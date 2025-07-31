Dear Enlightened Truth Seeker,

Prelude

Secrets of the Temple provides an introduction to the work of Dr. David Martin, Esq., Dr. Rima Laibow, the late Karen Hudes, Esq. and the global revolutionary insights, quantum leaps, and accomplishments of : Russell-Jay: Gould. Interviews of Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea and Dr. Bryan Ardis takes a deep look into the medical omnicide tendency and crisis of our times offering real solutions.



Secrets of the Temple covers a broad range of topics on international affairs, American history, the pandemic, Eugenics, Federal Register, Congressional Bills, Global Currency Reset, United States in Interregnum, CoVID-19 Fraud, Claim of the Life, Quantum Banking, War Castles, Post Office authorizes governments and corporations, Emergency War Powers Act, and much more. See Table of Contents below for details.

No Cure Hidden From Nature

According to the Sleeping Prophet and Father of Holistic medicine, Edgar Cayce (1877-1945) there is no incurable condition that can defy the power of nature. Purification and regeneration play important roles. Cayce stressed C.A.R.E. - Circulation, Assimilation, Recreation and Elimination. Healing constitutes change in the vibratory field at the cellular level. Cayce stressed alkalinity over acidity. Electrolytes should allow cells to regenerate at 150V. These teachings are consistent with the work of Dr. Sebi (1933-2016).

This work goes against traditional forms of presentation, and is exceptional, in that it contains historical, scientific, rational analysis, bibliographical references, as well as philosophical, metaphysical, and astrological perspectives developed as an extension and expression of our deepening awareness, understanding, and movement towards the 22nd Century at a level and depth that is revealing to all.

Answers to Questions Never Asked

In this thirteen-part series you will find all the answers you need, or were looking for, to address long-haul CoVID-19 symptoms, synthetic snake venom DNA plasmids found in the CoVID-19 shots - as well as exploration of the historical, political, and economic developments surrounding this subject matter.

Foreword and Introduction

This 13-part series provides answers to questions never asked, inform on what's going on in the world today explaining why, as well as provide expert advice on how to effectively and permanently detox from the vaccine with all its ill effects, programming, and maladies.

We are revealing ALL the secrets of the temple from an international affairs point of view with deep esoteric and metaphysical meanings, wisdom, and understanding.

Written in book form on both Substack and Celestial Affairs newsletter platforms, this series include essential Footnotes at the end of each section or page, a Reference Guide that leads the reader to other articles and source materials, separate Hyperlinks page with over 1,000 hyperlinks available to aid further investigation and research, Navigation Guide that tells you how to navigate the series targeting only the subject matter you want to consider now coming back to read the rest or do further research at a later time. It includes an abridged Herbs and Supplement list that explains all the herbs and supplements discussed in the series, providing links to Online retailer sources for immediate purchase. It makes the incompressible understandable by ALL.

Abundance and generosity come in many forms, the most important of which is your time and your attention, which are priceless. These elements are the universal gifts of nature upon which all life depends and the earth rotates.

That which is planned cannot occur without your unawareness and full participation.

There is no need to fear when there are solutions.

Share freely so that the joy of giving returns back to you! Share with friends and family.

My peace I give onto you!

Transforming Consciousness One Mind at a Time

The ideas, views, and opinions expressed in Secrets of the Temple are the author’s opinion, except where references are made to other authors, speakers, and presenters. Take what makes sense to you, that which you identify with or find useful and leave the rest for others to consider based upon their research interests, values, background, understanding, wisdom, and knowledge.

Quick References

SECRETS OF THE TEMPLE

Table of Contents

1.Coping With Changing Times

2.Eugenics Theory

3.Embracing A Dawning Age

4.Towards The 22nd Century

5.Deception & Illusion

6.Obeying The Law

7.Dr. David Martin, Esquire

8.Dr. Rima E. Laibow

9.Back To The Future

10.Karen Alexandra Hudes, Esquire

11.Global Currency Reset

12.CoVID-19 Fraud Upon The Land

13.District Of Columbia Organic Act Of 1871

14.Bankruptcy: Road To Hell

15.District Of Columbia

16.United States Treasury Not In Federal Register

17.Interregnum

18.State of Emergency Wars Powers Of The Executive Branch Legitimize Martial Law Dictatorship In The United States

19.Reinstate The Cancelled, Suspended, Ratified Constitution Of 1789 through A Lawfully Formed Constitutional Convention

20.: Last-Flag-Standing: Russell-Jay: Gould.

21.The Flag

22.United Nations Must Go

23.Greatness: Prophecy & Illusion

24.Restoring Sovereignty Of Constitutional Republic Under: Title-~4-Flag: Sections-~1-~2-~3.

The information contained in this 13-part series and quoted in the interviews with Byran Ardis, D.C. and Ana Maria Mihalcea, M.D., Ph.D. are not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. All content, including text, graphics, images, video links, and information, contained in or available through these Substack articles and Celestial Affairs newsletters are for general information only. You are encouraged to confirm any information obtained from these articles/newsletters and video presentations on your own with primary source material and review all information regarding any condition or treatment with your physician. Never disregard professional medical treatment or advice because of something you have read in these articles and newsletters or watched in the video presentations.

Coping With Changing Times

We are living in perilous times. A time between the living and the dead. A time like no other since the dawn of civilization and the recorded history of mankind that started when man was given dominion over the Earth some 5,000 years ago at the start of the Mayan Long Count Calendar on August 11, 3106 BCE - four years before Krishna retuned to the heavens on February 17-18, 3102 BCE.

We are being tested and challenged on the cusp of a Changing Epoch and Age, which will set the course mankind’s history for the next 2,000 years or more. Only since the 1st Century CE has mankind been caught in the vice grip and struggle of existential determination, as a species and collective, to choose between good and evil in a profound, irreversible, and dramatic way. Yet, light must prevail over darkness. The next Age is the dawn of the light. One that leads to a Golden Age in the not-too-distant future - happening now! Out of darkness comes the light.

As Dr. Delbert Blair eloquently explained, the planet is going from the third dimension to the fifth dimension. As the observer, observed and actor in a Earth realm paradigm that exists outside of time and space phenomena where the atmosphere itself is actually changing triggering the globalist administrators’ response to keep us trapped in low frequency microwave electronic vibrations, Chem-Domes, potions, pills, injections, nanotechnology, and poisons, we as divine living beings have been locked, imprisoned for millenniums. The time has come for us to remember who we are as celestially oriented divine entities to express the promise of life and the dawning of the future. The awakening has begun!

In this regard, we are faced with choices, yet we do not have sufficient knowledge, practical experience, and information to properly evaluate our options unless we become fully engaged, aware, and enlightened by staying abreast of the myriad of issues, stories, and changes taking place in our world, at multiple layers and strata of society, in a process of perpetual evolutionary drama and dynamism - echoing irreversible change and transformation.

Traps, tricks, and deceptions are everywhere. Propaganda is extreme! If ever there was an existential moment and cry for solutions, now is the time!

A plan so subtle, a plan so treacherous, a plan so treasonous, a plan so wicked, a plan so evil that it is hard to conceive that it is real. Yet this plan has an origin and genesis that goes back decades, hundreds, even thousands of years. It started with the formation of traditional religious establishments over 2,000 years ago that were subtly and intelligently designed, constructed, and implemented to suppress, misdirect, and block man from achieving spiritual ascendancy through the awakening of higher states of awareness and consciousness - all the way through to modern day resulting in suppression and deactivation of the pineal gland using aluminum in the air, glyphosate in the food, fluoride in the water, Wi-Fi everywhere around us, and a change in tuning and broadcast frequency from A417 Hertz and A432 Hertz to A440 Hertz. Evil has many forms, but no limits.

The plan to block and prevent the ascension of mankind to higher realms of awareness and consciousness has taken on a new twist in the 21st Century through an effort to control mankind’s feelings, emotions, thoughts, and sensing abilities from within. This is to be accomplished through his cells, body, gender, and sex. The software of myths and stories have been abandoned or reshaped into “narratives”. In this regard, science and technology have become the Golden Calf of the modern Age.

Many good men and women are caught in its Neptunian dream, trap, and nightmare without the slightest idea, sense, or knowledge of that which is unfolding and coming into being. Babies and innocent children are sacrificed on the altar of medicine. Truth seekers and the innocent are flung against pillars of shame, disgrace, dishonor, financial ruination, and madness to die a slow, unrecognized, and cruel death while the band plays on in the background.

It is time for us, as individuals and as a collective, to wake up and take our rightful place in the unfolding human drama of conscience versus submission. He that has a soul, let him stand with the chorus of the light and the living. He who has sold his soul into darkness and materialism through bargain, compromise, gain, fortune, reward, or apathy, let him pay the price of woe, sorrow, damnation, and stagnation in the old world of depression, termination, and death - lack of movement.

The choice is yours. Choose wisely!

Eugenics Theory

Old Strategies in Modern Times

The series highlights how to disconnect from the Internet of Bio-Nano of Things, allowing people to choose freedom over carefully planned state sponsored acts of terrorism brought upon an uninformed, benign, unsuspecting, non-consenting global population who are slowly waking up to the stark reality of the medical crimes and tyranny that took place over the past five years (2020-2025) and continues. Most people are totally unaware of the magnitude of the crimes against humanity, outright lies, fraud, deception, and acts of genocide, censorship, treason, and sabotage that have occurred in all leadership circles and political structures around the world over the past five years. State sponsored and corporate acts of terrorism, at war with their own people evidenced by spiers distinguishing flagpoles of state and federal flags, have gone silent, unsung, and unpunished. Justice is nowhere to be found.

Modern suppression of man’s inner voice and spiritual faculties have a drawn out and prolonged history, going back thousands of years, but more recently within the past 120 years, starting with Eugenics, the idea that is is possible and desirable to improve the genetic qualities, or racial stock, of the human population.

As far back as 1883, the Eugenics movement in Europe and America sought to preserve the social order and hierarchy as annunciated in Abraham Flexner’s Report, ‘Medical Education in the United States and Canada’ published in 1910.

Hidden deeply within the contours and context of professional medical scientific research, labeled as progress, modern Eugenics bloomed, blossomed, and developed unabated. It never died, only transformed and hidden. It was revitalized and given new life and purpose after World War II, nourished, subsidized, and fattened in the coming years thereafter to bear fruits in the 20th and 21st centuries. Since 1945 after World War II, the silent storm of Eugenics grew and expanded its philosophy, funding, and applications into the fields of agriculture, food production, water, weather modification, seismology, telecommunication, microbiology, medicine, computer science, and electronics, among other fields. Its operations enlisted medical doctors, scientific researchers, and professionals, many of whom unknowingly developed and executed these programs using private and public funds - as well as debt financing to accelerate growth.

The seismic earthquakes, aftershocks and tremors from its early inception, gestation, growth, and amalgamation, dating as far back as the late 1800s to mid-1940s, have echoed and reverberated all the way through to the second decade of the 21st Century in the fields of microwave frequency technology, computer science, cable and Wi-Fi Internet services, nanotechnology, microbiology, and genetics: modern day instruments of alternative reality and warfare.

The challenge and predicament that we have experienced in the two first decades of the 21st Century have their origin in the early 1900s starting with John Davison Rockefeller, Sr., the world’s first billionaire. Under his direction and subsequent leadership structures, we witnessed the politically charged and engineered destruction of more than 150 traditional colleges of medicine that existed in the United States to introduce state sponsored and financially supported, licensed Allopathic medicine as the only legitimate form of medicine that should be used and practiced in the United States and abroad. This opened the door for the silent use and hidden development of Eugenics as practice and theory.

This philosophy and approach to scientific, evidenced-based medicine, which focused almost exclusively on developing and engineering synthetic fabrications of nature, i.e., derivatives of or alternatives to nature, at the expense of all other schools, colleges and modalities of healing and health, that were previously established and operating successfully in the United States and around the world, were dismantled and replaced by amoral third-party limited liability corporate structures that are backed and supported by university research centers, sophisticated, high level masters and Ph.D. teaching programs, as well as Global Public Private Partnership institutional research and development programs (R&D) that were heavily subsidized by non-reimbursable taxpayers’ sweat equity contributions - in addition to public debt financing.

Modern scientific Allopathic medicine, an essential instrument and tool of Eugenics philosophy, execution and application, especially when combined with finance, profit, engineering, and subsidies, quickly developed and rapidly spread throughout the world as the vehicle and delivery system for public health, starting in the early 1900s.

Rockefeller: The World’s First Billionaire

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fNh_GyRbJDAbJDA



How Rockefeller Built His Trillion Dollar Oil Empire

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9saLsvWcppw

Embracing A Dawning Age

Telepathy, Inter-Specie Communication, and Cosmic Intelligence Are the Gifts of the Dawning Age of Aquarius

A miraculous unfolding is taking place in the heavens, which most are unaware since Comet Hyakutake: 1996 - C/1996 B2, traversed our sky in 1996 in conjunction with the birth of a new Sun described in Aztec myths, literature and cosmology dating back to ancient times. This rude awaking of consciousness is happening all around us as we speak. We are in the corona period of the upliftment of humanity through truth, knowledge, enlightenment, rebirth, and transformation. That period moves us from the old world into the new world or 5th dimension. Hence, global immunization and vaccination campaigns were planned and executed to forever lock new born babies, children, and adults into a world of darkness, ignorance, blindness, disease, sickness, servitude, slavery, harvesting, and death - lack of growth, ascendancy and movement - in order the perpetuate the old world order of neocolonial ideological indoctrination, manipulation, domination, enslavement, and control beholden to a few hidden masters at central points of control, has but failed.

We are given the technologies of the Gods to create a New Earth, not to destroy the present one. - Antot Masuka

Natural man connected to the cosmos, universe, and ALL do not need brain-to-computer Neuralink interface proposed by oligarchs and billionaires of the world, supported and unopposed by world governments and politicians, because human DNA is naturally and actively evolving by the Sun in response to the shifts that are taking place within the cosmic order that will catapult mankind into a new timeline and dimension of communication, reality, awareness, eternal life and consciousness. This shift, which was activated on January 12, 2020 in alignment with the Year 2012 in the Ethiopian and Coptic Calendar, is moving in alignment with the 26,000 years Great Year cycle that changes astrological signs about every 2,200 years.

Within the wheel of the Great Cosmic clock, we are moving from the Age of Pisces into the Age of Aquarius. That is why scientists, bureaucrats, technocrats, oligarchs, and plutocrats are developing new technologies to Block the Sun: 39:20 min; 42:08 min) to support and enforce an ever weakening Climate Change Agenda and narrative to keep people forever trapped and strapped into a world of darkness, madness, and illusion. We have been under this nefarious Ahriman spell of underground control and magic for the past 2,000 years when the Age of Pisces began, at or around, 150 BCE. Before that time we were in the Age of Aries, the Ram, most strongly symbolized by the reign of Rameses II. Those who are planning the continued capture, enslavement, harvesting, and imprisonment of mankind’s body and soul for profit shall fail due to the awesome cosmic waves of light, energy, and intelligence pouring out from crystal interstellar jars of higher wave frequency and magnetism into our body, mind, and soul that shall engulf and enflame the world with brilliance, light, and harmony bringing us into a new sense of identity knowing who we are as living souls and human beings.

