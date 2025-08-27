Please copy, share and post the following on your social media links. Let this interview go viral.

Wed 2pm EDT 8/27 “If These Walls Could Talk?” with Edward A. Shields AKA Antot Masuka of CelestialAffairs.com , EASAdvisory.com and BigPictureUnionNews.com

The stars have certainly aligned for this show! And we could certainly benefit from accurate predictions in such uncertain times A huge name in metaphysical circles, Antot is a professional astrologer combining dreams, metaphysical studies, and the perspective of Edgar Cayce. And of the earthly pursuits he is a CPA, an actor, and is also running for Vice President in the New York Local Screen Actors Guild election, so make sure you VOTE:

EDWARD A. SHIELDS SAG-AFTRA NEW YORK BALLOT: #05, #21, #53 & #93

SAG-AFTRA needs and deserves a change of leadership that understands organizational issues and challenges and knows how to fix them!

STREAMING: Aug 27, 2:00 pm EDT

https://streamyard.com/xzpqd4nu9f

YOUTUBE

NEWS & MEDIA

https://topbuzzmagazine.com/interviews/antot-edward-a-shields-guests-on-if-these-walls-could-talk-with-hosts-wendy-stuart-and-tym-moss-wednesday-august-27th-2025/



https://hollywood411news.com/2025/08/25/antot-edward-a-shields-guests-on-if-these-walls-could-talk-with-hosts-wendy-stuart-and-tym-moss-wednesday-august-27th-2025/



https://celebrityfanfare.com/antot-edward-a-shields-guests-on-if-these-walls-could-talk-with-hosts-wendy-stuart-and-tym-moss-wednesday-august-27th-2025/



https://essentiallyhollywood.com/television/antot-edward-a-shields-guests-on-if-these-walls-could-talk-with-hosts-wendy-stuart-and-tym-moss-wednesday-august-27th-2025/



https://sophisticatedbitch.com/celebrity-news/antot-edward-a-shields-guests-on-if-th

Learn more:

https://BigPictureUnionNews.com

https://www.facebook.com/BigPictureUnionNews

https://www.facebook.com/groups/bigpictureunionnews

Websites

Articles by Edward A. Shields

SAG-AFTRA

SOCIAL, METAPHYSICAL, ECONOMIC, LEGAL & POLITICAL

MARKETS, ECONOMICS, FINANCE & ACCOUNTING

CoVID-19 ANTIDOTE

NANOTECHNOLOGY & THE INTERNET of THINGS

SUBSCRIPTION

: Edward-Anthony: Shields.

Written by: Edward-Anthony: Shields: CPA, MBA, SAG-AFTRA Member

Former staff member of The World Bank, IFC, PwC & JPMorgan Chase

Alumni of Columbia University, Brooklyn College, UCLA, PwC

Memberships: AICPA, ISAR, NCGR, ARE



WaterMagi.com: Water purification filters at their best! For health! For Life.

EASAdvisory.com: Committed business professionals who make a difference.

CelestiaAffairs.com: Your magical portal to the kingdom within.

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved.

Email: author495m@easadvisory.com

Change Your Water Change Your Life

AQUAPREMIER - New!!!

Superior Water Filtration

Reduces bacteria, viruses, Arsenic V, forever chemicals (PFAS), microplastics, pharmaceuticals and lead leached from plumbing and distribution systems.

Aquapremier features Multipure’s proprietary Nanomesh™ technology to remove bacteria and viruses, keeping your water clean and preventing waterborne illnesses. Easy-to-install water filter is ready to go on your countertop or below the sink, depending on space availability. Great protection for rural and suburban homes, apartments and offices. 340 gallons per replacement filter. Lifetime warranty.

The only Third Party Tested water filter on the market that is Certified by National Science Foundation (NSF) to meet the following standards:

1) NSF 42 (Aesthetic Effects),

2) NSF 53 (Health Effects),

3) NSF 401 (Emerging Compounds/Incidental Contaminants),

4) NSF Protocol P231 (Microbiological Purifier)



Purchase : $895 – $1,075



Get 5% Discount

Use PROMO CODE 430649 in Multipure’s shopping cart at checkout. 5% Discount is available for ALL Multipure drinking water systems and replacement filters using PROMO CODE 430649. For more information visit: Promo Code.

Astrology readings and reports, the art and science of your place in the universe, communicated in a language that you can understand to make a difference in the world, your personal life and relationships. Find your place in the universe. Book a consultation today. CelestialAffairs, your magical portal to the kingdom within.

Antot Masuka

Master Astrologer Extraordinaire!

CelestialAffairs.com

Book a consultation if you would like to know how unfolding events and conditions could or may affect your natal chart.

Book Reading

https://celestialaffairs.com/standard-consultation-fees-types/

Share

Share Edward A. Shields

Leave a comment