We are going to see, a very large population killed off, … that was not by accident, that was by design. - Dr. David E. Martin

U.S. Federal Agencies Break U.S. Laws in Open View of the U.S. Congress, the American People, and the World Acts of Domestic Terrorism The Children Are Our Story Public Outcry & Emergency How You Can Help? Take Action to Prevent Genocide What is Health? Project Stargate Dr. David Martin Issues an Emergency Warning To President Trump & The People Of The World Bankruptcies of United States Anthony Fauci Reason for Depopulation Balancing the Books 3I/ATLAS Message Eugenics Office of the United States of America Bioweapon Rights Transferred Criminal Statues & Codes Crimes Against Its Own People Crime Scene Analysis Smoking Gun Taking Children to Assassination Camps Manslaughter Laws Needed What Can You Do? The Age of Tyrannical Governments Is Ending World Health Organization - a Criminal Organization Truth Missing in Action Acceptable Death Rate State Sponsored Terrorism Will They Get Away With It? mRNA Spike Protein Modeled After Coronavirus Bioweapons & Bioterrorism Numbers Don’t Lie Operation Warp Speed Entering the Unknown Changing Human DNA: Chromosomal Fold Variation Statutory Definition of Vaccine Has Not Changed Since 1986 The Sacred Never Dies Save Our Children Genocide of Children A Bioweapon Flu Symptoms Labeled as Disease to Create Fear Viruses & Bacteria Are Upgrades Shield of Protection Wiped Out If There is Fraud Shield of Immunity Is the Target Anser/ATI - the Bankruptcy Mole References

U.S. Federal Agencies Break U.S. Laws in Open View of the U.S. Congress, the American People, and the World

Under house arrest for crimes committed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), David E. Martin, Doctor of Philosophy, rainmaker, pathfinder, problem solver, futurist, and exemplary humanist made the case on April 27, 2020 that on April 25, 2003, CDC, an agency funded by the U.S. government, filed and illegally received a patent, US 7,776521 B1, on August 17, 2010 for isolating coronavirus from humans, which is against U.S. laws (See relevant laws).

The patenting of a substance of nature is illegal under 35 US Code, Section 8.

This law is further upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court case, “Association for Molecular Pathology et al v. Myriad Genetics”, 569 U.S. 576 (2013).

This meant that the commercial exploitation of any research or commercial activity in the United States, involving SARS COVID patent US 7,776521 B1 would constitute an infringement of CDC’s patent rights.

US Federal Agency Breaks U.S. Laws

The CDC illegally held, maintained and controlled an illegal patent on both the virus and on the test that would be required to detect the virus’ presence and existence.

It means that the CDC, under U.S. patent law, owned the ability to detect and manufacture testing kits for the assessment of SARS CoVID, which it can share with the World Health Organization (WHO) and other interested parties under contract law.

This also means that kits used to test for coronavirus is patented by the CDC and cannot be used or replicated by any outside independent third party, doctor, scientific organization, nation or people without the expressed consent and approval of the CDC, as doing so would be an infringement of its patent rights and privilege.

In violation of 35 US Code, Section 8 and Supreme Court 2013 opinion stated above, CDC and the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Disease (NIAID), led by Dr. Anthony Fauci, entered into trade among states, including but not limited to a corporation, EcoHealth Alliance, Inc., and with foreign governments and foreign entities, such as the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the Chinese Academy of Sciences that were funded through a 2004 National Institute of Health (NIH) Grant, RO1-11-0964, that constitutes commercial activity involving an illegal asset in violation of the Sherman Act.

The CDC entered into agreement with a number of domestic and international partners to conduct Chimeric construction (formed from parts of various animals; cats, bats, dogs, etc.) of novel, unique, never before created, coronavirus material with specific targeted virulent properties of a disease or poison that is extremely harmful in its effects prior to, during, and following the determination made by the National Institute of Health on October 17, 2014 that this work was not sufficiently vetted for bio-security and safety standards.

From 2013 until today, 2025, the CDC illegally held, maintained and controlled an illegal patent on both the virus and on the test that would be required to detect the virus’ presence and existence.

As a result, there is no way to empirically validate whether there actually is a SARS CoVID virus or not, because the CDC maintains an illegal monopoly, restrain trade, and violated both the Sherman and Clayton Acts in their business practices with both domestic and foreign operators.

For seventeen (17) years since 2003, the CDC colluded and restricted the ability of anyone to get normative data on the presence or prevalence of corona virus infections.

CoVID-19 was never able to be independently verified or isolated by any scientific institution, government, research body, or testing laboratory in the world that would confirm beyond a reasonable doubt that we are in fact dealing with a virus outbreak or pandemic.

Acts of Domestic Terrorism

Due to a drop in reported cases, on March 12, 2020, three (3) days before the Patriot Act expired on March 15, 2020, Dr. Fauci’s NIAID and the CDC elected to suspend and liberalize testing so that the number of people who tested positive for corona virus COVID-19 would increase.

The act to suspend testing on March 12, 2020 to increase the number of people who tested positive for corona virus COVID-19, puts Dr. Anthony Fauci and key players in the CDC “at risk” to be prosecuted as domestic terrorist under section 802 of the U.S.A. Patriot Act, which states that “A person engages in domestic terrorism if they do an act ‘dangerous to human life’ that is in violation of the criminal laws of a state or the United States if that act appears to be intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population, influence the policy of the government by intimidation or coercion”.

Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) and their co-conspirator Governors, foreign agents, governments and operators have in fact violated the U.S. Foreign and Domestic Terrorism provisions under Section 802 of the Patriot Act and anyone who instituted a lock-down order based on fallacious, subjective and capricious determinants prior to the 15th of March 2020, did so in explicit violation of the Patriot Act, Section 802.

The legal section above was written by Dr. David E. Martin edited by Edward A. Shields, CPA, MBA at the start of the pandemic from email exchanges in May 2020 - resulting in the publication of: CORONAVIRUS UNVEILED: When laws Are Broken, Justice Cannot be Served.

The Children Are Our Story

Dr. David Martin made the case at a gathering at Wise Traditions for bringing criminal charges against corporations and co-conspirators in the genocidal mass murder of five to eleven year old children in the United States that we, as citizens of the United States, are pretending, due to an absence of focus and priority, is just another issue on the table to be considered along with the mirage of distracting and disingenuous, politically charged and motivated issues that we are asked to give attention on a daily basis. As part of his presentation, Dr. Martin provided the names and faces of the people who financed and paid for this ongoing genocide orchestrated through a global campaign of inquisition, silence, and terror.

Public Outcry & Emergency

According to Dr. Martin, the issue facing mankind in the midst of the third decade of the 21st Century, is the illegality of the criminal conspiracy that gave rise to the Emergency Use Authorization. Until we hold the criminal conspirators and co-conspirators countable, and until we end the Emergency Use Authorization, we are not done.

The future and continuity of mankind in its many shapes, forms, sizes, gene make-up, and colors, is at risk. Saving the next generation of children and young people from mass murder on an industrial scale by a detached elite group of well-funded, genocidal maniacs who look upon our children, and humanity, with impunity and contempt as dead, lost at sea, not-human, or cattle, is the No. 1 issue of the unfolding 21st Century that we all must urgently address, and reverse is a timely and expedited manner to bring peace, joy and inter-relationship harmony to all men on Earth.

How You Can Help?

Sharing this Substack article and video is one of the most important thing that you can do to make a contribution to our efforts to stop the global mass murder of our children, bloodlines, and offspring. Raising awareness by sharing is important. A change in vibration and consciousness changes all. You are the bridge who makes that happen.

Take Action to Prevent Genocide

Take action to prevent genocide by learning how the United Nations Sustainable Development goals and agenda are intricately linked to this issue, and how you can help and donate by visiting: PreventGenocide2030.org.

What is Health?

According to Dr. David Martin, what we are living through is not a public health emergency but the last hegemonic grasp of globalist leaders of an industry who set out in 1984 to build a singular model for defining health, not as a natural, meaning connected to ALL, innately at rest, state of being of an inter-intra-organic function, which possesses superior interlocking skeleton structure that supports flesh, blood, tissue essences, as well as creatively designed inter- and intra-spherical formations that are in direct and indirect electro-magnetic auric fields of scalar energy frequencies through autonomous autogenerated communication that are perfectly balanced in perpetual motion to zero in functional cooperation with each other to host, support, and maintain a divine living being that is beyond the scope, domain, and realm of modern science, but as the genetic manipulation of an organism to build a model of perpetual dependency on the pharmaceutical industry that provided governments - with research, scientific, and logistical support from the United States Department of Defense - the needed and necessary equipment, tools, resources, funding, ideas, ideals, philosophy, motivation, and incentives to conceptualize, actualize, and implement this asinine corporate definition of health upon an obedient, trusting, domesticated and unsuspecting cultures of people for silent and discreet mass murder of entire civilian populations to achieve narrowly defined self-interests, desires, nightmares, and aspirations.

As a result, vaccines were established as the only way to treat the human condition, putting in place the tools that would lead to the 1986 Shield of Immunity Act, titled: H.R.5546 - National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986.

Project Stargate

The situation is further exaggerated and exuberated in 2025 with the creation of the $500 billion, four year, artificial intelligence data collection and sharing infrastructure dubbed, Project Stargate. Oracle, Open AI, Nvidia, Arm, Microsoft and Softbank are partnering to transform healthcare in the United States through the promotion and use of gene therapy mRNA vaccines developed to treat human pathologies, including cancer.

Under this new investment fund, strongly supported by the Trump administration and others in Congress, DNA altering vaccines are once again being reintroduced into society, through the healthcare system, as the primary tool and modality to treat the human condition. No consideration is being given to natural treatments, protocols, or remedies. The cause of human disease stemming from pollution and contaminants pumped into the air, water, food, and earth, on an industrial scale, that brings harm, illnesses, disease, and fatalities to the people of the United States and world is largely ignored. Public acceptance, outcry, or rejection of Project Stargate weighs heavily in the balance and scales of time.

Until the 1986 Shield of Protection is removed and dismantled to expose pharmaceutical companies to the same level of responsibilities and liabilities that all inorganic corporations in the United States are subject to under law, our work in stopping government instituted vaccine mandates under PROJECT STARGATE and the continued development and propagation of gene therapy snake venom plasmid DNA altering vaccines are completely irradiated from society, and the healthcare system and industry in particular, our work is not done. Anything short of achieving these noble goals, milestones, ambition and objectives is failure.

Dr. David Martin Issues an Emergency Warning To President Trump & The People Of The World

In a recent announcement, Dr. David Martin made the point that there are 63 gain of function bioweapons outside of the four that are coronavirus specific, bringing the total gain of function bioweapons under development in the United States to 67. Sixty-three (63) bioweapons are currently in production at universities as of the date of this article. President Trump has the power and authority to take executive actions that could save humanity from antihalation through the use of these bioweapons by placing a moratorium of all gain of function development in the United States and abroad by shutting down all 67 active bioweapons programs now!



The end-game in the economic equation of national survival being GPD = Production Capacity (PC) times human effort/efficiency/labor (P) has always been to adjust for economic mismanagement by decreasing P, human population on planet Earth since the Age of Mercantilism ended in the 18th Century where population growth was supported, engineered and encouraged, not annihilated or diminished. The reduction of global population in the modern era to balance the economic books did not require guns but strategy as the numbers of P outweighed the designers of the scheme.

In this regard, healthcare has become the frontline of the biggest mercenary deployment to indiscriminately mass murder billions of people, 15% amounting to 700 million by 2028 according to Dr. Martin, without regret or remorse, carried out by high powered, insanely rich, sociopathic killers who have made plans to save themselves in underground bunkers from the horrors of their own doing.



At risk is the orderly social structure of the United States and the global community at large. Executive actions put in place since 2025 presidential inauguration to restructure the social, political, economic life and core values that the Unites States traditionally supports, continue to face stiff resistance on many fronts and platforms. There is a growing need to address the planned biological genocide of humanity on an industrial scale to ensure humanity’s survival well past this decade and far into the future!



The problem is largely driven by economic considerations regarding the decline and potential fall of the US dollar triggering the inevitable insolvency of the Social Security Trust Fund by 2026 to 2027, as well as denial, exuberance, and lack of recognition of the bankruptcy of the United States as a corporation, that went into receivership on November 2, 1999 causing the Florida Chads discussed in Secrets of the Temple in the section titled: Last-Flag-Standing: Russell-Jay: Gould.

Bankruptcies of United States

On November 2, 1999, Benjamin Franklyn Post Office in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania lost its capacity to carry out its function for the authorization of the United States government due to international bankruptcy.



From July 1, 1775, to November 2, 1999, the: Title-~4-Flag of the UNITED STATES, INC. was wrapped up in two seven-year domestic bankruptcies and three seventy-year international bankruptcies - lasting for a total of 224 years.

The bankruptcies prevented the Constitutional Republic of the united states of America from becoming a free and sovereign nation acting on behalf, and in the interest of, the people of the 50 states of America. The two domestic and three international bankruptcies, 1775-1999, turned the united states of America into a bankrupt corporate entity from inception to the date of this publication.

Anthony Fauci

In 1984, Anthony Fauci, M.D. was hired by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to achieve this one single goal and objective on the premise that human beings and the human condition would be better served through universal dependency on immunization through vaccines, exactly what Project Stargate is designed to accomplish. This is and was Anthony Fauci’s whole mission in life!

Reason for Depopulation

The American people have been distracted over the past two centuries and not made aware of the corrupt underbelly of political programs and activities that drive decision-making in Washington, DC creating social dissonance, ineptitude, and incompetence that could lead to state failure on a massive scale and global level.

Balancing the Books

In other words, we have dug ourselves into a hole and do not have a plan on how to escape or come out of it. For these reasons, politicians in Washington, DC at the end of World War II devised an insidious plan to create the World Economic Forum (WEF) to design the social, political and financial architecture to balance the books of Global Economic Affairs by rescuing and propping up failed, oversized, inflated banks in the Network of Global Corporate Control, which are the tentacles and private armies of government, by reducing the United States and world’s population (P) to balance the global economic equation in a Great Reset to retain their forcefully acquired dominant position - in a world of fraud and corruption - as guardians and ruling governing fictional entities in a profound transitory era of an electrifying Changing Age involving galactic observation, verdict and response.

3I/ATLAS Message

We electronically nailed our thesis on the doors of the Internet just as priest, astronomer and prominent astrologer, Martin Luther nailed his 95 theses on the doors of the Roman Catholic Church in Germany in the 16th Century, in the Year 1517, that foreshadowed revolution within the Roman Catholic Church and the fall of the Aztec empire in Mesoamerica.

See: 3I/ATLAS: IS THE SKY FALLING AND WHY?



He who has an ear, let him hear!

Eugenics Office of the United States of America

In 1914, Andrew Carnegie created the Eugenics Office of the United States of America, defined in the New York Times as:

“…when we humans are as wise as cattle breeders … by selecting breeding traits that are desirable and exterminating from the herd those traits that are undesirable. That’s what Eugenics is.”

Who is to define which human traits are desirable and undesirable is never addressed or answered in corporate discourse and documents of the Eugenics Office of the United States of America. These important and sensitive questions are left to the elites to decide in secret closed door backroom meetings based upon their own corporate interests, mandates, desires, needs, moral code, sense of religious duties, obligations and responsibilities that are driven by deep rooted biases, prejudices, racial attitude, and innate, morbid disregard for people, children, and life.

Dr. Martin stated that:

For the first time, we are not going to allow a paternalistic system built on a colonial, conquest-oriented model of domination and suppression, … we are not going to allow that system to corrupt what humanity is capable of, because we the people are capable of miraculous, wonderful things. That America [abundant in hope, peace, love, joy, wealth, and prosperity for the people] has not been born yet. We don’t want to … go back to anything because there is nothing to go back to. We want to arrive at the starting point of building something we dreamed of but never were able to accomplish. … We have not seen America yet!

Dr. David Martin provided quotes to demonstrate, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the planning of the CoVID-19 alleged global pandemic is a criminal racketeering conspiracy that must face the full weight of justice, and until that is accomplished, we are not done.

In 2008, he pointed out that the World Health Organization (WHO) declared SARS eradicated, yet in the Proceedings published by the National Academy of Sciences in February of 2016, Peter Daszak of EcoHealth Alliance in 2015 stated that:

… until an infectious disease crisis is very real, present, and at an emergency threshold, it is often largely ignored. To sustain the funding base beyond the crisis, we need to increase public understanding of the need for MCMs (medical countermeasures) such as a pan-influenza and pan-coronavirus vaccine. A key driver is the media, and the economics [will] follow the hype. We need to use that type of hype to our advantage to get to the real issues. Investors will respond if they see profits at the end of the process.

This plan of action established in 2016 to vaccinate the world’s population was planned, published, funded, and activated by the same [corrupt] group of people.

Bioweapon Rights Transferred

In January 2019, the National Institutes of Health forced the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, (UNCCH) to sign the S-1 Spike Protein patent back over to NIH. UNCCH transferred the rights to the real bioweapon to NIH in the spring of 2019, which has never happened in the history of the United States, and the world, whereby an university undertaking research for the U.S. Department of Defense transfers it patent right rights to a third party corporate entity.

On September 18, 2019, A World At Risk document published by WHO signed by CDC, Anthony Fauci of NIAID, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation said that by September 2020, we were going to have a worldwide release experiment for a respirator pathogen to include DNA, Messenger RNA, mRNA, Virus-like S particles, vector based and nanoparticles vaccines to create the universal vaccine platform so that every person on the planet would have an universal vaccine.

Respectfully speaking, one day later, on September 19, 2019, President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Order mandating the global platform for mRNA and self-assembling nanoparticle vaccines. Dr. David Martin questioned how such executive action, devoid of proper review and timely consideration, is possible explaining its absurdity, impossibility, and proverbial nonsense in so many ways.

You cannot have Congressional, judicial, and United States government Shield of Protection and Immunity under rule of law if the way you got the Emergency Use Authorization involve fraud, felony commission, omission, and admission of a crime in violation of the following bioweapon treasonous acts:

Criminal Statues & Codes

18 U.S.C. § 2339 C et seq., - funding and conspiring acts of terror

18 U.S.C. § 2331 §§ 802 - acts of domestic terrorism resulting in death of American citizens

18 U.S.C, § 1001 - lying to Congress

15 U.S.C. § 1-3 - conspiring to criminal commercial activity

15 U.S.C. § 8 - market manipulation and allocation

15 U.S.C. § 19 - interlocking directorates

Civil

35 U.S.C. § 206 - disclosure of government interest

35 U.S.C. § 101 - patenting nature

21 C.F.R § 50.24 - et seq., it is unlawful to conduct medical research, even in the case of emergence, without an independent institutional review board approved protocol, including informed consent free of coercion.

35 U.S.C. § 45 - §§ 5 (a) - “unfair or deceptive acts or practices in or affecting commerce.”

Crimes Against Its Own People

Terrorism using biological weapons are part of the felony structure of the laws of the United States. The biological and chemical weapons laws of the United States, not be confused with The Biological and Weapons Convention not formally entered into by the United States, prohibits the use of biological weapons as an act of terrorism.

Dr. David Martin emphasized that “coronavirus was not weaponized.” Why? Because coronavirus is a model of sequences of various proteins. There is not a single, unique coronavirus in existence; there never was a novel coronavirus, Dr. Martin emphasized. “That part does not exist”, he said. What was weaponized are patented and infectious replication of a defective coronavirus model. “This means gain of function”, Dr. David Martin concluded. That is the real bullet at the crime scene, he reiterated.

Crime Scene Analysis

The injection canister is the gun; the victim: the people; the results: injury or death; the crime scene: the world; the perpetrator(s): pharmaceutical companies and the medical industry with the strong support of governments’ chief medical officers and well placed corporate accomplices; the financiers: multilateral, international and domestic banking institutions; the witness: the judicial system; the actors: congressional leaders, governments, corporate leaders and officials; the motive: reduced population for increased global hegemonic power, dominance, profit, surveillance, and control.

Smoking Gun

They took what they knew was a bio-weapon, uploaded a protein sequence onto servers around the world, that the world can access, whereby it is a felony under United States biological and chemical weapons felony laws to enable production of a biological weapon, which is the evidence of a crime [emphasis added], because if you enable the production of a biological weapon, you have actually committed the felony under United States biological and chemical weapons felony laws, Dr. Martin carefully surmised and explained.

The weapon is the Spike Protein [emphasis added], which is a protein sequence that is foreign to the human body. That weapon is being used. Dr. Martin made the case that the Spike Protein is foreign to the human body. The Spike Protein when injected or transferred to the human body through shedding, creates an immune response, anaphylaxis-like shock reaction; severe, life threating allergic reaction and response with or without immediate symptoms, including death.

Taking Children to Assassination Camps

What is being injected into the arms of five- to eleven-year-old children today is a weapon - parents unknowingly taking their children to assassination camps to be exterminated through time-released soft kill inoculations and vaccines [emphasis added], concluded Dr. David E. Martin.

Manslaughter Laws Needed

We need strong corporate manslaughter laws enacted into law in the United States to ensure that these crime against humanity are never repeated.

What Can You Do?

Dr. David Martin says that everyone who receives this information has a moral, ethical duty, and obligation, as informed citizens of the United States, Inc. to write to the United States Attorney General and their state Attorney General to demand that the federal and state Attorney Generals act on behalf of the people by filing charges against the conspirators and co-conspirators of the corporate felony crimes that have been committed because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Only the immediate and timely action of concerned citizens will produce meaningful results, as well as justice and compensation for the victims. The time to take this action is now.

Charges filed by the United States Attorney General and state Attorney General offices against criminal conspirators and co-conspirators will get rid of the Shield of Immunity protecting Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, and Gilead from lawsuits and liabilities. These companies are sub-contractors of Anser, the Central Intelligence Agency’s (CIA) cover organization positioned to underwrite the liabilities of the pharmaceutical giants should they lose their Shield of Immunity provided under the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986.

The Age of Tyrannical Governments Is Ending

According to Dr. David Martin:

World Health Organization - a Criminal Organization

The World Health Organization, WHO, (is and) was a criminal racketeering organization as defined by the Sherman and Clayton Acts. … we have to go back to the foundation of the WHO and recognize [that] since 1953, it has been exclusively a vaccine promoting enterprise for the benefit of the people who have commercial interests in vaccines - as explained [first] in their opening charter and hearings from Bretton Woods in July 1944 to the founding charter in 1950 and 1953 …funded by the Rockefeller Foundation and Wellcome Trust who were the check writers.

As long as the financial interests that dictates what product is going to be promoted is the one making the declaration of the pandemic, we have no possibility for accountability, we have no possibility for justice.

Truth Missing in Action

For 110 years, we the people of the world have been lied to where a group, a very small number of criminal industrial conspirators decided to subordinate the entirety of the human population for the purpose of their sinister plans to enrich themselves while improvising and killing the rest of humanity.

Acceptable Death Rate

When the words/phrase, “acceptable death rate”, [italics and emphasis added] becomes part of an industrial norm, we have lost the plot of humanity. Those were the words of the World Health Organization, and of Pfizer, and of Moderna when they were given the authorization [by the US government] to begin the process of killing human beings in the interest of advancing their goals.

State Sponsored Terrorism

This is a [state sponsored] criminal act and cartel with no esoteric or exoteric redeeming values or qualities that serve or contribute to humanity. Since its formation in the 1940s, the World Health Organization has been nothing more than a criminal cartel with the sole purpose and singular intent of harming people through the promotion of vaccines as the primary vehicle for addressing human pathology.

Will They Get Away With It?

Dr. David Martin filed the first federal case in March 2025 against the president of the United States, CMS, HHS, with oral arguments presented in July 2025, to hold people criminally liable for domestic terrorism, crimes against humanity and coronavirus weaponization that goes back to 1998.

Joe Biden is the first named defendant in the case.

mRNA Spike Protein Modeled After Coronavirus

The synthetic Spike Protein put into the vaccine cocktail injected into human beings was modeled after the coronavirus Spike Protein to produce scheduled toxins. The Spike Protein that the injection manufacturers made is a computer simulation of a chimera of the Spike Protein of coronavirus. It is in fact not a coronavirus. It is a Spike Protein mRNA instruction to make the human body produce a scheduled toxin.

Bioweapons & Bioterrorism

The toxin that has been scheduled is a known biological agent of concern amongst biological weapons for the last 15 years. The injections are an act of bioweapons and bioterrorism. They are not a public health measure. This was premeditated.

As stated above, this action was disclosed in 2015, at the National Academy of Sciences (NAS), when Peter Daszak of EcoHealth Alliance stated that:

To sustain the funding base beyond the crisis, we need to increase public understanding of the need for MCMs (medical countermeasures) such as a pan-influenza and pan-coronavirus vaccine. A key driver is the media, and the economics [will] follow the hype. We need to use that type of hype to our advantage to get to the real issues. Investors will respond if they see profits at the end of the process.

Numbers Don’t Lie

The stated objective in 2011 was 15% reduction in global population resulting in about 700 million dead - with far more injured and impaired. Based on 2011 estimate, this meant that 75 million to 100 million people would died in the United States from the vaccine. The time frame is between now and 2028 timed to address the illiquidity of the U.S. Social Security Administration and Medicare and Medicaid programs where people over 65 were recommended to be the first ones injected with the vaccine.

Industries critically affected are military recruits, civil servants, trained caregivers, doctors and nurses, teachers, pilots and transportation operators - the technical capacities needed to properly run a country. No one would be available to care for the sick and dying.

Operation Warp Speed

Straight to humans fast track protocols were adopted under Operation Warp Speed when Donald Trump lifted the three years moratorium for vaccine testing to allow rapid vaccine deployment without testing.

Entering the Unknown

We have zero information and knowledge about the long term effects of the mutations that are going on inside the human body as a result of these bioweapons injections.

Moderna was started in 2010 on the back of a ten year National Science Foundation (NSF) grant: Darwinian Chemical Systems, which gave rise to Moderna itself.

Moderna was tasked to perfect and get mRNA to be effective and write itself into the human genome or any other target, single cell or multicell.

Changing Human DNA: Chromosomal Fold Variation

The long term effects of writing mRNA into the human genome is not going to be symptomatic, the human genome of injected individuals is going to be altered. The long term effects are completely unknown. If you got one shot, you changed your DNA. Period!

DNA is a model of how nucleic acids are organized inside of Chromosomes in human beings, but it is still a model developed in the 1950s by Watson and Crick. The problem with the model is that the way nature organizes nucleic acids is not a double helix or double stranded anything. It’s a Chromosome that has the XY axis of the double helix that are folded inside each other inside of the Chromosome. Chromosomal folds also have information.

When we change the way nucleic acids are organized inside of DNA, we’re also changing what’s happening in the fold dynamics of chromosomes and that we have zero information with respect to the injection, and on how those chromosomal activity changes and truly works other than being certain that some of the effects that we are seeing in adverse events are probably the results of Chromosomal fold variation.

Chromosomal fold variation changes what it means to be human.

Anthony Fauci and others knew what they were doing.

Statutory Definition of Vaccine Has Not Changed Since 1986

The statutory definition of a vaccine has not changed since 1986.

Vaccine by statue means: the disruption of infection or transmission.

mRNA jabs do neither of these things at all.

The jab was designed to minimize hospitalization and severity of disease but have nothing to do with disruption of infection or transmission of a pathogen, infection, bacteria or disease. Because of that, this is a criminal act, and an act of domestic terror and an anti-trust violation under Clayton and Sherman Acts for racketeering for personal gain and profit aka organized crime.

The Sacred Never Dies

We are living in a lawlessness times even by governments and institutions that should uphold, prosecute and honor the law. We must keep the message of the faithful moving forward true to the principles of law, justice, truth and morality.

By keeping the pressure on, we will prevail.

Save Our Children

The goal of the pharmaceutical industry is to get the coronavirus injection onto the National Childhood and Adolescent Immunization Schedule. The liability shield would be permanent beyond the 1986 Immunity Act and Prep shields.

For this reason, they are now going to kill infants and children in the United States, which will extend to the rest of the world who follow U.S. medical advice and lead.

We have to oppose vaccination of our children. We are going to kill more children by injection than abortion ever touched. There is no moral outrage on this injustice as happened with abortion. Killing babies, infants and children and making sure their lives are permanently impaired. Pro-life activists are not in the frontline of this issue, which is hypocritical.

Genocide of Children

Genocide of children unlike anything an abortion clinic could ever have done or pulled off.

They know children are going to die. CoVID, SARS CoV-2 have zero risk for children, but they are going ahead to kill children anyway by vaccinating children based on an “acceptable death rate” assumption. Cunning misuse of words. Anything that targets a human being and makes them sick or die is a weapon by definition.

A Bioweapon

SARS CoV-2 virus has never been tested. It has never been about a virus but a weapon.

Why were American citizens allowed to develop a weapon that is killing Americans and get paid to do it?

Flu Symptoms Labeled as Disease to Create Fear

CoVID-19 is not a diagnosis of a disease. It is a set of clinical symptoms that have been promoted solely for the purpose of initiating a campaign of terror to get the public to accept the medical countermeasure called Pan-coronavirus vaccine.

We have been attacked by a bioweapon by our own governments.

Viruses & Bacteria Are Upgrades

Natural viruses and bacteria provide upgrades to our immunity, body and system.

Shield of Protection Wiped Out If There is Fraud

The 1986 immunity shield gets wiped out if there is fraud. When that is established, 100% of the liability flows back to the manufacturers. ATI, prime contractor for Operation Warp Speed, is a cover that will be named as the prime contractor and go bankrupt so that nobody gets paid.

Pursuant to federal statue, each count comes with $100 million penalty per incident for corporate domestic terrorism. This existential threat takes Pfizer and companies like Moderna out of business, which is the goal of the federal lawsuit in Utah.

For more information, visit:

1) https://totalityofevidence.com/dr-david-martin/

2) https://www.fullyliveacademy.com

Shield of Immunity Is the Target

The entire Shield of Immunity is the target, says Dr. Martin. Until the Shield of Immunity is annulled and taken down, re-setting the clock back to pre-National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986, and until everyone of the beneficiaries of that Shield of Immunity faces criminal and civil charges by United States Attorney General and state Attorney Generals for committing felonies under United States biological and chemical weapons felony laws, our children are not safe, we are not safe, the country and world is not safe; the battle is not over, and we have not won, proclaimed Dr. Martin.

Anser/ATI - the Bankruptcy Mole

According to Dr. Martin, Anser/ATI is set up to be the bankruptcy mole that will take on the liabilities of the pharmaceutical industry so that people who got injured or died may never get a dime.

The author recognizes that unless the world’s gold reserves held in trust for humanity, discussed in Secrets of the Temple under the section titled, Karen Hudes, Esquire’s Position, is released to the peoples of the world in the now time and space and not tomorrow, with proviso attached as a condition of disbursement, the matter will not be resolved, and justice is not served. Justice delayed is justice denied.

Establishing private, government, or public money to fund bioweapon deaths and injuries is asking victims of these crimes to fund their own compensation, healthcare, recovery, and healing. Let this not be the case. Hold the criminals responsible. There is no other way.

As Dr. David Martin says:

We don’t need permission. We don’t need authority.

Justice, freedom, and liberty are not for sale. Neither will we accept less.

WHAT IS THE ECONOMIC VALUE OF A HUMAN BEING IN A WORLD RUN BY MACHINES?

Written by: Edward-Anthony: Shields: CPA, MBA, SAG-AFTRA Member

Former staff member of The World Bank, IFC, PwC & JPMorgan Chase

Alumni of Columbia University, Brooklyn College, UCLA, PwC

Memberships: AICPA, ISAR, NCGR, ARE

Copyright © 2026. All rights reserved.

Email: eshields495@easadvisory.com

Astrology readings and reports, the art and science of your place in the universe, communicated in a language that you can understand to make a difference in the world, your personal life and relationships. Find your place in the universe. Book a consultation today. CelestialAffairs, your magical portal to the kingdom within.