Metaphysical Dimensions

The construction of contract, in metaphysics means bonding, 7th House, Libra, Venus, opposition, attachment, duality, union, and/or yoga. It derives its nature and structure, meaning, foundation, and authority from the flag, i.e., Law of the Flag under Maritime law that are used to authorize, form, and govern nations - seas of people - along with all the social and administrative constructs, functions, and tentacles attached to these lifeless fictional entities. The metaphysics is related to the pole star, Polaris of Ursa Minor - the Little Bear or Little Dipper - and its relationship to Ursa Major - the Big Bear or Big Dipper - discussed in the webinar presentation, Fundamental Concepts of Astrology.

Pole Star Polaris

Some may think that the Post Office, the flag, and metaphysics are not related, but here we are talking about a pole, post, stake, scepter, or wand, which are symbols of power, magic/spell, and authority. The “Post”/Pole Office, and all addresses assigned or serviced by the Post Office, are posts or stakes driven into the ground of a physical domain that puts a claim, fence, and mark on land, house, business, court, office, jurisdiction, and domain for assembly, annunciation, exchange, transaction, habitation, communication, and living. Everything is connected to pole star, Polaris, the heavenly post office of earth, whose vertical energy represents a pole, post, scepter, or wand from which all power and authority is harnessed and drawn into physical reality.

The Flag’s Relationship to Ursa Major & Minor

The flag in its shape, style, and function, is the exact sacred geometric expression of Ursa Major and Ursa Minor in their metaphysical, underground or hidden dimensions. As the pole star Polaris sets the tone, mode, and authority of heaven through which all stars, constellations have their motion, being, and function, so too does the flag provide the guidelines or terms under which vertical energy flows to scattered countries and beings in establishing the departments, corporations, roles, and functions of government. As it is in the heavens, so shall it be on earth.

No pole, no post, no flag, no power, no authority. No mail, no communication, no transaction, no trade, no country. You end up with an open border inviting conquest, capture, seizure, harvesting, and plunder. It is a cosmic concept and reality brought down to us from the heavens and the stars that are used and applied in our practice of governance on a daily basis.

Finding the Way Out

The four royal stars, Aldebaran-Taurus-East, Regulus-Leo-North, Antares-Scorpio-West, and Formalhaut-Aquarius-South form the cross of the Zodiac with Polaris at its center representing the heart chakra, celestial portal, North star, exit or way out. The ancient sky rotated around them before the fall. Attune in vibration and resonance through breath to connect with the point of exit and center of being, Polaris.

Elon Musk’s Company Takes Baby Steps to Wiring Brains to the Internet

https://web.archive.org/web/20190717083429/https://www.nytimes.com/2019/07/16/technology/neuralink-elon-musk.html



2012 Mayan Prophecy End of an Age

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OHTuD2xEGRU



Bill Gates and EU Have Lost Their Minds, Millions Could Die If They Succeed

https://rumble.com/v35qu7u-bill-gates-and-eu-have-lost-their-minds-millions-could-die-if-they-succeed-.html

Towards The 22nd Century

Polaris and the Flag

We are connected to fixed star Polaris through the vertical energy and symbolic representation of the flag. Everything that has self-propelled autonomous movement, a spirit, and a soul, takes its direction, reference, marking, or orbit from Polaris. Polaris is at the center of everything.

The fixed star Polaris is at the center of movement and gravity in all their forms and expressions. It is a fixed star that never moves. Always the same, yesterday, today and tomorrow. Countries form their capitals by it. City centers reflect this energy of the state - the state being the state of affairs of a community or group.

North Star Polaris was perfectly aligned with the entrance to the Great Pyramid at Giza in October 2004. This alignment has not happen in over 2000 years. When it occurred, light from North Star Polaris shone down the subterranean descending passageway of the Great Pyramid reaching an area known as "The Pit" - the bottomless pit, doorway to the Halls of Amenti.

This is not an experience that will be repeated in our lifetime. The global, mystical, and spiritual significance are immense and important!

Every human being that ever walked the Earth gets his or her volition from Polaris by going through the evolution of stillness, creeping on all four in the animal form, then rising to become bipedal man in the spiritual evolution of the soul, from birth to death the same, linking, bonding, yoking its feelings, thoughts, and emotions to the magic of the centeredness of the star - the foundation of our being and master of our soul, universe and destiny.

Let the evolution of man begin. Let the sun shine into the dark, unseen places of man’s soul. Only then can we develop the skill and ability to live in peace, unity, and harmony. Open your heart chakra and live. Let the New Age of Aquarius begin!

The emperor has no clothes.

Project Blue Beam and UFO Alien Mars fables have failed.

Babble-on has fallen! Let the Quantum takeover begin.

The children are awakened. Prophecy must be fulfilled.

The time came when Pluto first entered Aquarius on March 23, 2023, retrograded twice to ingress Aquarius a third and final time on November 19, 2024, that starts its 20 years transit that will bring change, revolution, information and transformation.

The spell is broken. Let the transition begin.

Release the Gold cloaked in secrecy held by the Crown, Black Nobility, Vatican, Bretton Woods institutions and others.

End all mining projects and operations on the planet. We have a better way.

Water, sunlight and trees are the keys to life!

Deception & Illusion

Mind Control: You Will Obey

The entire CoVID-19 narrative is a deception, a grand illusion, a play on the mind, a corruption of the body, spirit, and soul where once respected chief medical officers of ordained government agencies, prominent political leaders, established medical institutions, highly trained medical doctors, nurses, and administrators acted in unison under the guise of Global Public Private Partnership to cast a spell over the eyes and ears of humanity by constantly and persistently lying to the public, the world and to everyone through local, social, and mainstream media (MSM) platforms. And so it was with no apology, remorse, punishment, or regret.

Obeying The Law

Law vs. Justice

Justice has to do with the application of law. It is not the law. Law is law. Law changes not. Something can be lawful or unlawful. Justice is applying the law. If you're being denied justice, it means that the law is not being applied in your case. If you're given justice, it means that the law was applied. Justice delayed is justice denied. That means that it is unlawful to not apply the law when the law is supposed to be applied, or delay applying the law.

Justice has to do with the application of law, not the law itself. Law is law. Justice is application.

Law and Free Will

Common law - also known as judicial precedent, judge-made law, or case law - is the body of law primarily developed through judicial decisions rather than statutes.

Civics, the study of civil and political rights, is no longer taught in secondary high schools as a prerequisite for graduation to teach students and people about their rights as living beings and citizens under law within the proper functioning of government.

Ignorance of the law is used to cast spells through media advertisements, persuasion, intimidation, fear, distractions, legislation, statues, codes, pacts, and mandates where you "believe" and have "faith" in the system that transfers your power to the abuser of law, whether federal government, state, county, city, village, district or municipality because you lack knowledge of the law and don't know that the law exists due to a lack of education or knowledge. Knowledge sets you free, allowing you to apply, adjudicate and come under the the proper functioning of law.

Law means more than statues, codes and regulations. It is that which is made manifest, is real, cosmic and universal in the affairs of man on land, air, and sea.

Transferring Power

If you do not transfer your power over to a fictional entity called an army, military, hospital, school, university, corporation, government, etc. they can have no power over you. They do not exist. A transfer of power must take place. If not, they're using force, manipulation or coercion, which is against natural law.

All signatures on a piece of paper or application submitted are a transfer of power. Their only recourse is the denial of goods, services, entry, or access. Arrest for not signing is against the law as it constitutes intimidation, duress, fraud and/or coercion. Fraud upon the court is a felony with no statute of limitation because it corrupts and destroys the very foundation, art, and craft of jurisprudence.

Forced consent is no consent at all. A man compelled against his will believes the same thing still.



This is all based on free will - often referred to as choice or preference - the greatest force and power in the universe. Greater than the power of an atomic bomb.

For this reason, angels envy mankind. Only man is given this function, power, and authority. Only man can defy his god through the power of choice and free will.

Law and Consent

There are two systems operating at the same time. One based on knowledge and the other based on faith and belief. It's a choice people make from their unconscious mind. Most don't even know that they have made that choice. That's ignorance: to not know what you are doing that you are doing.

Giving Consent Violates Law

When you give someone, a company, corporation, church, body corpus, or government consent, you're doing a deal in private, forming a pact that allows that person to break the law. In this regard, all licenses issued by government or authority is giving you permission to break the law, without consequences, protected by the grantor for a fee.

If you give consent, you are permitting whatever you consent to to happen. In the case of the vaccine, the consequence could be death. The burden is now on you because you have given consent to allow something to happen violating your power of choice and free will to say no. You are functioning outside of the law. To be outside of the law is to be an Outlaw. You're operating in private, forming a pact or doing a deal. If you function within the law you don't need consent because no harm is intended or happening. Whatever you're doing is under the law and protected by law. No fear.

That's why they use the term "consensual," meaning agreeing with each other. A private bond or contract has been formed. Two have become one forming the power of the trinity by creating a force, energy, position, capacity, or capability that is greater than the sum of the parts when added together - from which something new is always formed, born or created.



One and one bonded, yoked and joined together makes three in mathematics and nature because the number one with an infinite number of zeros does not exist. It always transforms into something else on another sphere or plane of existence whenever it reaches its limit of expression. One and one makes three. In business, it’s called synergy. Give me two and I'll make three. Holy Trinity.

Faith and Belief

Faith and belief require your consent because you're ignorant of the law or the nature and substance of reality. You don't know the truth. You have no knowledge. If you have knowledge, you don't need belief or faith because you know.

You either know or you don't know. Reading from a book, any book, doesn't mean that you know. All books can lie. All books can change, manipulate color, delete, omit or hide truth leading to knowledge. Knowledge is the greatest gift available to man. It is not based on faith or belief; it is based on existential existence and experience.



You are the greatest book that you will ever read. Most people only look at its cover and know nothing about what’s written inside of themselves, the potential, capabilities, energy systems, gifts of awareness, and power. Let the inward study begin!

You must have experience. You must know. When you know, you know. Knowledge cannot be taken away from you. That which you know you know. You don't need to discuss it again or prove it. Persuasion is not necessary and should not be applied. Knowledge stands on its own. It needs no advocate, savior, or Redeemer. It is. You only prove what you don't know. Knowing is knowing. It does not depend on a book, faith, or belief.

What is True Ignorance?

Ignorance is when you don't know that you don't know something that you should know from birth or when you come under a spell, faith or belief through the casting illusion, confusion, crimes and spells through repetition, preaching, persuasion, annunciation, media, and advertising. There is no law or knowledge backing up what they're saying and the person saying it doesn’t know that either - ignorant.



Dr. David Martin, Esquire

US Federal Agency Breaks U.S. Laws

Under house arrest for crimes committed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), David Martin, Doctor of Philosophy, Juris Doctor, rainmaker, pathfinder, problem solver, futurist, and exemplary humanist made the case in winter of 2020 that on April 25, 2003, CDC, an agency funded by the U.S. government, filed and illegally received a patent, US 7,776521 B1, on August 17, 2010 for isolating coronavirus from humans, which is against U.S. laws.



The patenting of a substance of nature is illegal under 35 US Code, Section 8.

The CDC illegally held, maintained and controlled an illegal patent on both the virus and on the test that would be required to detect the virus’ presence and existence.

It means that the CDC, under U.S. patent law, owned the ability to detect and manufacture testing kits for the assessment of SARS CoVID, which it can share with the World Health Organization (WHO) and other interested parties under contract law.

This also means that kits used to test for coronavirus is patented by the CDC and cannot be used or replicated by any outside independent third party, doctor, scientific organization, nation or people without the expressed consent and approval of the CDC, as doing so would be an infringement of its patent rights and privilege.

In violation of 35 US Code, Section 8 and Supreme Court 2013 opinion stated above, CDC and the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Disease (NIAID), led by Dr. Anthony Fauci, entered into trade among states, including but not limited to a corporation, EcoHealth Alliance, Inc., and with foreign governments and foreign entities, such as the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the Chinese Academy of Sciences that were funded through a 2004 National Institute of Health (NIH) Grant, RO1-11-0964, that constitutes commercial activity involving an illegal asset in violation of the Sherman Act.

The CDC entered into agreement with a number of domestic and international partners to conduct Chimeric construction (formed from parts of various animals; cats, bats, dogs, etc.) of novel, unique, never before created, coronavirus material with specific targeted virulent properties of a disease or poison that is extremely harmful in its effects prior to, during, and following the determination made by the National Institute of Health on October 17, 2014 that this work was not sufficiently vetted for bio-security and safety standards.

From 2013 until today, 2025, the CDC illegally held, maintained and controlled an illegal patent on both the virus and on the test that would be required to detect the virus’ presence and existence.

As a result, there is no way to empirically validate whether there actually is a SARS CoVID virus or not, because the CDC maintains an illegal monopoly, restrain trade, and violated both the Sherman and Clayton Acts in their business practices with both domestic and foreign operators.

CoVID-19 was never able to be independently verified or isolated by any scientific institution, government, research body, or testing laboratory in the world that would confirm beyond a reasonable doubt that we are in fact dealing with a virus outbreak or pandemic.

Save the Children: Children Are Our Story

Dr. David Martin made the case at a gathering at Wise Traditions for bringing criminal charges against corporations and co-conspirators in the genocidal mass murder of five to eleven year old children in the United States that we, as citizens of the United States, are pretending, due to an absence of focus and priority, is just another issue on the table to be considered along with the mirage of distracting and disingenuous, politically motivated issues that we are asked to give attention on a daily basis. As part of his presentation, Dr. Martin provided the names and faces of the people who financed and paid for this ongoing genocide orchestrated through a global campaign of inquisition, silence, and terror.

What is Health?

According to Dr. Martin, the issue facing mankind in the third decade of the 21st Century, is the illegality of the criminal conspiracy that gave rise to the Emergency Use Authorization. Until we hold the criminal conspirators and co-conspirators countable, and until we end the Emergency Use Authorization, we are not done.

The future and continuity of mankind in all shapes, forms, sizes, gene make up, and colors, is at risk. Saving the next generation of children and young people from mass murder on an industrial scale by a detached elite group of well-funded, genocidal maniacs who look upon our children, and humanity, with impunity and contempt as dead, lost at sea, or cattle, is the No. 1 issue of the unfolding 21st Century that we all must urgently address, and reverse is a timely and expedited manner.

Sharing this Substack article, newsletter and video is one of the most important thing that you can do to make a contribution to our efforts to stop the global mass murder of our children, bloodlines, and offspring. Raising awareness by sharing is important. A change in vibration and consciousness changes all, and it starts with you.

Public Outcry & Emergency

According to Dr. Martin, what we are living through is not a public health emergency but the last hegemonic grasp of an industry that set out in 1984 to build a singular model for defining health, not as a natural, meaning connected to ALL, innately at rest, state of being of an inter-intra-organ, interlocking, skeleton structure supporting flesh, blood, tissue essences and created formations that are in direct and indirect electro-magnetic auric fields of scalar frequency autogenerated communication in perfectly balanced perpetual motion in functional cooperation with each other to host, support, and maintain a living being that is beyond the scope, domain, and realm of modern science, but as the genetic manipulation of an organism to build a model of perpetual dependency on the pharmaceutical industry that singlehandedly provided governments, with research, scientific, and logistical support from the United States Department of Defense, the needed and necessary tools, resources, funding, ideas, ideals, philosophy, motivation, and incentives to conceptualize, actualize, and implement this asinine corporate definition of health for public mass murder of civilian populations.

As a result, vaccines were established as the only way to treat the human condition, putting in place the tools that would lead to the 1986 Shield of Immunity Act, titled: H.R.5546 - National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986.

Project Stargate

The situation is further exaggerated and exuberated in 2025 with the creation of the $500 billion, four year, artificial intelligence data collection and sharing infrastructure dubbed, Project Stargate. Oracle, Open AI, Nvidia, Arm, Microsoft and Softbank are partnering to transform healthcare in the United States through the promotion and use of gene therapy mRNA vaccines developed to treat human pathologies, including cancer.

Under this new investment fund, strongly supported by the Trump administration and others, DNA altering vaccines are once again being reintroduced into society, through the healthcare system, as the primary tool and modality to treat the human condition. No consideration is being given to natural treatments, protocols, or remedies. The cause of human disease stemming from pollution and contaminants pumped into the air, water, food, and earth, on an industrial scale, that brings harm, illnesses, disease, and fatalities to the people of the United States and world is largely ignored. Public acceptance, outcry, or rejection of Project Stargate weight heavily in the balance and scales of time.

Until the 1986 Shield of Protection is removed and dismantled to expose pharmaceutical companies to the same level of responsibilities and liabilities that all other corporations in the United States are subject to under law, our work in stopping government instituted vaccine mandates under PROJECT STARGATE and the continued development and propagation of gene therapy snake venom plasmid DNA altering vaccines are completely irradiated from society, and the healthcare industry in particular, our work is not done. Anything short of achieving these noble milestones, goals and objectives is failure.

Dr. David Martin Issues an Emergency Warning To President Trump & The People Of The World: February 4, 2025

In a recent announcement, Dr. David Martin made the point that there are 63 gain of function bioweapons outside of the four that are coronavirus specific, bringing the total gain of function bioweapons under development in the United States to 67. Sixty-three (63) bioweapons are currently in production at universities as of the date of this article. President Trump has the power and authority to take executive actions that could save humanity from antihalation through the use of these bioweapons by placing a moratorium of all gain of function development in the United States and abroad by shutting down all 67 active bioweapons programs now!



The end-game has always been to decrease population on planet, Earth to adjust for economic mismanagement. Healthcare has become the frontline of the biggest mercenary deployment to indiscriminately mass murder billions of people, without regret or remorse, by high powered, insanely rich, sociopathic killers that have made plans to “save” themselves.



At risk is the orderly structure of the United States and the global community at large. Executive actions that have been taken over that past few weeks since inauguration to restructure the social, political, and economic life and core values of the Unites States, that continue to face stiff resistance on many fronts and platforms, need to address the planned biological genocide of humanity on an industrial scale to ensure humanity’s survival well past this decade and far into the 21st and 22nd centuries, and beyond!



The problem is largely driven by economic considerations regarding the inevitable insolvency of the Social Security Trust Fund by 2026 to 2027, as well as denial, exuberance, and lack of recognition of the bankruptcy of the United States as a corporation that went into receivership on November 2, 1999 causing the Florida Chads discussed below under the section titled: Last-Flag-Standing: Russell-Jay: Gould.

Bankruptcies of United States

On November 2, 1999, Benjamin Franklyn Post Office in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania lost its capacity to carry out this function for the United States government due to international bankruptcy.



From July 1, 1775, to November 2, 1999, the: Title-~4-Flag of the UNITED STATES, INC. was wrapped up in two seven-year domestic bankruptcies and three seventy-year international bankruptcies - lasting for a total of 224 years.

The bankruptcies prevented the Constitutional Republic of the united states of America from becoming a free and sovereign nation acting on behalf, and in the interest of, the people of the 50 states of America. The two domestic and three international bankruptcies, 1775-1999, turned the united states of America into a bankrupt corporate entity from inception to the date of this publication.

Reason for Depopulation

The American people have been distracted over the past two centuries and not made aware of the corrupt underbelly of political programs and activities that drive decision-making in Washington, DC creating social dissonance, ineptitude, and incompetence that could lead to state failure on a global and massive scale.

In other words, we have dug ourselves into a hole and do not know how to come out of it. For these reasons, politicians in Washington, DC at the end of World War II devised an insidious plan to create the World Economic Forum (WEF) to design the social, political and financial architecture to balance the books of Global Affairs, as well as propping up failing, oversized, inflated beanstalk of Global Network of Corporate Control, which are the tentacles and private armies of government, by reducing the United States and world’s population to balance the equation in a Great Reset to retain their position as guardians and ruling governing fictional entities in a profound transitory era of an electrifying Changing Age.



We have electronically nailed our twelve theses on the door of the Internet. He who has an ear, let him read and hear!

Anthony Fauci

In 1984, Anthony Fauci, M.D. was hired by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to achieve this one single goal and objective on the premise that human beings and the human condition would be better served through universal dependency on immunization through vaccines, exactly what Project Stargate is designed to accomplish. This was and is his whole mission in life!

Eugenics Office of the United States of America

In 1914, Andrew Carnegie created the Eugenics Office of the United States of America, defined in the New York Times as:

“…when we humans are as wise as cattle breeders … by selecting breeding traits that are desirable and exterminating from the herd those traits that are undesirable. That’s what Eugenics is.”

Who is to define which human traits are desirable and undesirable is never addressed or answered in corporate discourse and documents of the Eugenics Office of the United States of America. These sensitive and important questions are left to the elites to decide in secret meetings based upon their own corporate mandates, desires, needs, moral code, sense of religious values, biases, prejudices, and innate, morbid disregard for people, children and life.

Dr. Martin stated that:

For the first time, we are not going to allow a paternalistic system built on a colonial, conquest-oriented model of domination and suppression, … we are not going to allow that system to corrupt what humanity is capable of, because we the people are capable of miraculous, wonderful things. That America [abundant in hope, peace, love, joy, wealth, and prosperity for the people] has not been born yet. We don’t want to … go back to anything because there is nothing to go back to. We want to arrive at the starting point of building something we dreamed of but never were able to accomplish. … We have not seen America yet!

Dr. David Martin provided quotes to demonstrate, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the planning of the CoVID-19 alleged global pandemic is a criminal racketeering conspiracy that must face the full weight of justice, and until that is accomplished, we are not done.

For example, in 2008, World Health Organization (WHO) declared SARS eradicated, yet in the Proceedings published by the National Academy of Sciences in February of 2016, Peter Daszak of EcoHealth Alliance stated that:

… until an infectious disease crisis is very real, present, and at an emergency threshold, it is often largely ignored. To sustain the funding base beyond the crisis, we need to increase public understanding of the need for MCMs (medical countermeasures) such as a pan-influenza and pan-coronavirus vaccine. A key driver is the media, and the economics [will] follow the hype. We need to use that type of hype to our advantage to get to the real issues. Investors will respond if they see profits at the end of the process.

This plan of action established in 2016 to vaccine the world’s population was published, funded, and activated by the same group of people.

Bioweapon Rights Transferred

In January 2019, the National Institutes of Health forced the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, (UNCCH) to sign the S-1 Spike Protein patent back over to NIH. UNCCH transferred the rights to the real bioweapon to NIH in the spring of 2019, which has never happened in the history of the United States and world whereby an university undertaking research for the U.S. Department of Defense transfers it patent right rights to a third party corporate entity.

On September 18, 2019, A World At Risk document published by WHO signed by CDC, Anthony Fauci of NIAID, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation said that by September 2020, we were going to have a worldwide release experiment for a respirator pathogen to include DNA, Messenger RNA, mRNA, Virus-like S particles, vector based and nanoparticles vaccines to create the universal vaccine platform so that every person on the planet would have an universal vaccine.

Respectfully speaking, one day later, on September 19, 2019, President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Order mandating the global platform for mRNA and self-assembling nanoparticle vaccines. Dr. David Martin questioned how such executive action, devoid of proper review and timely consideration, is possible explaining its absurdity, impossibility, and proverbial nonsense in so many ways.

You cannot have Congressional, judicial, and United States government Shield of Protection and Immunity under rule of law if the way you got the Emergency Use Authorization involve felony commission, omission, and admission of a crime, as stipulated under various bioweapon treasonous acts:

Criminal

18 U.S.C. § 2339 C et seq., - funding and conspiring acts of terror

18 U.S.C. § 2331 §§ 802 - acts of domestic terrorism resulting in death of American citizens

18 U.S.C, § 1001 - lying to Congress

15 U.S.C. § 1-3 - conspiring to criminal commercial activity

15 U.S.C. § 8 - market manipulation and allocation

15 U.S.C. § 19 - interlocking directorates

Civil

35 U.S.C. § 206 - disclosure of government interest

35 U.S.C. § 101 - patenting nature

21 C.F.R § 50.24 - et seq., it is unlawful to conduct medical research, even in the case of emergence, without an independent institutional review board approved protocol, including informed consent free of coercion.

35 U.S.C. § 45 - §§ 5 (a) - “unfair or deceptive acts or practices in or affecting commerce.”

Crimes Against Its Own People

Terrorism using biological weapons are part of the felony structure of the laws of the United States. The biological and chemical weapons laws of the United States, not be confused with The Biological and Weapons Convention not formally entered into by the United States, prohibits the use of biological weapons as an act of terrorism.

Dr. David Martin emphasized that “coronavirus was not weaponized.” Why? Because coronavirus is a model of sequences of various proteins. There is not a single, unique coronavirus in existence; there never was a novel coronavirus, Dr. Martin emphasized. “That part does not exist”, he said. What was weaponized are patented and infectious replication of a defective coronavirus model. “This means gain of function”, Dr. David Martin concluded. That is the real bullet at the crime scene, he reiterated.

Crime Scene Analysis

The injection canister is the gun; the victim: the people; the results: injury or death; the crime scene: the world; the perpetrator(s): pharmaceutical companies and the medical industry with the strong support of governments’ chief medical officers and well placed corporate accomplices; the financiers: multilateral, international and domestic banks; the witness: the judicial system; the actors: congressional leaders, governments, corporate leaders and officials; the motive: reduced population for increased global hegemonic dominance, power, surveillance, and control.

Smoking Gun

They took what they knew was a bio-weapon, uploaded a protein sequence onto a servers around the world, that the world can access, whereby it is a felony under United States biological and chemical weapons felony laws to enable production of a biological weapon, which is the evidence of a crime [emphasis added], because if you enable the production of a biological weapon, you have actually committed the felony under United States biological and chemical weapons felony laws, Dr. Martin carefully surmised and outlined.

The weapon is the Spike Protein [emphasis added], which is a protein sequence that is foreign to the human body. That weapon is being used. Dr. Martin made the case that the Spike Protein is foreign to the human body. The Spike Protein when injected or transferred to the human body through shedding, creates an immune response, anaphylaxis-like shock reaction; severe, life threating allergic reaction and response with or without immediate symptoms, including death.

What is being injected into the arms of five- to eleven-year-old children today is a weapon - parents unknowingly taking their children to assassination camps to be exterminated through time-released soft kill inoculations and vaccines [emphasis added], concluded Dr. David Martin.

We need strong corporate manslaughter laws enacted into law in the United States to ensure that these crime against humanity are never repeated.

Dr. David Martin says that everyone who receives this information has a moral, ethical duty, and obligation, as informed citizens of the United States, Inc. to write to the United States Attorney General and their state Attorney General to demand that the federal and state Attorney Generals act on behalf of the people by filing charges against the conspirators and co-conspirators of the corporate felony crimes that have been committed because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Only the immediate and timely action of concerned citizens will produce meaningful results, as well as justice and compensation for the victims. The time to take this action is now.

Charges filed by the United States Attorney General and state Attorney General offices against criminal conspirators and co-conspirators will get rid of the Shield of Immunity protecting Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, and Gilead from lawsuits and liabilities. These companies are sub-contractors of Anser, the Central Intelligence Agency’s (CIA) cover organization positioned to underwrite the liabilities of the pharmaceutical giants should they lose their Shield of Immunity provided under the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986.

The entire Shield of Immunity is the target, says Dr. Martin. Until the Shield of Immunity is annulled and taken down, re-setting the clock back to pre-National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986, and until everyone of the beneficiaries of that Shield of Immunity faces criminal and civil charges by United States Attorney General and state Attorney Generals for committing felonies under United States biological and chemical weapons felony laws, our children are not safe, we are not safe, the country and world is not safe; the battle is not over, and we have not won, proclaimed Dr. Martin.

According to Dr. Martin, Anser is set up to be the bankruptcy “mole” that will take on the liabilities of the pharmaceutical industry so that people who got injured or died may never get a dime. The author recognizes that unless the world’s gold reserves held in trust for humanity, discussed below under the section featuring Karen Hudes, Esquire, is released to the peoples of the world in the now time and space and not tomorrow, with proviso attached as a condition of disbursement, the matter will not be resolved, and justice is not served. Justice delayed is justice denied.

Establishing private, government, or public money to fund bioweapon deaths and injuries is asking victims of these crimes to fund their own compensation, healthcare, recovery, and healing. Let this not be the case. Hold the criminals responsible. There is no other way.

As Dr. David Martin says:

We don’t need permission. We don’t need authority.

Justice, freedom, and liberty are not for sale. Neither will we accept less.

Dr. David Martin Issues An Emergency Warning To President Trump & The People Of The World

https://rumble.com/v6h3fgy-dr.-david-martin-issues-an-emergency-warning-to-president-trump-and-the-peo.html

Dr. David Martin Under House Arrest as a Result of a Crime Committed by the CDC

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C2CsNqHFx68&t=492s

Coronavirus Unveiled: When Laws Are Broken Justice Cannot Be Served

https://gem.godaddy.com/s/075b1b1#coronavirus_unveiled__when_laws_are_broken_justice_cannot_be_served

Trump—Flanked By Larry Ellison, Sam Altman, & Masayoshi Son—Announces Project Star Gate

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IYUoANr3cMo

Coronavirus Unveiled: When Laws Are Broken, Justice Cannot Be Served

U.S. Federal Agency Breaks U.S. Laws in Open View of United States Congress, the American People, and the World stipulated under 35 U.S.C., § 8 written and presented by Dr. David Martin, Esquire, edited by: Edward-Anthony: Shields., aka Antot Masuka of CelestialAffairs.com at the start of the global preplanned pandemic in Spring of the Year 2020. Released, distributed, and published: May 30, 2020. Copyright 2020. All rights reserved.

https://gem.godaddy.com/s/075b1b1

Under House Arrest as a Result of a Crime Committed by the CDC

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C2CsNqHFx68&t=492s

Dr. David Martin Exposes Founders of the Pandemic & Their Companies

https://rumble.com/vpj7mp-dr.-david-martin-exposes-founder-of-the-plandemic-and-their-companies.html



Emergency Use Authorization for Vaccines Explained

https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/vaccines/emergency-use-authorization-vaccines-explained



21 U.S. Code § 360bbb–3 - Authorization for Medical Products for Use in Emergencies

https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/21/360bbb-3

Dr. Rima E. Laibow

Exit the United Nations Now!

Dr. Rima Laibow spearheads PreventGenocide2030.org, a selfless, coordinated effort to get the UNITED STATES, INC. out of the United Nations (UN). Her team of experts and lawyer demands that our Congressional leaders in Washington, District of Columbia support Disengaging Entirely From The United Nations Debacle Act of 2023: H.R.6645 - DEFUND Act of 2023 and S.3428 - DEFUND Act of 2023.

With little or no support from major corporate interests and donors, Dr. Laibow and her team of dedicated volunteers and activists have taken up the challenge of exposing massive fraud and cover up for what truly is: evil projected against We the people.

The grand plan is to use modern scientific theory, application, and methods developed in the fields of microbiology and medicine to depopulate the world through a “soft kill.”

The era of Mercantilism is over that judged the wealth of nations through gold acquisition, population growth, and international trade. Free trade and democracy, as an organizing institution, have taken its place. With the introduction of low-cost energy and technology, quantum profits can be made using trans-humans instead of people, giving rise to a massive genocidal plan to depopulate the Earth. They have successfully undertaken such plans in the past. They believe that they can do it again.

This well thought out genocidal plan has been in the making for centuries.

It has manifested and has come to fruition in ways that we never thought possible on the cusp of a changing Age.

The plan is to depopulate the Earth to bring in a new social order using robotics, transhumanism, and artificial intelligence to achieve technological control of the remaining human population though direct implants that manipulate and influence people’s cell tissue, body fluids, blood, emotions, thoughts, and mind through microbiology.

In this new social and political climate, property rights would be reserved and given only to the wealthy and politically connected while those of less social means and standing would be forced to access essential goods and services, as tenants and subscribers (users equal usury), through digital periodic payment and subscription plans that can be modified, changed, terminated or cancelled at any time. Ownership denied!

A new form of electronic socialism and class warfare has come into existence.

In this regard, Dr. Laibow and her team’s work becomes critically important to put mankind back on the path of self-discovery, bodily autonomy, property ownership, human rights, and freedom of speech in dismantling the tightening Orwellian chains and curse that surrounds and binds us.

According to Dr. Laibow and her Attorney at Law, Mr. Ralph Fucetola, J.D., 1971 - 2006:

“Disengaging Entirely from the United Nations Debacle Act of 2023”

The United Nations Threatens U.S. Rights and Sovereignty.”

Your Oath of Office to support and defend the Constitution requires you to co-sponsor and vote for “Disengaging Entirely from the United Nations Debacle Act of 2023” (HR.6645 / S.3428).

Is the U.N. Charter a Treaty Binding the United States of America?

http://www.opensourcetruth.com/is-the-un-charter-a-treaty-binding-the-united-states-of-america/

The Bills currently before Congress (“Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act of 2023” (HR:6645 / S:3428) end our fraudulent entanglement with the U.N. Voting to end that entanglement will absolve you from legal responsibility for the continued fraud against the United States and the Constitution. - Dr. Rima Laibow

According to Dr. Laibow, continued US membership in the United Nations is intolerable because:

The US Constitution and UN’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights are mutually incompatible. Either our rights are ‘inalienable’ or they can be granted and withdrawn by the United Nations.

Upon the September 23, 2024 scheduled adoption of Pact for the Future by the UN General Assembly, UN governance prevails, terminating our ability to hold our rights to be ‘inalienable’ and eviscerating our national sovereignty, freedom of speech, movement, and personal autonomy.

Your congressional immunity may be insufficient to protect you from RICO and other criminal charges if you fail to act to end the on-going U.N. membership fraud which has been worked upon the people of the US since 1945 when the signing of the UN Charter was misrepresented to the Senate as the ratification of a ‘treaty.’

Treaty obligations can only be entered into between sovereign states. The UN is merely a corporate body or private club of countries, not a sovereign state.

The U.S. has no treaty or lawful obligation requiring it to adopt any UN policy.

U.N. policies serve globalist aspirations, interests, and agenda. They are antithetical to U.S. stability and wellbeing; the World Health Organization’s (WHO) disastrous CoVID-19 policies and ‘Pandemic Treaty’ present clear examples.

The UN’s self-authorized, ever-expanding, unregulated authority and intrusive social reorganization threatens the fabric of life in the United States and global community. Compliance with U.N. programs e.g., Agenda 2030, One Health, Comprehensive Sexuality Education, Digital Vaccine Passport, 15 Minute Cities, etc.) is based upon the presumption of treaty obligation to an organization with which no treaty exist.

All laws, regulations, policies, and agencies implementing any U.N. program must be reviewed, reversed and/or revoked immediately following the passage of HR:6645 / S:3428. All participation, past, present, or future, in the UN, Et.al..., violates the people’s constitutional rights, property, and protections.

Support PreventGenocide2030.org and take the 10 Million Patriot Challenge. Your support brings us one step closer to getting there!

PreventGenocide2030.org

https://preventgenocide2030.org

To gain additional insights on this topic, read “Back to the Future”, and “UN Has to Go” presented below.

Back To The Future

No Authority to Contract with Sovereign Nations

Corporate bodies such as the United Nations, IBM, Microsoft, Google and others are permitted under law to do business and contract with sovereign nations. A corporation can openly do business with a sovereign country using a contract, terms of reference, memorandum of understanding or other instruments of commerce and law. Why don’t they do that? You only need a pact when you are doing something that is conspiratorial, dubious, or unlawful. If what you are doing is proper and lawful, you don’t need to form a pact amongst the actors who tacitly agree to carry out the terms of that pact. A pact is just another word for collusion.

On September 22, 2024, 193 member countries of the United Nations formed a Pact for the Future to achieve some ill-conceived, fanciful, and unlawful goals to expand their powers to reign supremely as a global power, over mankind, without and checks and balances, and certainly without restrain as the third decade of the 21st Century marches on. The ill-gotten gains that they have acquired through the carefully planned and orchestrated global pandemic are now choking them. The truth is being revealed, one minute drop at a time, bringing many wrong doers to countability and justice!

The public bought the fake pandemic narrative, hook, line, and sinker! They drank the Kool-Aid expecting their governments, chief medical officers, and medical doctors to act on their behalf and in their best interest. It didn’t happen, and the band played on.

Karen Alexandra Hudes, Esquire

Release Gold Reserves Held in Trust for Humanity

The late Karen Hudes, Esquire, Senior Counsel of the World Bank Legal Department discussed the need for governments and peoples of the world to demand from politicians and claim over one million metric tons of gold being held in trust in a secret account at the Central Bank of the Philippines, Union Bank of Switzerland and elsewhere to initiate the Global Currency Reset for the benefit of humanity that multilateral development finance institutions are sitting on and refuse to acknowledge, confirm, or release.

According to the late Karen Hudes, Esquire, this gold is held in a Secret Account, Cloaked in Secrecy, and is being kept from the peoples of the world, while the globalist pursue a depopulation agenda to eradicate the bloodlines of the people who are the lawful heirs and beneficiaries of the gold. The depopulation agenda is a way to block humanity from gaining access to their lawful inheritance by softly murdering the population in massive numbers over a period of a few short years.

In an interview with Suas Revelações, Karen Hudes said, we have been converted from citizens of the Republic of the united states of America to chattel property. According to Karen, we are property of the Federal Reserve System; we are are not considered to be human beings and citizens of the united (union) states of America whose ratified constitution was suspended in 1871.

The gold is being held in a Trust Account that should have been released and distributed to the peoples of the world in 1995, 50 years after moratorium ended that was put in place in 1945 by the United Nations and affiliated Bretton Woods institutions to prevent anyone from claiming the gold who may have had lawful title. The gold is now free and clear of any legal claims that could be made and therefore is available for distribution to the peoples of the world who are the lawful heirs and beneficiaries.

According to Karen Hudes, the gold neither belongs to the Bretton Woods club nor to any government or nation of the world. It is being held in trust for the people of the world. It belongs to humanity. The amount of gold being held is more than sufficient to clear all government debts and establish meaningful gold reserves in the treasuries of all nations on Earth to bring mankind rapidly into the Golden Age.

The gold has been accumulating in the coffers of the Western world for the past 400 years, pillaged, captured, and stolen from many continents and civilizations around the world, including Meso-America, North and South America, Africa, and Pacific regions before conquest of non-Christian lands and domains started in 1492 through the Columbus’ state sponsored project of terrorism, conquest, domination and occupation. This period essentially covers the 13th Baktun period of the Maya Long Count calendar that came to an end on December 21, 2012 on the Western Gregorian calendar and December 21, 2020, under the Ethiopian and Coptic calendars. Gold belongs to humanity, not to any government or fictitious, monetary, or corporate development institution. We are in transition.

Richest Country in the World

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I0DizOcCwgE

Marcos Gold

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/O3C_l1YjLa4

Tallano Gold Philippines Had Helped Vatican Before World War II

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lbsNBE2DkOM



World Bank President Wolfensohn Visits Manila, Philippines

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=irwiFxVC90o

When President George Bush, Jr. Tells the Truth: Philippines is the Richest Country in the World

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3X27vpPTbSo



The Time George Bush Accidentally Told The Truth

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fVNhXcdt3_8



President Marcos on Maharlika Investment Fund

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p88_4ljifE0

The Lost Gold of Pre-colonial Philippines

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kXSUjw0mewI

The Truth About Maharlika: A Lost Kingdom?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cauSZ0GDM7E

The Srivijaya Empire

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=01vXcFO1Geg



The Descendants of Lemuria: Maharlika, Known As The Philippines!

Global Currency Reset

World Gold Reserves

The Global Debt Facility contains the U.S. and the rest of the world's gold monetary reserves and other wealth. The Global Debt Facility is a Trust that Eisenhower, Truman, world leaders and royalty established at the end of WWII. General Eisenhower and President Truman agreed to deposit the U.S. gold in the Global Debt Facility on behalf of the United States. All nations' monetary gold reserves are with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and The World Bank, giving them a solid AAA credit rating. These institutions sit on the gold reserves and loan fiat currencies to member nations, denominated in foreign currencies, for international trade, balance of payment, and development. The Board of Governors of the World Bank and IMF are responsible for administering the Global Debt Facility, not the individual governments who appoint members to the Board.

According to Karen Hudes, Legal Counsel and former Overseer Mandate Trustee of the Global Debt Facility, TVM-LSM-666, who voted the United States’ gold shares held as gold reserves in the Global Debt Facility, the United States Treasury has confirmed that there was never a physical audit of the gold held in the Global Debt Facility for the United States, only a paper audit.

The international banking cartel is against the Global Debt Facility distribution of gold reserves to humanity because public knowledge of the world’s gold wealth would abolish their power and force the calling for a Constitutional Convention in the United States that would change forever the United States’ hegemony and relationship with the rest of the world.

Learn more:

Karen Hudes: Banker Suicides, Bitcoin and the Global Renaissance

https://youtu.be/5QB_Br21MDs

CoVID-19 Fraud Upon The Land

State of Affairs

The Birth Certificate system brings you under the laws of the state (state of affairs) at the time of your birth. You have now become chattel property of the state, and the state can apply statues and codes, not laws, against you. In this undertaking, your mother is listed as "An Informant" on the Birth Certificate Application Form, not as your birthing mother. Hence, through this act, consent (free will), signed contract, or voluntary offering, the mother unknowingly turns over all ownership rights of her child to the state, and thereby, relinquishes lawful possession of her child in favor of the state who takes full possession through contract. The child becomes an award and property of the state or country in which the child was born, lives, and resides.

The Birth Certificate “application” is the executing document, and the signed Birth Certificate is the results. The child is bonded to the state and the birthing mother loses her rights over the child. She is raising the child on behalf of the state until the child reaches 18 years of age. That is why courts can act against the best wishes and interests of the mother and parents in court cases involving sex change operation, gender affirming care, and foster care placement.

Digital Identification System

The same system is being developed to replace the "paper based" Birth Certificate system by digitalizing the birth registration process through the development and application of a new electronic identification system called "Certificate of Vaccination Injectable Digital Identification” or Certificate of Vaccination IDentification Operation - 2019, commonly referred to as CoVID-19.

It becomes clear why CoVID, an acronym, and not a word, is an important and critical government managed global operation to establish a new digital state-of-affairs using patented human beings who took the shot. It explains why forced vaccination was considered, and in some cases mandated; to register all corporate citizens into the new CoVID digital identification system whereby your body replaces the birth certificate to identify who you are giving the state total control.

In other words, there is no longer a need to have the mother sign the Birth Certificate to hand over rights to the state. Under this new digital birth registration system called CoVID-19, the old paper based Birth Certificate system will be abandoned and replaced by giving the child a CoVID-19 shot at birth that will implant a chip into the child to identify the child and person for life. This system is being implemented in Kenya and is expected to roll out to other countries of the world soon.



CoVID is an acronym. CoVID is not a word that is defined in court of law because the disease does not exist. It is not defined by mandate, legislation, or law! The word CoVID does not exists. It is not a noun, and it certainly is not an adjective, adverb, or verb. It is an acronym that needs definition in all courts of law.

Now that you understand why the bills being presented in the US and Canada’s legislative bodies do not have a proper definition for the acronym, CoVID-19, because the expression CoVID is an acronym that under law must be listed and explained separately under DEFINITIONS of legal terms in all documents filed with the court. CoVID is a disease of the mind brought about through fear, coercion, mandate, and propaganda and presented as such in all courts of law.

All acronyms must be explained and defined in the DEFINITIONS of every legal document filed in a court of law, as well as with state and federal agencies, and if not defined properly with respect to its meaning, origin and Etymology, represents fraud upon the court and federal government.

They do not want to perpetrate fraud upon the court, so they do not provide a definition for the word CoVID or CoVID-19 in court documents and cases, nor in legislative bodies or sessions, because the disease does not exist and doing so with a wrong or incorrect definition, meaning or intention constitutes fraud upon the court, which has no statue of limitation.

There is no statute of limitation on fraud.

District Of Columbia Organic Act Of 1871

The Constitution for the united states of America

The thirteen colonies (New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia) declared their independence from Great Britain on July 4, 1776.

Mercantilism

Mercantilism, as a philosophy and social economic plan, ruled the world during the 16th to 18th centuries. It was an extremely competitive period that pushed European nations to acquire as many colonies in the Africa, Asia, and the Americas as they could that in their view was open for capture, trade, domination, and conquest under laws that hung from the Vatican’s Doctrine of Discovery that was first decreed through a Bull in 1452 CE. In this regard, the English colonies in North America were business ventures. They provided an outlet for England’s surplus population and in some cases, more religious freedom than England did, but their primary purpose was to make profits for their shareholders and sponsors in an era of Mercantilism.

The Constitution of the united states of America (united states is written in lowercase to show sovereignty of the people and union) was ratified in 1789, thirteen years after the Declaration of Independence in 1776. It operated until February 21, 1871, when it was put aside in lieu of a corporate structure because the country could not repay its revolutionary war debts and was delinquent on FRF 1.6 million loan from France that Benjamin Franklyn incurred on behalf of the colonial government on July 1, 1775.

Benjamin Franklyn filed two domestic seven-year bankruptcies with France, from 1775 to 1789, immediately after taking the FRF 1.6 million loan on July 1, 1775, before switching over to a seventy-year international bankruptcy arrangement to avoid the three strike bankruptcy rule. Three strikes and you’re out and open for state capture by anyone who can pay off the debt.

The original constitution ratified in 1789 reads: ‘The Constitution for the united states of America.’ It means that the constitution is for the people of the united (union) states of America. One constitution for all people within the borders and jurisdiction of continental United States where the 50 states are in lawful union and not foreign to each other.

As noted above, the united states is written in lower case to indicate union of peoples who are sovereign living beings; hence United States is not capitalized, which indicates a fictional corporate body or entity. Had the words united states been capitalized in the title of the constitution, expressed as UNITED STATES, it would have meant that the union represented a corporation, i.e., body corporal, not a union of sovereign people and states of affairs.

The United States of America changed from a country into a corporation when The United States Congress formed a corporation known as the UNITED STATES, INC. (U.S.) by passing the District of Columbia Organic Act of 1871. Under the legislative Act of 1871, Washington, D.C. is not a state of the union, but a District of Columbia.

41st Congress: Session 3: Chapter 62, 1871, “An Act to Provide a Government for the District of Columbia.”

“That all that part of the territory of the United States included within the limits of the District of Columbia be, and the same is hereby, created into a government by the name of the “District of Columbia”, by which name it is hereby constituted a body corporate for municipal purposes and may be contracted and be contracted with, sue and be sued … and exercise all other powers of a municipal corporation.”

In short, the 50 states are separate from the jurisdictional land of the District of Columbia. This district is the jurisdiction for the corporation titled, UNITED STATES, INC.

In simple terms, United States of America does not exist as a country, government, jurisdiction, or corporate body under law, but only in name.

The UNITED STATES, INC. is not a country. It is a corporation like Microsoft, IBM, General Motors, Google, etc. When you are dealing with the United States, you are dealing with a corporation, not a country.

The UNITED STATES, INC. has legal jurisdiction to do business on behalf of its stockholders and stakeholders, form contracts, sue and be sued and create franchisees with the 50 states.

The other 50 states act as franchisees for the parent company, UNITED STATES, INC. That is why we have a president and not a king, queen, or monarch. Presidents manage corporations. They do not rule over countries. A president cannot rule a country but can make decisions on behalf of the owners of the corporation which are the corporation’s shareholders, creditors, and stakeholders. As a result, the president of UNITED STATES, INC. is referred to as the president of the United States, not the president of the United States of America because the president is the president of a corporation, UNITED STATES, INC., not of a country.

Bankruptcy: Road To Hell

Private Corporation, not Government for the People

The UNITED STATES, INC. (US) is a private, foreign corporation registered in City of London. It is not a sovereign Constitutional Republic contrary to what many people who live in the states attached to the UNITED STATES, INC. may think or believe. The people of the 50 states, including the District of Columbia, are held as collateral for the revolutionary war debt and are thereby mandated by the federal government to pay taxes through the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to satisfy obligations of the revolutionary war debt.

IRS: Debt Collection Agency

This means that money “contributed”, not pay, to the IRS for individual taxes are not used to run the country but sent as payment to the creditors of UNITED STATES, INC. through the U.S. Treasury Department. In other words, your federal tax dollars are used to contribute for payment to creditors of UNITED STATES, INC., not for national security, welfare, or other government programs.

You did not contract with international creditors therefore you cannot make payment directly to them. You are being held as collateral for the revolutionary war debts of UNITED STATES, INC. Therefore, you contribute to the debt collection agency known as Internal Revenue Services. Revenues of the United States are raised by borrowing money from international lenders and from taxes paid by corporations and other sources, not from the “contributions” made by citizens when filing their tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service.

Under the Act of 1871, Congress formed a corporation known as the UNITED STATES, INC. within the jurisdiction of the District of Columbia (D.C.). The corporation named the UNITED STATES, INC. has jurisdiction in the District of Columbia. It is owned by and reports to foreign interests, not the people of the 50 states. The organic version of the Constitution that was ratified in 1789 was put aside on February 21, 1871, in favor of the CONSTITUTION OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. This occurred by changing the word ‘for’ to ‘of’ in the title of the constitution and capitalizing the words, UNITED STATES, to indicate its corporate status.

UNITED STATES is written in capital letters on seals and official documents to indicate that it is a corporation, not a union of people and states which guarantees rights of sovereignty. Citizenship means you are chattel property, servants, of the corporation of UNITED STATES, INC., a body corporate. As an instrument of the Birth Certificate system, UNITED STATES, INC. owns all U.S. citizens as chattel property from birth to death, unless the citizen claims his or her life through special lawful procedures discussed below. UNITED STATES INC. has ownership rights in all assets, real estate, chattel and other properties, even children as represented by the Office of the U.S. Presidency.

When Confederated Congress changed the title of the constitution on February 21, 1871, from “The Constitution for the united states of America” to ‘CONSTITUTION OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA’ it changed the entire meaning of the constitution in law, form, and substance. It lawfully means that this new substitute constitution is being given to you, it is not for you, meaning that you did not contract with the government under a constitution, therefore the new constitution is beholden to its stakeholders, not to the people of the 50 states. The 50 states are no longer being held together by a common thread of union, sovereignty, federation, or lawful bond. They are individual and separate foreign states even in relationships to each other.

The 50 states are under Marshall law, meaning that their state constitutions are suspended, not activated, or effective. They are in a state of war with the people. This changed the United States of America from a country into a corporation, UNITED STATES, INC., owned by foreign interests, stakeholders and international banking cartels.

District Of Columbia

Controlling Entity to Protect Foreign Interests

The legislative action, District of Columbia Organic Act of 1871, designated the District of Columbia under a separate form of government with separate jurisdiction from the fifty union states. Incorporated as a commercial enterprise, the United States government could borrow huge sums of money from international bankers and it did put the nation into a state of perpetual debt and bankruptcies.

Stakeholder Capitalism

Under the District of Columbia Organic Act of 1871, the United States was incorporated as a commercial enterprise to do business for stakeholders for profit. It changed the entire process of how a government works and its overall objectives as an enterprise for profit, not for the people.

For example, under the legislative Act, Washington, D.C. is not a state but the District of Columbia. It is a separate city-state entity apart from the 50 union states. The United States government is a foreign corporation with respect to the 50 states. Each of the 50 states is foreign to each other. That is why you can gamble in Nevada by not in Georgia.

The only relationship the 50 states have with the District of Columbia is through contract and franchise agreements.

The fifty states do not have state flags anymore from which to set guidelines to run the state because they are under martial law. For this reason, they put a spier (spear shaped emblem) on the top of their flag to indicate that they are at war with the people under martial law.

United States Citizen Contracted into the Corporate Jurisdiction of District of Columbia

American citizen denotes that you are a United States citizen contracted into the jurisdiction of the District of Columbia through your birth certificate, social security number or through your state franchise agreement, which is an adhesion contract. The contract between the UNITED STATES, INC. and the citizenry of the UNITED STATES, INC. is by adhesion contract known as the 14th Amendment ratified on July 28, 1868.

What this means is that you are legally a citizen of the UNITED STATES, INC. domicile in the District of Columbia living in a foreign state, such as Maryland, California, New York, Nevada, etc. That’s why you are a resident of these states and not a citizen of the state in which you reside because the 50 states are under martial law, which suspends their right to contract with you to provide you with citizenship for the state in which you live. A resident is one who awaits lawful status of citizenship in the state or country where one resides.

Another way of seeing it is that the 50 states have no “citizens” living in them. Legally, they are ghost towns. Only foreigners reside in the 50 states of America that are in contract and franchise agreements with UNITED STATES, INC. You are a foreigner of the state in which you live because you are not a citizen of the state in which you live. You are simply residing there in the event the state comes out of martial law, achieves sovereignty status, and grants you state citizenship.

Your citizenship is with the corporate entity domicile in District of Columbia, namely, UNITED STATES, INC. You are chattel property of UNITED STATES, INC. that is dead, lost at sea, through the birth certificate system and your social security number. You are not considered to be a living soul or human being under law.

To be considered in a court of law to be a living soul or human being under law, you must claim your life. That is to make a lawful declaration through the Post Office that you are not dead or lost at sea, that you are a living soul and that you are still alive. Only you can claim your life. No one can do it for you. It’s a declaration that you make through the Post Office. Only you can claim the existence of your life against the classification that you were put under at birth without your awareness, consent, or knowledge. There are specific rules and procedures to follow to achieve this birthright, claim, and status.

United States Does Not Exists As a Country or Republic, Only As a Corporation

You cannot talk about the United States outside of the District of Columbia. It does not exist. It does not exist outside of that domain. In the District of Columbia, it is only a corporation with no land or country of its own.

14th Amendment

Under the 14th Amendment, owners of slaves in the South were compensated and their property ownership rights was transferred from Southern slave owners to the UNITED STATES, INC. in what is known as Emancipation. Emancipation does not mean freedom; it means release from certain social conditions and restrictions as part of a transfer of property from one slave owner to another. That is what the 14th Amendment meant and did. It was a commercial transaction. It represents the transfer of ownership from one slave master to a corporation, namely, UNITED STATES, INC.

African Americans who were slaves before the 14th Amendment was passed in 1868, remain in lawful slave property status because Emancipation means transfer of property status from one slave owner to another.

In other words, we have been converted from being citizens of the Constitutional Republic of the united states of America to becoming chattel property of UNITED STATES, INC. domicile in Washington, D.C.

A citizen of UNITED STATES, INC. is not sovereign because they do not own land, meaning that they do not have clear title to land. They have a certificate of deed, not the deed itself, which is registered with the landowner, UNITED STATES, INC.

The District of Columbia Organic Act of 1871 designated the District of Columbia under separate form of government with separate jurisdiction from the 50 union states. Incorporated as a business or commercial enterprise, it meant that the UNITED STATES, INC. could borrow huge sums of money from the international bankers, and it did. The debt got so high that 58 years later in 1929, the UNITED STATES, INC. defaulted on its debt and filed its third and final international bankruptcy for outstanding revolutionary war debts.

In August 1976, The U.S. House of Representative commissioned and received: Federal Reserve Directors: A Study of Corporate and Banking Influence : Staff Report for the Committee on Banking, Currency and Housing, House of Representatives, Ninety-Fourth Congress, Second Session.

The Study concluded that all major financial banking cartels in the United States and their subsidiaries are all owned by the London Bank of England owned by the Crown and Rothschilds. The Bank of England owns every major bank in the United States, including JPMorgan Chase, Citibank, Bank of America, and other major international and domestic banking institutions.

United States Treasury Not In Federal Register

No Gold, No Money

Karen Hudes says that United States Treasury Department does not exist in the Federal Register. The Office and function of the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States was transferred to that of the Governor of the International Monetary Fund. Karen Hudes provides the following support:

United States Congressional Record, March 17, 1993 Vol. 33, page H-1303 Speaker-Rep. James Traficant, Jr. (Ohio) addressing the House:

https://www.scribd.com/doc/257923029/US-Bankruptcy-Speech-James-Traficant

Mr. Speaker, we are here now in Chapter 11. … Members of Congress are official trustees presiding over the greatest reorganization of any Bankrupt entity in world history, the United States Government. We are setting forth hopefully, a blueprint for our future. There are some who say it is a coroner’s report that will lead to our demise. It is established that the United States Federal Government has been dissolved by the Emergency Banking Act, March 9, 1933, 48 State. 1, Public Law 89-719; declared by President Roosevelt, being bankrupt and insolvent. H.J.R. 192, 73rd Congress m session June 5, 1933 - Joint Resolution To Suspend The Gold Standard and Abrogate The Gold Clause dissolved the Sovereign Authority of the United States and the official capacities of all United States Governmental Offices, and Departments and is further evidence that the United States Federal Government exists today in name only. The receivers of the United States Bankruptcy are the International Bankers, via the United Nations, The World Bank and The International Monetary Fund. All United States Offices, Officials and Departments are now operating within a de facto status in name only under Emergency War Powers. With the Constitutional Republican form of Government now dissolved, the receivers of the Bankruptcy have adopted a new form of government for the United States. This new form of government is known as Democracy, being an established Socialist/Communist order under a new governor of America. This act was instituted and established by transferring and/or placing the Office of the Secretary of Treasury to that of the Governor of the International Monetary Fund. Public Law 94-564, page 8, Section H.R. 13955 reads in part: “The United States Secretary of Treasury receives no compensation for representing the United States.”

The Power of Gold and Silver

Gold and silver were such powerful emblems of wealth and prosperity in the establishment of the united states of America during the era of Mercantilism, that the founding fathers declared that only gold and silver can be used as money in America. Fiat currency, such as Federal Reserve Notes, is unlawful.

Gold and silver coins were heavy and inconvenient for many transactions. Gold and silver were stored in banks. A claim check was issued as a money substitute. People traded their coupons as money. Gold and silver coupons became the currency. All gold and silver coupons were backed by real gold and silver payable on demand by the bank that held gold and silver deposits.

US Dollar is Debt, not Money

Currency is not money. It is a substitute for money. Gold and silver are the only real money.

Any digital or paper currency issued by the U.S. Department of Treasury, other government agency, or corporate body must promise to pay the dollar equivalent in gold or silver on demand for that currency to be considered money.

Federal Reserve Notes issued by the Federal Reserve System are debt instruments that make no such promises and therefore are not money. They are debt instruments, IOU notes, that reflect the amount of debt owed by UNITED STATES, INC. through the printing of these notes.

The more debt that is in circulation, the more debt UNITED STATES, INC. owes.

A Federal Reserve Note is a debt obligation of the United States government. It is not money because it cannot be redeemed for gold or silver, which is the only money recognized by the Founding Fathers.

The Federal government of the United States and the U.S. Congress are not authorized by the ratified suspended Constitution for the united states of America or the defunct CONSTITUTION OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA to issue currency of any kind.

Difference Between Money and Debt

It is important that we understand the difference between real money and debt instruments. One cannot consider possessing money or wealth by accumulating and holding debt instruments, which are promises to pay. One will only get deeper into debt by holding IOUs, which carry no value because they cannot be redeemed upon demand for gold and silver, the only recognized money in the world.

Gold and silver are universal commodities that are accepted all over the world as payment for goods and services, conversion to other foreign currencies, purchase of securities, real property, movable, chattel and intangible assets, and interest-bearing notes, securities and debt obligations.

Gold Acquisition by Russia and China

Karen Hudes supports the idea that Russia and China massive gold acquisition, at a time when the U.S. finances nearly all its fiscal obligations and international trade by artificially creating Federal Reserve Notes, is designed to force the United States’ unilateral, or near unilateral, surrender without firing a single shot.

Interregnum

Facing Reality

Karen Hudes says that the banking cartel is trying to hide the truth from the American people in a bid to start World War III. It is a sinister plot for settling $36 trillion U.S. national debt (Federal Public Debt; debt owed by the US Federal Government) to avoid facing reality or read the writing on the wall.

Military Rule

The united states of America was under military rule of 12 Statue 319 (See: Article 3 and 8 of the Lieber Code) from August 9, 1861 to February 21, 1871. The Civil War Military enforced this upon civilians under General Orders 100 (Article 149 of the Lieber Code). Since February 21, 1871, the Congress of the United States has been extending a state of emergency and suspending the US Constitution of 1789 for the past 154 years leading up to 2025. This has resulted in state capture for more than 150 years.

Karen Hudes says that the United States continues to be in interregnum, pending a return to Constitutional Republic by reinstating the suspended Constitution of 1789 under Article V. As a result of losing the: Title-~4-Flag when the UNITED STATES, INC. came out of international bankruptcy on November 2, 1999, the current situation does not provide any lawful procedure or guidelines to convene a constitutional convention. Without a flag, the country is in uncharted waters that are outside of the scope and jurisdiction of being in interregnum.

Ponzi Scheme & Scam

The UNITED STATES, INC. is broke - technically bankrupt. It has no money. It functions solely by exchanging one debt note for another in domestic and international affairs. There is no money in circulation, just IOU notes going from one creditor to another.

In other words, it’s a Ponzi scheme and scam - debt slavery.

All nations who are attached to this fictional system of currency exchange will collapse when the grim reaper knocks on the door asking for gold and silver as payment for debt.

: Last-Flag-Standing.

For a more in-depth discussion on the: Title-~4-Flag, see discussion below on: LAST-FLAG-STANDING.

State Of Emergency Wars Powers Of The Executive Branch Legitimize Martial Law Dictatorship In The United States

There is only one thing a fascist state is organized against, and that is the people. - Anonymous

No Rule of Law

Under the corporate structure of UNITED STATES, INC., the people of the United States of America do not have rule of law.

Few citizens of the United States know that “The United States Federal Government” exists in name only.

The president is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of UNITED STATES, INC. and Congress are the managers.

Writing on “The War Powers of the President of the United States and the Legislative Powers of Congress in Relation to Rebellion, Treason and Slavery” (Boston, 1862; 10th ed., with large additions, 1863: 43d., 1871), William Whiting (March 3, 1813 – June 29, 1873) formulated the views that he had urged at the opening of the civil war, namely, that the United States government had full belligerent rights of the inhabitants of the seceded states, and without going beyond the constitution could confiscate their property, emancipate their slaves, and treat them as public enemies. These opinions were at first received with caution by most public men but were finally sanctioned and adopted by the government.

See: 12: USC 95a; the 1917 Trading with the Enemy Act; The Banking Act of 1933 where the American people were made of both the United States, Inc., and the Federal Reserve Corporation; 28 USC 2461-2465; and 50 USC 212-215.

Thus, Congress functions merely in an advisory capacity, pretending to legislate, as we have observed.



Karen Hudes: Banker Suicides, Bitcoin and the Global Renaissance

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5QB_Br21MDs

In the words of the late Karen Hudes, Esquire:

The whole world is sick and tired of the Network of Global Corporate Control and its paper currency scam. Pursuant to Article V of the 1789 Constitution of the United States, there was to be a convention to consider the applications of more than two-thirds of the state legislatures. Upon the failure of the U.S. Congress to convene this Convention, your secret military rule is nothing other than an interregnum in the legitimate government of the United States. I informed you of the fact that you have usurped power, and your military rule has no legitimacy.

Reinstate The Cancelled, Suspended, Ratified Constitution Of 1789 Through A Lawfully Formed Constitutional Convention

Calls for Constitutional Convention Ignored

According to Karen Hudes, Esq., (31:56 min) forty-one state legislatures, 82% of the required 33 or 2/3 state legislatures have called for a Constitutional Convention under Article 5 to end the corrupt, unlawful practices and corporate structure that UNITED STATES, INC. has been operating under since 1871 to return the united states of America back to a Constitutional Republic under the Constitution for the united states of America, but the states and Congress have failed to do so.

The time has come to convene a Constitutional Convention in the United States and release the gold held in trust for humanity that is held in secret account cloaked in secrecy under the auspices of the Bretton Woods institutions led by The United Nations, The World Bank, Bank of International Settlements and The International Monetary Fund, inter alia.

The gold was placed in a 50 year moratorium in 1945 when the Bretton Woods institutions were formed. That moratorium expired in 1995, at which point the gold should have been distributed to the peoples of the world.

Distribution of the gold to the peoples of the world must happen now to allow a new era of peace, stability, and prosperity to begin on a fair and equal playing field instead of covertly wiping out the people of the world through wars and genocidal vaccination programs to cut off their bloodlines and steal their gold, property, and wealth.

Let the sunshine in.

References:

Karen Hudes: Banker Suicides, Bitcoin and the Global Renaissance

https://youtu.be/5QB_Br21MDs

The Fifth Dimension: Aquarius: ♒︎ Let the Sunshine In

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vbCH5lnZ6sA



The Sounds of Silence: Simon & Garfunkel

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4fWyzwo1xg0

Crystal Blue Persuasion: Tommy James & The Shondells

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pHep5M8AdgA



Imagine: John Lennon

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zHxobd1WLno



Why Should I? “The Old World Has Ended, The New World Has Just Begun!” - Bob Marley

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9DdCPGmMs48

: LAST-FLAG-STANDING: Russell-Jay: Gould.

Post Office Central Control

: Russell-Jay: Gould: Post-Master-General: GLOBAL-POSTAL-UNION: Owner-of-the-~4-Flag under Sections-~1-~2-~3: UNITY-STATES-of-the-AMERICA figured out that the Post Office was the central control to authorize the corporate structures of government, without which there would be no governments in the world. The proof is that the Secretary of State pays an usage fee to the Post Office to authorize all corporate bodies and structures of government.



Before the corporate structure of government was formed labeled as “democracy,” which is a form of government whereby the majority rules in the interest of stakeholders of the corporation and not for the benefit of the people of the nation, only kingdoms ruled by sovereign monarchs dominated by certain ruling bloodlines - a system of governance that was destroyed and wiped off the face of the Earth from the 16th to 20th Centuries to which the rulers of our realm do not want return.

The Post Office is the central office of control to authorize federal and corporate bodies to board that vessel, ship on dry dock, to come under the terms of that flag. On November 2, 1999, Benjamin Franklyn Post Office in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania lost its capacity to carry out this function for the United States government due to international bankruptcy.

The Post Office lost its capacity to carry out the functions of authorizing federal agencies and contractors to come into existence because UNITED STATES, INC. ceased to exist due to failure to pay its debt by the end of the third and final international bankruptcy.

United States Post Office (U.S.P.S.) violated Title 39, Section 101, Subsection A and Subsection B. In doing so, U.S.P.S. vacated the position of president of the UNITED STATES, INC. and the CONSTITUTION OF UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. The United States is not operating under a constitution anymore. It has gone rogue, meaning lawless, not under rule of law.

When the UNITED STATES, INC. came out of its third international bankruptcy on November 2, 1999, it did not have a flag upon which to hang the tentacles and functions of government.

Federal agencies and corporate entities who are in bankruptcy do not have contract rights. You lose the right to contract when you are in bankruptcy.

Bankruptcies of United States

From July 1, 1775, to November 2, 1999, the: Title-~4-Flag of the UNITED STATES, INC. was wrapped up in two seven-year domestic bankruptcies and three seventy-year international bankruptcies - lasting for a total of 224 years.

The bankruptcies prevented the Constitutional Republic of the united states of America from becoming a free and sovereign nation acting on behalf, and in the interest of, the people of the 50 states of America. The two domestic and three international bankruptcies, 1775-1999, turned the united states of America into a bankrupt corporate entity from inception.

Five Bankruptcies

The first seven-year domestic bankruptcy was filed on July 1, 1775, immediately after taking a FRF 1.6 million loan from France, and the second seven-year domestic bankruptcy was filed in 1782. The first seventy years international bankruptcy ended on February 21, 1789, the second seventy years international bankruptcy ended on October 29, 1929, and the third and final international bankruptcy ended on November 2, 1999.

Postmaster General of United States and Canada

King George III was Postmaster General of the world, Canada, and Postmaster of the colonies and 50 states. Benjamin Franklyn was under King George’s line of command and took instructions from King George.

Benjamin Franklyn was Postmaster General of the Benjamin Franklyn Post Office in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He acted on behalf of King George as Postmaster-General of both Canada and the continental colonies.

Benjamin Franklyn

Benjamin Franklyn was a French attorney and British monarch trained Barrister who worked primary for the interest of the British Crown, not for the people of the 50 union states. He was an agent of the monarch; he acted in the interest of the British Crown.

As Postmaster General of the union states, Benjamin Franklyn was placed in a position of power and authority by the Crown to direct the affairs of the newly formed country to serve the Crown’s interests. Benjamin Franklyn oversaw everything that happened within the 13 colonies because he was Postmaster General of the continental colonies and Canada, which gave him this power and authority.

Benjamin Franklyn signed off on the FRF 1.6 million loan from France. The loan didn’t become law until one year, one day cure period, and three days for recession, bringing us to the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. The Founding Fathers witnessed Benjamin Franklyn being the sole signatory on the loan, which obligated the colonial government for repayment.

Bankruptcy Timeline

~ 7-AND-70-YEAR-US-BANKRUPCIES.

~ 1775: [U.S. borrows FRF 1.6 million from France on July 1, 1775, signed by Benjamin Franklyn to fund government of the 13 colonies.]

~ 1776: [FRF 1.6 million cures under one year and one day rule and goes into law three days later to July 4, 1776: Day-of-the-SLAVES.]

~ 1782: [U.S. borrows more money]

~ 1789: [U.S. moves to international debt to avoid the three strikes bankruptcy rule]

~ 1929: [U.S. MOVES to second international bankruptcy, suspends gold and established the Federal Reserve Bank and Internal Revenue Service to manage currency and act as collection agency on the debt, respectively.

~ 1999: [U.S. moves to third and final bankruptcy; pays off the debt, but loses the: Title-~4-Flag by taking it away from the foreign shareholders of UNITED STATES, INC. thereby shutting down the Post Office that could not authorize any corporate entity or functions of the presidency or government leading to crisis in the 2000 presidential election year - Florida Chads.



~ 2000: FLORIDA-CHADS-SCAM: US-GOVERNMENT-VACATES [DC], [US paid-off international debtors yet lost Flag rights, couldn’t re-up terms of new Government without a Flag; goes rogue causing 2000 election spectacle.]

Rogue Government and Presidents since 1999

The Florida Chad was a convenient way to buy time to create and hoist a new flag under terms different from those established in 1789 under the United States: Title-~4-Flag.

All named presidents of the UNITED STATES since 2000 have gone rogue. They are not functioning under the rule of law. They are outlaws, meaning that they are operating outside of the law of the land as established under international law.



This means that George W. Bush, Jr. (2001-2009), Barack Obama (2009-2017), Joe Biden (2021-2025 and Donald J. Trump (2017-2021 and 2025-incumbent) are ALL rogue presidents that do not function under law. They have no legitimacy under the : Title-~4-Flag.

No Flag, No Nation

Persons designated as presidents of UNITED STATES, INC. since 2001 create and hoist their own flag. They are not lawful, nor should they be recognized by the people or the world.

Everything that is happening is a farce - a psychological operation backed by fear, ignorance, manipulation, greed, and power. There is an issue as to whether a president, Congress, or the Courts can make Canada the 51st state. Only the Postmaster General of Washington, D.C. and the owner of the: Title-~4-Flag can make this happen. The authorization and power rests with: Russell-Jay: Gould: Post-Master-General: GLOBAL-POSTAL-UNION: Owner-of-the-~4-Flag under Sections-~1-~2-~3: UNITY-STATES-of-the-AMERICA.: Russell-Jay: Gould controls the United-States military order of operation and functions and each military on planet Earth.

For these reasons, you will never hear the president of the UNITED STATES, INC. being publicly announced as the President of the United States of America. He will always be announced as the President of the UNITED STATES in reference to him or her being the president of a corporation, UNITED STATES, INC., not the president of a state, land, jurisdiction, or country. This designation is written on the presidential seal, which states: SEAL of the PRESIDENT of the UNITED STATES.

1999: Event Horizon Year

The Year 1999 is an Event Horizon Year, not just for the United States but for the entire planet.

The Year 1999, an Event Horizon Year, UNITED STATES, INC. was going to be surrendered back over to Great Britain because the United States could not afford to pay the debt to Rothchild, 13 banking families, City of London, Vatican, and the Crown. It was the Crown and the international bankers who paid off the debt in the third and final bankruptcy leaving the UNITED STATES, INC. open for capture.

The third and final international bankruptcy occurred in 1999 that opened UNITED STATES, INC. for capture.

However, a miracle happened, which no one expected because it never happened before in the history of world that is governed under the Masonic system for the past five thousand years.

: David-Wynn: Miller, deceased June 22, 2018, and : Russell-Jay: Gould, two brave American sovereigns, acting in lawful capacity captured the : Title-~4-Flag on September 26, 1999 while the United States was still in bankruptcy.

The contract between the United States colonies and Great Britain expired in 1999. The Constitution had come to an end. It was over because of the third and final international bankruptcy of the UNITED STATES, INC. That’s when the banking warfare and warfare against the United States really kicked off to re-capture the United States that would allow for the creation of a Global Banking Empire using Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) that would control all Central Banks and currencies in the world, including up to seven Central Banks that are not part of the Bank of International Settlements (BIS), headquartered in Basel, Switzerland:

Abkhazia, Bolivia, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, and Syria.

Take-Out Seven Countries in 5 years.

George Herbert Walker Bush, Jr. planned to invade and capture seven countries in Middle East in five years and take the oil in Venezuela to bring all central banks under BIS control to create One World Order were foiled in 1999 when: David-Wynn: Miller and: Russell-Jay: Gould captured the: Title-~4-Flag making it impossible for the United States to be surrendered back over the Great Britain.

Central No Tell, No Agency

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) took command and control and is the main orchestrator of getting the : Title-~4-Flag for the Crown. The operation revolved around the third and final international bankruptcy of the UNITED STATES, INC. Their job was to get the: Title-~4-Flag and turn it back over to the Crown to allow the Crown, et al. to continue ongoing plans for a New World Order. It failed. A miracle happened. Trillions and billions of U.S. dollars in military spending and operations bowed and succumb to two individuals: David-Wynn: Miller and Russell-Jay: Gould.

To capture the United States, you must have the reason, status and standing under rule of law. There was an eighteen day period where the Washington, D.C. Post Office would be open for capture, which was empowered through the District of Columbia Organic Act of 1871.

The Crown was going to vacate the position as Postmaster General of Washington, D.C. and the Postal Office would be open for capture because of the third and final international bankruptcy. Under this scenario, the United States would not be able to conduct international trade, hence the Florida Chads.

September 11, 2001, the World Trade Center explosions was supposed to be the triggering event to make this all happen. The buildings collapse was planned and timed to occur on September 11, 2001, which was the first day of the New Year in the Ethiopian and Coptic calendars for Ethiopian calendar year 1993. Hence, this date was specially chosen to represent the start of the 21st Century and Third Millennium.

Under the Gregorian calendar, September 11, 2001, was the second year of the 21st Century that started on January 1, 2000, and the first year of the Third Millennium, which started on January 1, 2001.

US Government Ended in 1999

In 1999, there should not have been US election. U.S. Congress, Senate and House of Representative should have been shut down and everyone fired. The Federal Reserve and Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the collecting agency for the debt, should have been shut down and closed. A Constitutional Convention should have been called to re-substantiate the entire government from the ground up. They never told the American people any of it. The American people do not know.

We were in usury, captured by the Rothschilds, the City of London, and the Crown. We are using their money. We are not allowed to make or create our own money. Hence, the creation of the Federal Reserve system on December 23, 1913 that operates outside of the control of the Congress and the Presidency of the United States. We are borrowing money and paying it back with hard natural assets with interest.

With $36 trillion in debt and climbing, hanging in the balance at the start of 2025, the country is in no better position today than it was when it took its first loan of FRF 1.6 million from France in 1775. The incoming unlawful and fake administration of Donald J. Trump must address this issue and let the American people know that we are broke and do not exist as a nation under rule of law.

Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, and Ronald Reagan tried to warn the nation. Unfortunately, their goals and ambition to liberate the American people of the 50 states from state capture failed. It is now up to the American people to educate themselves to bring about a change in statehood of the United States in order to secure their hopes, dreams, and aspirations, for the coming years, in the now space.

Courage and Charisma: Do Good With That Which You Have

Through hard work, dedication, selfless sacrifice, and guidance from his grandmother: Russell-Jay: Gould developed an aptitude for sentence diagramming at a young age that impressed, challenged, and frustrated his mentors, teachers, and professors alike. It will serve him well in the future. His destined meeting with: David-Wynn: Miller, was pivotal in bringing about the change and transformation that we witnessed in the years that followed. Their journey is the classic tale of the eagle and the lark! Everyone complemented and supported the other to reach higher planes of hope, vision, understanding, and perspective. Neither of them would have gone very far without the other, until their innate character, determination, and choices tore them apart.

: Quantum-Grammar

On April 6, 1988: David-Wynn: Miller broke the interface between mathematics and grammar. All languages are mathematical equations of algebra. With that bit of knowledge and information: David-Wynn: Miller was able to rewrite the way grammar is used.

: Russell-Jay: Gould imparted the now time aspect into this grammatical construction; thereby giving it its own jurisdiction. They knew that they had a whole new system of grammar that the world had never seen that could be utilized to create a whole new government system in the now space, not tomorrow or in the past, which does not exist, but now in the present.

: David-Wynn: Miller and: Russell-Jay: Gould went back, syntax, and rewrote all the Masonic books that were utilized to establish the Crown’s authorizations in this world giving their system its own venue and federal government system for the entire world to join. It is a revolutionary act happening at the dawn of the 21st Century and the start of the Third Millennium. It is a global federal system that is backed by truth: the promise of Aquarius and today!

The entire system is based on certifiable mathematical grammar. It has its own Elemental Chart and Periodic Table. When this Elemental Chart and Periodic Table unwinds itself, it creates a figure 8 or perpetual loop, thereby validating itself forward and backward in time just like the grammatical construct does. This means that if you read a sentence forward, and then backward, it carries the same meaning with no deviation in sentence structure or deviation in interpretation in going from one language to another for all the languages on planet Earth. A masterful work of talent and genius, akin to extraterrestrial insight, brilliance and origin!

They filed their work with the Vatican, United Nations and several international government bodies that recognized their standing and authority to have the: QUANTUM-GRAMMAR and: QUATUM-BANKING-SYSTEM in place for all of humanity. The Vatican was given the opportunity to study the system in 1994, five years before the 1999 events took place.

: David-Wynn: Miller and: Russell-Jay: Gould rewrote the: Title-~4-Flag in: QUANTUM-GRAMMAR and submitted it to the United Nation because it was going to be surrendered back over to Great Britain in 1999, along with the country, at the end of the third international bankruptcy. In this process, he has taken down the entire Freemason monarchy system. Once they re-substantiated the Masonic books in: QUANTUM GRAMMAR construct, they thereby disqualified the old system completely from the bloodlines on. It’s over.

The monarchy, which rules the planet through the Order of Freemason, is done. The rest is history. A new paradigm has come into play. A new day has begun! Mankind will be free to function as one race with many hues, shapes, forms, purposes, functions, and colors. The days of separation are over! Let freedom begin. Let the sun shine in.

Natural Law Phenomenon

From this work: Russell-Jay: Gould, came to the realization that the mechanics of grammar and sentence diagramming was a natural law phenomenon that applied on all universal levels of life to trade, business, military, court, and government mechanics. With this newfound knowledge, inspiration, and insight: Russell-Jay: Gould set out to unveil the interlocking connections, purpose, and meaning of his newly found discoveries. If he could accomplish this feat, the world of human affairs, law, structure, and governance would open up for all of mankind. : David-Wynn: Miller abstained from joining : Russell-Jay: Gould on the quest to find a new horizon for tomorrow. : David-Wynn: Miller said that he did not have time for such an undertaking and studies.: Russell-Jay: Gould pulled the sword from the rock of knowledge and brought forth light.

: Quantum-Banking-System

: Quantum-Banking-System was created in 2001 by: Russell-Jay: Gould. It was filed with The World Bank and International Monetary Fund in December 2002. It is based on hard assets. It was total surrender when: Russell-Jay: Gould met with the International Monetary Fund in 2002.

“None of us are slaves. We are all sovereigns. We just need to communicate and put our needs on the table and to be able to manifest that need to better our lives.”: Russell-Jay: Gould.

Reason for the American Revolution

Upon arriving in the Americas in the 16th Century, the colonists saw the opportunity to become a global hegemonic power that was on par with or greater than Great Britain, the Vatican, and France - separately or combined.

The thirteen colonies under the Confederated Congress wanted to float its own currency on international markets to achieve this goal. Consequently, the thirteen colonies backed their currency by the land of the 50 states. The price for the land was fixed to the price of gold. This meant that whenever the fluctuating price of gold dropped on the London gold market, the continental government could buy gold cheaply to increase their foreign reserves held in gold. Gold would be used to back its currency used in international trade making the colonies a global trading partner with which to contend in the Age of Mercantilism where gold, international trade and large populations formed the pillars and foundation of the wealth of nations.

Concerned that this might happen, King George III worked with Rothchild and other international banking families to put the new republic in debt through the loans the continental Congress borrowed from France and through the domestic and international bankruptcies that were filed in 1775, 1782, 1789, 1929, and 1999.

At the end of the American Revolution, the continental Congress did not have a Strategic Metals Contract in place. The United States government was not allowed to print and mint its own money and coins. They had to borrow from the Rothchild, City of London, and Crown through the Federal Reserve System. The Crown had a Strategic Metal Contract in place and that’s what the United States has been using since its Declaration of Independence in 1776.

Who Shall Take Control?

The need and motivation for the colonial government to borrow heightened when shipping for the continental government was cut off through the Benjamin Franklyn Post Office in Philadelphia. The budding continental government was forced to take a loan from France arranged by Benjamin Franklyn to open-up shipping and fund the revolutionary war.

Benjamin Franklyn was a strategist at the center of four regions:

Great Britain, France, Thirteen colonies, and Canada

Benjamin Franklyn needed the approval of the parties concerned to make things happen. He acted primarily on instructions from the Crown of Great Britain.

In the negotiations that followed the formation UNITED STATES, INC. in 1871, Spain and France argued over who is going to be Postmaster General to open the Americas to international trade, shipping, and commerce.

France said, if they didn’t lend the colonies FRF 1.6 million, American colonial government wouldn’t exist. The United States would be open for capture.

Spain said, Christopher Columbus discovered the Americas for the Vatican and European nations, so they had rights.

King George said, my people are there, and I am the Postmaster General of the world. People trump loan and discovery. You two stand down. I will put my Post Office there and appoint a Postmaster General, namely Benjamin Franklyn to act on my behalf.

The Crown, the Vatican, City of London, Rothchild, and international bankers funded the project with more loans. UNITED STATES, INC. was born. The newly created corporation soared in debt progressively, just as it is still doing today, to maintain international banking control of the country.

Initiated and managed by Benjamin Franklyn, the United States, since its inception, has endured two domestic bankruptcies and three international bankruptcies starting on July 1, 1775, ending on November 2, 1999, lasting 224 years. These five bankruptcies harmed, traumatized, and severely damaged the people of the 50 union states preventing citizens of the land from justly acquiring freedom, dignity, self respect and wealth.

The volition of the settlers and colonists who came across from Europe to settle in the Americas was to break ties with the monarchs of Europe that were oppressing them. However, under postal construction, foreign ownership, and perpetual bankruptcies, the colonists found themselves more oppressed than if they had remained in Europe under the Crown.

Funding the Revolutionary War

Before the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, as early as 1775, American trader Silas Deane provided clandestine operations to aid the revolution of the thirteen colonies operating as Crown colonies in America. Mourning the loss of Canada to Great Britain in the Seven Years’ War that ensued from 1754-1763, in 1775, France loaned the thirteen British colonies FRF 1.6 million to support the colonial government, and the revolutionary war effort, as a means of remaining attached to the affairs of North America. Benjamin Franklyn was the sole signatory on the loan representing the government of the thirteen colonies that were under the Crown of Great Britain, King George III.

From 1775 to 1789, the thirteen colonies, under a newly formed Continental Congress and Confederation Congress, United States in Congress Assembled, acquired foreign domestic debts to support and fund the revolutionary war effort.

On February 21, 1789, the Confederation Congress ratified a constitution forming a sovereign Constitutional Republic beholden to the people of the union states of America, titled: “The Constitution for the united states of America.”

The newly formed Confederated Congress was delinquent on the revolutionary war debt that was incurred during the revolutionary war period, as well as new debt added by the signing Treaty of Paris in 1783.

After two seven-year domestic bankruptcies, 1775-1789, united states of America went into its first international bankruptcy that lasted until 1859. Delinquent on the its revolutionary war debt, in 1871, foreign stakeholders, creditors and other interests demanded that the union government suspends its sovereign Constitutional Republic in lieu of governance under a new political structure of corporate ownership/democracy and control for the benefit of creditors and stakeholders alike.

Suspension of 1789 Constitution

The suspension of the ratified 1789 constitution for the 50 union states of America was set aside and replaced with a new constitution tilted, CONSTITUTION OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. This ratified document is the governing instrument for the newly formed corporation, UNITED STATES, INC. domiciled through District of Columbia Organic Act of 1871.

The stakeholders and creditors of the UNITED STATES, INC. includes, The Vatican, Bank of England, City of London, the Crown of Great Britain, Rothchild, 13 international banking families, inter alia.

According to Speaker-Rep. James Traficant, Jr. (Ohio), March 17, 1993:

With the Constitutional Republican form of Government now dissolved, the receivers of the Bankruptcy have adopted a new form of government for the United States. This new form of government is known as Democracy, being an established Socialist/Communist order under a new governor of America.

Constitution of the united states of America

The CONSTITUTION OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA of 1871 was drafted to say how the United States was going to interact with the Crown of England to carry out international trade and commerce.

As noted above, the new constitution was created and adopted for a corporation called the UNITED STATES, CORPORATION (UNITED STATES, INC.), with a constitution titled CONSTITUTION OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.

The CONSTITUTION OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA is a constitution given to UNITED STATES, INC. to govern the 50 states through contracts and franchise agreements, with each of the 50 states being foreign to each other, no longer conjoined as a union of states as the colonies had achieve in 1789 under the Constitutional Republic established under the Constitution for the united states of America.

In 1871, the Confederation Congress formed a corporation known as the UNITED STATES, INC. by passing the District of Columbia Organic Act of 1871 to give jurisdiction (land, domain, domicile) to the newly formed company, titled: UNITED STATES, INC.

The new corporate structure of government of the UNITED STATES, INC. was enacted into law on February 21, 1871 under the District of Columbia Organic Act of 1871, which gave the District of Columbia jurisdiction over the corporation titled, UNITED STATES, INC. - from which the seat or throne of the power of the UNITED STATES, INC. could operate acquiring its power and authority from the: Title-~4-Flag.

The lawful jurisdiction of the UNITED STATES, INC. resides only within the 100 square miles plot of land partitioned on the east coast of the North America continent that is designated as the District of Columbia, and nowhere else in the 50 continental states within the borders of North America, giving the UNITED STATES, INC., its corporate authority, legitimacy, and structure to govern the 50 states through the Washington, D.C. Post Office, while the 50 states fall under, meaning draws their authority to exist, from the Benjamin Franklyn Office in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as originally established under King George III.

The: Title-~4-Flag now had a home, a place where it could be hoisted and operated from free from being entangled or encapsulated into any of the 50 states that are foreign to each other and foreign to the District of Columbia as well. Washington, D.C. is that home for the United States: Title-~4-Flag through the District of Columbia Organic Act of 1871.

Bill of Rights

A Bill of Rights was ratified in 1871 to protect some of the original rights afforded the people under the constitution for united states of America that was ratified in 1789. That constitution for united states of America was suspended on February 21, 1871.

The Founding Fathers through the Confederation Congress refused to sign the corporate constitution, set before them, until the Bill of Rights were granted by George III, King of Great Britain and Ireland. They felt that he was a tyrannical King who wanted all authority and vestiges of power onto himself for the monarchy and their future heirs. The people did not matter.

Patrick Henry created the Bill of Rights because he thought that King George’s position was tyrannical. The Bill of Rights was the only thing that ratified the United States corporate constitution. The colonists refused to sign the corporate Constitution unless these basic rights were included. It meant that the King would never have the power to infringe upon:

Freedom of speech

Bear arms

Right to defend your country

Inter alia.

This ratified the U.S. Constitution given to UNITED STATES, INC. for administration in the 50 states, including Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands and other territories of possession.

The U.S. Constitution is not for the people, meaning it is not a document that the people negotiate with the government to keep the government in check, which is what constitutions do, it is of the people. This means the constitution is created by creditors and stakeholders and given to the U.S. government, UNITED STATES, INC., to manage the affairs of state. Consequently, there is no contract or agreement between the people and UNITED STATES, INC. whereby UNITED STATES, INC. is accountable and beholden to the people of the 50 states. UNITED STATES, INC. is a foreign corporation doing business for the benefit of creditors and stakeholders period!

The concept of a Bill of Rights goes back 2,600 years ago to Cyrus the Great of Persia, 550 BCE. The idea has been around for more than two millenniums.

Canada Attached to the Benjamin Franklyn Post Office

After kicking out the French at the end of the Seven Years’ War that led to the Treaty of Paris of 1763, King of Great Britain and Ireland attached Canada to the Benjamin Franklyn Post Office in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to take tactical control of all of North America. The French suffered defeat by the British during the Seven Years’ War and lost North American territory under the Treaty of Paris.

As a result, Canada does not have authority for international trade or government within its own borders outside of the Benjamin Franklyn Post Office in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

This means that UNITED STATES, INC., if properly constituted, can co-opt Canada in becoming the 51st state of UNITED STATES, INC. through the Benjamin Franklyn Post Office.

Calls for Canada becoming the 51st state of the UNITED STATES, INC. is not out of the realms of possibilities under rule of law.

The Flag

: Title-~4-Flag

The: Title-~4-Flag represents government, not the people.

The construction of contract, which forms government, is rooted in the authority of the flag. The authority of a flag is expressed under the rules and guidelines that are established by the owner of the flag. Any person or corporate entity coming under a flag must follow the rules of that flag as established by the owner (See celestial connection to north star Polaris above). The flag is the construct from which all power and authority flow. The owner and bearer of the flag sets the terms of the flag to allow subcontractors, i.e., federal contractors, to board the vessel subject to those terms. The flag therefore becomes the real and symbolic representation of authority and power.

On August 12, 1999: David-Wynn: Miller and: Russell-Jay: Gould filed for the United States: Title-~4-Flag with the United Nations, Pentagon, and United States Post Office in Washington, D.C.

When the 45 day trust moratorium on the United States: Title-~4-Flag cured on September 26, 1999, under Maritime Salvage law,: Russell-Jay: Gould and : David-Wynn; Miller took lawful possession of the: Title-~4-Flag from the shareholders of United States federal contractors to set up a corporate structure for business under the guidelines of that flag.

: David-Wynn: Miller and: Russell-Jay: Gould took the authorization and copyright on the: Title-~4-Flag in 1999.

As bearer and owner of the United States: Title-~4-Flag: Russell-Jay: Gould can hoist his flag, set up terms, accept terms, deal in business transactions, negotiate trade, and peace anywhere in the world. Every government in the world recognizes its authority to do these things under the rule of law.

Not long after,: David-Wynn: Miller and: Russell-Jay: Gould walked into the Pentagon and leased the United States: Title-~4-Flag to the Pentagon so that they could have a flag to operate under. They said,

“Thank you, thank you. You are the only citizens who cared or even know about this. We didn’t even know ourselves. Thank you, Russell. Thank you, David. We didn’t know.”

Martial Law Established at Pentagon in December 2024

On December 12, 2024, : Russell-Jay Gould established martial law at the Pentagon.

Courts are Closed

The courts are closed because of martial law.

: Title-~4-Flag in Operation

On August 12, 1999, the United Nations unanimously voted that: David-Wynn: Miller and: Russell-Jay: Gould were sovereign individuals with their own flag.: David-Wynn: Miller and: Russell-Jay: Gould captured the United States: Title-~4-Flag by filing for copyright on the: Title-~4-Flag using the correct parse syntax grammar. They had their own constitution, own trust, and treaties with other nations in place in the correct: Quantum-Grammar.

: David-Wynn: Miller and: Russell-Jay: Gould challenged the United States Congress, Senate, House of Representatives, Supreme Court and other legislative bodies to bring forth their correct parse syntax grammar sentence structure copyright of the United States: Title-~4-Flag and they couldn’t do it. They could not even produce an oath of Office that was written in correct parse syntax grammar.

: Russell-Jay: Gould went around the world and re-authorized and re-substantiated the entire system with:

International Admiralty and Maritime Organization, London, United Kingdom

Universal Postal Union, Berne, Switzerland

International Weights and Measures, Sèvres, France

International Patent Offices around the world

Inter alia

On December 21, 2012: Russell-Jay: Gould goes back to the Benjamin Franklyn Post Office in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and opens the country through contracts for the people that included:

United State Constitution

Bill of Rights

Declaration of Independence

Inter alia

This action re-opens the United States government, saved the United States from surrender and state capture by the Crown of Great Britain, saved the planet from dictatorial control, and stopped the New World Order from going forward.

Capturing: Title-~4-Flag

: David-Wynn: Miller and: Russell-Jay: Gould filed for copyright on the United States: Title-~4-Flag based on errors in the grammar that establishes the rules and guidelines for the United States: Title-~4-Flag. The copyright was granted by the United Nations based on the corrected grammar. It means that those who choose to come into contract with the United States: Title-~4-Flag must come through the correct grammar of: Russell-Jay: Gould construct. It must have: Russel-Jay: Gould thumb print and autograph on the contract to make it valid, so that they can take the terms of their corporation and put it into free venture capitalist operations.

If a federal contractor or any U.S. Federal agency wants to come on board of the United States: Title-~4-Flag, they must comply with the terms of the syntax to create a now space performance for the terms of that contract.

: David-Wynn: Miller and: Russell-Jay: Gould had to wait until the UNITED STATES, INC. came out of bankruptcy on September 26, 1999, to file the re-substantiated, proper parse syntax grammar: Title-~4-Flag at the Post Office in Washington, D.C.

: David-Wynn: Miller and: Russell-Jay: Gould captured the United States: Title-~4-Flag by filing and receiving the copyright on the United States: Title-~4-Flag based on correct parse syntax grammar.

Not having a flag upon which to hang the seat and throne of government, the United States could not elect a president in the November 1999 presidential election because it had no authority to do so since it did not have a flag from which to derive that authority - resulting in the Florida Chad.

DoT & DoC Contract Rights Suspended

As of September 26, 1999, the United States Post Office (U.S.P.S.) no longer had the ability to authorize the Department of Commerce and United States Treasury to claim money to convey and contract anywhere around the world.

The Department of Transportation is also not authorized by the U.S.P.S.

When you go to court, you are shipping your body there through a dead instrument called your driver’s license, or your passport, which clears you into a foreign vessel on dry dock. The Department of Transportation lost its authorization to allow that function to happen.

No Flag, No Terms

There are no terms to elect a governor, no terms to elect a senator, no terms to elect a representative of the House, no terms to elect a president because they have no flag that provided the authorization and guidelines to do so.

The 50 states do not have a state flag anymore because they are under martial law. When you are under martial law contracts are suspended. You have no contract rights.

The finial spier on top of state flags means war. The finial on top of the flag is in the shape of a spear! Martial law has been declared. Contract rights gone!

It is a brain washing of the mind to think that there is an actual governor, senator, representative or president when the flag and hieroglyphics on the wall tell another story.

Everything that is going on in Congress and Washington, D.C. is fraud. Everything going on in government is fraud. There is not one ounce of correctness in the presidential, judicial and legislative systems. They are not operating under a rule of law.

Flag Connects Heaven with Earth

The flag is the Earthly representation of the divine wisdom of the planets, stars, and constellations. From Age to Age, the same!

For information on the relationship of the flag to universal and cosmic realms, see subsections:

1. Metaphysical Dimensions

2. Ursa Minor and the Flag

3. Polaris and the Flag

Call for Action

The peoples of the 50 states of the united states need to demand that the Congress of the UNITED STATES, INC. hold a Constitutional Convention to form a new country as a sovereign Constitutional Republic under: Quantum-Grammar and: Quantum-Banking- System by not renewing the War Powers Act of 2024/2025 and go into negotiations with: Russell-Jay: Gould, Postmaster-General-of-the-World, Owner of the United States: Title-~4-Flag for the UNITY-STATES-of-the-AMERICA that was captured when the UNITED STATES, INC. came out of its third and final international bankruptcy on November 2, 1999 to re-substantiate and give now time meaning to the ratified, suspended, and defunct Constitution for the united states of America of 1789.

Until the people speak with one voice and act with one purpose, the non-existent UNITED STATES, INC. will continue to pass executive orders and legislation that served the interest of foreign stakeholders and not the people of the 50 states of America.

Under rule of law: Russell-Jay: Gould is the owner of the United States: Title-~4-Flag for the UNITY-STATES-of-the-AMERICA approved and sanctioned by the United Nations in 1999. UNITED STATES, INC. has been creating, posting, and flying their own self-made flags that are outside of the rule of law since the year 2001. They do have the official: Title-~4-Flag for the united states of America, also known as UNITY-STATES-of-the-AMERICA in: QUANTUM-GRAMMAR. This means that all presidents of the UNITED STATES, INC. after President Bill Clinton are outlaws, pretending and acting as presidents. These presidents include:

George Herbert Walker, Jr. Barack Obama Joe Biden, and Donald J. Trump

Reference:

The US Financial Crisis: 1992-2018

https://www.cfr.org/timeline/us-financial-crisis

United Nations Must Go

Emperor Has No Clothes

On December 3, 4, and 5, 2024: Russell-Jay: Gould: Post-Master-General: GLOBAL-POSTAL-UNION: Owner-of-the-Title-~4-Flag under Sections-~1-~2-~3 gave publication to the United Nations. The United Nations has been given written closure to leave the North American continent.

Visit to United Nations

: Russell-Jay: Gould visited the United Nations from 1999 to 2003. He met with over 80 Ambassadors and embassies to introduce and teach the United Nations his: Quantum-Grammar and: Quantum-Banking-System. At the time, he did not condone the United Nations for what they were doing. Robert Gray, Head of the Postal Administration at the United Nations disqualified himself by a lack of knowledge when he could not answer questions that: Russell-Jay: Gould asked of him. Robert Gray asked: Russell-Jay: Gould to teach him: Quantum-Grammar and: Quantum-Banking-System. Robert Gray became: Russell-Jay: Gould’s student.

United Nations Destabilizing the World

The United Nations’ concept of globalism does not match: Russell-Jay: Gould perspective on moral values and ethics. He neutrally observed different behaviors and patterns that undermine his love of life, fairness, honesty, and people.

Over the last ten years from 2014 to 2024, the United Nations volition to create discord and undermine societies and cultures around the world by allowing non-governmental organizations, NGOs, and other organizations, such as the World Health Organization, WHO, to grow stronger in creating a paradigm shift to create harm to society and fellow mankind, in addition to the bombardment of all the fraudulent grammar that these corporations and NGOs have used against the peoples of the world, we the people.

: Title-~4-Flag Withdrawn from United Nations

For these and other reasons: Russell-Jay: Gould: Post-Master-General: GLOBAL-POSTAL-UNION, Owner-of-the-Title-~4-Flag under Sections-~1-~2-~3 withdraw his: Title-~4-Flag: Quantum-Grammar and: Quantum-Banking-System from the United Nations.

United Nations Kicked off North American Continent

In the contracts that: Russell-Jay: Gould filed with the United Nations on December 3, 4, and 5, 2024: Russell-Jay: Gould further declares and authorizes that:

The United Nations as a corporation and as a corporation’s headquarters headquartered in New York City be kicked off the North American continent and set up their headquarters anywhere else, but not on the North American continent.

He no longer authorizes the United Nations to be his students for: Quantum-Grammar and: Quantum-Banking-System.

He no longer authorizes or condones any corporation that is in contract with the United Nations to use the: Title-~4-Flag under Sections-~1-~2-~3: Quantum-Grammar and: Quantum-Banking-System.

After twenty-five (25) years (1999 to 2024) of having the United States: Title-~4-Flag and his country logged at the United Nations: Russell-Jay: Gould gave the United Nations an opportunity to come into the correct grammar and do the right thing for the world to create neutrality and peace for mankind.

: Russel-Jay: Gould is not authorizing the United Nations to use his: Quantum-Grammar against the peoples of the world, we the people, anymore. The people of the world, we the people, have a safety net against the policy enforcers of the United Nations who would come against the peoples of the world, we the people.

It essentially means that the New World Order is over because they do not have lawful authority to do so. The New World Order is planned and administered through World Economic Forum (WEF) led by Klaus Schwab who advises the United Nations on policies, protocols, and procedures to be administered to member nations through United Nations’ affiliated sister Bretton Woods organizations, Bank for International Settlement (BIS), corporations, and NGOs.

What this means for the claimants and Postmasters who have joined the: Quantum-Banking system is that each corporation in contract with the United Nations has zero enforcement on any policy and mandate that they, the United Nations and others, may try to enforce compliance on.

It means that corporations like the International Monetary Fund (IMF), The World Bank, Non-governmental Organizations (NGOs) and the World Health Organization (WHO) who are in contract with the United Nations cannot enforce their policies against claimants and Postmasters.

The claimants and Postmasters have a position of grammar to safeguard their lives, sovereignty, and neutrality, and the condition of the State that they have in neutrality, peace, and happiness to control the sovereignty of the direction of their lives and lifestyles is now placed into the hands of the peoples of the world, we the people.

As they move out of the Earth space banking system into the divine space banking paradigms, their fate and destiny can now be in their hands.

References:

Greatness: Prophecy, Hope, Or Illusion

The Great Regret

No country can be great that has no money. Fiat currency is not money.

Greatness based on talk, force, or might is no greatness at all. Greatness is based on your ability to serve others, provide for your people, and the world.

America was never great because it never achieved the promise of its dreams to become socially and economically self-sustainable, outside of the contribution, charity, goodwill, and loans of others. America was always in debt from the time of its birth and inception. America was born in debt. How can you be great if you have no wealth? Wealth means gold.

You must be great first before you can be great again. There is no such thing as Make America Again, or America the Great! That title has not been earned, given or received. That goal and dream could have been achieved, but leaders of the past failed to deliver those promises due to pressure and sabotage from outside forces operating within, combined with ignorance of the people that could, by itself, have been sufficient to allow it to happen.

The population is kept in a state of darkness, confusion, miseducation, deceit, lies, and madness through ongoing, manipulative, psychological operations in all spheres and functions of public opinion and concern. Truth is nowhere to be found amongst the American population. Then how can you progress, mature, and evolve? How can you achieve greatness, building upon a castle of lies?

Start where you are. That is always the best place to start.

America has always been a poor country. Pay your debt. All $36 trillion of it.

Corporate profits are not money. It does nothing for the Treasury or the people, only foreign shareholders.

The greatness of America lies in the peace, cooperation, unification, and prosperity of North and South America, and the Caribbean region as well. Anything short of that is babble and in vain. You cannot become great by yourself as a nation, outside of the region and Hemisphere in which you have your domain. Nonsense! All for one, and one for all. That has always been the way.

You can only achieve greatness through moral order to not prosecute, demoralize, infiltrate, sabotage, undermine, and destabilize countries in your region and world through sale of assets, debt, and corruption. No empire on Earth ever achieved greatness using those immoral, innate, senseless tactics and methods. Wake up! Greatness stands at your door, but you are afraid to see it.

Overcoming fear requires dealing with your past and examining the present state of affairs in a honest, brutal, and truthful manner. What is there to fear but fear itself.

America does to the world what controlling interests have done to America for the past 250 years. In other words, American has been raped and it in turn rapes others.

Look within. Your greatness lies there! Do not have to go very far to find or achieve Greatness.

Restoring Sovereignty Of Constitutional Republic Under: Title-~4-Flag: Sections-~1-~2-~3.

One America, One Hope, One Dream, One Aim, One Destiny

Under rule of law, President Donald J. Trump is a de facto president, i.e., actor for an unlawful, non-existing UNITED STATES, INC. which is supposed to have jurisdiction in Washington, District of Columbia, but not the 50 states, which are under martial law.

Mr. Trump, the Speaker of the House and Senate must demand that the United States Congress call a Constitutional Convention as requested by 41 or more state legislations to occur within 90 days ending October 31st, 2025 and not renew the Emergency Powers Act in 2025 or 2026 to return the United States of America to Constitutional Republic by entering into discussions and negotiations with: Russell-Jay: Gould: Post-Master-General: GLOBAL-POSTAL-UNION: Owner-of-the-Title-~4-Flag under Sections-~1-~2-~3 to re-substantiate the government from the ground up through a lawful Constitutional Convention using : QUANTUM-GRAMMAR and : QUANTUM-BANKING.

To address this matter of national security and global concern, the fifty states of the United States must convene a Constitutional Convention to make this happen. This is a matter of grave and urgent importance for the peoples of the 50 states of America and the world.

The establishment of the United States: Title-~4-Flag under Sections-~1-~2-~3 allows for the rebirth of the united states of America as a sovereign nation under its lawful flag to issue its own currency backed by Gold and Silver minted by a re-substantiated united states Treasury abolishing the Federal Reserve promissory note system (FRNs) and the unlawful Internal Revenue Service (IRS), returning all contributed funds taken from the 50 state residents since the date of IRS non-existence of November 2, 1999 plus interest at current market rates; paying just compensation to all citizens and residents of the UNITED STATES, INC. who were falsely accused, arrested, and imprisoned for tax fraud, liability, and/or evasion since November 2, 1999.

Addressing these important matters in an open, transparent, trustworthy, and with fiduciary manners will require immediate discussions and negotiations with: Russell-Jay: Gould that must start now!

Forthwith, The United States of America under a lawful: Title-~4-Flag should seek individual and national sovereignty to be on par with Switzerland and the Vatican, the only two sovereign nations in the world evidenced by the square flag that they hold and lawfully possess. The flags of all other 200+ nations of the world are rectangular flags indicating their influence, control, and subservience to a foreign power and authority.

The timely and prompt action of the 50 states and Congress would liberate the American people from the chains, tyranny, slavery, harvesting, and indentured servitude that bind them beholden to foreign powers and interests for the past 250 years, allowing the American people to gracefully join the world’s family of nations in peace, truth, freedom, harmony, honesty, fairness, security, dignity, wealth, and prosperity.

We are not free until the brilliant, translucent, astral light of Aquarius reaches its highest position in the sky on the Meridien to shine brightly into the dark, tired, and lonely crevices of our souls - allowing all people and nations on Earth to hoist and fly the square flag of sovereignty and freedom.

Freedom, freedom, freedom! Let freedom ring!

