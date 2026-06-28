Emperor Has No Clothes

On December 3, 4, and 5, 2024: Russell-Jay: Gould: Post-Master-General: GLOBAL-POSTAL-UNION: Owner-of-the-Title-~4-Flag under Sections-~1-~2-~3 gave publication to the United Nations. The United Nations has been given written closure to leave the North American continent.

Visit to United Nations

: Russell-Jay: Gould visited the United Nations from 1999 to 2003. He met with over 80 Ambassadors and embassies to introduce and teach the United Nations his: Quantum-Grammar and: Quantum-Banking-System. At the time, he did not condone the United Nations for what they were doing. Robert Gray, Head of the Postal Administration at the United Nations disqualified himself by a lack of knowledge when he could not answer questions that: Russell-Jay: Gould asked of him. Robert Gray asked: Russell-Jay: Gould to teach him: Quantum-Grammar and: Quantum-Banking-System. Robert Gray became: Russell-Jay: Gould’s student.

United Nations Destabilizing the World

The United Nations’ concept of globalism does not match: Russell-Jay: Gould perspective on moral values and ethics. He neutrally observed different behaviors and patterns that undermine his love of life, fairness, honesty, and people.

Over the last ten years from 2014 to 2024, the United Nations volition to create discord and undermine societies and cultures around the world by allowing non-governmental organizations, NGOs, and other organizations, such as the World Health Organization, WHO, to grow stronger in creating a paradigm shift to create harm to society and fellow mankind, in addition to the bombardment of all the fraudulent grammar that these corporations and NGOs have used against the peoples of the world, we the people.

: Title-~4-Flag Withdrawn from United Nations

For these and other reasons: Russell-Jay: Gould: Post-Master-General: GLOBAL-POSTAL-UNION, Owner-of-the-Title-~4-Flag under Sections-~1-~2-~3 withdraw his: Title-~4-Flag: Quantum-Grammar and: Quantum-Banking-System from the United Nations.

United Nations Kicked off North American Continent

In the contracts that: Russell-Jay: Gould filed with the United Nations on December 3, 4, and 5, 2024: Russell-Jay: Gould further declares and authorizes that:

The United Nations as a corporation and as a corporation’s headquarters located in New York City be kicked off the North American continent and set up their headquarters anywhere else, but not on the North American continent.

He no longer authorizes the United Nations to be his students for: Quantum-Grammar and: Quantum-Banking-System.

He no longer authorizes or condones any corporation that is in contract with the United Nations to use the: Title-~4-Flag under Sections-~1-~2-~3: Quantum-Grammar and: Quantum-Banking-System.

After twenty-five (25) years (1999 to 2024) of having the United States: Title-~4-Flag and his country logged at the United Nations: Russell-Jay: Gould gave the United Nations an opportunity to come into the correct grammar and do the right thing for the world to create neutrality and peace for mankind.

: Russel-Jay: Gould is not authorizing the United Nations to use his: Quantum-Grammar against the peoples of the world, we the people, anymore. The people of the world, we the people, have a safety net against the policy enforcers of the United Nations who would come against the peoples of the world, we the people.

It essentially means that the New World Order is over because they do not have lawful authority to do so. The New World Order is planned and administered through World Economic Forum (WEF) led by Alois Zwinggi, President and Chief Executive Officer, who advises the United Nations on policies, protocols, and procedures to be administered to member nations through United Nations’ affiliated sister Bretton Woods organizations, Bank for International Settlement (BIS), corporations, and NGOs.

What this means for the claimants and Postmasters who have joined the: Quantum-Banking system is that each corporation in contract with the United Nations has zero enforcement on any policy and mandate that they, the United Nations and others, may try to enforce compliance on.

It means that corporations like the International Monetary Fund (IMF), The World Bank, Non-governmental Organizations (NGOs) and the World Health Organization (WHO) who are in contract with the United Nations cannot enforce their policies against claimants and Postmasters.

The claimants and Postmasters have a position of grammar to safeguard their lives, sovereignty, and neutrality, and the condition of the State that they have in neutrality, peace, and happiness to control the sovereignty of the direction of their lives and lifestyles is now placed into the hands of the peoples of the world, we the people.

As they move out of the Earth space banking system into the divine space banking paradigms, their fate and destiny can now be in their hands.

References:

Learn more:

: Edward-Anthony: Shields.

Written by: Edward-Anthony: Shields: CPA, MBA, SAG-AFTRA Member

Former staff member of The World Bank, IFC, PwC & JPMorgan Chase

Alumni of Columbia University, Brooklyn College, UCLA, PwC

Memberships: AICPA, ISAR, NCGR, ARE



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