Water - The Gift of Life

Like a pure drop of water falling from the sky, we take on the color, attitude, and characteristics of whomever we associate, even when our entry into the physical world is from a pure, divine, and perfect state of light and being. Likewise, water takes on the shape, form, and characteristics of whatever it is associated with even when its origins and intentions are pure. In this regard, we are what we drink, we are what we think, we are what we do, and we are one with whomever we associate.

If a rain drop that falls from the sky, in the highest mountain of the land, is immediately caught by gentle, clean, tender hands, it is pure enough for drinking and taste very good. But if that same drop of water falls into the gutter of a busy, over-crowded city street its value depreciates so much so that it can’t be used even for washing our feet. If that same rain drop falls into blazing fire or on a hot surface, it will evaporate and vanish into thin air. If that same rain drop falls onto the soft petal of a lotus flower in a pristine, far away mystical land, it reflects the brightness of the energizing sunlight and shines beautifully like a priceless ornament to be observed and adored by all.

And finally, if a crystal clear drop of water is consumed by an oyster, it nurtures the unique biological features of that oyster to become a pearl.

The drop of water is the same, but its form, value, and worth depends on its genesis, location, journey, environment, and experience through association. Through internal, external, earthly, celestial, cosmic, planetary, and solar associations we are one with water and one with ALL.

Always drink the best and purest water available to you. Associate with the finest people and precious things of this world so that you too like a pristine, unvarnished, clear drop of spotlessly clean water can be transformed into your highest spiritual potential, growth, development, and maturity within a given range of possibilities and outcomes. Water, like your soul, holds the key.

Water Holds Memory

You’re Not Sick. You’re Thirsty - Dr Batmanghelidj

Your Body’s Many Cries for WATER!

The healing powers of water - and real salt - to treat pain, disease, and chronic dehydration. 21 years of scientific research.

Learn more:

: Edward-Anthony: Shields.

Written by: Edward-Anthony: Shields: CPA, MBA, SAG-AFTRA Member

Former staff member of The World Bank, IFC, PwC & JPMorgan Chase

Alumni of Columbia University, Brooklyn College, UCLA, PwC

Memberships: AICPA, ISAR, NCGR, ARE



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Is Your Water Good Enough?

AQUAPERFORM

Superior Water Filtration

Reduces bacteria, viruses, Arsenic V, forever chemicals (PFAS), microplastics, pharmaceuticals and lead leached from plumbing and distribution systems.



Aquaperform features Multipure’s proprietary Nanomesh™ technology to remove bacteria and viruses, keeping your water clean and preventing waterborne illnesses. Easy-to-install water filter is ready to go on your countertop or below the sink, depending on space availability. Great protection for rural and suburban homes, apartments and offices. Affordable replacement filers delivering up to 960 gallons with capacity monitor.

The only Third Party Tested water filter on the market that is Certified by National Science Foundation (NSF) to meet the following standards:

1) NSF 42 (Aesthetic Effects),



2) NSF 53 (Health Effects),



3) NSF 401 (Emerging Compounds/Incidental Contaminants),



Purchase : $695 – $870

Change Your Water, Change Your Life

Learn more:

Aquamini: $395 - 535: For camping, ice maker, dorms, travel, vacation, and apartments.



Aquaversa: $550 - $715: Represents value, effectiveness, and convenience. Reduces dangerous contaminants from your drinking water and offers a powerful and convenient method to obtain cleaner, clearer, more healthful drinking water in your home or office.



Aquaperform: $695 - $870: Reduces bacteria, viruses, Arsenic V, forever chemicals (PFAS), microplastics, pharmaceuticals and lead leached from plumbing and distribution systems. Countertop and below sink unit with faucet. Great for homes and rural areas.

Aquapremier: $895 - $1.075: Aquapremier combines carbon block filtration and microbiological filtration technology to make your water cleaner and healthier than ever before. This powerful technology provides superior water filtration reducing bacteria, viruses, live cysts, Arsenic V, forever chemicals (PFAS), microplastics, pharmaceuticals, pesticides, mercury, and lead leached from plumbing and distribution systems. Countertop and below sink unit with faucet. Great for apartments, homes, suburban and rural areas.



Reverse Osmosis System: $475 - $1,137: reduces fluoride from your drinking water source, which is a concern among some water consumers. Requires the purchase of an Aquaversa or Aquaperform unit to complete its operation.



Aquasource: $2,450 - $2,635; Powerful whole house water filtration system for the entire family. Filter and dechlorinate water at the source of entry to improve water fed to shower, bath, and gardens, and before it reaches water heater, washing machine, dish washer, and faucets.

Accessories

Aquashower: $90; Multipure showerhead dechlorinates water from your shower. Approximately 25,000 gallons usage, 6-7 months family of four.



Aquasplash: $75; dechlorinates your bath water providing the benefits of clean bath water without the need for additional plumbing attachments.



Aquagrow: $119; connects to your garden hose to provide your lawn, garden, and outdoor plant life with beneficial dechlorinated water to achieve high quality organic gardening results. Provides water your plants need to grow and thrive.

Water Emergency Treatment System (WETS): $85 - For water emergency situations involving camping and travel abroad to remote areas of dubious water quality.

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Need help deciding which filter to purchase?

Request a free consultation. Email: eshields@watermagi.com.

Astrology readings and reports, the art and science of your place in the universe, communicated in a language that you can understand to make a difference in the world, your personal life, and relationships. Find your place in the universe. CelestialAffairs, your magical portal to the kingdom within.

Antot Masuka aka : Edward-Anthony: Shields.

Master Astrologer in the Western and Jyotish/Vedic Traditions Nestled in the Edgar Cayce Approach!

Book a consultation today to better understand how unfolding events and conditions affect your life as derived from your natal chart.

Email: antot495@celestialaffairs.com

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