drinking water in your home or office.



Aquaperform: $695 - $870: Reduces bacteria, viruses, Arsenic V, forever chemicals (PFAS), microplastics, pharmaceuticals and lead leached from plumbing and distribution systems. Countertop and below sink unit with faucet. Great for homes and rural areas.

Aquapremier: $895 - $1.075: Aquapremier combines carbon block filtration and microbiological filtration technology to make your water cleaner and healthier than ever before. This powerful technology provides superior water filtration reducing bacteria, viruses, live cysts, Arsenic V, forever chemicals (PFAS), microplastics, pharmaceuticals, pesticides, mercury, and lead leached from plumbing and distribution systems. Countertop and below sink unit with faucet. Great for apartments, homes, suburban and rural areas.



Reverse Osmosis System: $475 - $1,137: reduces fluoride from your drinking water source, which is a concern among some water consumers. Requires the purchase of an Aquaversa or Aquaperform unit to complete its operation.



Aquasource: $2,450 - $2,635; Powerful whole house water filtration system for the entire family. Filter and dechlorinate water at the source of entry to improve water fed to shower, bath, and gardens, and before it reaches water heater, washing machine, dish washer, and faucets.

Accessories

Aquashower: $90; Multipure showerhead dechlorinates water from your shower. Approximately 25,000 gallons usage, 6-7 months family of four.



Aquasplash: $75; dechlorinates your bath water providing the benefits of clean bath water without the need for additional plumbing attachments.



Aquagrow: $119; connects to your garden hose to provide your lawn, garden, and outdoor plant life with beneficial dechlorinated water to achieve high quality organic gardening results. Provides water your plants need to grow and thrive.

Water Emergency Treatment System (WETS): $85 - For water emergency situations involving camping and travel abroad to remote areas of dubious water quality.

Get 5% Discount

Use PROMO CODE 430649 in Multipure’s shopping cart at checkout. 5% Discount is available for ALL Multipure drinking water systems and replacement filters using PROMO CODE 430649. For more information visit: Promo Code.

Need help deciding which filter to purchase?

Request a free consultation. Email: eshields@watermagi.com.

Astrology readings and reports, the art and science of your place in the universe, communicated in a language that you can understand to make a difference in the world, your personal life, and relationships. Find your place in the universe. CelestialAffairs, your magical portal to the kingdom within.

Antot Masuka aka : Edward-Anthony: Shields.

Master Astrologer in the Western and Jyotish/Vedic Traditions Nestled in the Edgar Cayce Approach!

Book a consultation today to better understand how unfolding events and conditions affect your life as derived from your natal chart.

Email: antot495@celestialaffairs.com

https://celestialaffairs.com/standard-consultation-fees-types/

Share

Share Edward A. Shields

Leave a comment

Message Edward A. Shields

Footnote: