Solar Eclipse in Aquarius

An annular solar eclipse occurs on Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 4 degrees of Aquarius (28 degrees Tropical). It heralds our initiation into the Age of Aquarius. We are being asked to break old patterns of existence and embrace a new way of life that emphasizes personal growth, happiness, and fulfillment.

The eclipse will occur within the Dhanishtha Nakshatra (#23) associated with the star Alpha Delphini. Nakshatra Dhanishta is ruled by Mars. Dhanishta is a powerful and auspicious nakshatra associated with wealth, success, prosperity and fame. Music and singing is associated with this Nakshatra.

Tropical & Vedic/Jyotish (Sidereal) Charts

Eclipse Orientation & Meaning

This eclipse started at the North Pole (10 North) on April 25, 944 AD and ends at the South Pole on May 27, 2188. There is a very strong emphasis on speech, writing and communication. Frustrating and inhibiting events may come into the native’s life via news, text, email, social media, paperwork, a colleague or young person. You may feel tired and drained - even dehydrated. It is a good time to take things quietly and work through difficulties and stresses one at a time.

Persons born 1954, 1972, 1990 and 2008 will be strongly impacted.

Planetary Sojourn

Four planets will move through Aquarius layering the fabric of space and time with a special burst of cosmic energy: Mercury, Venus, the Sun, and Mars.

Mercury Ingress Aquarius

Mercury enters Aquarius on February 3rd and remains there until April 10th, including its retrograde phase from February 26th to March 20th.

Venus Ingress Venus

Venus moves through Aquarius from February 5th to March 1st.

Sun Ingress Aquarius

Sun/Surya ingress Aquarius on February 12th, depending on location. Surya transits Aquarius from February 12th to March 14th.

When Darkness Embraces Divine Light

Maha Shivaratri 2026 will be celebrated in India on Sunday, February 15, 2026. The Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 5:04 PM on February 15 and concludes at 5:34 PM on February 16, 2026. The Nishita Kaal, the most powerful time for Shiva worship (stillness), occurs from 12:09 AM to 12:59 AM on February 16.

Mars Ingress Aquarius

Mars enters Aquarius on February 23rd, and continues through April 2nd.

Ruhu in the House

Rahu, sitting at the nodal heart of the 11th house at 14 degrees Retrograde to make this eclipse happen, adds a powerful dimension. Moving slower than the Sun and inner planets, it becomes the anchor for the month’s energy.

Woven into the Shatabhisha nakshatra (#24), it becomes a time for healing and support, revealing the hidden and mysterious with the insight and power to break old patterns, thinking outside the box, and stepping beyond outdated assumptions of social norms and constraints. It encourages insight, innovation and reform that reframe situations from new, dynamic and fresh perspectives.

Annular Solar Eclipse

Path of Solar Eclipse

The path of the annular solar eclipse in Aquarius starts in Antarctica near the South Pole at 11:49:19 am UTC and ends in the Pacific Ocean at 12:34:50 pm UTC (red line in map). It reaches its maximum annular (ring) expression at 12:11:28 pm UTC.

Life of a Solar Eclipse

Solar eclipses are governed by the Saros cycle. The life of this eclipse is 1,244 years (944 AD to 2188). They emerge after birth at the North or South Pole every 18 years, 11 days and 8 hours. This eclipse has traveled for 1,082 years since it was born at the North Pole in 944 AD and has completed 87% of it journey to end at the South Pole in another 162 years in 2188. Eclipses carry the energy at birth throughout the entire eclipse cycle modified by planetary placements, conditions, and Nakshatra positions.

Outside of Antarctica and the South Pacific, it is not visible from anywhere else in the world.

Spring is in the Air

A powerful burst of planetary energies pushes us towards an early spring driving decisions taken in February far into the spring, summer, and fall. It is a period where changes can be made and goals accomplished.

February is a month that amplifies the Aquarian themes of innovation, humanitarianism and goal achievement.

Shatabhisha’s healing shakti supports letting go of old stories and habits, opening the mind towards a more liberating and progressive direction.

With Jupiter casting a benefic influence over Aquarius, these energies are induced and motivated to unfold in constructive and expansive ways.

February blends networking and social connection with healing, creativity, and spiritual clarity, bringing about outward engagement with the peace and satisfaction of inner joy, fulfillment, and illumination.

